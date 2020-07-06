Martinez man arrested at Black Lives Matter mural for allegedly brandishing a weapon

(photo courtesy of ABC7)

Martinez Police Department Press Release

On July 5, 2020 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Joseph Osuna, 30, of Martinez, was driving past the permitted BLM mural located in the 700 block of Court.

Osuna yelled “All lives matter.” as he drove past the mural and a group of gathered citizens. Osuna got out of his vehicle and began to argue with one of the citizens. During the argument Osuna brandished a loaded firearm at one of the citizens and the group dispersed. Osuana got back in his vehicle and started to leave the area.

The victim flagged down a Martinez Police officer who was passing by at the time and directed him to Osuna’s vehicle as it was leaving. The officer along with other MPD officers stopped the suspect in the 600 block of Court Street without incident.

A .22 caliber revolver was located in the vehicle. Osuna was arrested for brandishing and possession of a loaded and concealed firearm in a vehicle.

He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.