Andrew White expected to be named Martinez Police Chief 

Press Release

The Martinez City Council is expected to approve a contract at its November 16th meeting naming Andrew White as the next Martinez Chief of Police. White, currently Chief of Police in Clearlake, will begin serving on January 3, 2023.

White, 38, has served as the Clearlake Police Chief since 2018 and his experience also includes a stint as Clearlake’s Acting Finance Director for a year. He serves on the State of California 911 Advisory Board as an appointee of Governor Newsom and represents the California Peace Officers Association on the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications Advisory Committee. White was an instructor in the basic police and dispatch academies at Napa Valley College for 15 years. Prior to joining Clearlake in 2018, White worked at the Suisun City Police Department for 16 years in numerous capacities and assignments as he moved up the ranks to police commander. He began his law enforcement career as a police cadet then dispatcher at the Napa Police Department.

In Clearlake, Chief White spearheaded a robust effort to address crime and blight that incorporated community engagement, collaboration and creative problem solving that has seen crime drop to historic lows and significantly reduced blight. He advanced a department culture of excellence, accountability and wellness that dramatically and positively impacted retention and recruitment, reducing turnover to historic lows and increased community satisfaction.

“Andrew White is absolutely the best choice to lead our police department and strengthen its community partnerships,” noted Mayor Rob Schroder. “His breadth of public safety experience at the local and state levels, combined with his knowledge of municipal finance and other essential management skills, will provide our community with a proven leader,” Schroder added.

White replaces former Police Chief Manjit Sappal, who announced his retirement earlier this year. The City conducted a comprehensive nationwide search and utilized extensive community engagement prior to making White’s selection.

“I look forward to becoming part of the Martinez community in my new role, and I plan to begin my service by meeting with our residents and business operators and learning about their public safety concerns and expectations. I will also focus on addressing the staffing challenges facing the police department so we have the personnel to provide the scope of service the community deserves,” said White. “The Martinez Police Department is exemplary, and it is an honor to lead this outstanding team that works every day to keep the community safe and secure,” White said.

White holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Management and Information Technology and is a graduate of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute.

White’s annual salary as police chief will be $238,771.