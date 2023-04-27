Sports 0 Warriors beat Kings in game three 114-97 By Tod FiernerPosted onApril 27, 2023April 27, 2023Time to Read:-words Photos by Gerome Wright (Martines News-Gazette) Sacramento Kings @ Golden State WarriorsGame Three Warriors beat the Kings114-97Photos by Gerome Wright Sacramento Kings @ Golden State WarriorsGame Three Warriors beat the Kings114-97Photos by Gerome Wright Sacramento Kings @ Golden State WarriorsGame Three Warriors beat the Kings114-97Photos by Gerome Wright Sacramento Kings @ Golden State WarriorsGame Three Warriors beat the Kings114-97Photos by Gerome Wright Sacramento Kings @ Golden State WarriorsGame Three Warriors beat the Kings114-97Photos by Gerome Wright Sacramento Kings @ Golden State WarriorsGame Three Warriors beat the Kings114-97Photos by Gerome Wright Sacramento Kings @ Golden State WarriorsGame Three Warriors beat the Kings114-97Photos by Gerome Wright Sacramento Kings @ Golden State WarriorsGame Three Warriors beat the Kings114-97Photos by Gerome Wright Sacramento Kings @ Golden State WarriorsGame Three Warriors beat the Kings114-97Photos by Gerome Wright Sacramento Kings @ Golden State WarriorsGame Three Warriors beat the Kings114-97Photos by Gerome Wright