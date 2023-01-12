Richard Dennis Trebino

Native of Martinez

Richard Dennis Trebino passed away on December 29, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Martinez and attended St. Catherine’s School and Alhambra High School. After graduation he completed his electrical apprenticeship from Local 302, was initiated into the Union on March 28, 1980 (42 years with the Union) and began work at his father’s company, Alhambra Electric, where he was an electrician.

Rich loved the outdoors. He spent many hours hunting and fishing with his father, Raymond Trebino. In more recent years he would travel to Texas often to spend time hunting with friends.

Rich was a fun-loving guy. He always had a joke or a story that would get the group laughing. His sense of humor and free spirit will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Trebino. Rich was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Cindy Trebino, daughter Emily and son Robbie (Amanda), grand daughters, Kinleigh and Addisyn, son Keith (Amanda), grand daughters Ella and Kate, his father Raymond Trebino, brother Robert (Susan), sister Sue (Loren), sister Rena (Tim) and brother Ray (Jennine).

Services will be held at Christ the King Church, Pleasant Hill, January 20th at 10:30 am. There will be a reception following the service in the church hall.