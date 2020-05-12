General News 1

Single alarm fire damages La Tapatia restaurant

A single-alarm fire that started about 12:56 a.m. Tuesday damaged La Tapatia Restaurant in the 500 block of Main Street, Steve Hill, public information officer for Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, said.

Firefighters on Truck 14 arrived to find smoke in the building, and requested a commercial structure fire response, Hill said. By 1:19 a.m., the fire was knocked down.

“But light smoke still persisted and we spent a good bit of time investigating to ensure the fire had not extended into the attic, which it had not,” Hill said. “By 3:05 a.m., we had wrapped up the incident.”

Hill said the fire began with some burning pallets. He said the cause hasn’t been announced, nor did he have an estimate of damages at this time.

