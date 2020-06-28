Anti-Black Lives Matters flier seen in Martinez

UPDATE FROM MARTINEZ POLICE DEPARTMENT

“On June 27th at about 9:45 p.m., the Martinez Police Department responded to the report of fliers containing hate speech left on the sidewalk near downtown. The offensive fliers made threats of harm to those supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in the name of an organization called “White Pride World Wide”.

“At this time, we do not have any leads on who left them on the sidewalk. The fliers were deplorable, filled with hate, and have no place in the City of Martinez. The language was threatening, offensive, and goes against everything the City values in terms of diversity, inclusion, and acceptance.

“Please contact our Dispatch Center at 925-372-3440 in the event you have any information on this case. Detectives have been assigned to investigate this incident as a Hate Crime and the investigation is ongoing.

“The City of Martinez does not tolerate hate related crimes and as a community we need to stand together to promote unity and acceptance for all people. This hateful, hurtful, and offensive act does not define our City and we must all do our part to identify those responsible, so they can be brought to justice.”

————

A flier supporting white supremacy was spotted in Martinez and other Contra Costa cities, including Pittsburg and Richmond.

Martinez Police are investigating the hate-fillled flier that was found Saturday night on a sidewalk near downtown at the Martinez Detention Facility.

The flier shows a “White Pride World Wide” logo and calls for white people to “unify” against Black Lives Matter specifically and Black “thugs” in general.

The flier contains numerous racial epithets, spelling errors and leaves no contact information.