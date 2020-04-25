New York Jets Select Cal Golden Bears Ashtyn Davis In the Third Round

Courtesy of Cal Athletics

Safety Ashtyn Davis became the first Cal player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when he was chosen in the third round by the New York Jets. Davis was the pick 68th overall pick and his selection is Cal’s highest in the draft since Jared Goff was the No. 1 overall pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2016. Davis is the first Cal player to be selected in the third round of the NFL Draft since Davis Webb was taken by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 87th pick overall.

“I was excited, obviously,” Davis said. “I don’t know how to describe it other than that. My hands were shaking. I didn’t expect myself to really get too nervous, but I did. It was awesome seeing my parents’ and everybody else’s reaction and how excited they got.”

Cal has now also had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft in 32 of the last 34 years. Davis became the 240th Cal player selected in the history of the draft and was the sixth safety chosen overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The draft is also serving as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefiting six charities that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need. In conjunction with the draft, the NFL is hosting a “Draft-A-Thon” that is being live streamed on NFL social and digital platforms and featured on the live televised draft coverage. Donations can be made online at NFL.com/RELIEF and there is also a text-to-donate option.

The draft was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas but due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being conducted as a “virtual” draft from homes around the nation. The telecast is originating from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Conn., and adhering to proper social distancing guidelines and local workplace rules. Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators are in-studio, while a majority of analysts, reporters and other experts are contributing to the telecast remotely from their home studios including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who is announcing the draft picks from his home basement.

