Warriors beat Grizzlies in game three 142-112

Led by Stephen Curry’s 30 points (14-14 FT) and six assists, the No. 3 seed Warriors defeated the No. 2 seed Grizzlies in Game 3, 142-112. Jordan Poole (27 points, 18 in the 2nd half) and Klay Thompson (21 points, nine rebounds, four assists) added a combined 48 points for the Warriors in the victory, while Ja Morant led all scorers with 34 points for the Grizzlies.

In tonight’s victory, Stephen Curry passed Paul Pierce (3,180) and Kevin McHale (3,182) for 21st on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list.

The Warriors lead this best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 taking place on Monday, May 9.