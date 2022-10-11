Letter to the Editor: DeLaney a “proven leader”

As a life long Martizian, I support Vice Mayor Lara DeLaney for Mayor. Lara is a seasoned council member and not part of the “good old boys.” Lara has shown to be an independent voice of reason on the council in an effort to provide citizens with transparency and accountability. She’s a fiscal hawk, and if you watch the council meetings, you can see she goes through the budget line-by-line working with staff to make sure our tax dollars are well accounted for.

Vote for Lara. She’s been a proven leader for the people, and I believe is the only one with the experience and vision to move Martinez forward as our Mayor for the city that I love.