Outside Lands presents Inside Lands this weekend

The producers of Outside Lands, Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly, and Starr Hill Presents, are excited to announce the full schedule of programming for Inside Lands, a free virtual festival celebration taking place this weekend, August 28-29 exclusively on Twitch.

Performances featured in the stream include iconic sets from the Outside Lands archive with Elton John, J. Cole, Kehlani, Major Lazer, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, Disclosure, D’Angelo and The Vanguard and many more, plus live performances from ZHU, Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, Brittany Howard, SOFI TUKKER, Yung Bae, Tycho, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sharon Van Etten and more.

Hosted by the Bay Area’s own Lyrics Born, the stream will be broadcast live from the Ranger Station with festival favorites Ranger Dave and Ranger Ruth and House DJ Jeffrey Paradise / Poolside. The program will feature unexpected moments in festival history including Jack White’s pop-up set in McLaren Pass from 2012, in addition to specialty programming and culinary highlights that make Outside Lands truly one of a kind, such as Katey Red’s Beignets and Bounce Showdown live from New Orleans, interviews with artists, a live AMA (Ask Me Anything) with festival producers, Cocktail Magic with mixologists and magicians, Lyrics Born Presents Mobile Homies with special guests, fan testimonials, features with festival curators, and live GastroMagic segments with chefs Chris Cosentino and Naomi Pomeroy.

twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands The virtual festival will be streamed exclusively on Twitch. Twitch’s live streaming service offers an unparalleled level of interaction and connection to enhance attendees’ experience at the virtual festival. With its massive, vibrant community and unique engagement features, Inside Lands on Twitch will bring the best parts of an in-person festival online. Fans can tune in to the streaming broadcast for free each day at