Warriors Are Back

Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez news-Gazette)

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors took care of business in the Western Conference finals Thursday with a wire-to-wire 120-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors advanced to their sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons and first since 2019. They will face the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat. The Celtics have a 3-2 series lead with Game 6 set for Friday in Boston.