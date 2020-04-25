New York Jets Select Cal Golden Bears Ashtyn Davis In the Third Round

Courtesy of Cal Athletics
Safety Ashtyn Davis became the first Cal player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when he was chosen in the third round by the New York Jets. Davis was the pick 68th overall pick and his selection is Cal’s highest in the draft since Jared Goff was the No. 1 overall pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2016. Davis is the first Cal player to be selected in the third round of the NFL Draft since Davis Webb was taken by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 87th pick overall.
“I was excited, obviously,” Davis said. “I don’t know how to describe it other than that. My hands were shaking. I didn’t expect myself to really get too nervous, but I did. It was awesome seeing my parents’ and everybody else’s reaction and how excited they got.”
Cal has now also had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft in 32 of the last 34 years. Davis became the 240th Cal player selected in the history of the draft and was the sixth safety chosen overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 2020 NFL Draft is being televised live on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes in a single multi-network presentation of all seven rounds this Thursday-Saturday, April 23-25. The first three rounds have been complete with the final four rounds getting underway Saturday at 9 am PT.
The draft is also serving as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefiting six charities that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need. In conjunction with the draft, the NFL is hosting a “Draft-A-Thon” that is being live streamed on NFL social and digital platforms and featured on the live televised draft coverage. Donations can be made online at NFL.com/RELIEF and there is also a text-to-donate option.
The draft was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas but due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being conducted as a “virtual” draft from homes around the nation. The telecast is originating from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Conn., and adhering to proper social distancing guidelines and local workplace rules. Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators are in-studio, while a majority of analysts, reporters and other experts are contributing to the telecast remotely from their home studios including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who is announcing the draft picks from his home basement.
Six former Cal players who completed their collegiate eligibility with the Golden Bears in 2019 – Traveon Beck, Davis, Jordan Duncan, Jaylinn Hawkins, Greg Thomas and Evan Weaver – have professional football aspirations.
Below are notes on Davis with an extended bio available by clicking on his name.
Ashtyn Davis, S, 6-1, 200, Santa Cruz, CA (Santa Cruz HS)
Cal (2015-19)
- One of three former Cal football student-athletes that participated in the 2020 NFL Combine along with Jaylinn Hawkins and Evan Weaver
- Bench pressed 14 reps of 225 pounds at the 2020 NFL Combine but did not do measurable testing in any other category due to injury
- Was scheduled to participate in Cal’s 2020 Pro Day before it was cancelled due to COVID-19
- Attended the 2020 Senior Bowl and events surrounding it as a roster invitee but did not play in the game due to injury
- Cal’s J. Scott Duncan Award as its Most Valuable Player on Special Teams as both a 2016 redshirt freshman and 2017 sophomore, while he picked up the team’s Joe Roth Award for his courage, attitude and sportsmanship as a 2019 senior
- Played in 48 of 50 games possible with 33 starts including a string of 29 consecutive contests that included the final six games of his sophomore season, all 13 contests of his 2018 junior campaign and his first 10 as a 2019 senior
- Had consecutive games played and started streaks of 47 and 29 both come to an end when he missed the Big Game at Stanford as a senior and also did not play two games later in the Redbox Bowl due to injury
- Registered career defensive totals of 171 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss (-7 yards), seven interceptions that he returned for 121 yards and one touchdown, 12 pass breakups, 19 passes defended, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries
- Had a total of 1758 all-purpose yards, adding 70 kick returns for 1604 yards and one touchdown as well as two punt returns for 33 yards
- Had career averages of 22.9 yards per kick return and 16.5 yards per punt return
- Had career highs of 57 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a senior when he was one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy given annually to the nation’s top player who began his collegiate career as a walk-on, while also being named second-team All-Pac-12 by the league’s coaches and third-team All-Pac-12 by Pro Football Focus
- Earned first-team (Associated Press, Athlon Sports, Pro Football Focus), second-team (Phil Steele) and honorable mention (Pac-12 Coaches) All-Pac-12 honors as a 2018 junior all on defense other than his second-team special teams selection by Phil Steele as a kick returner when he had 56 tackles, four interceptions that he returned for 59 yards and his lone career pick-six, five pass breakups and nine passes defended, as well as a career-high 1.5 tackles for loss (career-high -4 yards), his first career fumble recovery and his lone career kick return touchdown on a career-long 89-yarder against Idaho State
- Posted career-high kick return and all-purpose yardage totals as a 2017 sophomore when he co-led the nation with 39 kick returns and ranked ninth nationally with 826 kick return yards among his 857 all-purpose yards
- Wore No. 27 for most of his Cal career but also suited up in No. 29