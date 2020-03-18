Martinez Farmers’ Market will reopen Sunday 

The Martinez Farmers’ Market will reopen this Sunday (3/22) due to its classification as an essential business and a necessary food source during this time of “Shelter in Place.” We hope that you will come by and collect your fruits, vegetables, and other market products to keep you healthy during this unusual time.

The farmers’ market will be practicing health safety precautions during this time to create a safer environment:

No food sampling.

No musical entertainment.

No public seating.

As many items as possible will be pre-bagged for grab and go.

Farmers and producers are encouraged to bring handwashing stations and wear gloves.

There will also be increased space between vendors’ stalls for additional safety.

We encourage you to:

Be sure to thoroughly wash all fresh fruits and vegetables.

Practice social distancing, do not form lines and shop quickly to allow others space.

Wash your hands thoroughly and often for at least 20 seconds.

If you are sick, stay home and ask a friend or family member to pick things up for you instead.

Wash your reusable produce bags between visits.

Only touch fruit/veggies that you intend to buy or have the farmer pick out your produce.

We, the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association (PCFMA), are advocates for our farmers and food access and will continue to be. We are happy that the market will be reopened while still being committed to keeping our communities safe.

If there are changes to this current policy, we will, of course, update you. We will be posting updates on the Martinez Farmers’ Market Facebook Page. We encourage you to visit our other farmers’ markets in the meantime, which are listed on our website.

Thank you for your support of local farmers’ markets as your fresh food source.

