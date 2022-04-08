Sports 0

Golden State Beat The Lakers 128-112

Photos by photographer Gerome Wright (Martinez news-Gazette)

Golden State coach Steve Kerr made a point to tell Klay Thompson he played his best game yet since returning in January from a 2 1/2-year absence following surgeries and long rehabs on his left knee and right Achilles.

Jordan Poole keeps doing his part to provide a spark when the Warriors are missing stars like Thompson or, currently, Stephen Curry.

