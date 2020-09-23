Martinez city candidate forum set for Thursday

The Martinez Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Martinez News-Gazette will host a Virtual Candidates Forum on Thursday, September 24th for Martinez City Council Candidates. The virtual forum is to give our members and the general public an opportunity to hear from candidates about their positions on issues that affect our business environment and community.

Vying for District 2 is incumbent Mark Ross, and challengers Danial Kenneth Leahy, and Alicia Rain Marazzani. Competing for District 3 is incumbent Noralea Gipner and challenger Brianne Zorn.

Interactive Map – Click here to view the interactive Council Districts map where you can enter your address to find which Council district you reside in.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_WhweVN3lRYWGzqfvnW-kKA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To submit a question for the candidates, please email questions to Julie@martinezchamber.com. Questions must be applicable to all candidates.

The Martinez Chamber is non-partisan and does not endorse or contribute funds to any candidate for elected office.