Rene Lynn Soule

Native of Martinez

With great difficulty, our family is announcing the passing of our beloved mother, Rene Lynn Soule.

She fell ill unexpectedly and died peacefully November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Rene was born November 16,1955 in Martinez, California. She was 66 years old. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Rene is survived by her children, Jennifer Liberty, Garry Hurd and Courtney Hurd, grandchildren; Brittney Knight, Gabriel Hurd and Alexis Hurd and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister’s Judy Wamsley, Carla Culemann and brother Gary Soule, 1 nephew, 3 nieces , 2 great nephews and a great niece.

She will be missed terribly by many and is now at peace.

Our family will let everyone know about her celebration of life, at a later date.