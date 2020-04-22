City creates small business resource page

The city of Martinez has created a COVID-19 Small Business Resource webpage to help local companies impacted during the state’s shelter-in-place period, said, Zach Seal, senior management analyst.

The link, https://www.cityofmartinez.org/gov/coronavirus_(covid_19)/small_business_resource_center_(covid_19).asp, is available on the city’s webpage, www.cityofmartinez.org.

The website has information on a variety of programs, including the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) grants and forgivable loans and other small business funding, new COVID-19 federal tax credits, unemployment benefits for employers, tax and bill deadline extensions and penalty waivers, Rapid Response services for workers who have been laid off from their jobs.

Seal’s announcement noted that the SBA isn’t accepting applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) until Congress replenishes its funding, but some banks are taking applications in anticipation of the new funding.

“Because the PPP is first come, first serve, eligible Martinez bsuinesses interested in the forgivable loans are encouraged to apply if they have not applied already,” the announcement said. PayPal, Square and Intuit have started accepting PPP applications, and needed links are on the webpage.

Seal said he wants to hear from those who have applied for PPP or Economic Injury Disaster Loans, so it can supply updates to applicants. He can be reached at zseal@cityofmartinez.org.

The Martinez Open for Business Lists, https://www.cityofmartinez.org/gov/coronavirus_(covid_19)/martinez_open_for_business_resource_lists_(covid_19).asp, tells residents where they can shop locally in person or online, how to take online classes and provides information about gift cards.

The city itself is accepting building, engineering and planning permit applications either electronically or by the United States Postal Service, and is making Zoom appointments as needed, the announcement said.

In addition, Seal’s announcement said, Facebook has launched a $15 million Small Business Grants Program for companies with 2 to 50 employees that are facing challenges from the virus pandemic.

California has its own Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for business owners, the self-employeed, gig workers and independent contracts, and the link to that program is https://www.edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019/pandemic-unemployment-assistance.htm.

The East Bay Economic Development Alliance is surveying current and projected business priorities, and those who want to participate may visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/eastbaybusinessrecovery

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has published two bulletins on COVID-19 programs, available online at http://www.insurance.ca.gov/0250-insurers/0300-insurers/0200-bulletins/bulletin-notices-commiss-opinion/upload/Bulletin_2020-3_re_covid-19_premium_reductions-2.pdf and https://caled.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Business_Interruption_Claims_Notice.pdf.