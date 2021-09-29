19th Annual MRC-MEF Run for Education raises over $75k

The 19th Annual MRC-MEF Run for Education, held on September 26, raised $75,500 for the Martinez Education Foundation (MEF). Since the Run’s inception in 2003, the annual event has raised over one million dollars ($1,057,000) for K-12 supplies and educational experiences in the Martinez Unified School District (MUSD). This year, 617 people participated in person, walking, and running through Downtown Martinez’s streets, and several participants completed the course virtually.

“This is the single largest fundraiser for MEF,” said Jack Funk, MEF Board Member and Race Director. “The contributions go directly to programs, technology, and supplies teachers can’t otherwise afford. MRC and MEF had to reinvent the Run last year because of the pandemic. This year we are excited to have been able to host a virtual event like we did last year and combine it with the traditional live in-person event.

The Martinez Refining Company (MRC) provides a sponsorship match of $20,000 and underwrites the event, allowing all the proceeds to go toward MEF’s teachers’ grant program. MRC Community Relations Manager Ann Notarangelo said, “We are excited to surpass one million dollars raised in our refinery’s signature community event. This Run is wonderful on so many levels because it celebrates our schools and raises money that goes right into classrooms. A big thank you to our contract and community partners who gave generously this year, and of course the Martinez Education Foundation for supporting our schools.”

Alhambra High School Band Teacher Sara Hughes Stafford said, “It was enjoyable to have the AHS Marching Band participate once again, in-person at the Run. It is such a wonderful time-honored Martinez tradition.” She also expressed her thanks to the Martinez Education Foundation for providing tens of thousands of dollars in grants to the Band Program at AHS over the years.

MUSD Superintendent Dr. Julie Synyard says, “The Martinez Unified School District is thrilled to partner with the Martinez Refining Company and the Martinez Education Foundation to truly make a difference for our students. Bringing the community together for such a fun event to enrich our children’s learning experiences is a tremendous undertaking. We appreciate the support and generosity of our partners and the community, and we thank you.”

Justin Bandoro came in first in the men’s 10k category and Stephanie Toovey first in the women’s category. Nolin Searls won the men’s 5k competition and Lisa Allan of Martinez won the women’s event. The complete results are posted at the Martinez Run for Education event page at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Martinez/MRCMEFRunforEducation.

The event was a great success thanks to MUSD students, MRC employees, Martinez CERT, community members, Martinez Police Department and Martinez Public Works. #mrcmefrun.

In addition to the Martinez Refining Company, corporate sponsors include Cooperative Federal Credit Union, which recently moved its corporate headquarters to Downtown Martinez. CEO Fadhila Holman explained, “Community involvement and supporting our youth is at the heart of who we are and what we do. We are proud supporters and sponsors of MRC-MEF Run for Education!”

2021 MRC-MEF Run for Education Sponsors:

Diamond Circle Sponsor – Kevcomp

Platinum Sponsors – Air Products, Schultz (Aegion), Allstate – Alissa Gutierrez Agency, ARB Industrial, Battalion One Fire Protection, Cat-Spec, LTD, Contra Costa Electric, Cooperative Center Federal Credit Union, CS Marine, Delta Tech Services, Dorf Ketal, Hyrdochem PSC, Mangan, Mistras Group, Newtron, OnPointe, Overaa, Ramboll, Reliable Liquid Transport, United Rentals, Van De Pol, Worley, GRACE, Shell Western States Credit Union, Republic Services, Shell Western States Federal Credit Union, Waste Management, Taco Daddy’s/Papi’s, Bill’s Ace Hardware, Inconcert Financial Group

Gold Sponsors – Performance Mechanical, 1st NorCal Credit Union, A31M, Airswift, Benicia Fabrication, Brewster Procurement Group, Diamond Refractory, E.E. Gilbert Construction, Evoqua, Kleen Industrial, Martinez Sheet Metal, Next List Company, Sabin Metal, Securitas, SuperHeat Services, Times Services, Total Safety, CERT Martinez

Silver Sponsors – Ingenium and Performance Mechanical