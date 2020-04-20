Martinez resident arrested in Concord after hit and run, theft

(Concord Police Dept. press release) – On Saturday, several callers reported a black SUV driving recklessly while exiting southbound HWY 242 at Solano Way and Grant St. The left front tire completely came off of wheel, but that didn’t stop the suspect from continuing to drive while dwindling down the rim.

Once the SUV reached the city streets of Concord it came to its resting point on the center median. The suspect frantically exited, but not before grabbing a backpack and a few boxes of tools . He then ran into a nearby neighborhood where several callers witnessed him jumping fences into various backyards.