Oakmont Memorial servicing Martinez families

Most Martinez residents know that long-time funeral home Connolly & Taylor closed in 2020, but what you may not know is the files and services were transferred to Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary in Lafayette. All funeral planning for Martinezians and Martinez records are now being serviced by Rachel Martinez.

Rachel is a Pre-Need Services Counsellor who is working remotely in Martinez/Pleasant Hill and Concord. Rachel is licensed to assist families with their planning for the future where Funeral Services are concerned. All the files and records for Connolly & Taylor are housed at Oakmont Memorial Park.

Rachel’s duties include:

– Assist and guide families through the planning process

– Conduct tours of the Memorial Park

– Provide quotes for ground burial and cremations

– Design Bronze memorial markers with families

– Remote work allows me the opportunity to meet with families locally, if needed/desired

Rachel can be reached at (office) 925-935-3311 or via email rachel.martinez@oakmontmortuary.com