MPD makes arrest in sexual assault investigation

Martinez Police Department Press release
On May 29th, the Martinez Police Department was made aware of an ongoing sexual
relationship between a 40-year-old teacher working in a private tutor capacity and her
former teenage student. MPD Detectives investigated the allegations which resulted in the
issuance of an arrest warrant.
On May 30th at approx. 1630 hours, MPD Detectives served a search warrant in the 1500
block of Pine St. in Martinez and took Jane Shetterly into custody. Shetterly was booked
into the Martinez Detention Facility on multiple felony counts of sexual misconduct with a
minor. Her bail was set at $250,000.00.
Shetterly is a high school educator in the West Contra Costa County School District. District
leadership was notified of her arrest. At this time, there is only one known victim in this ongoing
investigation.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident or other related information, please call Detective
Montano at (925) 494-4085, or the Martinez Police Dispatch at (925) 372-3440. Refer to
MPD case #21-1135.
