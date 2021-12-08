Martinez Farmers Market Food Bank Collections

The Democratic Party of Contra Costa County is collecting food items at the Martinez Farmers’ Market. Donations for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano may be dropped off on Sunday, December 12, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 700 Main Street in the plaza area.

This year, the organization began collecting at its annual BBQ and has continued at the Farmers’ Market. Cathy McRoberts, a volunteer with the project said, “The need is great, especially with the COVID crisis and those displaced by fires, people responded so generously on our first collection date in November; and we plan to continue.”

The Food Bank boasts an impressive record of providing nearly 3,000,000 meals a month to 1 in 9 residents. To help in this effort, needed food donations include items that are non-perishable (no glass containers), such as cereals, brown rice, canned vegetables, tuna, and chicken.

For additional information https://contracostadems.com/contact-us/ To donate directly to the food bank, see https://www.foodbankccs.org/