Sgt. Fred set to retire from MPD

submitted by Diane Boyle

Sgt. Fred Ferrer will be retiring from the Martinez Police Department. His last day is November 10, 2020. Ferrer has served City of Martinez for 24 years and has touched the lives of many people in our community and beyond.

For all of you whose life he touched, please send him a note of thanks and share your memory with him. Cards can be sent to:

Sgt. Fred Ferrer

525 Henrietta St.

Martinez CA. 94553

Martinez PD Will not be the same without him. He is a diamond in the rough. Congratulations Sgt. Fred and may good health and happiness follow you in your next journey.