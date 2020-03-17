Martinez businesses that are open

Let’s help local businesses in Martinez during the countywide stay-at-home order. Help the Martinez News-Gazette list businesses that will remain open during COVID-19 health crisis

If you are a business Let us know your location, hours, pick up/curbside, any details.

Email with your info in that includes Business Name, City, pickup/delivery and any discounts. Please include hours/phone number/website. email is editor@martinezgazette.com

Restaurants

– Bar Cava, open 4 pm, beer, wine and food

– Firehouse Brew & Grill (curbside pick-up)

– Kinders

– Roxx on Main

– States Coffee

– Taco Daddy

Stores

Services

– MTZ Auto Repair, open M-F, 8 am – 5 pm, 889 Howe Rd

– Senior Helpers, provides in-home care for seniors and others with disabilities on an hourly basis, which includes grocery shopping, cooking, other chores and personal care and grooming assistance. We are available 24/7 and can be reached at 925-677-2150 or https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ca/concord

