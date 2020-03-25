Martinez schools to remain closed through May 1

Superintendent Cammack sent out a message after the announcement that all Bay Area schools will remain closed through May 1. ———–

Dear MUSD Staff and Community,

I am writing today with a very important announcement regarding developments in Martinez Unified related to COVID19. Earlier today, seven Bay Area county health officers, in collaboration with their six county superintendents of schools have made a unified, regional decision to extend school closures through May 1, 2020, to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent possible. This includes Contra Coast County, therefore,While I understand this news is not completely unexpected, it is most certainly difficult news to share and receive for all of us. Every employee in MUSD wants students back in our classes. We miss our students and the vibrant energy of our schools. Although this is difficult news, I remain confident in the resiliency and commitment of our staff, students, and community. We will make it through this challenging time by working together. As we process this news and the many emotions associated with the extension of school closure dates, I encourage all of you to take time and allow space for our children, our staff members, and our parents to process their emotions. Call a family member, a friend, a colleague, and check-in with them. While our school facilities may be closed, communication and compassion remain open and should be shared in abundance, along with social distancing. We can’t control all the circumstances presented to us, but we can focus on how we frame our responses and reactions. Together, we will prevail. Although our facilities will be closed, learning will continue. MUSD will be holding to our current plans of making sure we focus on a “maintenance of learning” for students during the originally planned closure dates of March 16th – April 3rd. Our spring beak will still take place from April 6th – April 10th, and that is intended to be a true break from school (distance learning) for staff, students, and families. As was shared in one of my prior messages, in collaboration with our teacher’s union, we will continue planning and preparation to deliver distance learning experiences through May 1, 2020. We will be working to provide professional development and other resources to support our educators who will ultimately be supporting your students. With that goal in mind, the first two days after our spring break will be non-instructional days for students. On April 13th, and April 14th, our MUSD educators will be provided time to develop additional content and design distance learning experiences for students through May 1, 2020. In summary, distance learning activities will continue through April 3rd. Distance learning will stop during spring break (April 6th-10th) and will begin again for students on Wednesday, April 15th and continue through May 1, 2020. As we approach April 15th, our students and families can expect further communication from my office regarding the following topics:The news of extended school closures also brings further concern and emotion for our Seniors at Vicente, Briones, Alhambra. Please know that I am working closely with the administration of each school site and we will be sending out additional communications in the days and weeks ahead related to what all these changes mean for our Seniors, their end of the year activities and other related matters. We will be considering as many creative options as possible to meet the needs of our Seniors. Thank you to all our staff members, each of our students, and all our families for putting forward their best effort in recent weeks. As we move forward through the next five weeks I am confident the strength and resilience of Martinez Unified will continue to shine brightly. Sincerely, CJ Cammack, Superintendent Martinez Unified School District