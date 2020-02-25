Houston Rockets Beats Golden State 135-105

Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette)

Russell Westbrook vowed to better control his emotions down the stretch of the regular season. They sometimes get the better of him and he realizes he’s under the watchful eye of referees because of his reputation, but he won’t ever back down.

James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists, Westbrook added 21 points and 10 assists before being ejected, and the Houston Rockets beat the cold-shooting Golden State Warriors 135-105 on Thursday night in the teams’ first game back from the All-Star break

