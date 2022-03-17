St. Baldrick’s Shave-a-thon Sunday at the Main Street Plaza

The St. Baldrick’s Shave-a-thon is back! Oh how we have missed our annual live event. We are so excited to see your smiling faces and beautiful bald heads! This year we’ll have fun activities for kids and live music from The Martinez Music Mafia!

Over the last 11 years Citrus has raised over $100,000 for the incredible @stbaldricks organization that funds life saving research for childhood cancer!

To date Citrus and the other Martinez teams have raised a total of $10,308 for St. Baldrick’s!

Martinez Mayor Rob Schroder has again volunteered to be a part of the fundraising. Schroder, who has participated in the Shave-a-thon for over a decade, dyes his hair green the week of the event. The mayor is scheduled to shave his green coiffure at 11:50 am in the downtown Martinez Plaza

You can help too!

🍀Volunteer online to brave the shave

🍀 Donate to one of the shavee’s fundraising pages

🍀 Buy a raffle ticket for a Citrus gift basket or free haircut

🍀 Join us on Friday March 18th at 6PM at @delcielobrewing for the annual St. Baldrick’s kick off fundraiser!

🍀 Catch the action live and donate in person at the shave-a-thon on Sunday March 20th at 11AM in the Main Street Plaza!