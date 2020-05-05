Newsom announces California moving to stage 2 of reopening, will Contra Costa follow?

Gov. Newsom announced Monday afternoon plans to move the state into Stage 2 of reopening.

Following that announcement Contra Costa County Health Dept responded they will “keep tracking progress on our 5 key indicators decide when we’re ready to move on to the next stage of relaxing our current shelter-in-place restrictions,”

More interesting was the CCCHD saying “The Gov made it clear that locals can retain stricter policies based on local conditions.”

The 5 indicators the County is monitoring are: (I added the current data)

• Whether the total number of cases in the community is flat or decreasing; (7-day rolling average on April 6 was 33 new cases, has declined steadily to 5 new cases May 3)

• Whether the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is flat or decreasing; (7-day rolling average peaked April 16 with 40, steadily declined to 20 hospitalized on May 3)

• Whether there is an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for all health care workers; (There is no data for PPE supplies, ICU occupancy rate is currently at 38 percent, ventilator utilization is 14 percent)

• Whether we are meeting the need for testing, especially for persons in vulnerable populations or those in high-risk settings or occupations; (In early April CCC tested 450 patients with a 9.5 percent positive rate, May 3, 530 tests were conducted and a 4 percent positive rate)

• Whether we have the capacity to investigate all COVID-19 cases and trace all of their contacts, isolating those who test positive and quarantining the people who may have been exposed. (No data available)

What DOES this include?

Places like:

– clothing stores

– florists

– bookstores

– sporting goods stores All with curbside pick-up. What does this NOT include at this time?

Places like:

– Offices (can continue telework)

– Restaurants (seated dining)

Contra Costa County lists 28 coronavirus deaths as of May 3. Zero deaths under 50 years of age. 16 of 28 deaths were over 80 years of age.