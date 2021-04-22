Patricia L. Saling

1/10/1952-4/10/2021

Patricia Lynne Otis Saling peacefully joined our Angels in Heaven on Saturday, April 10, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Ken Saling, daughters, Sarah Saling and Jessica Saling.

Patricia’s legacy will carry on in the art she created, gardens, and music that her and her family inspired in Martinez and Tahoe City. Her time with Sarah at The Advancement for Human Potential will always be remembered as a heroic action.

Patricia immersed herself in the arts courses of Sierra Nevada College, and Madeline Bohanan remained an inspiration in her painting throughout her life. Her work at the Shakey Hand Gallery will always be part of Martinezs’ history.

A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held May 8th, 2021 at 15 Main St, Martinez CA. from 1:00pm to 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Catherine of Siena Parish. https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/497