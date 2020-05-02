Backyard fire spreads, damages Martinez home

A single-alarm fire that started in a back yard quickly ignited a fence and damaged a Windwood Court house early Friday morning, said Steve Hill, public information officer for Contra Costa County Fire Protection District..

No one was hurt, he said, and the cause of the fire has not been determined. The family was not displaced, Hill added.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight Friday, he said. It jumped from the fire to the house’s attic, and 17 units from both the fire protection district and Martinez Police were dispatched. The blaze was extinguished in about half an hour, he said.

A report on the fire’s cause and damage to the house will be written after an investigation has concluded, Hill said.