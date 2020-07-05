MPD press release on street mural vandalism

from MPD Chief Manjit Sappal

On July 4th, community members obtained a permit from the City to paint Black Lives Matter on Court Street in downtown Martinez. Once the mural was completed, an unidentified white male and white female arrived. While the male made comments to a group of onlookers his companion began painting over the mural with black paint. At one point she made a statement that this was not, “…happening in my town.” She also asked the male to get her another can of paint to continue with the act of vandalism. It appeared that the couple came to the mural with cans of paint and a roller with the specific purpose of vandalizing over the mural.

The community spent a considerable amount of time painting this mural only to have the suspects destroy it by dumping and rolling paint over part of the message. The incident was captured on video and posted on YouTube. Please see the following links:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCPwY8Eh3GP/?igshid=1bz0cg6xz8ht1

MPD was notified and by the time we arrived the suspects were gone. A witness provided a photograph of the suspect’s vehicle which was described as a Nissan pickup truck with the word “NICOLE” on the right side of the tailgate in silver lettering. The truck has a camper shell and the license plate is 52701B1.

The case is currently under investigation and if any members of the public can identify the

male and female involved in this incident please call our Dispatch Center at 925-372-3440

with the information.

