Protest on steps of Martinez courthouse

A peaceful protest Monday afternoon gathered at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse. The event, organized by Public Defenders for Racial Justice, saw participants march from their office at 800 Ferry Street to the Wakefield Courthouse.

In support of the demonstration, Deputy Public Defender and event organizer Jermel Thomas stated, “The dehumanization of Black lives must stop. Law enforcement must acknowledge and be held accountable for their abuses against people of color. We stand in support of Black lives and call for an end to police violence.”

The march also went past the Martinez Detention Facility. (photos by Robert Perry)