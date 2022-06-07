Vivian Costanza

(August 31, 1922 – May 31, 2022)

Native of Martinez

Vivian passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022 at her El Dorado Hills Senior Care Home three months before her 100th birthday.

Vivian Theresa Costanza was born August 31, 1922 to Ethel R. Claeys and Raymon E. Claeys in Martinez, California. She graduated from Alhambra High School in 1940. She grew up in Martinez where she worked at her father’s feed and garden store. Her father, Raymon Claeys, was the mayor of Martinez for 12 years and a City Council member for 32 years. She married Joseph F. Costanza on August 31, 1940. After his discharge from the Marines military service, they resided in Martinez to raise their son, Joseph. After her husband, Joseph retired from Phillips Refinery, they moved to Irish Beach, CA to be close to the ocean and live off the land.

Vivian was an avid reader, loved the Sunday comics and doing crossword puzzles. Her grandchildren fondly remember her in the kitchen, preparing a meal from something their Nano caught in the ocean, shot in the forest or grew in his garden. They will miss the smell of her freshly baked egg bread, fried abalone, venison, fish dishes, fresh vegetables and her homemade Cacciatore. Despite her best efforts, her granddaughter was never able to put her Bolognese recipe to paper because Nana never counted or measured.

After the passing of her husband, Joseph, September 18, 1999, she moved to Pittsburg, CA to be closer to family. She eventually moved to Folsom and later to El Dorado Hills, where she was cared for daily by her loving granddaughter, Lisa.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Saundra Costanza of Roseville, CA, three grandchildren Marc (Alison) Costanza of Bellingham, WA; Lisa (Dr. Dee Jay) Miranda of El Dorado Hills, CA and Tony (Shaina) of Clinton, CT; four great-grandchildren, Kaia, Caelen, Andrew and Alex; and cherished nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph F. Costanza of 59 years; son, Joseph E. Costanza (deceased 2019) and three brothers, Edward, Coulter and Vernon.

Vivian will be laid to rest next to her husband Joseph F. Costanza at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Lafayette.