BottleRock after dark shows announced

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, is offering a series of BottleRock AfterDark shows in Napa, San Francisco, Berkeley and Menlo Park, featuring many of the 10th Anniversary 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley musical artists and other special guests. These intimate performances, produced by BottleRock Presents, take place beginning May 23, extending through the festival weekend.

BottleRock AfterDark shows go on sale on Thursday, February 23rd at 10am PT at BottleRock AfterDark shows includes: Tickets for all 2023shows go on sale on Thursday, February 23rd at 10am PT at bottlerocknapavalley.com . The lineup of 2023shows includes:

Tuesday, May 23

• MEUTE at The Fillmore, San Francisco

Thursday, May 25

• The Smashing Pumpkins w/special guest Great Northern at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa*

• Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs w/special guest Mama Said at Uptown Theatre, Napa*

• Beach Weather at Cafe Du Nord, San Francisco

• Phantogram at UC Theatre, Berkeley

• Lucius at The Guild Theatre, Menlo Park

Friday, May 26

• Thee Sacred Souls at Uptown Theatre, Napa

• Yung Gravy with special guests Joey Valence & Brae at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

• Danielle Ponder at Cafe Du Nord, San Francisco

• The Wrecks with special guest Paris Jackson at August Hall, San Francisco

Saturday, May 27

• Thievery Corporation at Uptown Theatre, Napa

• The Struts with special guest Mac Saturn at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

• Yung Gravy with special guests Joey Valence & Brae at August Hall, San Francisco

• Raekwon & Ghostface Killah (of Wu-Tang Clan) at UC Theatre, Berkeley

Sunday, May 28

• Lucius at Uptown Theatre, Napa

• Cautious Clay with special guest Thunderstorm Artis at August Hall, San Francisco

• Peter Cat Recording Co. at Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco

*The BottleRock AfterDark shows at the JaM Cellars Ballroom and Uptown Theatre, both located in downtown Napa, are within easy walking distance from the BottleRock Napa Valley festival providing continued musical entertainment after the final notes of the festival each evening.

BottleRock Napa Valley, featuring headline artists Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins plus over 70 additional acts, takes place at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa on May 26 – 28, 2023.

Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, BottleRock Napa Valley pairs the very best of the Napa Valley’s wine, food and craft brews with today’s biggest names in music.

Single-Day General Admission tickets are $189/pp and are available at www.bottlerocknapavalley. com

