Downtown Martinez temporary outdoor restaurant seating starting June 18

DOWNTOWN MARTINEZ TEMPORARY OUTDOOR RESTAURANT SEATING/RETAIL DISPLAY PERMIT and DOWNTOWN MARTINEZ STREET CLOSURES PLANNED FOR EXTENDED WEEKEND PERIODS, STARTING JUNE 18, 2020 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE (EXACT DAYS AND TIMES TO BE DETERMINED BASED ON APPLICATIONS RECEIVED)

MARTINEZ – The City has created a Downtown Martinez Temporary Outdoor Restaurant

Seating/Retail Display Program, which was designed to provide downtown merchants an

opportunity to complete an application to use portions of the sidewalks and streets

fronting their businesses as permissible under the new County Health Order issued on

June 5, 2020. The no-fee Temporary Permit can be found here. Complete applications

submitted by Wednesday at noon will be processed by Thursday of that same week.

After much consultation, the City and Main Street Martinez have collectively determined

that the ideal start date for this program will be within the extended weekend period

beginning on Thursday, June 18th, and any planned street closures to accommodate the

outdoor dining and retail activity occurring within the permitted areas of the program (Main

Street from Alhambra Avenue to Court Street, and Estudillo from Marina Vista to Main

Street) would not start until that time.

Any business deliveries planned or scheduled to occur within the program timeframe will

need to take into account reduced Main Street and/or Estudillo access. The City will

provide specific information on street closures as soon as the information becomes

available.

