City of Martinez closures, postponements and meeting changes due to COVID-19
The City of Martinez is making several changes in response to the ever-growing COVID-19 crisis.
- Starting Saturday, March 14 the Senior Center will be closed until March 31. The closure is based on new social distancing recommendations issued by Contra Costa Health Services and the California Department of Public. City staff is coordinating with CC Café to determine options for distributing food to program participants. The Senior Center front counter will remain open as a resource to members.
- The City will close several park bathrooms until further notice:
Mountain View Park – On Parkway Dr.
Hidden Valley Park – On Center Ave.
Hidden Lakes Park – On Morello Ave/Chilpancingo Pkwy.
Holiday Highlands Park – On Fig Tree Ln.
Nancy Boyd Park – On Pleasant Hill Road East.
- The Sunday Farmer’s Market on Main Street will close until the beginning of April. The city’s March 20 Arbor Day event and the March 28 Mini-motor Land event will be postponed.
- Starting Monday, March 16 Effective Monday the Planning/Engineering/Building counter at City Hall will be open by appointment-only.
- The Park, Recreation, Marina & Cultural Commission meeting and City Council meeting will be conducted via conference call. The presiding officer and limited city staff will be in Council Chambers while other commissioners/councilmembers will participate on the conference call. Seating will be limited to the first 40 members of the public to arrive. All seating in the Council Chamber will be spaced out to allow for minimizing close contact, as recommended by the County guidelines. PRMCC is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. The City Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m.If you would like to provide comments without attending, please submit comments in writing by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 via:
1) In-person, or by mail, to the City Clerk’s office at 525 Henrietta St., Martinez, CA 94553
2) E-mail to cityclerk@cityofmartinez.org or recreation@cityofmartinez.org
