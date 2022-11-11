General News 0

Andrew White expected to be named Martinez Police Chief 

By adminPosted on
Time to Read:-words

Press Release

The Martinez City Council is expected to approve a contract at its November 16th meeting  naming Andrew White as the next Martinez Chief of Police. White, currently Chief of Police in Clearlake, will begin serving on January 3, 2023. 

White, 38, has served as the Clearlake Police Chief since 2018 and his experience also  includes a stint as Clearlake’s Acting Finance Director for a year. He serves on the State of  California 911 Advisory Board as an appointee of Governor Newsom and represents the  California Peace Officers Association on the California Law Enforcement  Telecommunications Advisory Committee. White was an instructor in the basic police and  dispatch academies at Napa Valley College for 15 years. Prior to joining Clearlake in 2018,  White worked at the Suisun City Police Department for 16 years in numerous capacities  and assignments as he moved up the ranks to police commander. He began his law  enforcement career as a police cadet then dispatcher at the Napa Police Department. 

In Clearlake, Chief White spearheaded a robust effort to address crime and blight that  incorporated community engagement, collaboration and creative problem solving that has  seen crime drop to historic lows and significantly reduced blight. He advanced a  department culture of excellence, accountability and wellness that dramatically and  positively impacted retention and recruitment, reducing turnover to historic lows and  increased community satisfaction. 

“Andrew White is absolutely the best choice to lead our police department and strengthen  its community partnerships,” noted Mayor Rob Schroder. “His breadth of public safety  experience at the local and state levels, combined with his knowledge of municipal finance  and other essential management skills, will provide our community with a proven leader,”  Schroder added.  

White replaces former Police Chief Manjit Sappal, who announced his retirement earlier  this year. The City conducted a comprehensive nationwide search and utilized extensive  community engagement prior to making White’s selection. 

“I look forward to becoming part of the Martinez community in my new role, and I plan to  begin my service by meeting with our residents and business operators and learning about  their public safety concerns and expectations. I will also focus on addressing the staffing  challenges facing the police department so we have the personnel to provide the scope of  service the community deserves,” said White. “The Martinez Police Department is  exemplary, and it is an honor to lead this outstanding team that works every day to keep  the community safe and secure,” White said.

White holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Management and Information  Technology and is a graduate of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute. 

White’s annual salary as police chief will be $238,771.

You may also like:

Letter to the Editor: DeLaney a “proven leader”

Paulette Carpoff sentenced to over 11 years in prison for DC Solar Ponzi scheme

Sean Trambley for Mayor: A new vision for Martinez

Martinez Police Chief Manjit Sappal retires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *