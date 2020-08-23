Outside Lands presents Inside Lands this weekend

By Stephen Langsam ( Martinez News-Gazette )
|
Inside Lands Artist Lineup
Above & Beyond (archive)
alt-J (archive)
AMO AMO (live)
Amy Allen (live)
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals (archive)
Beach House (archive)
Bob Moses (live + archive)
Brittany Howard (live)
Cage The Elephant (archive)
D’Angelo and The Vanguard (archive)
Disclosure (archive)
DRAMA (live)
Elton John (archive)
Evann McIntosh (live)
Gorillaz (archive)
Gryffin(archive)
HAIM (archive)
Hamilton Leithauser (live + archive)
Hinds (live)
J. Cole (archive)
Jack White (archive)
Jon Armstrong (live)
Beignets & Bounce Showdown with Katey Red (live)
Kehlani (archive)
Khruangbin (archive)
LCD Soundsystem (archive)
Leon Bridges (archive)
Louis The Child (archive)
LP (live)
Madeline Kenney (live)
Major Lazer (archive)
mxmtoon (live)
Nap Eyes (live)
Nathaniel Rateliff (live + archive)
ODIE (live)
Puddles Pity Party (live)
Rexx Life Raj (live)
Scarypoolparty (live)
Sharon Van Etten (live)
Shiba San (live)
SOFI TUKKER (live + archive)
TOKiMONSTA (live)
Tycho (live)
Yung Bae (live)
ZHU (live)
Hosted By Lyrics Born
with House DJ Jeffrey Paradise / Poolside