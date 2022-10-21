William (Bill) Peterson

March 15, 1925 – September 19, 2022

Longtime Resident of Martinez, CA

Surrounded by his family, Bill passed away on September 19, 2022, at the age of 97. Born in Walkersville, Montana to Lillian Hocking and James Peterson.

Survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Shirley Peterson, and his daughters Susan Peterson Trebino (Bob), Terri Peterson Adamo (Lou), grandsons Chris Trebino (Leslie Kimura), Matthew Hammond (Melissa), Michael Trebino (Fiancé, Celeste Yamagiwa), great grandchildren, Avery and Nate Trebino, nephew Marvin Larsen (Susie), great nephews Kenyon Larson (Cyndi), and Stephen Larsen.

Soon after his father passed in 1932, the family moved to Martinez. At age 15, Bill worked as a Martinez News Gazette Carrier to help support his family. After graduating early from Alhambra High School so he could enlist in the US Army he served as a Sargent in the 767 Tank Battalion, So. Pacific, 1943-1945, stationed in Hawaii and Japan. Bill was a Steamfitter working in several local refineries and often in the position of Foreman or Superintendent. He was a member of the Steamfitters Union for 55 years.

He was a proud member of the Martinez Masonic Lodge No. 41 and as a Master Mason was awarded the Hiram Award in 2011, the highest honor which can be presented by a Lodge. He was a long-standing member of the First Congregational Church of Martinez serving on both the Diaconate and Trustee Committees.

Bill and Shirley enjoyed years of world-wide travel with their dear friends. One of Bill’s favorite vacations abroad was Africa where they adventured out on three safaris. In 1956, Bill and Shirley began a tradition of family vacations with their daughters and family in Meeks Bay, California, which has continued with their children and grandchildren. He was an avid stream fisherman and enjoyed many backpacking trips in Desolation Valley with his nephew, daughters, son-in laws, and grandchildren. He was an avid CAL football fan attending games over the span of 60 years. He thoroughly enjoyed many years of playing bocce, meeting his buddies for their weekly coffee get together and being an active participant in the distribution of backpacks through the Masonic Lodge’s Bags for Kids to local elementary school students. Bill was also known for the tradition of beautifully painting the family home’s large picture windows at Christmas to the delight of his children, grandchildren, and neighbors, often winning contests for his outstanding work.

Bill was known by his many friends and family as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He always had a smile on his face and was known for his easy-going and kind nature.

The family extends a very special thank you to his caregivers, Cyl and Juliet, for the outstanding and loving care they provided Bill.

Services will be held outside at the Garden of Tranquility, Oakmont Memorial Park, 2099 Reliez Valley Rd, Lafayette, on Friday, October 28, at 2:00 p.m., with refreshments to follow at one of his daughter’s homes.

In remembrance of Bill, donations can be made to “Bags for Kids”, 700 Masonic Street, Martinez, CA 94553.