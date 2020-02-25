New Orleans Defeat Golden State Warriors 115-101

Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette)

Zion Williamson has been a dominant force on the court for New Orleans since making his NBA debut a month ago. Against Golden State, the heralded rookie made his biggest impact in the locker room with a halftime speech that provided the Pelicans with the boost they needed.

Williamson had 28 points and seven rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and New Orleans pulled away late to beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Sunday.

In the Pelicans locker room afterward, the topic of conversation centered around Williamson’s halftime pep talk.

Category: Sports