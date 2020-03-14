Contra Costa County prohibits gatherings of more than 100

PROHIBITING MASS GATHERINGS OF 100 OR MORE PERSONS

Date of Order: March 14, 2020

Please read this Order carefully. Violation of or failure to comply with this Order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine or imprisonment in the County jail, or both. (California Health & Saf. Code, § 120295.)

UNDER THE AUTHORITY OF SECTIONS 101040 AND 120175 OF THE CALIFORNIA HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE, THE HEALTH OFFICER OF THE COUNTY OF CONTRA COSTA (“HEALTH OFFICER”) ORDERS:

Effective as of 12 :01 am on Sunday, March 15, 2020, and continuing through Tuesday , March 31, 2020, mass gatherings as defined herein are prohibited in Contra Costa County. This Order is issued in response to a global pandemic caused by the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”). As of March 12, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was reporting that 1,215 people in the United States have been infected by COVID-19, a disease to which humans have no known natural immunity, and 36 have died. In Contra Costa County , as of March 13, 2020, 25 Contra Costa County residents were identified with COVID-19 infection . This Order is based on evidence of increasing transmission of COVID -19 within Contra Costa County, scientific evidence regarding effective approaches to slow transmission of communicable diseases generally and COVID-19 specifically , and best practices as currently known and available to protect the public from avoidable risks of serious illness or death resulting from exposure to COVID-19. The age, condition and health of a significant portion of the population of Contra Costa County places it at risk for serious health complications, including death, from COVID-19. While most people who contract COVID-19 do not become seriously ill, individuals with mild symptoms and asymptomatic persons with COVID-19 may be placing vulnerable members of the public at significant risk. Because evidence shows the disease is easily spread, large gatherings can result in preventable transmissions of COVID-19 . This Order is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the likelihood of exposure to it. Reduction of the spread of COVID-19 will in turn help preserve the capacity of health care facilities within Contra Costa County to meet the needs of persons who contract the This Order is issued to prevent circumstances often present in mass gatherings that may exacerbate the spread of COVID-19, including (a) the likelihood that mass gatherings will attract people from a broad geographic area; (b) the prolonged time period in which large numbers of people are in close proximity; (c) the difficulty tracing exposures when large numbers of people attend a single event; and (d) the inability to ensure that attendees follow adequate hygiene and social distancing This Order is issued in accordance with and incorporates the March 4, 2020, proclamation of a state of emergency issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the March 10, 2020, proclamation by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors declaring the existence of a local emergency in Contra Costa Mass gatherings defined

For the purposes of this Order, except as set forth below, the term “mass gathering” means an event or convening that brings together 100 or more individuals at the same time in a single room or single confined or enclosed space, including but not limited to an auditorium, theater, stadium, arena, event center, meeting hall, conference center, cafeteria, or any other confined indoor space or confined outdoor space. A confined outdoor space is an outdoor space that is enclosed by a fence, physical barrier or other structured

Mass gatherings do not include normal operations at airports or other spaces where persons may be in transit; office environments; medical offices, hospitals or clinics; classrooms; or congregate living situations, including dormitories and homeless encampments .

This Order follows the issuance of substantial guidance from multiple sources regarding COVID- 19, including the Health Officer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health, and public health officials around the world The Health Officer hereby requests that the Contra Costa County Sheriff and chiefs of police of cities within Contra Costa County ensure compliance with and enforce this Order, in accordance with Government Code sections 26602 and 41601 and Health and Safety Code section Copies of this Order shall be (1) available at the Office of the Director of Contra Costa Health Services, located at 1220 Morello Avenue, Suite 200, Martinez, CA 94553; (2) posted on the Contra Costa Health Services website (htt ps:/ / www.cchealth. org); and (3) provided to any member of the public requesting a copy of this Questions and comments regarding this Order may be directed to Contra Costa Health Services at (925) 957-5403 .

