Martinez man charged with multiple offenses including unlawful possession of a revolver 

A 30-year-old Martinez man has been charged with three criminal counts for allegedly waving a gun and threatening spectators gathered at a downtown Black Lives Matter street mural, prosecutors announced Thursday.

The Contra Costa County District Office said Joseph Osuna has been charged with unlawful firearm activity, possessing a firearm, not being the weapons registered owner and exhibiting a concealed weapon in public. He faces up to three years in custody if found guilty of the charges.

Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Joseph Osuna (30-year-old Martinez resident) with three criminal counts, including two felonies, for his alleged action of the unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Sunday, July 5. Osuna drove by a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Martinez and yelled at various individuals standing by the mural.

One of the bystanders exchanged words with Osuna. Moments later, Osuna made a u-turn to come back to the bystander. Osuna exited his vehicle and pulled out a loaded revolver and pointed the firearm at the bystander. Fortunately, police officers from the Martinez Police Department were nearby and were able to respond to the scene.

Osuna’s 2015 Jeep Wrangler was quickly spotted, and he was pulled over by the police. When Osuna was stopped, the police recovered the revolver in his vehicle. The firearm was not registered to Osuna.

The alleged offenses again Osuna are as follows:

• Unlawful Firearm Activity, Felony PC 29805

• Possessing Firearm Not Registered to Owner, Felony PC 25850 (a)/(c) 6

• Exhibiting a Concealed Weapon in Public, Misdemeanor PC 417 (a)(2)(A)

Case information: People v. Joseph Daniel Osuna Docket Number 01-194090-7