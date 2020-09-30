New superintendent named by Martinez Unified School District

At its Monday, September 28th board meeting, The Martinez Unified School District Board of Trustees, by unanimous vote, appointed Dr. Julie Synyard as the district’s new Superintendent of Schools, effective October 12th, 2020. Dr. Synyard succeeds Mr. CJ Cammack who resigned from his four year tenure to take the Superintendency position with Fremont Unified. Her appointment was the result of a nationwide search conducted by Leadership Associates.

Dr. Synyard has 20 years of service in public education. She has served in the Albany Unified School District as a secondary teacher of History and English, an Activities Director and Athletic Director, as an Assistant Principal and Principal in St. Helena Unified, as Principal of Tamalpais High School, and most currently, as Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District. In her most recent position, Dr. Synyard was involved in the development of TK-12 instructional programs focused on curriculum development, student learning, achievement, and professional development. She is committed to the process of leading the Martinez Unified School District on a path of continuous improvement and equity for all.

“The MUSD Board was extremely impressed with her compelling background, her intelligence, deep understanding of school and district leadership and her enthusiasm,” said Jonathan Wright, School Board President.

Dr. Synyard has a bachelor’s degree in History from the University of California at San Diego, a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from St. Mary’s College, and received her doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern California in 2010.

“I am thrilled and humbled to have been selected by the Board of Trustees to serve the students, staff, families, and community of Martinez as the new Superintendent”, Dr. Synyard said. “Martinez Unified is a wonderful school district and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with an incredible team of educators to support our children as they work towards realizing their academic passions and goals”.