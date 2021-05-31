MPD makes arrest in sexual assault investigation

Martinez Police Department Press release

On May 29th, the Martinez Police Department was made aware of an ongoing sexual

relationship between a 40-year-old teacher working in a private tutor capacity and her

former teenage student. MPD Detectives investigated the allegations which resulted in the

issuance of an arrest warrant.

On May 30th at approx. 1630 hours, MPD Detectives served a search warrant in the 1500

block of Pine St. in Martinez and took Jane Shetterly into custody. Shetterly was booked

into the Martinez Detention Facility on multiple felony counts of sexual misconduct with a

minor. Her bail was set at $250,000.00.

Shetterly is a high school educator in the West Contra Costa County School District. District

leadership was notified of her arrest. At this time, there is only one known victim in this ongoing

investigation.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident or other related information, please call Detective

Montano at (925) 494-4085, or the Martinez Police Dispatch at (925) 372-3440. Refer to

MPD case #21-1135.