Scenes from Sunday’s protest in downtown Martinez

A smaller than expected crowd gathered at Court Street and the Black Lives Matter street mural. The crowd started to make their way to Waterfront Park. There were several speakers as the crowd stopped along the route. Crowd is estimated at 250-300.

At Waterfront Park the crowd observed a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. A Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, killing Floyd on May 25.

The crowd can be heard chanting, among other things:

“Cops and Klan go hand in hand”

“Black Lives Matter”

“Who do you protect? Who do you serve?”

“No Justice, No Peace”

There were over a dozen speakers at Waterfront Palrk. The protest ended just before 7 pm and was peaceful and no apparent issues.