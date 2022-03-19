DEBORAH KAY OLSEN

October 30, 1962—February 25, 2022

Deborah Kay Olsen passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 in Murphys, California.

Debby was born and raised in Martinez, California, where she attended Alhambra High School. In 1987, she moved to Calaveras County, which quickly became her home. She worked at Big Trees State Park, The Nugget Bar, Vern’s Gas Station, and was the manager of Grounds Restaurant for 20 years. During her lifetime, she took many people under her wing, earning her a reputation for warmth and generosity and the affectionate moniker, “The Mom of Main Street.”

With a deep love of travel, Debby spent every birthday in Playa del Carmen or Cabo San Lucas with her husband Skip and often vacationed in Mexico with her family, Bellemy and George Raygoza and their children Antonio and Maya. At home, she loved gardening, taking leisurely walks around town with friends, and attending church. A beloved friend and member of her community, Debby could often be found sharing a meal or a night out with friends, but she spent most evenings dining in and enjoying the beautiful view from her back porch with her husband.

Debby is survived by her husband Skip Olsen; her children Barbara and Joey Doll, Cole Benton and Traci Chee, Michael Lightfoot, Kristin and Stephen Fowler, Kellie and Cody Billings; her grandchildren Goldie Doll, Lillian and Abel Fowler; and her siblings Lee Mayfield, Carol Burke, Shirley Silva, and Sue Mayfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Sarah Mayfield, and sisters Barbara and Judith.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10 AM in Murphys Park, with a walking procession to Buena Vista Cemetery at 12 PM. The cemetery service will begin at 1 PM. All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Hospice Foundation of America or The American Heart Association.