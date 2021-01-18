Slice of Italeigh Pizza & Cheesesteaks Moving to Main Street

*Press release*

MARTINEZ – After nearly two years at it’s current slightly obscure Las Juntas address in downtown Martinez, Slice of Italeigh Pizza Kitchen is moving to 802 Main Street, owner Leigh Warner said.

The new site, at the corner of Main and Ferry streets, formerly housed The Front Room and Marty O’s Pizzeria. This will give Slice of Italeigh more space, bigger pizza ovens for faster and greater productivity, greater visibility and improved connection with such community activities as the Martinez Farmers Market, car shows and strolling events.

Warner first opened Slice of Italeigh Pizza as a food truck in 2015, catering to such sporting events as Martinez baseball, Oakland Raiders and Oakland A’s games, concerts, beer festivals and school functions throughout California. She opened Slice of Italeigh as a brick-and-mortar restaurant two years ago.

Slice of Italeigh makes its own dough, sauces and dressings from scratch, Warner said. The restaurant uses fresh, high quality and organic ingredients.

It uses Amoroso rolls shipped in from Philadelphia for its authentic, hand-sliced Philly-style cheesesteaks, called “Phil-leigh’s.”

Slice of Italeigh also is known for its great selections of craft beer, Warner said. The restaurant plans on adding even more local drafts than before, including beers from local Martinez breweries Five Suns Brewing and Del Cielo Brewing Company.

Warner grew up in Walnut Creek and currently lives in Concord. A rock musician, singer and songwriter whose grandparents retired from the Southern Pacific Railroad, she has incorporated her love of music, trains & family in her restaurant’s décor, which will be transferred to the new site.