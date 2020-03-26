Alhambra High to be utilized as temporary care site

Martinez schools to remain closed through May 1 Superintendent Cammack sent out a message after the announcement that all Bay Area schools will remain closed through May 1. ———–

Dear MUSD Staff and Community, I am writing today with a very important announcement regarding developments in Martinez Unified related to COVID19.

County Announces Sites for Donating Protective Equipment and Supplies for Healthcare Providers County Announces Sites for Donating Protective Equipment and Supplies for Healthcare Providers WHAT: Contra Costa County will announce the opening of three donation sites for protective medical supplies in West County, Central County and East County. The Regional Center of the East Bay, which serves developmentally disabled residents of Contra Costa and Alameda counties, will be distributing medical gloves donated by Facebook along with other medical equipment.

Businesses open in Downtown Martinez List of Downtown Martinez businesses that are open during the stay at home order. The chart and info was compiled by Main Street Martinez The Martinez News-Gazette is accepting all legals notices, including Fictitious Business Names (FBN), online at gazettelegals@gmail.com.

Martinez News-Gazette March 20, 2020 Here is our lasted edition in PDF format. The individual articles will added onto the site over the next two day.

Martinez Farmers’ Market will reopen Sunday The Martinez Farmers’ Market will reopen this Sunday (3/22) due to its classification as an essential business and a necessary food source during this time of “Shelter in Place.” We hope that you will come by and collect your fruits, vegetables, and other market products to keep you healthy during this unusual time.

Martinez businesses that are open Let’s help local businesses in Martinez during the countywide stay-at-home order. Help the Martinez News-Gazette list businesses that will remain open during COVID-19 health crisis If you are a business Let us know your location, hours, pick up/curbside, any details.

Contra Costa County prohibits gatherings of more than 100 PROHIBITING MASS GATHERINGS OF 100 OR MORE PERSONS Date of Order: March 14, 2020 Please read this Order carefully. Violation of or failure to comply with this Order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine or imprisonment in the County jail, or both.

San Rafael joins Pecos League Pecos Commissioner Andrew Dunn has purchased the San Rafael Pacifics franchise. He added the team to the Pacific Division of the 13-team Pecos League just in time for the 2020 baseball season.

City of Martinez closures, postponements and meeting changes due to COVID-19 The City of Martinez is making several changes in response to the ever-growing COVID-19 crisis. Starting Saturday, March 14 the Senior Center will be closed until March 31.

Houston Rockets Beats Golden State 135-105 Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette)

Russell Westbrook vowed to better control his emotions down the stretch of the regular season. They sometimes get the better of him and he realizes he’s under the watchful eye of referees because of his reputation, but he won’t ever back down.

New Orleans Defeat Golden State Warriors 115-101 Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) Zion Williamson has been a dominant force on the court for New Orleans since making his NBA debut a month ago. Against Golden State, the heralded rookie made his biggest impact in the locker room with a halftime speech that provided the Pelicans with the boost they needed.

Oregon Women’s Basketball Defeats Cal Golden Bears 93-61 Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) BERKELEY – Senior Jaelyn Brown became the 31st Cal women’s basketball player to score 1,000 career points but the Golden Bears fell to No. 3 Oregon 93-61 on Friday night at Haas Pavilion.

New Marathon STEM Center unveiled at Boys and Girls Clubs of Contra Costa The Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa held the grand opening of the Martinez Clubhouse Marathon STEM Center. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa received a major grant from Marathon Petroleum, Martinez, California that helped fund the renovation.

Warriors Drop One To The Heat 113-101 Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors went all out for their pregame celebration of former pillar Andre Iguodala ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Miami Heat. By the end of the night, it marked the only thing Golden State would celebrate as the Dubs lost 113-101 at Chase Center, marking their third straight defeat.

Rickey Henderson To Be Inducted Into Bay Area Sports HOF Photo by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Courtesy of Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­ Baseball Hall of Famer, Oakland A’s legend, and hometown hero Rickey Henderson will be enshrined in Bay Area sports history forever as a 2020 inductee to the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame (BASHOF), it was announced earlier today at a press conference.

Sturgeon come ashore at Waterfront Park (Zach Seal, Martinez coordinator of community development, left, and Andrew Dunn, Pecos League Commissioner, unveil the Martinez Sturgeon banner Saturday at Waterfront Park’s Field 3. Photo by Ken Mitchroney) Pecos League commissioner Andrew Dunn visited Waterfront Park Tuesday morning.

Lakers Beat Warriors 125-120 Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) The Lakers came out flat, barely tried to run competent offense for most of the night and played so little defense in the first quarter that their coach said on national television that they were “not honoring the game.” Nevertheless, despite the Lakers’ best efforts to give this one away with 24 turnovers, they managed to win anyway, coming out with a 125-120 victory mostly because the Warriors are terrible. Wiggins gave the Warriors a bit of a spark in his debut (finishing with 24 points) while Marquese Chriss casually dropped 20 points in the first half because the Lakers refused to guard him.

Martinez street preservation plan 5-year street preservation plan, with street names and details [pdfjs-viewer url=”https%3A%2F%2Fmartinezgazette.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F02%2FExhibit_A_-_5-year_Pavement_Preservation_Plan_and_2020_Street_List.pdf” viewer_width=100% viewer_height=1360px fullscreen=true download=true print=true]

Martinez Scouts lose camping equipment to thieves Martinez BSA Troop 429 lost camping gear and supplies when their storage locker was burglarized last month. The Troop storage unit at Public Storage on Pacheco Ave.

Tampa Bay Lightning Beat San Jose Sharks 3-0 Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) The Lightning won 3-0, sending the Sharks to their fifth loss in six games. The game was compounded with a questionable first period hit by Kevin Shattenkirk on Sharks center Joel Kellman, in nearly the same spot on the ice.

Refinery transaction complete, ‘Martinez Refinery Company’ born PBF Energy Inc. announced today that it completed the acquisition of the Martinez refinery, and related logistics assets, from Shell Oil Products US. The purchase price for the assets was $960.0 million plus the value of hydrocarbon inventory.

County Health Department is closely monitoring new coronavirus Contra Costa Health Services is working closely with its partners and other health systems to track the situation locally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and public health agencies across the U.S. are monitoring this new disease.

Intermodal pedestrian overcrossing update The new elevator which provides access to the Pedestrian Bridge on the north side of the railroad tracks is now installed. While the elevator is complete, the plans call for the exterior of the elevator tower to be wrapped with glass.

District 5 Supervisor candidates forums Meet Candidates for Supervisor Feb. 10 in Martinez Meet the District 5 candidates for the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on February 10 in Martinez. Federal Glover, Gus Kramer, and Sean Trambley are running for election on March 3 to represent District 5, which includes Antioch, Pittsburg, Martinez, Pinole, Hercules, Rodeo and surrounding incorporated communities.

Martinez Police Blotter November 16-31 On November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am, Officer Lucido contacted a 51-year-old man from Martinez, in the parking lot of 7-11, 3520 Pacheco Boulevard. He was arrested for a $5,000.00 misdemeanor warrant for drug possession.

Utah Jazz 129 Golden State Warriors 96 Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) Utah (31-13) is the hottest team in the NBA, having won 18 of its last 20 games. Here are three takeaways from a game in which the Warriors trailed by double digits after the opening nine minutes:

Destroyed on the glass

Because the Jazz, with 7-foot-1 Rudy Gobert, are among the bigger teams in the NBA, the Warriors know the formula on the glass is to be hyper-aggressive.

2020 Oakland A’s Fan Fest Courtesy of Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­ The Oakland A’s will host their Fan Fest on Saturday, Jan.

Carpoffs enter guilty pleas, sentencing scheduled for May 19 The owners of DC Solar pleaded guilty Friday morning in a Sacramento federal court. Jeff and Paulette Carpoff were charged with masterminding a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme involving mobile solar generators.

Letter to the Editor: Fight just starting Let’s be honest, the city council voted just sold out the main value of our community – allowing us to raise our kids in a great community. On January 15th, the City Council of Martinez, voted 3-0 to allow a cannabis dispensary to be located less than 1000 feet from Alhambra High School.

Carpoffs charged in federal court Jeff and Paulette Carpoff, co-owners of DC Solar, were charged with conspiracy and money laundering in Sacramento federal court. According to the Sacramento Bee “the couple made brief appearances Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edmund F. Brennan and entered not guilty pleas.

Bank robbery suspect arrested On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at about 11:07 AM, Valley Station Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to the Union Bank on the 3100 block of Danville Boulevard in Alamo for a reported bank robbery. A woman apparently fled with some cash after threatening a bank teller.

Robbery attempt at Nob Hill shopping center Around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon Martinez Police Department (MPD) officers responded to a robbery attempt at Ian’s Yogurt at 530 Center Avenue, according to MPD Lt. Mike Estanol. The suspect tried to purchase yogurt and told the cashier this is a robbery.

Chamber now accepting Citizen of the Year nominations The Martinez Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that we are now accepting letters of nomination for the 2019 Citizen of the Year Awards. The awards are given in the following categories: Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Young Man of the Year, Young Woman of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Service Without Borders, and Educator/Teacher of the Year. To nominate someone for any of these categories, visit www.martinezchamber.com or contact the Martinez Chamber of Commerce for a Citizen of the Year Guideline Form.

Main Street Sweets ending 24-year run Main Street Sweets, an anchor of downtown Martinez for over 20 years, will close its doors on February 1. According to owner Marty Bender the landlord at 815 Main Street “basically has given us the boot.” A 150 percent increase in rent the last decade puts the business operating at a loss.

Column One: Well, who now? By Bill Sharkey III WELL, WHO NOW?? Last Democratic presidential candidate debate before the Iowa caucuses, and those standing before the prospective voters in upcoming elections and caucus groups have given it their last shot nationwide.

Glass Menagerie shines at Campbell Theater by Charlie Jarrett The Martinez Campbell Theater (636 Ward St, Martinez, CA) is truly becoming an even more “Go-to Theatrical Venue” for the entire East Bay Area, as the quality and variety of shows continue to get better and more engaging. This past week, one of my favorite all-time dramatic masterpieces, The Glass Menagerie, written by Tennessee Williams, has come to full readiness on this warm and welcoming stage. Williams, whose full name was Thomas Lanier Williams (before he adopted his nickname, Tennessee, while in college), wrote his first financially successful play, the Glass menagerie, in 1945.

Cal Golden Bears Football Will Begin Spring Workouts In March Article Courtesy of Stephen Langsam Photo by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) BERKELEY –

Cal will begin spring football workouts at California Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, March 4. The Golden Bears will hold 15 practices with four on Saturdays including the Cal Spring Football Game on April 11.

Fourth conspirator pleads guilty in DC Solar Ponzi scheme SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ryan Guidry, 43, of Pleasant Hill, pleaded guilty today to participating in a massive fraud scheme involving a solar energy company in Benicia that defrauded investors of approximately $1 billion, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

The Insidious Nature of Good Enough In my professional life I am finding myself spending more and more time in West County and as a result I had the pleasure of being present for the official ribbon cutting ceremonies for an exciting new project in the city of Richmond, CoBiz. The space was designed as a co-working, business incubator space and anchors BART’s parking garage at 16th and MacDonald.

School district issues opposition statement regarding cannabis store location Ahead of Wednesday’s final vote approving a marijuana retail store at 3501 Alhambra Avenue the Martinez Unified School District has released a statement opposing the locations. “The District is not in opposition to the City of Martinez opening a retail cannabis store, however, the proposed location, just feet from our Adult School and in such close proximity to Alhambra High School is not the appropriate location for this business,” said CJ Cammack, Superintendent of Schools for Martinez Unified.

Martinez needs a new voice on the Board of Supervisors I’m running to be your Contra Costa County Supervisor, show up every day, and tackle our challenges head-on. I was born and raised in Martinez.

Retail cannabis storefront on Council agenda for final vote The Martinez City Council is set to give final approval for a conditional certificate to a cannabis retail storefront at a controversial location. On Nov.

San Jose Sharks Beats Dallas Stars 2-1. Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette)

Patrick Marleau felt reaching a milestone gave him a little extra energy, and he put it to good use. Marleau scored a key goal in his 1,700th NHL game, Brent Burns had a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks spoiled the return of former star Joe Pavelski, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Saturday night.

49ers Defense Dominated The Minnesota Vikings 27-10 Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) The 49ers held serve at home, beating the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round playoff. The 49ers are in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2013, the last of their three straight trips to the conference title round.

Column One: What Happened? by Bill Sharkey III WHAT HAPPENED? You tell me!

Anonymous gift gives AHS marching band a new look Sarah Stafford, Director of Music at Alhambra High School, knew she had a challenge. Raising over $30,000 is not easy goal.

2020 BottleRock Announces Lineup Courtesy of Stephen Langsam (Martinez News-Gazette) Jan 6 at 10:27 AM January 6, 2020 Napa, CA — BottleRock Napa Valley 2020, presented by JaM Cellars, announces its eighth annual festival lineup today, featuring over 75 musical acts including headline artists Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Khalid and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals. The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo, May 22 – 24, 2020.

Saint Mary’s College Women’s Basketball Coach Paul Thomas Get 500 Win Photos by Tod Fierner MORAGA, Calif. — Saint Mary’s secured their third-straight West Coast Conference victory on Thursday as they defeated Pepperdine 85-78 in head coach Paul Thomas’ 500th career win.

Detroit Pistons Beat Golden State 111-104. Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) With both teams depleted by injuries, it made the work a little easier for the Pistons, who took a 111-104 victory over the Warriors on Saturday night, ending their three-game losing streak and getting their first win on the western trip. The Warriors had notched 13 wins in the previous 16 matchups and eight of the previous nine home meetings against the Pistons.

Contra Costa Library hit with cyberattack Library Services Impacted by Cyber Security Attack All Contra Costa County Library branches and the Martinez administrative offices are currently experiencing a network outage due to a ransomware attack. The Library is working with the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff and the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office to investigate the attack.

Redbox Bowl Cal Golden Bears 35 Illinois Illini 20 Photos by Tod Fierner – Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) SANTA CLARA – Included among the things the Cal football team earned Monday was the right to expect more. The Bears used an efficient and balanced offense and limited Illinois to a singular second-half touchdown in a 35-20 shellacking of the Fighting Illini in the 2019 Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium.

Photo by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) The San Francisco 49ers head up north to take on the Seattle Seahawks for the team’s 2019 regular season finale. The winner of the primetime matchup will be named the NFC West Champions.

Down ‘Memory Sidewalk’ on Court, Estudillo, and Alhambra Courtesy Martinez Historical Society

Contra Costa Gazette paper boys are shown in 1933. They covered Martinez, Pittsburg, Concord, Pleasant Hill among other communities receiving $10 a month salary and 10 percent of what they collected from subscribers who paid 50 cents a month for the subscription.

Cal Golden Bears vs Illinois Fighting Illini In The Redbox Bowl Story by Stephen Langsam (Martinez News-Gazette) Cal Bears get ready to face Illinois in the Red Box Bowl Bowl season is upon us, and the California Golden Bears (7-5) representing the Pac-12 are going to be playing the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-6) representing the Big 10 at 1pm (PST) on Monday, December 30th at Levis Stadium. The Bears Head Coach Justin Wilcox will be looking to earn his first bowl victory with the Bears as they fell to TCU last year in the Cheez-It Bowl, his first bowl appearance at Cal.

City Council considers fishing pier MARTINEZ, Calif. – It is likely the City Council will commission an assessment of the beloved, but rundown Martinez Fishing Pier at tonight’s council meeting.

New website and catalog for Contra Costa County Library The Contra Costa County Library has a brand new website and catalog. The platform offers an updated look and feel and is mobile responsive allowing for an improved user experience whether on a computer, tablet or phone.

At Home With Jeff: The importance of maintenance By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist A recent visitor commented on our kitchen coffee pot and I was proud to point out the details. Our Coffeematic Universal 10 Cup Coffee Percolator was manufactured in the 1950s by Landers, Frary & Clark Company at their factory in New Britain, Connecticut and still makes a great cup of coffee.

MUSD community garden By WENDY KE

Contributor You may have noticed a school garden revitalization effort underway at Martinez Unified School District property next to the Martinez Junior High School ball fields. Since the 2019-20 school year began, volunteers from the MJHS community have devoted time and energy at 3 work days weeding tenacious Bermuda grass, pruning, tending to orchard trees and planting seeds to ready the garden for hands-on, experiential learning opportunities for MJHS students.

Amid a surge Covered California extends deadline SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In response to a strong surge in enrollment, Covered California extended the deadline for consumers to sign up for health insurance that would start on Jan.

Two unique takes on Christmas Carol By CHARLIE JARRETT

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist This time of the year often delivers fond memories for us of stories that we have read and plays that we have seen that bring us messages of love, compassion, redemption and goodwill. This year we have two unique and considerably different takes on Charles Dickens’ 1843 story, A Christmas Carol.

Professional baseball could return to Martinez MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Clippers baseball fans were disappointed when team sponsors had to drop their sponsorship, due to legal and financial troubles.

Beauty on utility boxes MARTINEZ, Calif. – Keep your eyes peeled this spring.

New Sea Scout vessel coming to Martinez Marina “We lucked out,” Sea Scouts Skipper Adam Mollwitz said about the Scouts acquisition of the Phoenix, a 62-foot Corbin Twin Diesel Steel Pilot Boat that will call Martinez its home port. What he calls luck, was more like an amazing quirk of fate.

Two Pacheco Bvld. sites selected as potential marijuana storefronts The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors selected two prospective operators of storefront retail marijuana stores which are located near Martinez city limits. – Embarc at 3503 Pacheco Blvd.

Column 1: Educators By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist EDUCATORS more than have their hands full these days trying to stay in business. There always was a time when school boards had more than enough to do to maintain their school buildings.

Les Schwab Softball Team: WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Champions of the Martinez Recreation division softball Wednesday nights Front Row Left to Right Coach Fred Bagno, John Maida, Phil Koch, Dale Swinford, Erik Cizmich Back Row Left to Right Shane Sorhan. Andrew Glover, Guy Wirich, Troy Sullivan Parker Goselin, Coach Anthony Bagno Brian Pike A huge thank you to our sponsors, MTZ Auto Repair and Les Schwab Tires Martinez.

Martinez Police Blotter for Nov. 1-15, 2019 On November 1st at 10:22 pm, officers located an unsecured front door to building A at the Junior High School. When opened, the alarm activated.

Arrest made in non-viable threat against Alhambra High The below message was sent out the morning of Thursday, December 12 from MUSD School Superintendent CJ Cammack. School threat, determined not viable December 12, 2019 Dear MUSD Staff and Parent Community, Late last night the District was made aware of an anonymous threat regarding a shooting at Alhambra High School on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Junior High bullying issues show improvement but problems remain MARTINEZ, Calif. – Amy Scott-Slovick told the Martinez Unified School District (MUSD) Board how her son was attacked by six Martinez Junior High School (MJHS) students after being bullied all day.

PRMCC talks grant use & sport field priorities MARTINEZ, Calif. – During the dark days of winter, a storm of sports field requests blow into the Park and Recreation Department.

Suspect charged with felonies in attack on Mayor Schroder MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Mayor Rob Schroder was assaulted Thursday afternoon in front of his insurance business on Main Street in Martinez.

Mayor Rob Schroder victim of an attack in downtown Martinez Martinez Mayor Rob Schroder was assaulted Thursday afternoon in front of his insurance business on Main Street in Martinez. Reached Thursday evening Schroder said, “I’m OK.

Alhambra Boy’s Soccer vs North Hill Christian. Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) North Hill Christian beat the Bulldogs 1-0 in a rain soaked game.

MUSD sees real estate revenue slip as budget cuts of $1.8 million loom MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Martinez Unified School District (MUSD) has been aware of a looming financial shortfall for more than a year.

Donation made for students in need MARTINEZ, Calif. – Eve Cameron, founder of Passion to the Streets, presented the Martinez Unified School District (MUSD) with $10,000 worth of gift cards at the school board meeting Dec.

Message from the Mayor: Exciting happenings in Martinez By ROB SCHRODER

Mayor of Martinez As I have mentioned in several of my columns, downtown Martinez is experiencing a renaissance, with new businesses opening up and others reinventing themselves with new owners. Jim Blair has sold Creek Monkey Tap House, and the new owners, Sal & Michelle Strong, have rebranded the restaurant to Firehouse Brew & Grill.

At Home With Vivian: It’s raining It’s raining, it’s pouring,

The old man is snoring,

He went to bed and he bumped his head

So, he couldn’t get up in the morning! I can still hear my mother singing this ditty whenever it rained hard.

MPD honors and awards at City Hall There was a lot to celebrate at the Martinez Police Department last night. Ofc.

Top-notch Bay Area holiday productions By CHARLIE JARRETT

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Once again, I’m excited to share with you my reviews of two totally different but completely satisfying theater productions for your entertainment over the holidays. First, the Town Hall Theater in Lafayette has delivered an engaging spoof of a classic Brothers Grimm fairytale, entitled Cinderella: A Fairytale.

Martinez Police Blotter for Oct. 16-31 On October 16th at 3:36 am, Officer Espinoza responded to an alarm at Martinez Animal Hospital. Upon arrival he noticed a broken window and unsecured door; no one was inside.

Park It by Ned Mackay: Whitney Dotson Celebration Retiring regional park district director Whitney Dotson will be honored during a celebration from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, rain or shine, at Miller/Knox Regional Shoreline in Richmond.

Goal reached: Almond Ranch is saved $4 Million is raised by John Muir Land Trust for purchase of 281 acres in Martinez, CA

John Muir Land Trust (JMLT, jmlt.org) announces that it has raised the $4 million needed to acquire Almond Ranch and permanently preserve these 281 acres as public open space. Donations large and small from individuals across the region made the final difference, allowing the land trust to reach this fundraising goal weeks ahead of the December 31, 2019 deadline.

At Home with Jeff: What are you up to? By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist “What are you up to?” my wife inquired as I headed out the front door after breakfast. “I am going to put the garbage cans away,” I replied.

Column 1: Say what?! By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist SAY WHAT?! Now we are somewhere back to square one with the Traditions at the Meadow development (old Pine Meadow Golf Course) on Vine Hill Way with a suit against the City of Martinez over a delay in grading for the sewer and drainage system for the 65-homes proposed subdivision.

County to consider cannabis retail stores on Pacheco Boulevard MARTINEZ, Calif. – Contra Costa County Board Supervisors will consider six cannabis store proposals located on north Pacheco Boulevard, just outside the city limits, at the Dec.

Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide in unincorporated Martinez On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at about 10:43 AM, Muir Station Deputy Sheriffs assisted Martinez Police Department regarding an investigation of a missing person. The investigation led them to the 2400 block of Monterey Avenue in the Mt.

The giant pumpkin snowman MARTINEZ, Calif. – “I think I am the inventor of the Giant Pumpkin Snowman,” Jordan stated.

New elementary school takes shape MARTINEZ, Calif. – Years in the making, plans for the new John Muir Elementary (JME) school are visibly coming to fruition 205 Vista Way, and from the back on Holly View Drive.

Harry Potter is a must-see production By CHARLIE JARETT

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Today, I am indeed fortunate to be able to share with you the incredible West Coast official world premiere opening of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, her eighth story, written and envisioned as a theatrical production by Jack Thorne, and subsequently directed by John Tiffany, as unveiled in the Curran Theater in San Francisco this past Sunday. In the two years since the play first premiered at the Palace theater in London in July 2016, it has already become the most award-winning play in theater history.

Supervisor Federal Glover files for re-election Incumbent Supervisor Federal Glover, representing District 5 on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, officially filed for re-election yesterday. “I’m so proud of our accomplishments and excited to be applying for a final term to complete the good work we started,” said Glover.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Holiday season in the regional parks By NED MACKAY East Bay Regional Parks District There are always lots of holiday season programs in the East Bay Regional Parks, especially at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont, where Victorian-era Christmas celebrations are recreated. First on the calendar is a Christmas Evening Open House at the park’s historic Patterson mansion.

Fire on Wayne Street … There was a fire in the 2300 block of Wayne Street. The main house on a large lot was mostly burned by a fire that required multiple pieces of equipment and no one was at home at the time.

Letter to the Editor: The insidious nature of good enough In my professional life I am finding myself spending more and more time in West County and as a result I had the pleasure of being present for the official ribbon cutting ceremonies for an exciting new project in the city of Richmond, CoBiz. The space was designed as a co-working, business incubator space and anchors BART’s parking garage at 16th and MacDonald.

Rickey Lowell Frame Rickey Lowell Frame

Oct. 14, 1955 – Nov.

MPD, MUSD investigate school threat Martinez Unified School District Superintendent CJ Cammack sent out a message Monday morning regarding information about an anonymous tip. — December 2, 2019 Dear Alhambra High School Staff Members and Parent Community, I am writing with an important announcement regarding Alhambra High School (AHS).

See’s Candy is here! Again, this holiday season, the Martinez Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s candy to raise funds to provide college scholarships for local students and nonprofits. In the last two years the club saw a significant increase in sales and hopes to continue that trend.

Martinez Police Blotter for Oct. 1-15, 2019 On October 1st at 10:01 am, Detective Carney arrested a male for trespassing at a residence in the 400 block of Trailhead Way. Case# 19-2677.

Column 1: We’re going to pot??? By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist WE’RE GOING TO POT??? Sounds like the decision has been made to sell ‘weed’ on Alhambra Avenue to make it convenient for purchasers.

Pine Meadow developer claims damage for delays MARTINEZ, Calif. – Traditions at the Meadow, LLC has been damaged by 210 days of delays and is asking for compensation of $2.8 million or more, according to a claim filed at the City of Martinez, November 13.

Secret winery comes to Main Street MARTINEZ, Calif. – Some say it is the best-kept secret in Martinez, but soon everyone will know about the William Welch Winery at Rancho Las juntas Vineyard on Franklin Canyon Road because Steve Welch is opening a tasting room at 837 Main Street.

Annual Holiday Frolic coming to downtown Martinez (map and schedule) *Maps and schedule at bottom The Martinez Recreation Division will host the annual Holiday Frolic event on Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th. Traditionally a one-day event, the Holiday Frolic has for the second consecutive year expanded to two days of family-friendly fun.

San Francisco vs Green Bay Packers ( Photo Gallery ) Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green bay Packers 37-8. Last Sunday night.

MUSD reacts to cannabis store site 3510 Alhambra Avenue, formerly California Collectible Books, location of a future retail cannabis store is adjacent to MUSD property. MARTINEZ, Calif.

Morello Park teacher wins Eukel Trust award The Eukel Teacher Trust Award is given to area educators for being an outstanding teacher, who instills confidence in her students. Here’s what the Eukel Trust website said about Mrs. Balen-Spinner.

Letter to the Editor: City Council didn’t think about children As a kid that grew up in Los Angeles, I have seen the story that played out at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Let’s sell drugs just outside the high school because the district can’t do anything.

Rep. Mike Thompson to seek reelection to represent Fifth Congressional District (NAPA, CA) – U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson announced that he has filed to run for reelection in the Fifth Congressional District, which includes all of Napa County and parts of Lake, Sonoma, Solano and Contra Costa Counties. “I am proud to announce that I am a candidate for reelection to again represent our Congressional District in Congress.

Martinez man linked to Orinda murder investigation charged for possession of firearm & ammunition MARTINEZ, Calif. – A Martinez man who was charged with illegally possessing a gun and linked to the investigation of the Halloween night shooting in Orinda that left five people dead pleaded not guilty Monday morning, officials said.

At Home With Vivian: Tommy’s in the attic I came at the tail end of a long line of cousins. I am lucky to have had so much family surrounding me as a child.

Main Street Santa house renovated By KEVIN MURRAY

Contributor Here is a shot of the renovated Santa House coming to Main Street this moring. In the off season, Main Street Martinez stores this little treasure at the North Pole, where special elves handle upgrades and maintenance.

Letter to the Editor: How can the Gazette be saved? Dear Editor, I do not want to see this newspaper go away. It reflects so much of our town’s personality.

Column 1: Historic tragedy By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist HISTORIC TRAGEDY is unfolding in our community. It will become apparent after the Sunday, December 29 final edition of this 161-year-old newspaper is printed and delivered.

Martinez Police blotter for Sept. 16-31, 2019 On September 16th at 8:50 am, Officer Estanol took an auto burglary report at Alhambra High School, where a credit card was stolen out of the vehicle. Case #19-2521.

Letter to the Editor: More on St. Catherine’s Mister Fuller: I hope that this is our last outing because the Church organ has finally arrived at St. Catherine’s and we will be busy listening to God’s music as we pray and contemplate things other than your personal struggle to build a gym for us.

Letter to the Editor: The time to fight for the Gazette is now Dear Editor – I was extremely concerned to read over the weekend that the Martinez News Gazette will stop publishing at the end of the year. The MNG is the only newspaper to cover in detail many of the neighborhood, business, and political issues with which the Martinez community engages.

Letter to the Editor: Against the vitriol being aimed at St. Catherine’s Church As a Parishioner at St. Catherine’s Church, I’m a little put off by the vitriol being used in the opinion section of the newspaper to publicly humiliate both our Bishop, Michael Barber, and Pastor, Father Anthony Le.

‘Guitars not Guns’ visits Martinez library MARTINEZ, Calif. – It was quiet upstairs, but downstairs there was a party going on at the Library.

Martinez City Council awards cannabis license to Embarc MARTINEZ, Calif. – After three hours of presentations, discussion and fiery public comment the Martinez City Council approved a resolution awarding a retail cannabis store near Alhambra High School.

Randall Jay Nott Randall Jay Nott

September 13, 1959 – October 3, 2019

Resident of Pacheco, Calif. It is with great sorrow the family of Randall Jay Nott of Pacheco, CA, announce his unexpected passing at age 60 on October 3, 2019.

Letter to the Editor: Parish and school both part of Martinez Catholic history Mr. Fuller, in your recent letter to the editor, you attempt to separate the St Catherine Parish School from the St. Catherine Parish.

AAUW program features Carlyn Obringer, Mayor of Concord The public is invited to a Pleasant Hill / Martinez AAUW (American Association of University Women) program featuring Carlyn Obringer, Mayor of Concord. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at 7 PM at St.

Fire destroys boat at Martinez Marina MARTINEZ, Calif. – Flames exploded from a commercial fishing boat at the Martinez Yacht Harbor boat launch at about 10:15 p.m., Nov.

At Home With Vivian: A crafty idea Every so often I get the urge to clean up and reorganize my basement. It’s my craft room and I have a lot of good stuff in there.

Letter to the Editor: Independent review of monies needed It seems that I have upset a few people. I could counter all the attacks, but that would take all day and be counterproductive to my main request: that Bishop Barber and St.

Martinez not in expected shutoff zone as county prepares for confirmed PG&E shutoff (Contra Costa County, CA) – Contra Costa County is preparing to respond to the impacts of a confirmed PG&E power shutoff event affecting parts of the County. PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is expected to start 9:00 am on Wednesday, November 20th, through Thursday, November 21st at 8:00 am.

St. Catherine of Siena School a separate entity Until everyone’s voice is heard, recorded, and acted upon correctly, I plan to keep you updated through the Martinez News-Gazette. It is the best way for me to communicate with everyone, although we are in the process of creating a Facebook page and collecting emails at stcatherinesvoices@gmail.com to make sure we reach as many people as possible.

In defense of Father Anthony and St. Catherine’s More letters to the editor: St. Catherine School a separate entity

Building project started on wrong foot

St.

St. Catherine building project started on wrong foot Mr. Fuller, In your recent letter to the editor (last paragraph) you say, “I am truly sorry that I was not able to get this project done.” John, that project was never yours. It was never your job to get the project done.

St. Catherine’s and Father Anthony have been honest in fundraising John Fuller’s letter to the editor published on November 13, 2019, misrepresents the history and current situation, and Fr. Anthony’s involvement, of the Capital Building Project, originally meant to raise funds for the construction of a gym for St.

Martinez News-Gazette printing final edition December 29 Late last week it was relayed to the staff of the Gazette that the newspaper would cease printed publication at the end of the year. Gibson Publishing offered no other details.

Historic Old Jail could be preserved MARTINEZ, Calif. – The historic Old Jail may be marked with graffiti, but it is not forgotten.

Message from the Mayor: Park renovation and annexation By ROB SCHRODER

Mayor of Martinez In the midst of a nationwide recession, the voters of Martinez approved a $30 million bond issue to rebuild and improve our parks, library, and public pool. Over the last 11 years, those projects have been completed on time and under budget.

Column 1: Election time By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist ELECTION TIME has begun. And, some interesting entries have already made their intentions know to the electorate.

Letter to the Editor: Misrepresentations John Fuller’s letter to the editor published on November 13, 2019, misrepresents the history and current situation, and Fr. Anthony’s involvement, of the Capital Building Project, originally meant to raise funds for the construction of a gym for St.

News in brief, Nov. 17, 2019 MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Nature lovers and John Muir devotees will be pleased to know that work has begun on the John Muir Earth Day Birthday Celebration scheduled for April 18, 2020.

Letter to the Editor: The real story of St. Catherine building project Mr. Fuller, In your recent letter to the editor (last paragraph) you say, “I am truly sorry that I was not able to get this project done.” John, that project was never yours. It was never your job to get the project done.

Decorated WW2 Marine, member of the ‘Striking Sixth,’ Joe Matta dies, 94 By Donna Beth Weilenman

Special to the Martinez News-Gazette Joe Matta, who as a World War II Marine was a member of the decorated “Striking Sixth” Division that singlehandedly captured two thirds of Okinawa after a fierce battle, has died at 94 after a short illness. Matta also lived a rich life after the war, returning to Contra Costa County to resume working at C&H Sugar and to play semi-pro football in his native town of Crockett, to buy a 144-acre cattle ranch east of Martinez, and to marry and to rear four children.

AAUW program features Carlyn Obringer, Mayor of Concord The public is invited to a Pleasant Hill / Martinez AAUW (American Association of University Women) program featuring Carlyn Obringer, Mayor of Concord. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at 7 PM at St.

Five Things to Know about PG&E Billing and a Public Safety Power Shutoff Customers are not and will not be billed for usage when their power was off for public safety because no energy was being consumed. Customers can go to their online accounts and click on a specific day to see when power was being delivered and when power was out.

Martinez Police Department welcomes new graduates (from Martinez Police Department) Please join us in congratulating our newest officers. Ofcs.

Letter to the Editor: Hold elected officials accountable for perjury It’s become readily apparent with the stipulation in the Joseph Canciamilla case that Galena West, Chief of Enforcement & Neal Bucknell, Senior Commission Counsel of the Fair Political Practices Commission are not taking the charges seriously and proposing lenient sentences. In the last two years, we’ve had TWO elected officials in Contra Costa County (Mark Peterson & Joseph Canciamilla) admit wrong doing with regards to their campaign funds and each has signed & transmitted documents they signed “under penalty of perjury” to the FPPC blatantly lying to the commission to hide their wrongdoing… spending campaign funds for personal gain!

Local Martinez equestrian group wins top honors at state championship Horse and Rider Connection, a local Martinez company based out of Franklin Canyon Stables, recently took 15 riders, most of whom were under 14, to the California State Horsemen’s Association (“CSHA”) Gymkhana State Championship Show in Watsonville, CA. After 4 days of competition, October 8-12, nearly every Horse and Rider Connection competitor came away with a top-10 finish in their respective divisions, each winning a beautiful belt buckle.

Letter to the Editor: City of Martinez’ lack of direct communication during PG&E public safety power shut-off October was one heck of a month for Martinez residents. The first threats of wide-spread PSPS, earthquakes, the second threat and realization of a PSPS impacting Martinez residents, dangerous winds, fallen trees and injuries, fire and evacuation, were similarly experienced beyond our city’s borders and on balance we were luckier than many if not most.

Two great shows this week; one for the kids, and one for the grown-ups By CHARLIE JARRETT

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Two great shows this week; one primarily for children or the young at heart the California theater in Pittsburgh, and the other entirely for adults located at the Strand theater on Market St. in San Francisco, directly across the street from Civic Center Bart station.

Hike in college math requirements delayed The vote on a California State University (CSU) proposal that the Department of Education requires a fourth year of Quantitative Reasoning (Mathematics) for admission to state colleges will not affect Alhambra High School students, but the plan could signal a change for Martinez Junior High School and elementary schools. Students would need to complete this additional year to be admitted to a CSU campus starting in 2026.

Martinez Planning Commissioner Sean Trambley announces bid for Contra Costa County Supervisor Martinez, CA — Sean Trambley (Martinez, CA) formally announced his campaign for Contra Costa County Supervisor in District 5. The district includes Antioch, Pittsburg, Bay Point, Martinez, Port Costa, Crockett, Rodeo, Hercules, Pinole and numerous unincorporated communities.

Veterans remembered at City Plaza MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Veterans Day program to honor and remember those who made our freedoms possible became more than that at Ignacio Plaza, November 11.

At Home With Jeff: Lime surprise By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Vivian and I take great joy in our garden. We love to try new plants and new arrangements.

Fuller: Questions surround St. Catherine’s I am sending out an SOS to all St. Catherine of Siena parishioners, especially those who have been part of the church for the last 20 years or more.

Injuries spark evaluation of trees MARTINEZ, Calif. – Along with October’s wildfires and power outages, high winds brought an abrupt end to the Farmers’ Market and Halloween festivities when a large tree fell, injuring nine people at Main Street Plaza, Oct.

BestClimate action report given to Council MARTINEZ, Calif. – City councilwoman Noralea Gipner said she was surprised to find Hawaii is still allowing styrofoam takeout boxes at restaurants.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Newt alert As the rainy season nears, it’s time again for the annual migration of newts, a variety of salamander, from the woods and fields where they live dormant during the summer to the ponds and streams where they meet to mate. One of their migration routes takes them across South Park Drive at Tilden Regional Park near Berkeley.

Martinez to honor Veteran’s Day The public is invited to join the Martinez Veterans Commission in honoring all who have served their country in the United States Armed Forces. The Veterans Commission will host the annual Veterans Day Program, to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces, on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Angela Rundles honored by City MARTINEZ, Calif. – Angela Rundles worked tirelessly to support and grow the Boys & Girls Club of the Diablo Valley membership by 40 percent during her tenure on its Board of Directors.

Popular Holiday Boutique returns to Martinez MARTINEZ, CA – November 5th, 2019— The Martinez Arts Association will be hosting the 8th annual holiday boutique at the Old Train Depot in downtown Martinez. The boutique showcases 20 local artisans and craftspeople from December 4th through December 18th.

Column 1: Veteran’s Day By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist VETERAN’S DAY, that day on November 11 each year, Is here once again to give a grateful nation the opportunity to recognize and pay tribute to the men and women who have served us in the armed forces, in peace, in times of international crisis and in battle when necessary to preserve our security. For those old enough to remember, we used to celebrate Armistice Day on November 11, a remembrance of the signing of the document ending the fightingv in Europe, the ‘war to end all wars’.

Visit Turkey on Main Street MARTINEZ, Calif. – A peek in the door transports one a world away to Turkey.

Council to consider changes & new facilities district MARTINEZ, Calif. – The City Council will vote on authorizing the formation of a Community Facilities District (CDF) for the Traditions at the Meadow residential development, according to the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982.

Senator Glazer named recipient of 2019 Radke Championing Advocacy Award Sacramento, CA – State Senator Steve Glazer has been awarded the East Bay Regional Park District and Regional Parks Foundation’s 2019 Radke Championing Advocacy Award. Senator Glazer was instrumental in securing $5 million in the 2018-19 State Budget for improvements at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore, including upgrades to the park’s aging water delivery system, which supplies water throughout the 4,395-acre park.

At Home With Vivian: Stacks of fun “I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library.”

― Jorge Luis Borges I’m feeling very pleased with myself. On Saturday, for just ten dollars, I scored two big brown paper bags full to bursting with cookbooks, audiobooks, paperbacks, and DVDs.

St. Catherine School celebrates 70th anniversary By JESSICA GRISWOLD

Principal, St. Catherine of Siena School This year marks the 70th anniversary of St.

Dia de los Muertos event held in downtown Martinez Main Street was full of costumed artists and their creations, at the Nov. 2 celebration.

MUSD considers Raptor Technology security IDs MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District discussed a staff proposal to purchase a Raptor Security Identification system.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Fire season In view of all the recent fire emergencies, it seems appropriate to provide some information about the East Bay Regional Park District Fire Department. The park district maintains a fully equipped and trained fire department with its main station in Tilden Regional Park near Berkeley.

Firefighters extinguish homeless encampment fire at Martinez Amtrak Station MARTINEZ, Calif. – A small brush fire was extinguished Wednesday morning near the Martinez train station.

Council debates Republic Services rate increase MARTINEZ, Calif. – Waste collection rates will go up in Martinez, but not as much as last year.

Column 1: Wildfires, devestation By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist WILDFIRES, DEVASTATION and the PSPS shutoff program have taken their toll on so many hundreds of thousands of Californians in both the north and south the past week. As the news tells us through outstanding coverage in video and print, the heartbreaking scenes are overwhelming.

High School classes lead to business MARTINEZ, Calif. – The first ring that James Peirano made was fashioned from a slice of copper pipe and enameled.

Firefighters quickly douse brush fire near Alhambra Creek A small brush fire was extinguished Wednesday morning near the Martinez train station. Firefighters put out the fire between the two railroad bridges crossing Alhambra Creek.

At Home With Vivian: Pick one! My older sister Brenda was visiting last weekend from Washington State. We shopped on Main Street, rode the Vallejo Ferry to San Francisco, and enjoyed the Harvest Festival Craft Fair in Pleasanton.

The Hometown Herbalist: Herbal support during fire season By ANNA MARIE BEAUCHEMIN

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist In light of the smoke-filled skies we’ve been experiencing in many parts of California, I decided to put this month’s column out a few days early to offer some herbal info related to the fires. These past few weeks have been a challenge: refinery fires, wildfires, evacuations, power outages, closed roads, air quality, and of course – the growing concern for what feels like the new normal in California this time of year.

Brush fire causes evacuations near Forest Way and Alhambra Ave. MARTINEZ, Calif. – Evacuations were ordered in Martinez Sunday afternoon after a fast moving brush fire broke out around 4 p.m. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to the two-acre blaze in the vicinity of Alhambra Avenue near Forest Way, about a mile south of Highway 4.

Nine injured in Downtown Martinez when winds knock down tree MARTINEZ – Nine people were injured when a 25-foot Australian Willow tree at the Plaza in the 700 block of Main Street came crashing down. The people were shopping at the Sunday Farmers’ Market when the tree fell, , because of high winds, at 10:15 a.m according to Martinez police Sgt.

New Fire Truck 14 makes its debut The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District introduced the new Fire Truck 14 to Martinez city leaders and members of the public ahead of the last night’s city council meeting. Martinez Police Department was on-hand to affix a placard in memory of Police Sergeant Paul Starzyk who lost his life in the line of duty in 2008.

Council seeks end to Pine Meadow delays MARTINEZ, Calif. – Half of the room was filled with union workers when the city council agreed to their terms for a Project Labor Agreement (PLA), and tried to end an engineering impasse that threatens to derail the Traditions at Meadow development and park projects at their Oct.

Park It by Ned Mackay: Monarch butterflies The season is approaching when monarch butterflies congregate at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont and several other Bay Area locations, where they overwinter as part of their multi-generational migratory life cycle. Ardenwood schedules a series of programs from late November through February during which visitors can search for the clusters of butterflies in the park’s eucalyptus groves.

Column 1: Got a favorite?? By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez Gazette Columnist GOT A FAVORITE?? Another 2020 political debate for the presidential nomination for the Democrat Party is coming.

MUSD students to sleep a little later MARTINEZ, Calif. – Belief in the idea that students will be healthier, get better grades, and more likely graduate has resulted in a new law requiring schools to start later in the day.

Homelessness Forum: A discussion on impacts of homelessness in our community By CITY OF MARTINEZ

Press Release MARTINEZ – Have you ever wondered about the issue of homelessness? Do you want to learn more about the problem regionally and in Martinez?

Small business health insurance changes and options October changes in federal healthcare regulations will allow consumers to buy short-term healthcare policies, that don’t have to comply with the Affordable Care Act protections. The new rules also broaden employer opportunities to give workers money to buy their own coverage through Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs).

UPDATE: Potential PSPS impact zone expands by 90,000 customers Total Projected Impact Now 940,000 Customer Across 36 Counties Beginning Saturday Afternoon Customers Encouraged to Use Online Address Look-up Tool to Confirm If They Will Be Impacted Historic Wind Event Forecast to Cause Dangerous Conditions Until Midday Monday [pdf-embedder url=”https://martinezgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/19.131.pdf”]

PG&E potential shutoff zone covers much of Martinez The latest PG&E potential PSPS area map (updated at 11:45 p.m. Thursday) shows a large section of Martinez could lose power Saturday evening. PG&E Chief Meteorologist Scott Strenfel said this weekend “could bring the strongest wind event of the season” — even stronger than the winds experienced during the 2017 Wine Country fires.

Map showing potential affected areas of PG&E shutoff in Martinez and Contra Costa County District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover and Contra Costa County released a map Thursday afternoon from PG&E that shows the areas of Contra Costa County that potentially could experience a shutoff on Saturday evening. Please keep in mind this is a preliminary map.

Contra Costa County prepares for a confirmed PG&E power shutoff event (Contra Costa County, CA) – Contra Costa County is preparing to respond to the impacts of a confirmed PG&E power shutoff event affecting parts of the County. PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is expected to start 10:00 pm on Saturday, October 26th, through Monday, October 28th afternoon.

City Council to discuss PLAs MARTINEZ, Calif. – Tonight, the city council will be asked for guidance on the Project Labor Agreement (PLA) negotiation between the City of Martinez and the Contra Costa Building Trades and Construction Council (BTC).

Letter to the Editor: Alhambra Valley still opposed to annexation The Alhambra Valley Improvement Association has always opposed the annexation of Alhambra Valley. The Valley lies south west of the city, from south of John Swett School to the T at Reliez Vallely Road and Alhambra Valley Road, east to just beyond the curve on Reliez and west to the pig farm at the crest of the hill on AV Rd.

Rotary Club continues fight against polio The Rotary Club of Martinez along with millions of Rotarians worldwide will mark historic progress toward a polio-free world while urging the community to help end the paralyzing disease. World Polio Day is Thursday, October 24.

City of Martinez Call for artists MARTINEZ – The City of Martinez is launching a Utility Box Public Art Pilot Project and inviting artists to submit applications to participate in the program. Applicants who are selected to create the art will receive a $750 stipend per box set.

Curtain call for Danville theater; road trip to Oregon By CHARLIE JARRETT

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist This week’s reviews are unique indeed in that you only have to drive 9.7 miles to the first show reviewed (in Danville) or 300 miles and spend one or two nights in Ashland, Oregon to see them. You might ask, why is this guy suggesting that we travel to Oregon to see theater when there is so much excellent theater right here in the bay area, – – WHAT COULD BE THAT GOOD!!!

At Home With Vivian: Wheeler dealer By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist I always thought that I would own a small business someday just like my father. Dad worked as a hairdresser for forty years.

Martinez to explore annexation in public study session Wednesday night City planners will hold a public study session to provide information and gather public comments on the potential annexation of four unincorporated pocket neighborhoods that are contiguous to city boundaries. All of them are in the city’s sphere of influence, some already receive water service from Martinez, and have signed deferred annexation approvals.

Shell Teen Center grand opening Shell Martinez Refinery Makes Lasting Impact on the Martinez Community: Awards Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa a Major Grant for Teen Center Renovations MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa announced they have been awarded a $30,000 grant from Shell Refinery in Martinez to make needed renovations to the Martinez Clubhouse Teen Center.

Martinez Police blotter for Sept. 1-15, 2019 • On September 1st at 12:46 am, Officer Angoco arrested a man for public intoxication in the area of Green Street and Estudillo Street, where he was nearly struck by a vehicle while walking into traffic. Case #19-2361.

Column 1: Why Blue Angels? By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist WHY BLUE ANGELS? The elite U. S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration flying group thrills hundreds of thousands of spectators each year across the United States with its exciting aerial maneuvers.

National Park Service hosts free campfire program “My fire was in all its glory about midnight…I had nothing to do but look and listen and join the trees in their hymns and prayers.”

– John Muir, Travels in Alaska Join the National Park Service for a free campfire program on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at John Muir National Historic Site (NHS) in Martinez, California. The program begins at 6:15 p.m. and lasts roughly 1.5 hours.

Martinez beautification with public art MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission approved a Call for Artists/Request for Proposals to identify an artist, or artists to beautify city electrical utility boxes.

PRMCC hears updates on dog park, Campbell MARTINEZ, Calif. – It is only eight months until the time is up for the fate of the temporary Martinez Dog Park behind the Waterfront Park Amphitheater must be determined.

Carpoff’s seized auto collection headed to auction 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am once owned by Burt Reynolds

A massive car collection accumulated by DC Solar owners Jeff and Paulette Carpoff will go to auction later this month. It is the largest single car collection that the U.S.Marshall Service has ever sold according to HiBid & Auction Flex.

Martinez School Board update MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District board agreed to meet in a closed session to hear a staff presentation on the recently reported MUSD student scores on the CAASPP (California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress exam).

At Home With Vivian: Boys State What do Neil Armstrong, Jon Bon Jovi, Bill Clinton, Tom Brokaw, and Michael Jordan have in common? Hint: Alhambra seniors Carson Edwards, Brenson Raygoza, and Delano Roderick have it too.

Business Spotlight: Experienced chef gives old favorite a fresh start MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Haute Stuff restaurant on Main Street has been surreptitiously under construction since May, when Chef David Krider purchased it from the retired previous owner.

Martinez, Bay Area rattled by quake A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was felt widely in the San Francisco Bay Area at 10:33 p.m. Monday, with the epicenter in Walnut Creek. Moderate shaking was felt in the Martinez, Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek and Concord areas, an intensity that can overturn unsecured objects, such as books and picture frames, and is capable of breaking dishes or windows.

Vincent Joseph Graziano Vincent Joseph Graziano

Nov. 12, 1929 – Oct.

Alhambra Girls Volleyball vs Miramonte Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Miramonte beat the Bulldogs 3 games to 1

AAUW Program discusses hope for homeless students in MDUSD The public is invited to a Pleasant Hill-Martinez AAUW (American Association of University Women) Program regarding help for homeless students in the Mount Diablo Unified School District. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at 7 pm at St.

Column 1: Unbelievable By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez Gazette Columnist UNBELIEVABLE (maybe not) were the words of the occupant of the office of the most powerful leader in the world: “As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the economy of Turkey.” If there is anymore reason required to place the speaker in a straight jacket, or some other confinement to prevent a worldwide calamity, let’s hear it. This statement was made after he ordered the pullout of U. S. forces from Syria, against the strong objections of powerful members of the GOP and, apparently with little or no advice or counsel from experts in the Pentagon or State Department.

MUSD test scores above state average MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District students scored above state averages on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) test, but not as high as anyone would like.

Park It with Ned MacKay: Cowboy hootenanny By NED MACKAY

East Bay Regional Parks District All things Western will be celebrated in style at the Cowboy Hootenanny on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Sunol Regional Wilderness in southern Alameda County.

Pink Heals making Martinez stop By KEVIN MURRAY

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor The Pink Heals National Tour brings pink fire trucks and police cars to communities around the country, to small communities as well as large metropolitan areas. Bright pink firetruck turn heads and drive awareness and community support for those battling all types of cancer.

Martinez Kiwanis installs board members By JOHN STEVENS

Contributor In September, the Martinez Kiwanis Club installed its officers and board members for the new year. David Gerson, who has served as the President Elect, took the helm as President from his predecessor Denis Smith.

MJHS volleyball Lady Bullpups took King in straight sets, making history with Grayson Muraoka serving a perfect set 25-0 to start the match. Team roster

Sydnie DeMartini #2

Aiyana Filippi #7

Maelin Funk #8

Schelby James #13

Indie Johnson #9

Jaiden Johnson #12

Kylie Long #3

Grayson Muraoka #11

Jordan Parrish #14

Jenna Payne #5

Isabela Porché #6

Zoe Regner #1

Sammy Schuler #10

Allie Watkins #4

head coach Amber Cole

‘Insignificance’ at the Campbell Theater is an elegant, thoughtful piece of historical fiction By SCOTT BABA

Art and Entertainment Editor It’s always an interesting thought experiment to consider what it would have been like if historical figures from different spheres of influence met each other. What would they think of each other?

New pedestrian crossing … Those eagerly awaiting completion of the pedestrian crossing that will span the Northern Pacific Railroad tracks near the Amtrak station, it will likely be completed by the end of 2019, according to Don Salts, Martinez Deputy Public Works Director. It looks elegant and seems simple, but construction will have taken more than a year.

The Hometown Herbalist: Seasonal Wellness By ANNA MARIE BEAUCHEMIN

Martinez Gazette Columnist With the seasonal shift upon us, it’s that time of year to start thinking about preparing our bodies for the colder and slower months ahead. As an herbalist, I take this time to fill my cupboards with immune-boosting herbs, to can and freeze medicinal foods, and to allow my body to slow down and get the rest it needs.

Oakland Raiders vs Chicago Bears Photo Gallery Photos by Neville Guard ( Martinez News-Gazette ) Oakland Raiders beat the Bears in London 20-21

Martinez Business Beat, Oct. 9, 2019 The Remedy Presents…Community Acupuncture

Join us every Sunday for new clinic hours…12-4 p.m. Drop-in anytime during clinic hours for a 30 min treatment in a community setting. Dr. Intal is also now booking out Private Appointments on Sundays after community clinic ends.

Study session becomes a call for action MARTINEZ, Calif. – More parking, a hotel or inn, building height limitation, density, and building uses topped agenda at an informal Downtown Plan Study Session, but most of all there was a sense of urgency.

AHS fishing team competes in Delta Open The Alhambra Bulldawg Bassin’ team recently competed in the Bass Pro Shops FLW High School Fishing California Delta Open. 59 teams competed in the event.

At Home With Vivian: 50 years of homes I am one of those walkers you might see out and about early in the morning. I’ve made friends with many dogs out walking their owners.

Contra Costa County prepares for a possible PG&E power shutoff event The County is preparing to respond to the impacts of a possible power shutoff conducted by PG&E. The agency informed County officials that Contra Costa County is under a “Public Safety Shutoff Watch,” and current weather conditions may lead to a de-energization event starting tonight, as early as 12 midnight on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019.

Alhambra Girls Water Polo vs Napa High School Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Napa beat Alhambra Girls Water Polo 12-3

Message from MDUSD regarding PG&E planned shut-off All Mt. Diablo schools are currently open Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has indicated it will pre-emotivelv cut oower this week in seven of the nine Bay Area counties it serves to prevent power lines from sparking wildfires during the extreme dry and windy weather the National Weather Service (NWS) has forecasted for the next several davs.

Alhambra Couldn’t Handle Campolindo Friday Night 35-7 Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Campolindo dominated Alhambra on both sides of the ball Friday night.

Letter to the Editor: Downtown Density Workshop “Discussions, day trips offer visions for downtown Martinez” (East Bay Times Aug. 2011) “City Officials Pleased With Results Of ‘Downtown Matters’ Workshops” (Patch Nov.

MPD welcomes new command staff and shares a cup of joe The Martinez Police Department swore in its new command staff today. We would like to welcome and congratulate Capt. Beth Johnson, Lt. Patrick Salamid and Lt. Mike Estanol.

Council awards Firefly first cannibas license MARTINEZ, Calif. – The City council awarded Firefly Health Inc. a Conditional Certificate to establish a 3,000 square foot retail cannabis facility.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Harvest Festival All kinds of traditional autumn activities and entertainment are on the program during the Ardenwood Harvest Festival, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont.

Italian city Isola delle Femmine becomes Martinez sister city MARTINEZ, Calif. – Mayor Rob Schroder yielded the microphone to Councilwoman Debbie McKillop for a formal reading the official declaration making Isola della Femmine, Italy a Martinez Sister City.

CCTA tells council transportation tax needed MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) introduced plans for a 35-year, one-half of one percent sales tax that would start in July 2020.

Bringing Back the Natives Garden Tour and the fall Native Plant Extravaganza By KATHY KRAMER

Contributor Below is the list of the upcoming workshops coordinated by the Bringing Back the Natives Garden Tour; register soon if you would like to attend, as these are filling. The fall Native Plant Extravaganza will take place on Saturday, Oct.

Measure R funds go to work … John Muir Elementary School is being transformed with an entirely new design-build campus. Part of MUSD Measure R, this $30 million project is being built alongside the existing buildings so students do not have to be relocated during construction the before and after photo is provided HKIT Architects.

At Home With Vivian: Unexpected entertainment Last Sunday at St. Catherine’s was a lot more fun than usual.

Residents hear Pacheco Bvld. dispensary plan About 20 residents responded to a flyer inviting them to a presentation at the Mt. View Clubhouse Sept.

2019 Martinez Martini Shake Off! Congratulations to the winners of the Martinez Martini Shake Off! It was a fabulous and successful event at the spectacular venue The Cobra Experience.

Energy and security plans unveiled for City Hall projects MARTINEZ, Calif. – The City Council’s Infrastructure Subcommittee authorized staff to go ahead with research on prices and methods to update the energy and security elements of City Hall.

MUSD reviews student transfer policy MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Martinez Unified School District (MUSD) has had a student transfer policy in place for about five years, yet it has been a recurrent topic for discussion.

Grandparents Day at St. Catherine of Siena School By BRITTANY ROGERS

Teacher at St. Catherine of Siena School As grandparents and VIP’s walked through the historic doors of the oldest Catholic church in Martinez, smiles of excitement and anticipation beamed on all faces as the students searched for their loved ones.

Martinez Police Blotter for Aug. 1-15, 2019 • On August 1st at 8:10 am, MPD dispatch received a call from a blocked number. The male voice reported a bomb at the court house.

Business Spotlight: Business is a way of life MARTINEZ, Calif. – Jordan Schreiber is the senior master 7th degree Black Belt Chief Instructor/owner at ATA Martial Arts Leadership Academy.

At Home With Jeff: Crop Swap tonight By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist From time to time, Vivian and I end up with an excess of produce. I have written in past columns about our sudden abundance of apricots, peaches, artichokes, lemons, and walnuts.

Bulldogs Beat Oakland Tech 28-8 Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Alhambra Bulldogs Football beat Oakland Tech 28-8 on Homecoming Fridaynight.

AHS Homecoming 2019… Homecoing Queen Davina Pruett and Homecoming King Lorenzo Fonseca Isaiah Huntsinger as Woody from Toy Story.

Contra Costa Vegan Chef Challenge Enjoy original vegan menu items specially created by top chefs at your favorite local restaurants Inspired by the hugely popular Sacramento Vegan Chef Challenge; Contra Costa Vegan Chef Challenge is launching its inaugural event that kicks off October 1 and runs through October 31, 2019. Local restaurants and chefs throughout the county have been busy creating original vegan meals from different categories for breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch for their October menus.

Park It by Ned MacKay: FAM Fest A reminder: FAM Fest!, East Bay Regional Park District’s free Fall Arts and Music Festival, is from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Judge John Sutter Regional Shoreline in Oakland.

Council approves park and development as doubt, suspense precede vote MARTINEZ, Calif. – After what can only be described as high drama, the Martinez City Council approved a series of resolutions to allow a new city park at Traditions at the Meadow, a 65-home development on the site of the former Pine Meadow Golf Course to proceed.

Column 1: Misbehaving students By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist MISBEHAVING STUDENTS have always been a challenge to those trying to reach them. Probably has been such over centuries.

Martinez Police Department hires a new captain Police Chief Manjit Sappal announced Beth Johnson, currently a Lieutenant with the Walnut Creek Police Department, will become a Captain with the City of Martinez. Johnson was vigorously vetted by a panel of police chiefs, a community and stakeholder panel and an internal management panel.

Alhambra Girls Volleyball Beat Pinole Valley In Three Sets Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Alhambra girls volleyball dominated Pinole Valley in three sets. 25-6, 25-10 & 25-10

Witty and thought-provoking production shines at Campbell By CHARLIE JARRETT

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist This week’s promise of double billed theatrical events has turned out to be two excellent productions being reviewed. However, only one will be available over the next two weekends.

At Home With Vivian: I love a parade Homecoming parade in the mid 1990s. We had a little rain and a dip in temperature this week.

Council meets tonight with full agenda MARTINEZ, Calif. – A public Study Session on Downtown Density is scheduled from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. tonight before the regular city council meeting.

Thieves can’t stop the music at MJHS MARTINEZ, Calif. – It has been more than a week since thieves broke into the Martinez Junior High School music room to steal an alto sax, a baritone saxophone and a cello with a case.

Letter to the Editor: Dog park urged at new parcel Dear Council Members, As residents of Martinez since February 18, 1966, and always having resided south of Highway 4, we are pleased that the resolution of the fate of the Coward property has taken place and there can be needed use for the property in the form of much needed new housing. We are also pleased that PRMCC is asking residents what elements are desired for the park facility that will be created by the settlement of the litigation While we already have Hidden Valley Park and its amenities and Hidden Lakes Park with its amenities nearby, we are concerned that the maintenance of another park facility will stretch existing maintenance workers, we would very much like to see a dog park as part of the use area of the nine acre parcel.

Theater as a business MARTINEZ, Calif. – Tonight at the Martinez City Council meeting, OnStage Repertory Theater Company will give the council a business update.

County cracking down on illegal dumping MARTINEZ, Calif. – The County Board of Supervisors ad hoc subcommittee met to review progress on a list of 50 strategies designed to curtail illegal dumping.

Martinez remembers 9/11 MARTINEZ, Calif. – In a simple, but eloquent ceremony Martinez honored those who sacrificed their own lives to save the lives of others on that crisp, clear autumn day, Sept.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Coastal cleanup By NED MACKAY

East Bay Regional Parks District Coastal Cleanup, a statewide volunteer program to pick up trash and recyclables from shoreline parks, lakes and creeks, celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. Volunteers will work from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept.

Community Calendar, Sept. 15, 2019: Truck Day in the Plaza Truck Day in the Plaza What: Truck Day in the Plaza Where: Ignacio Plaza, 525 Henrietta St. Martinez Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2019 Time: 3:30pm-4:30pm Cost: Free Ages: All Info: The Martinez Recreation Division invites children of all ages for an afternoon of fun exploring a variety of trucks.

Power outage Wednesday in Martinez MARTINEZ, Calif. – There was a power outage to 6,736 customers at its peak in the Martinez/Pleasant Hill area.

Marina Trust Lands Use Plan moves on to City Council MARTINEZ, Calif. – The City Planning Commission and Council’s Marina Subcommittee approved the Marina Trust Lands Use Plan (TLUP) with no changes, recommending the City Council do the same.

‘Camping With Henry and Tom’ a tightly crafted character study at the Campbell Theater By SCOTT BABA

Art and Entertainment Editor In television there is a narrative device called the “bottle episode.” Originally conceived of as a way to cut costs, a bottle episode usually involves finding a way to keep the characters in a single location and giving them little to do besides bounce off of one another. Over time, bottle episodes have come to be seen as a way to distill characters and their relationships and explore them in a more in-depth way – by trapping the characters in one place and stripping them of distractions and external influences, there is nothing for the characters to react to but each other, and no tools for them to use but themselves.

13th Annual Martinez Home Tour 2019: 50 Years of Homes By MARIA BANUELOS CONNELL

Director of Marketing, Martinez Historical Society The Martinez Historic Society presents the 13th Annual Home Tour on October 12, 2019, from 10am to 4pm. This year’s tour features 50 Years of Homes in the area where the former Christian Brothers De La Salle Institute and vineyard was located.

Council subcommittee checks Marina Trust Lands Plan today MARTINEZ, Calif. – Today, a 9:00 a.m. meeting of the city council’s Marina Sub-committee is open to the public, but there will be no votes or major decisions made.

Contra Costa County Library introduces five new library card designs The Contra Costa County Library is excited to offer five new library card designs to the public beginning Tuesday, September 10. First time cardholders may choose one of the new designs when signing up.

Alhmabra tennis makes a new fan … Lady Bulldogs get the win over College Park at Contra Costa Country Club, then they got to meet former Golden State Warrior and NBA star Andre Iguodala. (photo courtesy of MUSD)

Business Spotlight: Where in the world is Tacqueria Limon? MARTINEZ, Calif. – Good Mexican food abounds in California and it is not usually expensive unless it has an up-scale menu and decor, a remarkable location with a view, and/or live entertainment.

At Home With Vivian: Figs “Have some figs! My trees are loaded” my friend Gloria Morales offered during “donuts and coffee” after mass at St.

Letter to the Editor: Martinez redistricting: It’s like deja vu all over again With a hat tip to Yogi Berra Sunday mornings after a city council meeting I like to sit with my coffee, sometimes not so quietly, at my computer and watch the video recording. I want to thank Mr. Verrilli for speaking on behalf of the many Martinez voters who have had their votes suppressed – no – stolen and reminding those present in council chambers, viewing on Martinez Rants and Raves or like myself from the comfort of my desktop, just how the city of Martinez got to this point.

Margaret Dominici Margaret Dominici

July 2, 1944 – Sept. 5, 2019

Resident of Martinez, Calif.

Two top-notch community theater productions By CHARLIE JARRETT

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist First this week, the very intriguing murder mystery play in Orinda, “The Woman in White”, extracted from the 500-page book written by Wilkie Collins in 1859, and recently adapted into a theatrical play by local author Malcolm Cowler. Next, in Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh community Theater presents the upbeat musical comedy, Sister Act, in which an outrageously sexy and bombastic lounge singer bears witness to a mobster murder scene and is secretly sequestered in a convent by the police, where she upends the sisters peaceful and God-fearing life and interjects some new purpose and soulful rhythm into their Catholicism!

Linda Jane (Douthit) McKnight Linda Jane (Douthit) McKnight

March 1, 1959 – Sept. 4, 2019

Resident of Martinez, Calif.

Community Calendar, Sept. 11, 2019 MPD to hold 9/11 ceremony The Martinez Police Dept.’s Honor Guard, along with firefighters from Station 14, will lead a flag raising ceremony on Sept. 11th at 8:00 am to honor the police officers, firefighters and civilians who died on Sept.

MUSD Board meets Monday The Martinez Unified School District meets Mon., Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at 921 Susana Street.

Residents call for independent redistricting at Council meeting MARTINEZ, Calif. – More than a dozen people, including representatives of the Women’s League of Voters, Common Cause and 1000 Friends of Martinez urged the city council to adopt an ordinance establishing an independent redistricting commission at a Sept.

Martinez Rotary sponsors Tech Trek Martinez Rotary presented a check to Emilia Costa and Bianca Lewis for Tech Trek, the program they participated in this summer. Pleasant Hill/Martinez Branch of American Association of University women sponsored six junior high girls at the STEM camp which was held on the Sonoma State campus.

Column 1: Now is the time By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist NOW IS THE TIME for all good Americans to come to the aid (rescue?) of their nation, a paraphrase of an old typing test. Now is the time to overcome the divisiveness which seems to have developed.

Bruce Harold Commiskey Bruce Harold Commiskey

Oct. 17, 1939 – Sept.

Homelessness pilot program paying off, moves to new location MARTINEZ, Calif. – “It’s working,” Vice Mayor Noralea Gipner jubilantly announced to the city council about a pilot program designed to help resolve the seemingly intractable homeless situation in Martinez.

MPD celebrating 100th: Saturday, 11 a.m. at City Hall The Martinez Police Department is inviting the public to join them in celebrating 100-years of keeping the community safe with a Safety Fair. The 100th Anniversary Safety Fair Celebration will at Ignacio Plaza, in front of City Hall on Sept.

MUSD and MEA reach agreement Martinez – The Martinez Education Association (MEA) and Martinez Unified School District (MUSD) reached an agreement for the 2019-2010 school year. The settlement approved Aug.

Two productions take on classic plays By CHARLIE JARRETT

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist In his first hit play, The Glass Menagerie, Tennessee Williams wrote a heartfelt story based on his own life and that of his domineering mother, still living her colorful life as a southern belle, and created a fragile-as-glass sister, reflecting the emotions imprisoned in her painfully shy, somewhat erratic and schizophrenic existence. This deeply engaging and emotionally heartfelt story is being produced by the Role Players Ensemble in the Danville community center.

At Home With Jeff: Landmarks By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Vivian and I like to travel. Every place that we visit seems to have a special landmark.

Business Spotlight: Veterinarian creates an Oasis MARTINEZ, Calif. – Every small business is more than a means to make a living and unless it is a franchise, it is a reflection of its creator.

City Council returns tonight from summer break with full agenda MARTINEZ, Calif. – City Manager Eric Figueroa is recommending that some of the key provisions of new labor agreements be incorporated into the City’s Management Compensation Plan.

Community Calendar: Fishing Derby and Mutt Strut on tap this month MUTT STRUT

Thursday, September 12, 2019 6:00 p.m. at Susana Park (Susana and Estudillo Streets) Categories include: Best Name, Best Tail, Best Trick, Best Costume, Looks most like Owner Calling all dogs! Register online at www.cityofmartinez.org or call 925-372-3510

FREE TWILIGHT FISHING DERBY FRIDAY

Friday, September 6, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, September 4.

Martinez Historical Society cookbook includes family favorites Mary Goodmann said, “We started this endeavor in the spring of 2018 when we realized that foods we grew up eating and memory’s associated with them were being lost. We tried to capture everything from an all day affair of making ravioli to a quick meal put together by a single working mother with two hungry kids to feed.

SB 223 allows medical cannabis on K-12 campuses If Governor Gavin Newsom signs SB-223, California students will be allowed to take medical marijuana at K-12 schools, but only under certain conditions and only in districts that decide not to opt-out. In other words, it is not mandated by the state.

Letter to the Editor: Denial of conditional use permit On Tuesday evening, August 27 I sat in the front row of the Planning Commission meeting for no other reason than to bear witness. I heard one woman seated behind me comment on how wonderful it was to see the many “decent” young families in attendance.

Martinez Community Foundation accepting grant applications The Martinez Community Foundation (MCF) is currently accepting grant applications for its fall 2019 grant review. Nonprofit organizations with projects and programs that are located in, or which primarily serve Martinez and its residents are encouraged to submit grant applications.

Campaign to save Almond Ranch receives $2 million from California Wildlife Conservation Board Major Grant Puts John Muir Land Trust At $3.75 Million Toward $4 Million Fundraising Goal John Muir Land Trust ( JMLT, jmlt.org) announces that it has received a major grant of $2 million from the California Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB, wcb.ca.gov) toward the acquisition of Almond Ranch, a stunning 281-acre property south of downtown Martinez that has been a top priority of conservationists for decades. The grant was unanimously approved at the Wildlife Conservation Board Meeting on August 28, 2019.

Thompson Announces 2019 App Challenge: App design contest open to middle and high school students Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that he is now accepting applications for his 2019 Congressional App Challenge open to all middle and high school-aged students from California’s Fifth Congressional District. “Participating in designing the technology of the 21st Century is a vital part of ensuring our young people can meet the challenges of the future.

Martinez community comes through for schools MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District spirits were high this week with parents at Back to School nights and the receipt of generous donations from the community.

Planning commissioners nix shooting galleries, OK park and Measure I MARTINEZ, Calif. – If Brandon Varise proceeds with the Flexsquare LLC application for Off Trail Outfitters, a flagship sporting goods store at 604 Ferry Street, there will be no enclosed shooting galleries with it.

Letter to the Editor: Martinez needs an independent redistricting commission Our grassroots group, Martinez Residents for an Independent Redistricting Commission, has been active in asking the City Council to establish an Independent Redistricting Commission to redraw the currently gerrymandered voting districts in Martinez. While some may argue that we don’t need districts in the first place and that our previous at-large voting system worked fine, and many agree on that, the fact is we do have voting districts and we are dissatisfied with they way that were established by the City Council.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Garin Apple Fesitval Apples in all their delicious variety are at the core of the Garin Apple Festival, which will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Garin Regional Park in Hayward.

Enjoying the Delta this weekend? Watch for harmful algae blooms Contra Costa Environmental Health (CCEH) encourages anyone planning to boat or enjoy the water in or around the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta this weekend to stay safe and avoid harmful algae blooms (HAB). A bloom is a buildup of blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) that creates a green, blue-green, white or brown coloring on the surface of slow-moving waterways.

Column 1: Football season By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist FOOTBALL SEASON is upon us. With it comes some controversy, as is usually the case each year.

Suspect apprehended at Home Depot with loaded sawed-off shotgun On August 29, 2019 at 12:37 pm, Martinez Police Department (MPD) officers responded to a call of a man with a shotgun in the 1000 block of Arnold Dr. A passing motorist saw an unknown adult male subject pointing a short barreled shotgun at an unknown adult female. Arriving officers contacted the female near the parking lot of The Home Depot (1037 Arnold Dr., Martinez).

At Home With Vivian: After Labor Day Does it seem quieter to you this week? The little city park next to our home has been emptied of joy.

MPD: Pipe bomb found in Martinez neighborhood MARTINEZ POLICE DEPARTMENT Event: Explosive Device

Date: August 27, 2019

Time: 1130

Location: 2300 Block Wayne St. Martinez, Ca.

Nora Sullivan Nelson Nora Sullivan Nelson

Oct. 24, 1955 – Aug.

Tony “the Kite Man” tying the knot… As some of you know, last February Lorrie Kalos asked me to marry her…. for real!

Letter to the Editor: Support for gun range As a downtown merchant for the past 15 years, I would like to offer my support on an item on your agenda. I would like this read into the record at the meeting on August 27, since I cannot be present, regarding the recommendation to the City Council regarding a proposed zoning change to allow shooting galleries within an enclosed building as a conditional use in the central commercial districts.

Park District issues 10-Year report on Measure WW Grant Program: $117 million invested in park and recreation projects Oakland, CA – The East Bay Regional Park District, consistent with its tradition of strong fiscal management and transparency, has published a 10-year report on its Measure WW local grant program. The report showcases the many local park and recreation projects throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties funded by the Park District.

PBF/Shell await government approvals Although the City council is on vacation, PBF’s Michael Karlovich, vice president of Corporate Communication said he, Western Region President Paul Davis have continued to stay in touch with Mayor Rob Schroder, Martinez Shell employees, City of Martinez Water, the Coast Guard, other local leaders, and any other entity with a connection to Shell. Both companies are waiting for Trade Commission Review, and other approvals of the $1 billion (with other adjustments) sale.

Non-profit Hall Closet burglarized MARTINEZ, Calif. – Burglars broke a window to enter the Hall Closet Auxiliary store and stole an estimated $3,000 in cash, the cash register, special donations jar, and merchandise.

CASE Team arrests suspects following investigation Earlier this month, the Contra Costa County Anti-Violence Support Effort (CASE) Team started an investigation into a person who allegedly possessed a handgun through an illegal transfer. The CASE Team later obtained a search warrant for the suspect and his home.

Business Spotlight: Conrad Viano Vineyards, a blend of old and new MARTINEZ, Calif. – This is not a new business, it is a new generation of Viano’s fresh from college with degrees in viticulture, enology, and business are preparing themselves to blend the best of the traditional ways with the energy and ideas of the future.

Production tackles political climate By CHARLIEJARRETT

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist In The Great American Sh*T Show, Brian Copeland and Charlie Varon are now engaging audiences through meaningful monologues revealing their own deeply disturbing concerns about where America is morally and materially heading today, by combining wisdom and witticism in making Americans Think Again! Their new show, of which I saw a preview work in process this past week, will (I believe) open later this year I will have the firm dates available in my review next week.

Irene Joyce Minton Irene Joyce Minton

Sept. 26, 1934 – July 30, 2019

Resident of Vacaville, Calif.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Night hikes at Black Diamond Mines During the heat of summer, early evening is a good time to explore the East Bay Regional Parks. With that in mind, the naturalists at Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve in Antioch are offering two twilight programs in coming days.

MUSD update on Measure R improvements MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Martinez Unified School District (MUSD) will welcome about 4,200 students when school starts this week.

Adult School Business Coordinator Robert Lawrence found dead Longtime Martinez Adult School employee Robert Lawrence passed away unexpectedly August 12, 2019, at age 56. Martinez Unified School District Superintendent made this announcement written announcement on Monday.

Residents give input on new city park MARTINEZ, Calif. – There was a good turnout and plenty of ideas at a charette for a new park at Traditions at the Meadow, formerly Pine Meadow Golf Course on Vine Hill Way, Aug.

At Home With Jeff: Walnuts By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Life is always exciting for us retirees. Yesterday morning after breakfast I went to the garage to put the pliers away and got sucked into a project that took up most of my morning.

Two great productions worth the drive By CHARLIE JARRETT

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist This week’s two reviews take us first to San Francisco for some thought-provoking discourse on the pain of segregation to children and their families, as described in Brian Copeland’s award-winning solo show, “Not a Genuine Black Man”. Next, in Alameda, the terrific little theater known as Altarena Playhouse has just delivered a very thought-provoking and somewhat wacky play entitled The Clean House by playwright Sarah Ruhl, known for her unique, off the wall theatrical satires.

Oakland Raiders beat L.A. Rams 14-3 in preseason action Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Oakland quarterback Mike Glennon looked good early and threw three straight completions that gained 56 yards on Oakland’s opening drive. DeAndre Washington scored on a 7-yard run.

Letter to the Editor: No to Indoor Gun Range, No to Sales of Semi-Automatic Weapons Forty-three people spoke regarding the proposed indoor gun range for Downtown Martinez at the July 23 Planning Commission meeting. Thirty-two were against, 10 were for, and one spoke on both sides.

Column 1: Where next? By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist WHERE NEXT? When next?

Martinez Unified School District meets tomorrow Martinez Unified School District Board meets Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at the MUSD office, 921 Susana Street (There will be a private, closed session at 5:30 p.m.) Topics of interest on the agenda include a revised MUSD budget.

Martinez Police Blotter for July 1 – 15, 2019 On July 1st at 1:03 am, Sergeant Busciglio contacted a man and woman in the 200 block of Howe Road. The man was arrested for possession of a switchblade knife and a methamphetamine pipe.

Martinez Youth Football welcoming new coaches and new culture MARTINEZ, Calif. – New coaches, new staff and a new approach to football is restoring and strengthening the Martinez Youth Football (MYF) and Cheers program this year.

Summer vacation not for everyone at MUSD MARTINEZ, Calif. – It is the opposite of summer vacation at Martinez Unified School District school sites.

Celebrate 50 Years of Art in the Park MARTINEZ, Calif. – Discover something delightful, entertaining, amusing, thought-provoking, delicious or just fun at Art in the Park.

Letter to the Editor, by Councilmember Noralea Gipner: Homelessness issue a priority As many of you are aware, working on the homelessness problem is a priority for our city. Homelessness has increased, not only regionally, but throughout the state and nation.

Business Spotlight: Patent attorneys on Main MARTINEZ, Calif. – Local entrepreneurs and inventors may be surprised to find experienced patent attorneys on Main Street.

County projects update in historic Martinez MARTINEZ, Calif. – Contra Costa County (CCC) has two active building projects in Martinez, and one of them will have a profound effect on the appearance and convenience of downtown.

At Home With Jeff: A moving experience By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist I was walking around my neighborhood yesterday and noticed three different families moving. One house had a Pods container in the driveway.

Billy Elliot the Musical shines at Woodminster Ampitheater By CHARLIE JARRETT

Special to the Gazette “Billy Elliot the Musical” is a moving, inspiring, and delightful musical based primarily on the 2000 film of the same name. The music in this musical was created by Elton John, and the book and lyrics are by Lee Hall, who wrote the film’s initial screenplay.

Letter to the Editor: Guns and emotions An open letter to the community-at-large and the City of Martinez Planning Commission Last week the Martinez News-Gazette published Column One and a pair of readers’ letters voicing support for an underground gun range envisioned as part of a proposed downtown outdoor outfitters bazaar and shooters club in the old “opera house” building at Ferry and Escobar. Proponents of the project represent themselves as “rational” as opposed to all the “emotional” opposition to the project voiced at recent public meetings.

Column 1: Business downtown By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist BUSINESS DOWNTOWN has shown some ‘spark’ in recent years. However, there is much more to be done to bring it to a viable level attracting shoppers, diners, visitors in greater numbers.

Find your ancestors and more at the library MARTINEZ, Calif. – There is more than books and quiet at Martinez Library this summer.

Annual National Night Out on Tuesday MARTINEZ, Calif. – National Night Out is a free, annual gathering of friends and neighbors to share food, fun and conversation with police officers in neighborhoods of Martinez, Tuesday, Aug.

Pilot program to provide for homeless starting this month in downtown Martinez MARTINEZ, Calif. – A collaborative pilot program aimed at the intransigent homeless situation downtown will offer food, cleanliness, medical care, resources and hope every Wednesday during August on Green Street near the Senior Center.

The Hometown Herbalist: Fresh Herb Vinaigrette By ANNA MARIE BEAUCHEMIN

Special to the Gazette Summer is in full swing and with it comes that sweet East Bay heat. While I love cooking in the kitchen I generally take the hotter months to give my oven a break, focusing my culinary pursuits on salads, grilling, and quick stove-top meals.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Free concert at Crab Cove Among the many pleasures that are offered during summertime in the East Bay Regional Parks are the free concerts, and there’s one on Friday, Aug. 9 at Crab Cove Visitor Center in Alameda, featuring the band “Jazz Mafia.”.

Contra Costa Health Services reminds residents to make healthy plans for weekend heat With temperatures over 100 degrees expected in much of Contra Costa County this weekend, Contra Costa Health Services reminds all residents to take steps to stay safe and healthy in the heat. Stay inside in an air-conditioned space during the hottest parts of the day, if possible.

Letter to the Editor: Sporting goods store plans should move forward Every now and then, a municipal issue arises that becomes a potential watershed moment for the city council and the community. It seems that one has arisen in Martinez with the proposed downtown development of an ambitious outdoor sporting goods store in the mold of Cabela’s or Bass Pro Shops, which would occupy a large space on Ferry Street between Main Street and Escobar Street.

Maintenance at Shell We want to give you a heads up that there is a variety of work happening at the refinery this summer, beginning in July and lasting through early September. It is a series of planned activities for maintenance at the facility.

Thanks from Bocce Federation On behalf of the Martinez Bocce Federation Board of Directors I would like to Thank the following Martinez Businesses. They all gave so generously to our annual Fourth of July Bocce tournament raffle.

Park lovers save the date: PRMCC charette for new park MARTINEZ, Calif. – A new nine-acre city park will be created on the former Pine Meadows Golf Course land at Vine Hill Way and Morello Avenue.

At Home With Jeff: Fruit of our labors By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Still in my pajamas, savoring a first cup of coffee, I surveyed our backyard out the kitchen window. It was only 7 a.m. but the sun was already bright.

Business Spotlight: One of a kind business coming to Main Street MARTINEZ, Calif. – There is nothing in the Bay Area like the new business that is opening soon on Main Street, according to owner Michelle Y. Williams. B.W. Health Care Education, Research and Innovation Hub at 518 Main Street is a health care education destination, offering drop-in continuing education courses for health care professionals and patient education.

Martinez Historical Society presents Angelo Costanza: Local attorney gives a glimpse of glory days for Italian fishermen in Martinez MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez native and local attorney Angelo Costanza will share some his best stories from a deep reservoir of knowledge about the lives of his father, grandfather, and uncles in the flourishing Italian fishing community here, in the early 19th century.

‘Delightfully humorous Charlotte’s Web comes to Campbell Theater This week’s reviews take us to Orinda and Martinez where we can find two delightfully humorous and engaging theatrical performances at a very reasonable price. I’m going to encourage you to go to the Campbell Theater where you will see a wonderful children’s story by author E. B. White, “Charlotte’s Web”.

Winning woodcarver, a wildlife lover MARTINEZ, Calif. – Jim Marieiro, local woodcarver and environmentalist won Best of Show for Fish, in the Open (Master) class at the national Pacific Flyway Decoy Association’s 3-day “Best in the West” Fish and Bird Carving competition in Sacramento last weekend.

Underground Echoes: Meet the cemeterians By JOSEPH & JUDIE PALMER

Special to the Gazette Our column this week is different, however fear not, new biographies are in the works. The huge interest in genealogy has inspired nationwide cemetery restoration to become a large growing movement.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Summer stargazing Summer is a perfect time for stargazing, with milder evening temperatures while constellations, planets, galaxies and nebulae parade across the evening sky. There’s a great opportunity for summer astronomy in a program from 8:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.

Opportunities, problems found at marina land use workshop MARTINEZ, Calif. – There was a good turnout, plenty of ideas, clarification of regulatory limits, and costs at the first public workshop focused on the Martinez Trust Lands Use Plan (TLUP) for the Marina area.

Column 1: Letters to the Editor By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist LETTERS TO EDITORS are a welcomed addition to any publication. They are a reflection of readers’ thoughts or ideas.

Martinez youth earns national medal Hanna Lavino, from Martinez, brought home the bronze medal in her division at the 2019 US Taekwondo (USTKD) National Championship held in Minneapolis Minnesota. Earlier this summer Hanna also won the bronze at the California state championship held in Fresno.

Letter to the Editor: Rose colored glasses Tuesday evening, July 23, I attended the Planning Commission meeting where the topic of discussion was Brandon Varise’ experiential outdoors / sporting goods store with the proposed inclusion of an indoor shooting range. I’m not sure if it was fortunate or not that I arrived towards the end of public comment, Brandon – love ya man, but I love Adam (Citrus Salon) more and my hair appointment had been booked weeks earlier, lol.

Planners consider downtown sports store with indoor gun range MARTINEZ, Calif. – People opposed to guns downtown filled the usually empty seats at the Planning Commission meeting, July 23.

Hometown memorial for slain officer A hometown vigil for Officer Tara O’Sullivan will be held on Saturday, August 03, 2019, from 6:30 – 7:30 pm, at Martinez City Hall (525 Henrietta Street). O’Sullivan, 26, was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 19 while responding to a domestic violence call in Sacramento.

Martinez Senior Center honors volunteers On July 12, the Martinez Senior Center celebrated their volunteers with a “Calling all Superheroes” luncheon with a delicious meal catered by Wilma Lott. Certificates of Appreciation were presented on behalf of Assembly member Timothy S. Grayson to ninety-five volunteers, who were recognized for the 11,625 hours they provided for the Center this past year!

Letter to the Editor: Focus on local events I had to laugh as I read the letter from the subscriber who wishes to cancel his subscription to the Gazette due to columnist Bill Sharkey’s opinions on President Trump. Although I do not appreciate Mr. Sharkey’s comments on President Trump, cancellation of the Gazette deprives me of information about my town and its doings.

Business Spotlight: Homage MARTINEZ, Calif. – Warm-up your fingers for fun and food!

Letter to the Editor: Say ‘no’ to gun range My name is Bob Kluber and I am against allowing a gun range in downtown Martinez. I am a 44-year Martinez resident and a gun owner, who has seen our downtown blossom into a rose.

Political humor at Chanticleers Theater; ‘Wedding Singer’ comes to Pinole By CHARLIE JARRETT

Special to the Gazette This week, I want to introduce you to a great little theater called the Chanticleers, located in Castro Valley. This is one I have gone to for many years but not recently.

Not the same old fire department MARTINEZ, Calif. – The City Council praised Contra Costa County Deputy Fire Chief Lewis T. Broschard III for his comprehensive report on fire danger in Martinez and big changes at the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire).

Martinez Marina planning workshop tonight MARTINEZ, Calif. – Tonight there is a community workshop/meeting to find out what the public would like to have or do at the Marina.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa awarded grant from the Dean and Margaret Lesher Foundation The Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa announced they have been awarded a $75,000 grant from the Dean and Margaret Lesher Foundation to make needed renovations to the Martinez Clubhouse kitchen. “We are proud to have been awarded this generous grant from the Lesher Foundation.” Said Board Chair Angela Rundles.

Martinez Police blotter for Jun 1-15, 2019 On June 1st at 1:39 am, Officer Montano contacted a 46-year-old man at Pacheco Boulevard and Falling Star Drive. The man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant and booked into MDF.

Letter to the Editor: Column 1 crossed a line Dear Editor, The July 7 Column 1 was, in my humble opinion, a vicious and vitriolic attack on the President of the United States which crossed the line of fairness and decency. I listened to President Trump’s 4th of July speech and found it to be a good history lesson which extolled some of the many wonderful accomplishments of our diverse citizenry, and celebrated the many sacrifices of our brave military.

MUSD creates a new job; hires new MJHS Asst. Principal MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Martinez Unified School District hired Yadira Zapata to fill the vacant position of Assistant Principal at Martinez Junior High School at a special July 17 board meeting.

Noelle Arms of Poison Apple Productions honored by participating in the tenth annual “Freddie G Fellowship” Class of 2019 New York, N.Y. – West Concord’s Noelle Arms of Poison Apple Productions was one of eight outstanding educators from schools and performing arts centers around the U.S. to work one-on-one with Broadway greats at the 10th Annual Freddie G Fellowship which just wrapped in New York. The four days of classes and activities honored instructors and teachers who are working to make a difference for their students and communities through the process of staging musical theatre productions in their schools and educational theatre groups.

Letter to the Editor: Canceling my subscription Bill Sharkey’s piece in today’s paper (July 7th) is the last straw – I’m canceling my subscription. He clearly suffers from “Trump Delirium Syndrome” and the various comments he makes are uneducated and misinformed.

Park It by Ned Mackay: District seeks survey responses The East Bay Regional Park District wants to hear from you. More specifically, the District has set up an online survey to obtain the public’s thoughts on the district’s future programs and facilities.

Council resolves problems, finds new ones MARTINEZ, Calif. – The City council reached a conclusion that resolves differences between the Martinez Youth Baseball and Softball Association (MYBSA) and the Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission (PRMCC) about locked ball fields at Hidden Lakes Park.

Pacheco brush fire spreads to storage units Firefighters needed two hours to contain a two-alarm grass fire near the junction of state Highway 4 and Interstate Highway 680 in Pacheco that spread to a storage rental facility and damaged about 30 units, a spokesman said. The fires started at approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Column 1: Good news for Martinez! By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist GOOD NEWS for Martinez! The too-long controversy over what should be done with Pine Meadow has been resolved, apparently to the satisfaction of several participating interests.

MPD K9 apprehend San Bruno mall shooter suspect Two additional suspects involved with the shooting that took place at the Tanforan Mall July 2, 2019, have been arrested. MPD officers & K9 Brut were very busy Thursday morning.

A’s play long ball in 10-2 win over Mariners Photos By Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Mark Canha and Jurickson Profar each hit two home runs and Homer Bailey pitched six solid innings in his Oakland debut as the host Athletics defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-2 on Wednesday afternoon. Chad Pinder and Ramon Laureano also homered for the A’s, who scored all of their runs via the long ball.

Creek Monkey Tap House burglarized By DANA GUZZETTI

Martinez News-Gazette Reporter MARTINEZ, Calif. – Before dawn on Sunday morning, burglars robbed Creek Monkey Tap House, a popular downtown Martinez business.

Funds for infrastructure mean lighting and road projects By DANA GUZZETTI

Martinez News-Gazette Reporter MARTINEZ, Calif. – With the passage of municipal Measure D and funds from California State SB1, there has been road work all over Martinez this summer.

Victoria Theater production of ‘Hairspray’ not to be missed By CHARLIE JARRETT

Special to the Gazette How many of us still remember Dick Clark and the American Bandstand show in the mid-50’s? It formulated in Philadelphia until it was moved to the ABC television Center Los Angeles in 1964.

Main Street Arts Gallery chooses the work of two new artists to display at its downtown gallery By DANA GUZZETTI

Martinez News-Gazette Reporter Main Street Arts Gallery has chosen the work of two new artists, Paula Oesterling, and Jared Foster, to appear now, through July 31 at the downtown gallery in Martinez, now through July 31. Paula Oesterling’s Hawaiian floral subjects and vivid colors, and Jared Foster’s blend of architectural features bathed in ever-changing shades of light and shadow reveal fresh views of the world around us. Paula Oesterling Born in Riverside, California, Paula Oesterling began her art career in high school and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Drawing and Painting from the University of California, Davis.

Martinez City Council debates Northern Waterfront cities collaboration By DANA GUZZETTI

Martinez News-Gazette Reporter MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Martinez City council will consider a plan to collaborate with Contra Costa County and six other waterfront towns to execute a Strategic Action Plan aimed at creating dynamic economic growth along the 60-mile northern county waterfront.

At Home With Vivian: Remembering Port Chicago “Oh my,” was all my mother could say. We drove slowly through the desolate landscape of what had once been her childhood home town of Port Chicago.

Lois Lorraine Kellogg Lois Lorraine Kellogg

September 24, 1928 – July 9, 2019

Resident of Martinez, Calif. Lois Lorraine Kellogg, passed away on July 9, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.

Agreement reached on Pine Meadow MARTINEZ – On July 10, 2019, the City of Martinez, DeNova Homes, Inc., Civic Martinez LLC, Meadow Creek Group LLC, Friends of Pine Meadow, and Martinez residents Tim Platt, Kerry Kilmer and Mark Thomson reached agreement on a settlement of all outstanding disputes about the disposition of the former Pine Meadow Golf Course and the validity and interpretation of Measure I. All parties have agreed to the following, subject to Court and City Council approval: • DeNova Homes will develop 65 houses on approximately 12 acres of the former golf course. • Approximately 9 acres of the former golf course will become a public park, to be deeded to either the City or another appropriate entity.

Cal Bears More Than A Football Game From pregame concerts to bobbleheads, fans attending Cal football games at Memorial Stadium this fall will be treated to a host of activities, promotions and giveaways to help make gamedays in Berkeley more enjoyable for the entire Cal family. “We want our football gamedays to be more than just about football,” said Joe Mulford, Cal’s Senior Associate Athletic Director and Chief Revenue Officer.

SB 1383 makes cities enforce waste law By DANA GUZZETTI

Martinez News-Gazette Reporter MARTINEZ, Calif. – By 2022, California cities will begin phasing in compliance enforcement of SB1383 waste management regulations that go into effect before then, according to Susan Hurl’s report to the City council, July 2. The state law sets goals of a 50 percent reduction in landfill organic waste by 2020 and 75 percent by 2025.

At Home With Vivian: Awash in anticipation As I write my column this morning (Monday), my cell phone is turned to the loudest setting and is sitting right here beside the keyboard. I’m waiting for an important call from Nebraska.

Business Spotlight: In Motion Dance Center By DANA GUZZETTI

Martinez News-Gazette Reporter MARTINEZ, Calif. – Businesswoman and dancer Cynthia Berning will celebrate her first year in Northern California as the owner of In Motion Dance Center in August.

Welcome aboard, Dana Dana Guzzetti has returned to reporting local news for the Martinez News-Gazette. She began writing local news in this area for Gibson Publishing 18 years ago, and most recently her stories appeared in the East Bay Times.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Lots to do in regional parks As the summer season reaches its peak, there’s lots to see and do in all of the East Bay Regional Parks. For instance, original work by local artists will be showcased in an exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays July 13, 14, 20 and 21 at Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley.

PG&E hosting regional Open House in Walnut Creek for Community Wildfire Safety Program WHAT

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting open house in Walnut Creek for customers in Contra Costa county to share information about its Community Wildfire Safety Program. Topics will include expansion of the Public Safety Power Shutoff program, accelerated safety inspections of electric infrastructure, enhanced vegetation management around power lines, and hardening the electric system for the future by replacing equipment and installing stronger and more resilient poles and covered power lines.

Bring the kids! Two great shows for the family By CHARLIE JARRETT

Martinez Gazette Contributor The Woodminster Summer Musical series production of Walt Disney’s “Newsies” and the California Shakespeare Theater’s production of Bertolt Brecht’s thought-provoking parable, “The Good Person of Szechwan”, are equally stunning and worthy of a “too good to miss” declaration. In the 1890s and early 1900s, newspapers played a major role in controlling the truth and fiction and dissemination of information throughout our country.

Martinez Business Beat, July 10, 2019 Thursday, July 11 – Council on Homelessness – 1 pm – 3 pm

50 Douglas Drive, Martinez The agenda will be posted 96 hours in advance of the meeting here: https://cchealth.org/h3/coc/council.php#simpleContained2 Health, Housing and Homeless Services – 925-608-6716

July 14 – Downtown Open Air Market. 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Feature Vintage, Collectibles, Antiques, Arts & Crafts, and more at the 800 block of Main St.

Anthony Roman Anthony Roman

Sept. 9, 1927 – June 18, 2019

Resident of Martinez, Calif.

At Home With Vivian: Sounds of a Summer Evening As I was sitting in my dining room on Saturday night working on a quilt for my due-any-day grandson I heard music and laughter off in the distance. I looked out into the living room to see if I had left the television on, but the screen was dark.

Martinez flies Pride flag, issues LGBTQ proclamation MARTINEZ, Calif. – In a ceremony that blended laughter, applause and poignancy, Martinez police officers raised the rainbow-colored Pride flag and Vice Mayor Noralea Gipner read a proclamation of June as the month to honor lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transsexuals, the questioning and other community members.

Parade, movie, fireworks on tap for July 4 celebration More than 3,000 people will be lining Main Street Thursday morning to watch the Martinez Fourth of July Parade. Launching the holiday will be a flag raising at 9 a.m. that day in front of the Veterans Memorial Building, 930 Ward St., to mark the beginning of a full day of festivities to mark the celebration of the nation’s independence.

Letter to the Editor: Questions unanswered about gun range Editor: I attended the informational meeting scheduled by Brandon Varise about his plans to open an indoor shooting range in the historic old opera house: The Telfer-McMahon building. Brandon twice asked the question what market research or study he had done regarding the business viability of his proposal.

CERT: Not too late for fire prevention Dear Martinez Residents; With the end of the rainy season the summer fire season starts up again. For a second year, Martinez Area CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) will be assisting the Contra Costa Fire Prevention District (CCFPD) surveying high risk fire areas and working with property owners to reduce their fire risk.

Sports legend Joe Gibbs inducted to Sonoma Raceway’s ‘Wall Of Fame,’ reflects on career after Truex victory Joe Gibbs, the Super Bowl-winning coach of the Washington Redskins who as race team owner has won four NASCAR Cup Series championships has been inducted to the Sonoma Raceway’s Wall of Fame. “I’m thrilled to be on the wall.

Happy retirement, Donna “I write for our readers” was one of the first things Donna Beth Weilenman said when she was hired at the Gazette and it stayed true until her last story. Donna Beth has decided to retire after 50 years in the newspaper industry, working at newspaers from Florida to California.

Column 1: 102 years By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist 102 YEARS is a long time to live. Verner R. Anderson, long time Martinez resident, did it, passed away on June 20 at his home.

Letter to the Editor: “More people die in swimming pools than from guns.” Editor: “More people die in swimming pools than from guns.” That odd bird of a statement was casually flipped into the fray of Brandon Varise’s recent “informational meeting” at City Hall regarding his application for a zoning variance to allow an indoor gun range within a downtown storefront he is developing in the former McMahon-Telfer building. The quoted speaker was Bruce Anderson, part of a four-person panel supporting Varise’s application.

Martinez Police blotter for May 16-31, 2019 On May 16th at 6:27 am, officers responded to 1836 Alhambra Ave. (Vintage Market) for a report of a man breaking down the fence leading to the rear of the building.

Linda L. Berry Linda L. Berry

March 13, 1925 – June 23, 2019

Resident of Martinez, Calif. Linda was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.

Cal introduces March to Victory Pass by Stephen Langsam Cal Athletics introduces the March to Victory Pass (MVP) as an innovative and new way for fans to attend all six Cal football home games at California Memorial Stadium during the 2019 season. MVP is designed to give fans access to all home games through an affordable experience tailored around current trends including the convenience of digital delivery on your mobile phone 48 hours prior to kickoff.

At Home With Jeff: New technology By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Like other curmudgeons, I complain about many things, especially all the new technologies. Every few days I am forced to learn how to use another new electronic program or gadget.

PBF officials pledge to keep Shell employees, community involvement, safety measures MARTINEZ, Calif. – Representatives of PBF Energy, prospective buyers of the Shell Martinez Refinery, promised again to keep the refinery’s current employees and to continue safety and community programs. While Shell and PBF Energy announced a agreement June 11 for the sale for $1 billion and other adjustments, the transaction is subject to regulatory approval, officials from both companies said.

Letter to the Editor: Proposed Gun Range in Downtown Martinez: It’s Not Too Late to Say No Thursday night at City Hall was standing-room-only as citizens came to hear Mr. Brandon Varise and his firearm experts present information about his proposed sporting goods store and his desire to have an indoor gun range as part of it. Mr. Varise seemed genuinely surprised when an overwhelming number of citizens opposed a gun range in Downtown Martinez.

2019 King of the County a tremendous success By KEVIN MURRAY

Special to the Martinez Gazette MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Martinez Chamber of Commerce hosted the King of the County BBQ Challenge & Music Festival, at the Martinez Marina this past weekend.

Martinez Women’s Club awards Alhambra High 2019 Scholarships At a recent dessert reception at Alhambra High School in Martinez, the GFWC Martinez Women’s Club, a community service organization and member of the California Federation of Women’s Clubs, presented their 2019 high school scholarships to (from left to right) Mikela Patrick, Penelope Wells, Chakeira Cox, Ashriti Kumar, Lily Skinner, Kim Misenheimer, Faith Alcaraz Lakey In late June the club members will hold their annual baby shower benefitting the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center layette program, and their table setting luncheon in October, all for the benefit of their scholarship program. Members meet the first Tuesday of every month.

Fred W. Howard Fred W. Howard

April 20, 1947 – June 11, 2019

Resident of Martinez, Calif. Fred William Howard, born and raised in Martinez on April 20, 1947, passed peacefully on June 11, 2019.

Slain Sacramento officer had Martinez area ties A 26-year-old Sacramento Police officer who was slain Wednesday while responding to a disturbance call had ties to the Martinez area. Officer Tara Christina O’Sullivan was a graduate of College Park High School, which is in the Mt.

Meeting attendees question Varise’s sports store, gun range plans MARTINEZ, Calif. – Few at Brandon Varise’s informational meeting Thursday objected to how he saved 714-18 Main Street from demolition and how it now has a popular bar and crepe restaurant.

Column 1: More memories By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist MORE MEMORIES recalled; some good, some not so good, all interesting to this aging columnist because he was there. A first-hand experience of history, one might say.

MUSD Board votes Monday on budget Martinez Unified School District Board of Education expects to adopt its next budget Monday. The 2019-20 budget maintains a positive fund balance at the end of the school year, but Assistant Superintendent Helen Rossi said the District will be able to meet its financial obligations during the subsequent two fiscal years only if $1.8 million in cuts are adopted during that period.

City to raise Pride Flag The city of Martinez will raise the Pride flag Tuesday to recognize June as LGBTQ Pride month, according to an announcement released Friday. The Flag was created in 1978 by San Francisco artist Gilbert Baker, who used rainbow of colors to represent diversity in what was, at the time, commonly known as the “gay” community.

Passion to the Streets Car Show raises funds for homeless youth, families The annual Passion to the Streets Car Show, is a Martinez event with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting homeless students and families in the Martinez Unified School District. Passion to the Streets is a Martinez-based nonprofit organization, formed by concerned local citizens to provide true solutions to an ever-growing tragedy in our midst.

Reviews: ‘The Fitting Room’ and ‘A Chorus Line’ By CHARLIE JARRETT

Special to the Gazette This week I will invite you to experience a delightful evening of changing room silliness, in Kathryn G. McCarty’s delightful comedy, “The Fitting Room”, right here in the Campbell Theater. This is not your typical plot driven story, but rather a character driven story that seems to be more like the diary of a lady that worked in a department store and more specifically in the fitting room.

Beaver Festival returns to Susana Park June 29 MARTINEZ, Calif. – In 2008, a group of people decided a festival would be a way to unify supporters and to show detractors how many people wanted to protect a family beavers who had moved to the downtown area of Alhambra Creek.

At Home With Vivian: The good dishes As I walked through the dining room near my china cabinet today, sun beams settled on a rather thick layer of dust gathering on the good china. Having nothing more fun to do, I started dusting.

Martinez Business Beat, June 19, 2019 Informational Forum On Sporting Goods Store Thursday

Brandon Varise, who has applied to open an outdoor sporting goods store on Ferry Street will have a public town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday in Martinez City Hall, 525 Henrietta St., to describe his plans He described his vision for his building, 604 Ferry St., is for a large, outdoor retail store selling curated outdoor products for fishing, hiking, camping, boating and climbing, a 10,000-gallon aquarium, an indoor rock-climbing wall, a casting pool to test rods and reels, a rooftop shopping area with views of the Martinez waterfront and an indoor shooting range about 12 feet underground as an ancillary feature of the store. He described the range as a place to teach and encourage responsible firearm ownership in a safe location, as well as a state-of-the-art training place for area law enforcement officers.

Letter to the Editor: Concerns over indoor gun range Brandon Varise recently submitted a letter to the Gazette outlining the purported benefits to his proposal to open an indoor shooting range in downtown Martinez. This would be housed in the same building as a sporting goods outlet that would also sell guns and ammunition.

Woman walking on railroad struck, killed by train MARTINEZ, Calif. – A woman walking on railroad tracks in Martinez near where Jenna Betti was killed by a train five years ago was struck and killed by a BNSF freight train about 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

NASCAR weekend culminates Sunday in Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR’s premiere drivers anticipate the challenge of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway each June. But Sunday’s race will put them on the original 12-turn course for the first time since 1997.

Take a peek into the adventures of everyday life in ‘The Fitting Room’ By SCOTT BABA

Art and Entertainment Editor Onstage Theater Company premiered its last play of the season at the Campbell Theater on Friday with “The Fitting Room,” a vibrant and ambitious work by local playwright Kathryn G. McCarty. “The Fitting Room” is an intriguing piece of theater, and feels almost experimental in nature.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Summer is here Astronomically at least, the solstice is the first day of summer. It’s the longest day of the year, when the sun reaches its highest elevation in the northern hemisphere.

Response to Sporting Goods Store Letter Next week the Martinez community will get to hear for themselves the plans for the Ferry Street building in downtown Martinez. Much has been written about these plans, with many concerns raised.

World-class autos at Cobra Experience show by Kevin Murray

Special to the Gazette (photos below) We are fortunate here in Martinez to have a truly world class automobile collection on display, the Cobra Experience Museum. The collection is built around one man’s dedication and fascination with the AC Cobra, a hybrid of 1950s British sportscar elegance with the raw power of 1960s Detroit muscle, and the support of his family in achieving his dream. On Saturday June 1st, Cobra Experience hosted an all Ford car show, with over 100 cars on display, including vintage Fords of many types along with classic and modern Cobras and Mustangs. But if you missed the show, the museum is open to the public the 3rd Sunday of each month from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, and they host several other shows throughout the year.

At Home With Vivian: On the road again My mother and father often said they were going to buy a little camper and travel across the country after my two older sisters grew up and left home. My parents dreamed of driving clear across the our homeland some day and then right back again, taking the nation’s highways and byways.

Shell sells Martinez Refinery to PBF, ending 104-year relationship with city Equilon Enterprises, doing business as Shell Oil Products US, has agreed to sell the Martinez Shell Refinery to PBF Holding Company for $1 billion and other adjustments, the two companies announced Tuesday afternoon. The refinery has been operating in Martinez under the Shell name since it was completed in 1915 as Shell’s first in the United States.

2019 BottleRock First Glimpse Of Summer By Stephen Langsam Once again Napa provides the ultimate start to summer with BottleRock. The festival that fuses together local culinary masters, vibrant sounds of music and the never ending flow of beverages is just the top of the iceberg in what happens at BottleRock year in and year at the Napa Expo.

Shell agrees to sale of Martinez Refinery (More to come) (HOUSTON) Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US (Shell), a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc announced it has reached an agreement for the sale of Shell’s Martinez Refinery in California to PBF Holding Company LLC, a subsidiary of PBF Energy, Inc., for $1.0 billion consideration plus the value of hydrocarbon inventory, crude supply and product offtake agreements, and other adjustments. This divestment aligns with Shell’s strategy to reshape refining efforts towards a smaller, smarter refining portfolio focused on further integration with Shell Trading hubs, Chemicals, and Marketing.

Forum to address downtown sporting goods store To My Neighbors, Thank you to the many members of the community who have voiced their views about my proposal to open a flagship outdoor sporting goods store in the 604 Ferry Street building. Specifically, much of the discussion has been about the proposed underground shooting range that would be located in the basement of the 604 Ferry Street building.

Warriors are in trouble down 3-1 in NBA Finals Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) The Golden State Warriors may never play another game at Oracle Arena, the concrete relic they call home, but that is suddenly a secondary concern at best for the N.B.A.’s reigning but reeling champions. The Toronto Raptors moved to the brink of their first N.B.A. championship Friday night by outlasting the favored Warriors, 105-92, in a Game 4 slog.

Giants beat Kershaw and Dodgers 2-1 Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) There was no full moon above Oracle Park on Friday night. If there had been, that might have explained some of the oddities that transpired on the field below, where the Dodgers experienced something that happens once in a blue moon: They lost a game Clayton Kershaw started.

Toronto Raptors take 2-1 series lead Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) For every amazing shot in a career night by Stephen Curry on his home court, Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and Danny Green kept finding dazzling answers of their own. The Toronto Raptors decided to “let it rip,” and now they have the momentum again in these back-and-forth NBA Finals.

Oakland A’s lose in 12 innings 6-4 to Houston Astros Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) The Astros got run-scoring singles from Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel against Lou Trivino in the top of the 12th inning Sunday to send the Athletics to their fifth straight defeat with a 6-4 loss and sweep a three-game series before a crowd of 23,144 at the Coliseum. At 29-30, the Athletics are 10 1/2 games behind the two-time defending American League West champions (40-20) and two games behind the second-place Texas Rangers.

At Home With Vivian: Taste of Peru I did my first research report way back in elementary school. I don’t remember why we were given the assignment but I’m fairly sure the purpose was to make us more aware of the world around us.

Martinez Business Beat, June 5, 2019 CASA Information Session Friday

An information session for those interested in becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children in Contra Costa County foster care will take place at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 7 at CASA of Contra Costa County 2151 Savio St., Suite 295, Concord. CASA’s related website is https://cccocasa.org/menus/become-a-volunteer.html.

Orinda presenting ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ By CHARLIE JARRETT

Special to the Gazette This week’s reviews provide opportunities that could take you from Orinda to Lafayette, or all the way to San Jose. First and foremost, for those of you who prefer to not wander too far from home, I have to recommend the Orinda Starlight Village Player’s production of Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution”.

Alhambra baseball claims NCS title Bulldogs win first NCS championship in school history By Special Correspondent The Alhambra baseball NCS championship drought ended, when Head Coach Steve Elliott’s Bulldogs, behind the six-hit shutout pitching of ace Brody Eglite, defeated the Bishop O’Dowd Dragons 2-0 at Diablo Valley College. The North Coast Section of the California Interscholastic Federation has conducted high school varsity baseball championships since 1975.

Council eyes construction projects plan tonight MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council will decide tonight whether to adopt its five-year Capital Improvement Program (CIP), a list of projects that carries through to Fiscal Year 2023-24.

School district breaks ground on new JME campus June 10 MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District is breaking ground Monday afternoon June 10 for the new John Muir Elementary School campus.

Census solutions workshops offered this month MARTINEZ, Calif. – Contra Costa County’s Census 2020 Complete Count Steering Committee is offering workshops to help residents become aware of the 2020 Census and to encourage them to respond.

Hometown Herbalist: Seasonal blooms By ANNA MARIE BEAUCHEMIN

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist The San Francisco Bay Area is home to many awe-inspiring native plants, a number of which have a long history of ethnobotanical and medicinal use. If you’ve been hiking in the hills over the past month or so, you’ve likely noticed many of these charming botanicals in bloom.

City budget has few surprises, but Council wary of future expenses MARTINEZ, Calif. – “This is not bad news,” Mayor Rob Schroder said after Finance Director David Glasser presented the proposed 2019-21 budget during a workshop Wednesday night.

Donation amounts proposed for upcoming budget cycle MARTINEZ, Calif. – When the Martinez City Council adopts its 2019-21 budget, likely next month, it will be awarding grants to a variety of nonprofit organizations that have requested funding for community events and services.

Council eyes five-year capital improvement program update MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council is looking ahead to the next five years, determining what capital improvements will be included in the current and future budget adoptions.

Racing machines take to track in Sonoma Speed Festival final day The Sonoma Speed Festival has brought an impressive collection of racing machines, world-class food and wine along with interactive displays to Sonoma Raceway. Today is the event’s final day, when the 10-time Grand Prix-winning Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Forumla 1 car of Lewis Hamilton, driven by test driver Esteban Gutierrez, will take demonstration laps on the 12-turn road course.

Rankin Aquatic Center reopens for summer Rankin Aquatic Center has opened for the summer, the Martinez Recreation Division has announced. The pool, at 100 Buckley St., opened Saturday for the Weekend Recreation Swim, and will be open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Sept.

Park It: Sand castle contest By NED MACKAY

East Bay Regional Parks District Towers of sand will rise from the strand during the annual Sand Castle and Sculpture Contest at Crown Beach in Alameda, a perennial family-friendly favorite. This year it’s on Saturday, June 8.

Column 1: Memorial Day By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez Gazette Columnist MEMORIAL DAY, the historic and traditional annual event celebrated in many ways by millions of Americans of all ages, and once again saw our nation decked out in the beautiful stars and stripes, bunting and posters celebrating and remembering those Americans lost in the wars past and present. A day of reflection, too, hopefully.

Gumball Rally launches fifth annual Cobra Day at Cobra Experience MARTINEZ, Calif. – While the Cobra Day will be celebrating it fifth anniversary this weekend at the Cobra Experience Museum, for the first time it will start off Friday with a Gumball Rally dinner, said Emily Lambert, the museum’s director.

John Muir Land Trust announces Painted Rock is saved Land Trust To Acquire 84-Acre Property In Lamorinda

MARTINEZ, CA — John Muir Land Trust (JMLT, jmlt.org) announces that it will acquire and permanently preserve Painted Rock, the prominent 84-acre hill near the boundary of Moraga and Lafayette, CA. Thousands of local residents made generous donations to The Campaign To Save Painted Rock and are celebrating what will become their newest public open space.

“Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie” is top-notch By CHARLIE JARRETT

Special to the Gazette If you, like me, enjoy bluegrass and country music, then you are bound to be put in hillbilly heaven if you attend. The Center Repertory Company’s new show, “Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie”, is once again a terrific, moving, and inspirational evening of some of the most important folk and bluegrass music written by an American songwriter, Woodrow Wilson Guthrie.

Council workshop today to address 2019-21 city budget MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council will get a chance at a workshop today to refine the proposed 2019-21 two-year budget.

Underground Echoes: Where is Velda Dunn? By JOSEPH & JUDIE PALMER

Special to the Gazette Velda Lillian Dunn-Acker, 20, gave birth to her only son Donald Jay Acker, February 27, 1934 in Los Angeles but died during the delivery. Her siblings retrieved her body for burial in Martinez and broke off all contact with her husband and son.

Martinez Police blotter for May 1-15, 2019 On May 1, 2019 at 1:29 pm, Officer Miller responded to a fight at Amtrak. A man was arrested for public intoxication.

Martinez Business Beat, May 29, 2019 Main Street Summer Wine Stroll Tickets Available

Advance tickets for the June 8 summer Wine Stroll are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-martinez-summer-wine-stroll-2019-tickets-61122491016?aff=website. The Downtown Summer Wine Stroll will take place at 2:30 p.m. June 8, giving participants a chance to stroll from one downtown Martinez business to another, getting wine samples and other treats as they shop.

Army vet Frank Baughman visits Washington D.C. Martinez resident Frank Baughman, 91-years-old, recently made a visit to Washington D.C. accompanied by his daughter Anne Bernecker. Frank was born in Oakland and graduated from Oakland Tech High School.

Martinez honors military dead in Memorial Day ceremonies MARTINEZ, Calif. – “We are here to honor the greatest men and women the world has seen, from the greatest country the world will ever know,” United States Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Anthony Jenny told those who gathered at Ignacio Park Monday for the Martinez Memorial Day ceremony.

At Home With Jeff: Doughnuts By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist After church services at Saint Catherine’s last week, we had “hospitality hour” or, as I refer to it, Doughnut Sunday. It was the highlight of my weekend.

Oakland Raiders OTA. Photo Gallery Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) Wide receiver Antonio Brown speaks with the media on Tuesday about how the team is learning from one another to prepare for the season.

Diane Ray Strickland Diane Ray Strickland

July 4, 1937 – Feb. 16, 2019

Resident of Burney, Calif.

Ruben G. Ochoa Ruben G. Ochoa

Oct. 9, 1927 – May 14, 2019

Resident of Martinez, Calif.

Macy Blackman tonight at Armando’s (Courtesy Photo) Macy Blackman, the New Orleans-style rhythm and blues pianist, is appearing at 8 p.m. today at Armando’s, 707 Marina Vista Ave. “It’s a reunion of sorts with our original drummer Jack Dorsey,” Blackman said.

Jam group members share love for ukulele, music MARTINEZ, Calif. – When Sharon Stimson picked up the ukulele three years ago, she decided to join the Martinez Senior Center’s Friday jam.

Rankin Park playground summer program parents meeting Thursday Parents who want to learn more about the city’s summer’s program at Rankin Park playground can attend an information meeting Thursday at Martinez City Hall. Parents will get to meet the Martinez Recreation staff, who will give an overview of the summer schedule, including daily activities.

Martinez to mark Memorial Day Monday with two ceremonies MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez will remember those who gave their lives in American military service in two ceremonies Monday, Memorial Day, according to an announcement released by the city.

Underground Echoes: Bricks and sticks By JOSEPH & JUDIE PALMER

Special to the Gazette MARTINEZ, Calif. – City of Martinez’s Annual Spring Cemetery Cleanup.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Memorial Day in the parks Five of the East Bay Regional Parks plan special activities on Monday, May 27 in celebration of Memorial Day, the national holiday that honors those who died in service to the United States. Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont will host an admission-free day of fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can help with farm chores, ride the train, tour the Victorian-era farmhouse, taste farm-baked cookies, try some old-fashioned lawn games, and visit the farm’s domestic animals.

At Home With Jeff: Stories from backstage By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Last weekend, Vivian and I went to the Campbell Theater to see Agatha Christie’s “A Murder Is Announced.” It was a wonderful production. We were impressed with the lighting, sound, costumes, sets, direction, and acting.

Ginelli chosen to represent MUSD Area 5 MARTINEZ, Calif. – After a series of interviews Monday night, Martinez Unified School District Board of Education chose Jeremie Ginelli to succeed Bobbi Horack, who was forced to resign after moving out of that voting area.

Local Coast Guard Auxiliary marks Marine Safety Week with vessel safety checks The U.S. Coast Guard’s Flotilla 57 will celebrate Marine Safety Week Saturday with vessel safety checks and refreshments. The celebration also concludes Safe Boating Week.

Shell Refinery GM Rizzo to retire Dear Friends, I wanted to let you know Shell Martinez General Manager, Tom Rizzo, has elected to retire. His last day at Martinez will be July 3.

Martinez Business Beat, May 22, 2019 Chamber Board Meets Today

The Martinez Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at noon today in the Board Room of the Martinez Unified School District building, 921 Susana St. Soroptimists’ ‘Evening Of Discovery’ Today Welcomes Public

Area Soroptimists are welcoming people to their “Evening of Discovery” mixer today, to inform the public about what the organization is and what it does for women and girls.

Homeless forum packs City Hall MARTINEZ, Calif. – “There’s no handbook to tell us how to do it,” Vice Mayor Noralea Gipner told the audience that packed Martinez City Hall for the community’s first forum on homelessness.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Volunteer at Crab Cove The East Bay Regional Park District always welcomes volunteers to help with its wildlife preservation and habitat enhancement programs. There’s a good opportunity coming up on Sunday, May 19 at Crab Cove Visitor Center in Alameda. It’s a work session from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to help prepare the center’s butterfly and native plant gardens for the summer season.

Column 1: Distressing By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist DISTRESSING, disgusting and disappointing are three terms which come to mind immediately when reading the details of the behavior of students at Martinez Junior High School, as reported from the recent meeting of the Martinez Unified School District Board of Education. The situation is appalling to those of my vintage, and others not privy to school news, not having children or grandchildren of school age., and not being ‘in the loop’ with current conditions.

Council seeks PRMCC input on Waterfront MARTINEZ, Calif. – If the Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission (PRMCC) members have wondered whether “Marina” should be kept in their panel’s name, they got their answer Wednesday from the Martinez City Council – “Yes.” “The PRMCC are experts on what the community is looking for,” City Manager Eric Figueroa said.

Education Board to fill Area 5 vacancy Monday MARTINEZ, Calif. – Before the end of Monday’s meeting, the Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will fill the Area 5 vacancy created when incumbent Bobbi Horack moved into another area.

Council’s contract amendment concludes Joint Facilities agreement, residents ask City help with school fighting MARTINEZ, Calif. – A longtime problem that began in the 1970s when Martinez and Pleasant Hill made an agreement to buy computer equipment that was far more expensive in that era is over, the Martinez City Council heard after voting on a legal procedure Wednesday night.

PRMCC to hear safety, Measure H reports, discuss joint meeting with Council The Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission will meet Tuesday to hear Martinez Police Chief Manjit Sappal describe public safety issues. The chief also will answer questions from the panel.

Planning Commission eyes capital improvement program Wednesday Martinez Planning Commission will meet Wednesday in a special session to determine whether the city’s five-year capital improvement program conforms with the General Plan. A staff report said most projects consist of rehabilitation or maintenance tasks that don’t require a finding of General Plan consistency.

PG&E works to restore power (photo by Ken Mitchroney) Pacific Gas and Electric employees replace a utility pole on Ward Street in downtown Martinez late Friday night. Two utility poles were felled when a portion of an old oak tree on Estudillo Street snapped off, dragging down sparking power lines and a transformer.

Saint Louis Blues drop game one to Sharks 6-3 Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette)

The Sharks’ top line combined for eight points as the Sharks easily claimed Game 1 of the Western Conference Final by beating the St. Louis Blues 6-3.

Warriors rally to take game two 114-111 Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) A 15-point halftime deficit could not stop the Warriors on Thursday night, as the World champs rallied from as far back as 17 down to beat the Blazers 114-111 to take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals.

Downed power lines in downtown Martinez Around 1:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Estudillo St. in downtown Martinez, a partially fallen tree pulled down at least two utility poles, damaged at least four vehicles and caused power outages all over Martinez.

County fair opens Thursday Contra Costa County’s own county fair opens at noon Thursday for four days of family fun. Opening day also is “Dollar Day,” with $1 admission until 5 p.m. and $1 carnival rides until 5 p.m. Those 62 and older will be admitted for $1 Friday, “Seniors Day.” Those buying a carnival ride wristband can get a second band free through 6 p.m. Both riders must be present at the time of purchase.

Council to receive Measure H annual report, review CalPERS/JFA contract MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council will vote tonight whether to amend a contract with the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) to provide for the merger of the Pleasant Hill-Martinez Joint Facilities Agency (JFA.) That agency was formed in the 1970s to make the purchase of computer equipment more efficient.

City soliciting commercial cannabis proposals The city of Martinez is seeking proposals from those who want to open commercial cannabis businesses here, according to an announcement released through City Planner Margaret Kavanaugh-Lunch. Successful applicants first would receive a conditional certificate and ultimately would be awarded a commercial cannabis operating permit, needed before they could open a business in the city, the announcement said.

Proud grandparents Mike and Sharon Wilson, lead carriers for the Gazette, welcomed their first gradnchild earlier this year. Zayden Michael Wilson was born on February 13 to Keith and Maritza Wilson

Martinez Business Beat, May 15, 2019 Martinez Community Chorus Spring Concert

The Martinez Community Chorus will present its Spring Concert on Tuesday May 21 at 7:30 PM. This year it will be held at the First Congregational Church, 1229 Court St.

Council, PRMCC meet today on Commission’s advisory role, work plan, parks projects MARTINEZ, Calif. – After expressing concerns about the topic for several of its own meetings, the Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission will meet with the City Council today to discuss its advisory role.

At Home With Jeff: Sounds good to me By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist My wife and I bought a new car a couple months ago. The vehicle is a marvel of electronic gadgetry.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Volunteer at Crab Cove The East Bay Regional Park District always welcomes volunteers to help with its wildlife preservation and habitat enhancement programs. There’s a good opportunity coming up on Sunday, May 19 at Crab Cove Visitor Center in Alameda. It’s a work session from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to help prepare the center’s butterfly and native plant gardens for the summer season.

“A Murder is Announced” robust and delightful By CHARLIE JARRETT

Special to the Gazette If you haven’t been to the Martinez Campbell Theater this past weekend, then by all means pay attention, because their current show, A Murder is Announced, is a robust and delightful Agatha Christie murder mystery. The Plot Line theater company, one of the newer theater companies currently presenting their works in this delightful little theater in the heart of Martinez, has ferreted out a very experienced, talented, and hard-working cast, for this highly successful British comedy.

Planning Commission eyes capital improvement program Tuesday Martinez Planning Commission will meet Tuesday to determine whether the city’s five-year capital improvement program conforms with the General Plan. But it likely won’t consider whether to add the definition for a shooting gallery and a shooting gallery within an enclosed building to the Municipal Code or whether such enclosed galleries should be allowed in the Central Commercial (CC) District.

Six apply for Education Board vacancy MARTINEZ, Calif. – Six people have applied to succeed Bobbi Horack as the Area 5 member of the Martinez Unified School District Board of Education, District Superintendent C.J. Cammack announced Friday.

Meryle Roque Meryle Roque

Nov. 20, 1927 – April 27, 2019

Resident of Vacaville, Calif.

National Parks hosts Fandango Campfire program “My fire was in all its glory about midnight…I had nothing to do but look and listen and join the trees in their hymns and prayers.”

– John Muir, Travels in Alaska Join the National Park Service for a free campfire program on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at John Muir National Historic Site (NHS) in Martinez, California. The program begins at 6 PM and lasts roughly 2 hours.

‘Restorative justice’ comes to Contra Costa County Through a cooperative effort of Impact Justice, Richmond’s RYSE Youth Center and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, Contra Costa County will have the fourth restorative justice diversion program in California. Such systems are in place in Alameda, San Francisco and Los Angeles counties as well as in Davidson County, Tennessee, according to an announcement released through Impact Justice, a national research center based in Oakland.

Glover seeks candidates for county advisory boards Contra Costa County District V residents, which includes those from Martinez, are being sought to serve on county advisory panels, said District V Supervisor Federal D. Glover. “A lot of policies begin in these county commission and boards,” Glover said.

Column 1: Three names By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist THREE NAMES, well-known, respected and liked, passed from the Martinez scene recently, and will be missed by their friends, families and associates. Each left an impact on the community with their personality and dedication to family and Martinez.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Volunteer at Crab Cove The East Bay Regional Park District always welcomes volunteers to help with its wildlife preservation and habitat enhancement programs. There’s a good opportunity coming up on Sunday, May 19 at Crab Cove Visitor Center in Alameda. It’s a work session from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to help prepare the center’s butterfly and native plant gardens for the summer season.

Measure H Oversight Committee hears revenue, spending updates MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Martinez Measure H Fund, containing park bond issue revenues, still has some money available even as the number of projects are winding down, City Treasurer Carolyn Robinson and Michael Chandler, deputy director of Administrative Services, told the Measure H Oversight Committee.

County Fire Prevention District, CERT urge landowners to prepare for fire season An advisory published through the partnership of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and the Martinez Community Emergency Response Team have one fire season tip for acreage owners: “Prepare!” California has had two devastating fire seasons two years in a row, and 2019 also is expected to be dangerous. The 2017 fire season had been the state’s most destructive, with nearly 1.4 million acres burned, during 9,133 fires.

WARRIORS WESTERN CONFERENCE TICKETS ON-SALE Tickets For The Warriors’ First Three Western Conference Finals Home Games Go On Sale To The General Public on Saturday, May 11 at 12:00 p.m. OAKLAND, Calif. – The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors today announced that single game tickets for the team’s Western Conference Finals, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will go on sale Saturday, May 11 with exclusive presale events before becoming available to the general public on Saturday, May 11 at 12:00 p.m. The Warriors captured the 2018 NBA Championship, marking the team’s sixth NBA title (2018, 2017, 2015, 1975, 1956, 1947), and have an active streak of four consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals.

Sharks Headed The Western Conference Finals. Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) Joe Pavelski led Sharks to 3-2 Game 7 win over Avalanche; will face Blues in Western Conference Final.

Golden State takes 3-2 series lead 104-99 Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) Steve Kerr looked as proud as he has been in years on Wednesday, merrily cursing from the podium after the Warriors took a 3-2 lead in their series against the Rockets. “Our guys are f—ing giants,” Kerr told reports, a nod to Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

At Home With Vivian: A snake story Can you believe it? I’ve been writing this column for more than eight years.

Sharks take 3-2 lead over Colorado Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) Tomas Hertl scored twice and Martin Jones saved 21 shots as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 2-1, to take a 3-2 series lead.

Homelessness Forum – A discussion on impacts of homelessness in our community City of Martinez

press release MARTINEZ – Have you ever wondered about the issue of homelessness? Do you want to learn more about the problem regionally and in Martinez?

William Burtrum Channel (Bill) William Burtrum Channel (Bill)

April 12, 1937 – April 28, 2019

Resident of Martinez, Calif. Bill Channel, age 82, passed away at home on April 28, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Council approves funding for Waterfront Park concession stand improvements MARTINEZ, Calif. – Agreeing Wednesday that the Waterfront Park’s concession stand needs to be repaired, Martinez City Council unanimously approved spending $65,000 form unassigned reserves for the work.

Martinez Police blotter for April 16-31, 2019 On April 16th at 6:03 am, Corporal Schnabel took a burglary report in the 600 block of Fig Tree Lane, where an unknown suspect was rummaging through a vehicle and was chased off by one of the neighbors. Case# 19-1080.

Cammack, Education Board to continue MJHS bullying conversation Monday MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will continue the conversation Monday on behavior problems at Martinez Junior High School.

Hometown Herbalist: Herbal Planting Guide By ANNA MARIE BEAUCHEMIN

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist If you’re anything like me you’ve already hit your budget for this year’s garden, but in the off-chance that you haven’t (or just can’t say no to adding more), I wanted to send you off to the plant store with a list of some of my favorite garden herbs. The herbs featured below are easy to grow, act as a staple in most culinary dishes, and also happen to be five of our most coveted plant allies.

Park It: Mother’s Day at EBRP By NED MACKAY

East Bay Regional Parks District Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 12, and several East Bay Regional Parks will observe it with programs celebrating moms, both human and animal. At Crab Cove Visitor Center in Alameda, naturalist Michael Charnofsky will lead a program from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Mother’s Day.

Alhambra High ranked among best in America MARTINEZ, Calif. – Alhambra High School has been described as among the best in the country, according to a U.S. News & World Report study that ranked more than 17,0245 schools of the 23,000 reviewed.

Underground Echoes: In our outdoor museum, past lives matter By JOSEPH & JUDIE PALMER

Special to the Gazette There is something very serene and introspective about working in the Alhambra Pioneer Cemetery, both as the oldest known cemetery in Contra Costa County and as a wonderful outdoor museum. For one thing, the residents are very quiet.

Warrior take 2-0 lead over Rockets Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) The Warriors never trailed on Tuesday night in Game 2, but that doesn’t mean the game wasn’t competitive. The Rockets kept things within striking distance for much of the game, and were able to cut the deficit to three points in the fourth quarter.

Sal’s lease extension, concession stand repairs, Firefly on tonight’s Council agenda MARTINEZ, Calif. – Decisions on a restaurant’s lease extension, Waterfront Park’s concession stand repairs and an ordinance amendment to accommodate the company whose cannabis dispensary application had been put on hold are on tonight’s Martinez City Council meeting agenda.

Martinez Business Beat, May 1, 2019 Annual Downtown Spring Cleanup Saturday

Volunteers are being asked to meet in the downtown Martinez area May 4 to clean up the shopping district. They’ll be power-washing the sidewalks, picking up trash, raking leaves and pulling weeds.

Elliott outlasts Bowman to win in Talladega Seven laps from the finish at NASCAR’s GEICO 400 at Talladega Superspeedway, Chris Buescher tagged the outside wall, then collected Grass Valley’s Matt DiBenedetto with such force it ripped off the hood of the Californian’s car, as well as Martin Truex Jr. Justin Haley and Aric Almirola. That halted the Alabama race for more than eight minutes to let crews clean up the mess of mangled metal from the track.

Easter thank you, another great hunt The sun was shining, the children were excited, over 2,500 candy filled plastic easter eggs were ready to be hunted. The Easter Bunny was on-site for pictures and there were over 150 prize eggs.

Largest display of original Shelby Cobras in west comes to Martinez on June 1 Gumball Rally Dinner on Friday, May 31 to kick off 5th Annual Cobra Day Free to all spectators, car buffs will see a record- setting display of Shelby Cobras and other classic cars from Ford Motor Company starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1 at The Cobra Experience in Martinez. This will be the largest display of original Shelby Cobras in the West, probably in the United States, with a dozen or more to see and enjoy.

Martinez artists judge entries in Thompson’s student competition MARTINEZ, Calif. – When Maira Ayala, district representative for U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, needed judges for the Fifth Congressional District’s art competition, she called on two Martinez Arts Association members.

First class entertainment in Smokey Joe’s Cafe and Vanity Fair By CHARLIE JARRETT

Special to the Gazette This week’s reviews provide you with two terrific opportunities to see up-beat, fun-filled and fast-paced, first-class entertainment in San Francisco’s Geary Theater and Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center, this coming week. First, I’ll share my unmitigated rave review of “Smokey Joe’s Café” presented by the Tri-Valley Repertory theater company, a mesmerizing evening of enjoying a multitude of fast and furious crossover blues to rock ‘n’ roll musical hits written by Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller during the 1950s.

New nonprofit formed to help preserve Alhambra Pioneer Cemetery MARTINEZ, Calif. – A new nonprofit organization has been formed to provide support to the preservation of Alhambra Pioneer Cemetery, which is considered the oldest formal burial site in Contra Costa County, Joseph Palmer has announced.

Letter to the Editor: Child care concerns To Whom it May Concern, I wanted to write to you about a recent issue in Martinez that seemed to spark a conversation that fell to the wayside. There was recently a conversation online, about a Transitional Kindergarten classroom at Childtime Martinez in which many parents felt their children were being emotionally abused.

Maintenance planned at Shell refinery We want to give you a heads up that there is a variety of work happening at the refinery this spring, beginning late April and lasting through early June. It is a series of planned activities for maintenance at the facility.

Sharks drop game two 4-3 to the Avalanche Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette)

The San Jose Sharks rallied once again late in a third period, but this time, the hole was too deep to dig out of. In a series of momentum swings, the Avalanche took control and locked down defensively to hold on to a 4 – 3 win at SAP Center in Game 2 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Golden State win game one 104-100 over Houston Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Durant scored 35 points in outdueling James Harden and the Warriors held off the Houston Rockets 104-100 on Sunday in the opener of what is shaping up to be a sensational best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal. “When he’s being as aggressive as he’s been, I don’t think there’s anyone in the NBA, maybe the world who can stop him,” Draymond Green said of the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP.

Sharks beat Avalanche in game one 5-2 Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) The San Jose Sharks might have to find a new approach to stopping the Colorado Avalanche’s top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at Pepsi Center on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS). Sharks coach Peter DeBoer opted to use defensemen Brent Burnsand Marc-Edouard Vlasic against that line in Games 1 and 2.

Dodd introduces wildfire warning legislation California Senator Bill Dodd, the Napa Democrat who represents Martinez, has introduced legislation that would establish the California Wildfire Warning Center (CWWC). This would be a statewide network of automated weather and environmental monitoring stations that would conduct fire-weather forecasting and threat assessment to help in wildfire prevention and response, Dodd announced.

Frank Melville Stelwagon Frank Melville Stelwagon

Feb. 21, 1942 – March 22, 2019

Resident of San Jose, Calif.

Joseph Edward Costanza Joseph Edward Costanza

July 26, 1944 – April 10, 2019

Resident of Roseville, Calif. Joseph Edward Costanza (Joe), 74, passed away on April 10, 2019, with his family by his side.

Marina Vista Street Closure Contra Costa County Public Works to Close a Section of Marina Vista Avenue in Martinez Due to Construction of the New Administrative Building April 23, 2019, Martinez, CA – Contra Costa County Public Works will close a section of Marina Vista Avenue on Wednesday, April 24th for the placement of the off-site sanitary sewer for the new County Administration building. Traffic control measures and traffic rerouting will continue through May 1st.

Martinez worker named 2019 Bicycle Commuter of the Year MARTINEZ, Calif. – The principal planner of Contra Costa County’s Transportation Planning Division not only is instrumental in making infrastructure improvements for bicyclists, he has been named the county’s 2019 Bicycle Commuter of the Year by the organizers of Bike to Work Day.

Park It: May Day Celebration By NED MACKAY

East Bay Regional Parks The rites of spring will be celebrated in style during May Day open house, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 at the Tilden Nature Area near Berkeley. Festivities will include maypoles, bubble blowing and spring-themed crafts for the whole family.

Paul P. Craig (AKA Hamilton Fish) Paul P. Craig (AKA Hamilton Fish)

July 29, 1933 – April 26, 2019

Resident of Martinez, Calif. Paul Craig passed away on Friday, April 26, at home surrounded by family.

Welcome our new MJHS princpal Dear Martinez School Parent Community, I am writing to provide you with some important news and updates regarding Martinez Junior High School. First, I am very happy to announce that Ms. Kerry Cusack was appointed as the new Principal for Martinez Junior High School, effective July 1, 2019.

Sen. Dodd’s power line de-energization plan passes Wildfire-inspired legislation from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that would help low-income people who rely on life support equipment to receive backup power during electric transmission line de-energization passed the Senate on a unanimous vote “It is likely with climate change and the establishment of policies to de-energize lines to prevent fires, the frequency of power outages will grow,” Sen. Dodd said. “That poses a number of risks, especially to people on critical care equipment.

Planning Commission moves forward Dunivan annexation request, shooting range zones Martinez Planning Commission met Tuesday and unanimously approved an annexation request for 10 acres owned by the Dunivan Family Trust and also unanimously approved a conditional permitted use for an indoor shooting ranges in the Central Commercial zoning district. The annexation request is for a narrow parcel at 1030 Vaca Creek Road that is bounded on three sides by the city limits, although it’s currently in unincorporated Contra Costa County.

2019 Oakland Raiders First Round Draft Picks Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) Wherever you are, whenever you see The Silver and Black logo you know what it represents: grit, integrity, physicality, relentlessness, and tradition. Even though the trio of Raiders first-round picks weren’t alive to appreciate the Raiders of old, they’re aware of the players and legends who laid the path for them.

Warriors fall 129-121 Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) The Dubs will take their 3-2 series lead to Los Angeles, as the team looks to close out the series on the road. As you prepare for Friday’s matchup, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.

Martinez woman killed while crossing downtown RR tracks A 36-year-old Martinez woman has died after being hit by an Amtrak train as she crossed the Union Pacific railroad tracks Tuesday in Martinez’s downtown area. The woman, identified by authorities as Marolyn Sullivan, was on the tracks near Escobar Street and Marina Vista Avenue about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a Amtrak 718 San Joaquin train that was traveling from Oakland to Bakersfield.

Martinez Business Beat, April 24, 2019 Martinez Chamber Board Meeting Today

The Martinez Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at noon today in the Boardroom of Martinez Unified School District, 921 Susana St. Tree Giveaway Thursday

Assemblymember Tim Grayson, the Concord Democrat who represents Martinez in the Assembly, will be host of a free shade tree giveaway at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Winslow Center, 2590 Pleasant Hill Road, Pleasant Hill.

Concerned parents implore school district to better address bullying at Martinez schools Around 40 parents attended the Martinez Unified School District (MUSD) Board of Trustees meeting Monday night to express their disappointment and anger at how they say the district is addressing issues related to bullying at Martinez schools, particularly Martinez Junior High. A social media post from Yazmín Llamas-Morales detailed an altercation her child experienced after what she says was prolonged bullying by several students resulted in her son receiving scrapes and bruises around his neck, arms, and torso during a fight.

Grant meeting scheduled The American Indian Culture and Education Program, will meet to discuss our Indian Education Fund, Title VI Grant money for the next school year 2019-2020. Parents, committee chair members and public, please attend this meeting.

Martinez Police blotter for April 1-15, 2019 On April 1st, 2019, at 12:14 am, Officer Parsons arrested a woman for a warrant at 7-11 on Morello Avenue. Case# 19-941.

Trio of offerings dot East Bay By CHARLIE JARRETT

Special to the Gazette This week’s reviews provide three totally different experiences ranging between the traveling Broadway production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in San Francisco, the Mystery of Irma Vep in Danville, and Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Schenkkan’s All the Way in El Cerrito. I will rank these shows as A, B, and C, based on my overall satisfaction and gratification, and how I think the production will appeal to my readers.

Vania K. Bartolini Vania K. Bartolini

May 20, 1919 – April 17, 2019

Resident of Martinez, Calif. Vania K. Bartolini, born and raised in Martinez, passed away quietly on April 17, just missing her 100 birthday by a little over a month.

At Home With Jeff: Rainbow Bag By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Vivian and I are long-time members of the Martinez Senior Center. Our April newsletter, announced that there would be a presentation on Friday, April 26th at 10:00 am.

Vehicle fire spreads to bridge tollbooth California Highway Patrol and other agencies responded about 12:44 p.m. Friday to a vehicle fire on the Benicia-Martinez Bridge at its toll booths. According to the Highway Patrol, a box truck attempted to go through the toll plaza, then burst into flames.

Alhambra student named finalist in art competition Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that local judges have selected Allison Patrick from Alhambra High School as the Contra Costa finalist in the 2019 Fifth Congressional District Art Competition for her piece, Dye Trying. “Congratulations Allison Patrick, Contra Costa County’s 2019 Fifth Congressional District Art Competition finalist!” said Thompson.

Stroll Down Penny Lane comes to Fairfield Theatre By JONATHAN FARRELL

Contributor Fairfield’s own crown jewel, The Downtown Theatre is where the music and the spirit of Paul McCartney will be highlighted and celebrated in a multi-media extravaganza “Stroll Down Penny Lane” on May 11. Live, in concert; experience McCartney’s music and influences, from early rock and roll – like Little Richard – until now, spanning sixty years of music.

Park It: Bioblitz By NED MACKAY

East Bay Regional Parks The East Bay Regional Park District is looking for volunteers who would like to become community scientists for the day on Sunday, April 28, documenting biodiversity in any of three regional parklands. Two of the “bioblitz” programs will be led by naturalist Trent Pearce.

PRMCC recommends priorities for park projects MARTINEZ, Calif. – When the Martinez City Council addresses the city’s 2019-21 Capital Improvement Projects Hidden Lakes Park’s restrooms should top the list of park improvements, the Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission decided Tuesday.

Barbara Woodburn Barbara Woodburn

December 5, 1940 – April 12, 2019 Barbara Woodburn, former Martinez City Councilmember and community activist, died at her home in Eureka on Friday, April 12, 2019 after a long illness. She was 78.

Employee accuses fire marshal harassment MARTINEZ, Calif. – A Contra Costa County Fire Protection District employee has filed suit in Contra Costa Superior Court, claiming her supervisor was abusive and that the District “neglected to take any action or safety measures to protect (the) plaintiff.” She is seeking an unspecified amount in both general and specific damages and punitive damages and her attorneys’ fees.

Back into the wild… International Bird Rescue (IBR) successfully released a 2-year old male American white pelican to McNabney Marsh. The pelican was brought to IBF in January and was treated for an illegal gunshot wound to its left wing.

MUSD vote Monday on school architect MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will consider Monday whether California Design West Architectural Firm of Sacramento should be the first company that would work on modernization designs for its elementary schools.

Council approves water rate increase after few customers file protests MARTINEZ, Calif. – With just 26 water customers objecting, when at least 5,000 protests would have been needed to block the move, the Martinez City Council voted Wednesday to increase water rates.

Traffic fatality on Alhambra Avenue On Friday, April 19 at 2:38 p.m., Martinez Police Department Officers responded to a report of a head-on traffic collision on Alhambra Ave. at Alhambra Valley Rd.

Sharks Take Game Five From Golden Knights Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) Sharks evaded elimination Thursday night at SAP Center, and reinvigorated the fanbase with a convincing performance in their 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. This series has shown two sides of San Jose — Games 1 and 5, where they were decidedly the better team through 60 minutes and controlled much of the play.

Oakland A’s End Astros Winning Streak Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) The A’s went 7-12 against Houston last year and opened this season 0-4, but Pitcher Frankie Montas arrived Wednesday night and turned the momentum in favor of the A’s, who finally beat the Astros 2-1 before 11,323 at the Coliseum.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Earth Day activities Earth Day, celebrated annually since the first one in 1970, has become a global event of rededication to protection and preservation of our planet’s environment. Several events will herald Earth Day in the East Bay Regional Parks.

AAUW hosts Molly Murphy MacGregor to speak about women’s voting rights The Pleasant Hill-Martinez Branch of the AAUW (American Association of University Women) is very fortunate to have Molly Murphy MacGregor, co-founder and Executive Director of the National Women’s History Alliance (NWHA), as the featured speaker for the April 17 meeting. For 38 years, she and other women have been working with NWHA to ensure that the contributions of women to our nation’s story and its success are known and honored.

Contra Costa’s health inspection signs coming to mobile food vendors Food trucks and other mobile food businesses operating in Contra Costa will now post the same color-coded signs as the county’s stationary restaurants to inform the public of any recent, major health code violations. Contra Costa Environmental Health (CCEH) rolled out its placarding program today for some mobile food facilities, including those that cook or prepare food for sale and those selling pre-packaged food that can be hazardous if improperly stored.

Poison Apple troupe, director honored at prestigious festival Earlier this year a theater troupe from Poison Apple Productions attended the international Junior Theater Festival West with over 2,000 youth who performed and were adjudicated by Broadway professionals and Theater specialists. Poison Apple Teens were honored with the title of Outstanding Production alongside just five other companies out of the 42 competing.

‘Stellar’ production of Matilda at Lesher By CHARLIE JARRETT

Special to the Gazette This past week, the Contra Costa Musical Theater Company (CCMT) presented the five-time Tony award winning musical, “Matilda, The Musical”, based on the 1988 children’s novel of the same name, written by world-renowned Welsh born/British author Roald Dahl. This show was first commissioned and produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company in England in 2010, based upon the book by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Shell/MEF Run for Education seeking design submissions The 17th Annual Shell/MEF Run for Education will be Sunday September 29, 2019. The 5k/10k Fun Run/Walk is a fundraising event that benefits all Martinez Unified School District Schools.

Martinez Business Beat, April 17, 2019 Martinez Adult Education Celebrates 100th Anniversary Today

The Martinez Adult Education will celebrate its 100th anniversary at noon today at the school, 600 F St. Since 1919, the school began teaching adults, and has grown to become an influence of thousands of students.

Martinez City Council may offer cannabis waivers to Firefly MARTINEZ, Calif. – Firefly, the company that has been attempting to open a marijuana dispensary in Martinez since 2017, could get some waivers from the city’s new commercial cannabis ordinance requirements, according to a resolution under consideration today by the City Council.

At Home With Jeff: Electoral college By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Government has always interested me. I worked as a public servant for forty years at the local and federal levels so have a good understanding of the nuts and bolts that go into providing various services but had never seriously thought about the Electoral College.

Dudley (Dud) Knisley Dudley (Dud) Knisley

April 16, 1927 – April 7, 2019

Resident of Martinez, Calif. Dud passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 91.

Golden State Warrior Beat L.A.Clippers 121-104 Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) Golden State Warriors Guard Steph Curry is now the NBA’s all-time leader in postseason 3-pointers. The sharp-shooting point guard passed Ray Allen on that list on Saturday during the Warriors’ 121-104 Game 1 win over the LA Clippers at Oracle Arena.

Alhambra Girls Lacrosse vs Campolindo Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Campo beat Alhambra 17-1

Golden Knights even series 1-1 Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) The Golden Knights even up the series against the Sharks at 1-1 in San Jose. Mark Stone and William Karlsson score in the third period to carry Vegas.

Sharks Take One From Golden Knights Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) SAN JOSE — Martin Jones made 24 saves for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at SAP Center on Wednesday. Brent Burns,Evander Kane, Thomas Hertl and Marc-Edouard Vlasic each had a goal and an assist, and Erik Karlsson had two assists for San Jose in a rematch of the 2018 Western Conference Second Round, which Vegas won in six games.

‘Delightful’ Bye Bye Birdie at AHS By CHARLIE JARRETT

Special to the Gazette This week I will be featuring a theatrical production right in the heart of Martinez, with a delightful Bye-Bye Birdie student musical production at Alhambra High School. First of all, let me congratulate the Alhambra high school drama director, Gerry Wiener, and musical director Julianne George for providing such a wonderful opportunity for parents and students in this community, to participate in, learn from, and enjoy a first-class high school theatrical production right here in Martinez.

Prepare to be spellbound by ‘Bell, Book and Candle” By SCOTT BABA

Art and Entertainment Editor There’s magic on the stage at the Campbell Theater with Plotline Theater Company’s newest play, the enchanting comedic drama “Bell, Book and Candle.” Originally penned in 1950 by John Van Druten, the play was later adapted into the well-known Academy Award nominated film of the same name, featuring Jimmy Stewart and Kim Novak. Randy Anger, who directed and produced the Campbell performance, said that he was originally inspired to do the play because of his love for the movie.

Kiwanis rummage sale approaches By JOHN STEVENS

Contributor The Martinez Kiwanis Club performs public services and raises money for causes such as college scholarships and support of local nonprofits. The rummage sale is one of the projects that helps fund those.

Envision Contra Costa 2040 community meeting Join a conversation about the future of your community and of Contra Costa County. The County is updating its General Plan and Zoning Code – a project called “Envision Contra Costa 2040” – setting a path for the future of conservation and development in the unincorporated county for the next twenty years.

MUSD accepting applications for provisional appointment The Board of Education of the Martinez Unified School District invites applications for the position of Board member – Area 5 The board intends to fill a vacancy by appointment to serve until November of 2020. This provisional appointment will complete the term of the position vacated by Bobbi Horack, Trustee Area 5.

Day care’s stolen van recovered in Martinez Walmart parking lot MARTINEZ, Calif. – A van stolen from a Concord day care center was recovered from the Martinez Walmart shopping center parking lot, Martinez Police Chief Manjit Sappal said.

Earth Day celebration combines John Muir Birthday, and JMA 63rd anniversary MARTINEZ, Calif. – This year’s celebration of Earth Day will combine a variety of related commemorations April 20 at the John Muir National Historic Site.

Diablo Vista Chorus concert April 27 Diablo Vista Chorus will perform a concert of pop, jazz and barbershop a cappella music on April 27th at St. Matthew’s Church, 399 Wiget Lane in Walnut Creek.

Martinez Police blotter for March 16-31, 2019 On March 16th at 5:18 am, Corporal Baillie responded to the area of North Park Court. to investigate a residential burglary.

Park It by Ned Mackay: Sunol Wildflower Festival Wildflower walks, live entertainment and lots of nature-themed activities are all on the program for the Spring Wildflower Festival, set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14 at Sunol-Ohlone Regional Wilderness in southern Alameda County. Sunol is one of the best places in the East Bay Regional Parks to see spring wildflowers.

Column 1: Say what?? By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist SAY WHAT?? Letter from Republic Services, the folks with the big blue trucks which dart about our streets daily, was dated April 2019, so not an April Fool’s Day letter, probably.

Oakland Raiders Pre-Draft Press Conference Photo by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) general manager Mike Mayock is heading into his first draft as an NFL executive. The head coach that got him those three picks had a simple message for his general manager.

2019 Chamber Citizen of the Year awards The Martinez Chamber of Commerce will hold a banquet Saturday night at the Masonic Lodge to honor the citizen of the year award recipients. Here are the bios of each award winner.

Martinez Business Beat, April 10, 2019 Crisis Resiliency Workshop Today

A business preparedness crisis resiliency workshop will take place at noon today at the Shell Clubhouse, 1635 Pacheco Blvd. Admission is $20, including lunch.

“Showtime!” exhibit at Martinez Museum MARTINEZ, Calif. – “Showtime!” a look at theatrical arts in Martinez, is the current exhibit at the Martinez Museum.

Tenth Annual Soroptimist Blanket Bash Soroptimist International of Martinez members and friends gathered to make no-sew fleece blankets for foster children and youth in Contra Costa County. Pictured above are Soroptimists members Theresa Hoffman, Evonne Siguenza, Margaret Mas, Beverly Gomer, Ann Stanley, Visitor Terry Ogondo (visiting member of SI Kakamega, Kenya, Africa), Judy Moon, June Rogers, President Sara Stout, Debbie Bradley, and Pat Eileen Fisher with their fleece blankets.

Benician in custody after claiming he had bomb on bridge A 54-year-old Benicia man was taken into custody late Saturday night after he stopped his truck on a southbound lane of the Benicia-Martinez Bridge and claimed he had a bomb, according to the California Highway Patrol. No explosive device was found, said Public Information Officer Brandon Correia, but Interstate-680 lanes were shut down for hours.

Shell Eco-Marathon competitors stretch fuel mileage A sleek black and white vehicle that resembles a wingless plane can travel 1,524 miles on a single gallon of gasoline. It’s the winning entry by Northern Illinois University of DeKalb students, who participated this past weekend in the Shell Eco-Marathon Americas Mileage Challenge at Sonoma Raceway.

Cemetery commission to eye finances today MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Cemetery Commission will review its finances and look to future economic projections and expenses, from capital improvements to routine maintenance to having reserves set aside for unexpected expenditures.

Two ‘terrific’ theater options By CHARLIE JARRETT

Special to the Gazette This week’s review covers two terrific theatrical productions. The first, The Diary of Anne Frank, is conveniently located at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, and the second in San Francisco, The Jungle, playing in the completely re-envisioned Curran theater, which has been gutted and modified to stage this mind-boggling production.

At Home With Vivian: Al Dente I went to the dentist last week for a checkup and got to talking to the young dental assistant about the good old days. “Back in the day,” I began, and then cracked up.

Letter to the Editor: Brickyard Run a success Kudos to Kevin Searls and the whole Searls family for producing a wonderful Brickyard Run again this year. Together with a small, dedicated band of loyal volunteers, Kevin has continued the proud Martinez tradition that celebrated a 50th anniversary last Sunday.

The Hometown Herbalist: Seasonal herbal-infused vinegar By ANNA MARIE BEAUCHEMIN

Special to the Gazette Spring has sprung and with it returns my monthly column featuring local, seasonal herbal information, recipes, and musings. To kick off the season I’m starting with one of my favorite springtime recipes – herbal infused vinegar.

Column 1: We are Martinez By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist WE ARE MARTINEZ, and ‘we’ know how to do crab feeds. Just like the fundraiser for the Martinez Historical Society Saturday, March 30 at the Shell Clubhouse.

‘Grandma’ shower for newborns Priscilla Circle Ladies of the Martinez Congregational Church met in February for their 27th Annual Grandma Baby Shower to benefit the Newborn Infant Project at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez. Hostesses for the Party were Betty Holt and Bev.

Board Of Education consider job eliminations, Horack replacement MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will vote Monday whether to trim its Para professional staff by the equivalent of about 1.6 full time employees and a typist clerk by half of a full-time employee.

Council approves cannabis ordinance MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council has approved a new commercial cannabis ordinance that establishes how many businesses would be allowed in the city, where they could be opened, and how Martinez will define “youth centers.” That latter point had been a sticking point in Firefly’s attempt to open a dispensary in the same building next to Power Endurance Training Center, in a building at 4808 Sunrise Drive.

Martinez Police blotter for March 1-15, 2019 At 9:30 am, Officer Voyvodich was making a security check of Amtrak. He observed a 59-year-old man from Lafayette walking near the Chamber of Commerce and noticed he was obviously highly intoxicated.

Letter to the Editor: We’ve lost that loving feeling Dear old and new friends, it is with deep disappointment that I have to share I am not participating in this year’s Beer Fest and as things are headed probably not the 4th of July Parade. As many of you know, since my time working at the Martinez News-Gazette and even back to my beaver advocacy days, I have believed in your collective success in the downtown.

A’s take 3 out of 4 from Red Sox Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Oakland- Center fielder Ramon Laureano threw out another Red Sox runner in a key spot, and the Oakland Athletics kept Boston stumbling with a 7-3 win on Thursday. Laureano tossed out three runners as the A’s took three of four in the series.

Students competing in Eco-Marathon at Sonoma Raceway For the second year in a row, more than 1,000 high school and college students from throughout the Western Hemisphere will enter their ultra-efficient vehicles in the Make the Future Live California featuring Shell Eco-marathon Americas starting Thursday at Sonoma Raceway. This is one of the world’s leading energy efficiency competitions.

Envision Contra Costa 2040 The General Plan outlines the County’s goals for physical growth, conservation, and community life in the unincorporated area, and contains the policies and actions necessary to achieve those goals. County staff members use the General Plan to guide decisions about zoning, permitted development, provision of public services, and transportation improvements.

CHP offers tips regarding highway shootings After two highway shootings were reported on California Highway 4 in March, California Highway Patrol has issued some tips to motorists. Two occupants of a Nissan were uninjured after another sedan followed them closely on westbound Highway 4 between McEwan and Franklin Canyon roads late Saturday.

Vehicle shot on Highway 4 west of Martinez MARTINEZ, Calif. – California Highway Patrol is investigating an apparent vehicle shooting that took place on California Highway 4 west of Martinez shortly before midnight Saturday.

Contra Costa County seeks Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council applicants The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors wants to find three adults and youth to join its 19-member Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council (JJCC). The JJCC is a multi-agency advisory body charged with creating and maintaining the county’s comprehensive Juvenile Probation Consolidated Annual Plan, said the county’s announcement released through Susan Shiu, director of the Office of Communications and Media.

Martinez Business Beat, April 3, 2019 Texas Hold’Em Tourney To Help White Pony Expresss

A Texas Hold’Em Tournament by the Martinez Rotary Club Friday, April 5, will help White Pony Express, the nonprofit organization that is trying to eliminate hunger and poverty in Contra Costa County. Check-in, lessons and dinner will be at 6 p.m. that day, and card playing starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $70 per player.

Commercial cannabis ordinances get final Council vote tonight MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez’s proposed commercial cannabis ordinances will receive a final City Council vote tonight.

‘Mr. Transportation’ Bob Schroder, father of Martinez’s mayor, dies at 90 Bob Schroder, 90, whose public service career earned him the nickname “Mr. Transportation,” died Friday at his Walnut Creek home. He was the father of Martinez Mayor Rob Schroder.

East Bay Regional Park District marking 85th year East Bay Regional Park District, the largest of its kind in the nation, is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year, offering visitors “Free Park Fridays,” concerts and other events, said Dave Mason, public information specialist. The District annually welcomes millions of visitors to its preserved 122,000 acres that provide natural habitat for wildlife and outdoor recreation for people.

Works of Patsy Taylor, students on display at Main Street Arts Gallery MARTINEZ, Calif. – Studio and plein air artist Patsy Taylor is the featured artist this month at Main Street Arts Gallery.

At Home With Vivian: Library time Next week is National Library Week. I love the library.

Jane Marie Dillard Jane Marie Dillard

Oct. 9, 1925 – March 12, 2019

Resident of Concord, Calif.

County celebrates new building’s ‘top out’ MARTINEZ, Calif. – The last piece of structural steel has been placed on the new Contra Costa County Administration Building.

Red Cross month proclaimed MARTINEZ, Calif. – Whether helping Northern California fire victims and those in other parts of the state, hurricane victims in Florida and the East Coast, or answering calls for help when Hawai’i’s Kilauea volcano erupted last year, the Red Cross is ready to respond.

County event starts 2020 Census countdown Contra Costa County is announcing the one-year countdown to the 2020 United States Census with a “Complete Count” celebration Tuesday at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano in Concord. Monday marks one year until Census Day, the day that the U.S. Census Bureau will take a count of every person living in the United State.

Park It: Scottish Fair By EDWARD MACKAY

East Bay Regional Parks The pipes are calling and Scots will gather on Saturday, April 6 at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont for the annual Tartan Day Scottish Fair. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., it’s a full day of celebrating things Scottish, including bagpipe music, Scottish dancing, homemade crafts, historic re-enactments, and Highland-style athletic competitions.

Kiwanis Club hears about choices in aging By JOHN STEVENS

Contributor Martinez Club learned more about adult services offered by the nonprofit Choice In Aging from Debbie Toth, president and chief executive officer of the organization. Choice in Aging has evolved significantly since its inception in 1949, when its primary focus was to serve children who had been disabled severely by polio.

Cathy Riggs ‘SWAN Queen’ for art event MARTINEZ, Calif. – Cathy Riggs, the fine art watercolorist and acrylics painter who also owns “I’ve Been Framed” shop and gallery, is the SWAN Queen for the Martinez Arts Association’s 12th annual SWAN Day April 6 in the old Southern Pacific Depot.

Greico: Voters, not politicians, should draw Martinez district maps MARTINEZ, Calif. – Speaking to about 40 Martinez residents Wednesday, an educator and activist with California Common Cause said the city’s voting districts should be drawn by a citizens’ commission rather than the Council’s politicians.

Briones student objects to removal from AHS lacrosse team MARTINEZ, Calif. – A Briones Independent Study School student who had been allowed to play on Alhambra High School’s lacrosse team is seeking reinstatement after being told she no longer qualifies to participate.

At Home With Vivian: Cousins “Ain’t nobody crazier than your cousins on your Mama’s side!” My cousin Alice posted this on Facebook today. “Yep.

Council special meeting today focuses on strategic plan, budget goals MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council will meet in a special session today to discuss goals for its 2019-20 Strategic Plan as well as its 2019-21 budget.

Soroptimists hear about Feet First Foundation Soroptimist International of Martinez welcomed Dan Dorsett to a recent meeting. Mr. Dorsett presented information on the Feet First Foundation which he and Sean Sharkey of FightKore are offering to area communities and schools.

Martinez Business Beat, March 27, 2019 Chamber Board Meeting Today

The Martinez Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at noon today at the Martinez Unified School District Board Room, 921 Susana St. Martinez Represented At Main Street Conference

Main Street Martinez Executive Director Kara Johnson has been attending the National Main Street Conference and the California Main Street Conference this week, both in Seattle, Wash.

MUSD wants site committees to refine plans for Measure R projects at elementary schools MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education thought having a site committee worked so well in designing the new John Muir Elementary School campus, it decided Monday that the other three elementary schools should have similar groups to weigh in on their upcoming Measure R improvement projects.

50th annual Martinez Brickyard A local tradition for the past 49 years, come join us Sunday, April 7, for the Martinez Brickyard Run. Unique “Brick” award for age group winners.

Saint Mary’s Drops Tough One To Villanova NCAA March Madness Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Saint Mary’s College HARTFORD, Conn. — Saint Mary’s defeated Villanova nine years and one day ago to the date from Thursday but the same couldn’t be said in 2019 as the defending national champion Wildcats scratched out a 61-57 victory in XL Center to end the Gaels’ season.

Golden State Warriors Beat Indiana Pacers 112-89 Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) The Golden State Warriors return home after a successful 3-1 road trip to take on the struggling Indiana Pacers at Oracle Arena. The Warriors finished their road trip on a high note, taking care of the Minnesota Timberwolves, 117-107.

Cannabis ordinance proceeds despite splitting Council MARTINEZ, Calif. – A divided Martinez City Council introduced a commercial cannabis ordinance Wednesday and urged its counsel to find a way to let Firefly, the only company with an active application, keep its place in line.

Carpoff companies file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy MARTINEZ, Calif. – The chief restructuring officer for the companies owned by Jeff and Paulette Carpoff said his clients are asking their case be converted from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code because no sources of financing for the reorganization effort has been found.

MUSD to consider next Measure R Bond projects MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will weigh in Monday on the next projects that will be underwritten by Measure R bond money.

Warriors kick-off ‘Reveal Week’ Team debuts acts set to perform at new Chase Center starting in September Metallica joins San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Warriors owner Joe Lacob and President Rick Welts. (COURTESY / CHASECENTER.COM)

By FELICIA D. PURCELL

Martinez News-Gazette Reporter With the billion dollar Chase Center as the backdrop, Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob and President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts debuted ‘Reveal Week’ on Monday, introducing entertainment acts set to perform at the future home of the back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors.

Column 1: Incredible! By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist INCREDIBLE!!! The so-called leader of this nation who received some two million votes less than his opponent, but won the electoral college, can lead ‘us’, his constituents, down the road to so much chaos and uncertainty.

Raised bumps installed to minimize sideshows MARTINEZ, Calif. – Sideshow drivers will find themselves encountering some bumpy rides near Martinez, courtesy of Contra Costa County Public Works Department.

Letter to the Editor: The marijuana invasion Mayor Schroeder was back at it again last Wednesday night, figuring out how he can get two marijuana ordinances passed which will repeal our existing municipal prohibitions against the commercial sale, manufacturing and distribution of marijuana in Martinez. He has been trying to do so since 2008.

Park It: Trails Challenge By NED MACKAY

East Bay Regional Parks Trails Challenge, East Bay Regional Park District’s free, self-guided program to encourage exploring your regional parklands, is now well under way. This is the program’s 27th year.

Federal attorneys file to seize $65 million in DC Solar case Three federal attorneys have filed a civil forfeiture action in California for more than $65 million in bank accounts, cash and property seized last year in a Federal Bureau of Investigation raid against Jeff and Paulette Carpoff and their companies, including DC Solar and real estate corporations. United States Attorney McGregor W. Scott and two assistant U.S. attorneys, Andre M. Espinosa and Kevin C. Khasigian, of Sacramento, filed their civil action in rem Monday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California.

Council to hear introduction of commercial cannabis ordinance tonight Martinez City Council will take public comment tonight during the first airing of a proposed commercial cannabis ordinance and the related amendment of the zoning code. The law has been in development for some time, with the Council giving its staff direction Sept.

Steel frame rising… Work continues on the new Contra Costa County administration building on Escobar St. (ROBERT PERRY/MARTINEZ NEWS-GAZETTE)

Professional boxer, Feet First visit Las Juntas Professional boxer Manuel “Tino” Avila visited Las Juntas Elementary School and worked with students in a Feet First Foundation training session. Avila is a Vallejo native who trains at Fightkore in Martinez with various coaches and mentors including owner Sean Sharkey.

Antioch woman dies in Highway 4 shooting A 25-year-old Antioch woman died Saturday as the silver Honda she was driving crashed into a guardrail on eastbound California Highway 4 near Willow Pass Road. However, investigators also discovered bullet holes on the driver side of the car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Blues guitarist returns to Armando’s during album release tour MARTINEZ, Calif. – A noted blues guitarist and songwriter who later moved to Austin, Texas, billed as the “live music capital of the world, is returning to his Bay Area roots for a tour marking the release of his seventh album.

Kyle Busch gets 200th win in California Kyle Busch overcame a pit road speeding penalty to get his 200th NASCAR win Sunday in the Auto Club 400 in Fontana. Busch also won the first two stages of the race.

At Home With Jeff: Legion By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist The American Legion turned 100 years old this week. It started March 15-17, 1919, when 463 war-weary members of the American Expeditionary Forces gathered in Paris for a conference to debate their future and ours.

Martinez Business Beat, March 20, 2019 West Contra Costa Career Fair Today

The West Contra Costa Career Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Contra Costa College, 2600 Mission Bell Drive, San Pablo. The event is a partnership between the Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County and Contra Costa College.

Deal falls through for new pro baseball team in Martinez in 2019 season The 2019 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs won’t include a Martinez team, city officials announced Tuesday afternoon. An investment team that has shown interest in backing a successor team to Paulette Carpoff’s Martinez Clippers ran out of time, Mayor Rob Schroder said.

One-person play ‘I Am My Own Wife’ a moving experience at the Campbell By SCOTT BABA

Art and Entertainment Editor One-person plays are always a little hectic, and “I Am My Own Wife,” Onstage Theater’s newest play at the Campbell, is no exception. Actor Randall Nott wears a single costume throughout the play, and while the set has a number of distinct locales, they shift fluidly from one to the next, sometimes from sentence to sentence.

Martinez High School students invited to enter Congressional Art Competition Martinez high school students are being invited to enter the 2019 Congressional Art Competition by the city’s two members of the House of Representatives, District 05’s U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson and District 11 U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier. The two are hosts in their respective districts for the art competition.

Martinez Police blotter for Feb. 16-28, 2019 On February 16th at 1:38 am, Officer Angoco responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Brown Street for a woman yelling loudly and throwing items at her neighbor’s door. The woman refused to come out and speak with police, but was given a warning.

Becton announces end to backlog of county’s untested rape kits Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton has announced an end to the backlog of untested sexual assault kits after the county was awarded a grant to speed the process. The announcement came this past week during a trip to New York taken by Becton and her staff.

Martinez Adult Education marks 100th year MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Adult Education is about to celebrate its 100th year of providing opportunities in a variety of areas.

Column 1: Welcome aboard By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist WELCOME ABOARD, Eric Figueroa, our new City Manager, arriving soon from San Ramon’s Assistant City Manager position. We all know he will be an asset to our community, and will be a ‘happy camper’ in Martinez.

Underground Echoes: Aaron Rice: The final chapter (1880-1906) By JOSEPH & JUDIE PALMER

Martinez Gazette Contributors From our last column, we discovered Aaron had siblings. Although his sister Judy Schlesher (58) was never found, (nor could we find any record of her) his older brother William (62) and family, were located living in McKinney, Collin County, Texas.

Common Cause forum to address redistricting MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez residents interested in the city’s voting districts may attend a California Common Cause and Thousand Friends of Martinez forum on the topic March 27 at the Veterans Memorial Building.

No School? Go To Clown Camp! Martinez Unified School District students will have Monday off from classes, and Martinez Recreation Department is offering a fun alternative for the day – Clown Day Camp. Clown Day Camp is open to those 4 to 11, and those interested may register online in advance either online at www.cityofmartinez.org, by calling 925-372-3510 or by visiting the Recreation Department at Martinez City Hall, 525 Henrietta St.

Martinez Waterfront, Marina subcommittee meeting Tuesday The Martinez Waterfront and Marina Subcommittee will Tuesday to hear and discuss the Marina State Trust Lands Use Plan (TLUP) that the city must file with the state of California. The plan must be completed and filed with the State Lands Commission by Jan.

Martinez resident accused of attempting lewd act on child MARTINEZ, Calif. – A Martinez man who is a former Lamorinda soccer club coach is facing several charges in connection with an attempt in January to approach an underage girl for sex, the Contra Costa County State Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Shell, Air District reach $165,000 settlement of ‘noncompliance’ MARTINEZ, Calif. – Shell Oil Products and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District have reached a $165,000 settlement concerning 16 instances of regulation noncompliance that happened between October 2015 and 2016, the air district has announced.

Compost available March 23 at Yacht Club MARTINEZ, Calif. – Residents can pick up free compost March 23 at Martinez Yacht Club in a giveaway by the city of Martinez and Republic Services, which handles the city’s garbage and recycling servicesThe compost giveaway will be at the same time as the Martinez Marina’s annual Swap Meet.

Alhambra Girls Lacrosse Drop Close One To Sa Rafael. Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Alhambra girls lacrosse loses to San Rafael 9-8

Saint Mary’s Gaels Men’s Basketball Shocks The World. Photos by Tod Fierner (Saint Mary’s College Photographer) LAS VEGAS — For the fourth time in program history and first time since 2012, Saint Mary’s cut down the nets at the West Coast Conference Championships after toppling No. 1 Gonzaga in dominating fashion.

Contra Costa Animal Services’ 9th Annual St. Pitty’s Day adoption event this Saturday Event features free adoptions of all bully breed dogs, $25 adoptions of all other animals. Martinez, CA – On Saturday, March 16th, Contra Costa Animal Services (CCAS) will be hosting its 9th Annual St.

Antonio Brown Press Conference Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) Flanked by his new coach and general manager, seated in front of three Lombardis and sporting a new subdued do — a fitting business-in-front and party-in-back combo — Antonio Brown spoke Wednesday afternoon for the first time as a member of the Oakland Raiders. After a two-month-long standoff with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the receiver finally landed in a new desired locale as the league year began.

Stanford Women’s Basketball Take Pac-12 Championship Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) Stanford got a measure of revenge en route to winning another Pac-12 Tournament title. DiJonai Carrington scored 22 points, and the seventh-ranked Cardinal erased some unpleasant recent history against No.

MUSD Board makes budget cuts, most in administration MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education cut nearly $400,000 from its current budget Monday night.

Trafficking awareness topic at Soroptimist of Martinez meeting Corporal Ryan Baillie of the Martinez Police Department spoke before a recent meeting of Soroptimist International of Martinez. He shared the events of the 3-year long investigation and subsequent conviction of members in a local human sex trafficking operation.

Land Trust seeks donations to preserve Painted Rock John Muir Land Trust is hoping to raise an additional $550,000 by May 31 to reach its $2 million goal to preserve 84 acres in Lamorinda called Painted Rock, and an event Thursday will welcome those who want to help make plans for a park there. The event, “Plan a Park for Painted Rock,” is a chance for those interested in weighing in to stop by, ask questions, contribute ideas, meet with others interested in the project and view park concept designs.

National Park Service hosts a Springtime Saunter “Another lovely day, mostly solid sunshine. Took a fine and fragrant walk up the west hills with Wanda and Helen, who I am glad to see love walking, flowers, trees and every bird and beast and creeping thing” – John Muir, April 12, 1895 Join a National Park Service ranger for a Springtime Saunter on Sunday March 24, 2019 on Mt.

Drags & Drift’ opens today at Sonoma Raceway Sonoma Drags & Drifts returns to Sonoma Raceway today for another season of quarter-mile action and sideways drifting. The popular program of amateur drag racing on the drag strip and drifting behind the main grandstands and on the road course will take place most Wednesday nights through Nov.

Martinez Arts honors women with SWAN Day MARTINEZ, Calif. – As it has for the past 11 years, the Martinez Arts Association will be honoring women in art during the 12th annual SWAN Day.

Building a better view of Moorhen Marsh MARTINEZ, Calif. – Otters, birds, and turtles might be the last animals you would expect to find living next door to the Interstate 680 toll-plaza.

Martinez Business Beat, March 13, 2019 Chamber Mixer At Hospice of the East Bay

The next Martinez Chamber of Commerce Business Mixer will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Hospice of the East Bay, 550 Morello Ave. Those attending will be able to build new connections and meet Chamber members.

At Home With Vivian: Chicken scratch Woo hoo! I have once again returned from the “Sewing & Stitchery Expo” where men and women gaze in awe, squeal with delight, and happily jostle their way through crowded aisles of the exhibition halls.

Letter to the Editor: Be the change I took a democratic party online poll the other day. One of the questions asked me to check the boxes for the 3 issues that are the most important to me.

Column 1: Blessed are we By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist BLESSED ARE WE who live in the United States of America. Be we citizens, non-citizens, legal, not legal.

Council unanimously hires Figueroa as new city manager MARTINEZ, Calif. – Eric Figueroa received unanimous support from Martinez City Council and will become its new city Manager April 22.

Robert Bruce Henderson Robert Bruce Henderson

Aug. 30, 1974 – March 03, 2019

Resident of Martinez, Calif.

Martinez Police blotter for Feb. 1-15, 2019 On February 1st at 4:36 am, Officer Ramos responded to the 1800 block of Redwood Dr. for an unknown subject knocking on the door. Officer Ramos contacted the man, who was intoxicated.

Couple arrested in neglect-related death of woman’s father MARTINEZ, Calif. – Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 77-year-old Martinez man, which Martinez Police said appears to be a case of elderly neglect.

9th Annual Albany FilmFest to run from March 16 to March 24 ALBANY, Calif – Complex subjects, human-centered story-telling, and pure entertainment will give filmgoers a kaleidoscopic view of the world we live in at this year’s Albany FilmFest. A week of film events includes documentary, narrative, and animated shorts from local and global independent filmmakers.

Board of Education to tackle MUSD budget cuts MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will decide Monday where it will trim hundreds of thousands of dollars from the budget it adopted in June 2018.

Lifeguard certification classes The Martinez Recreation Division is hosting a variety of Lifeguard Certification Classes. Whether you are looking to become a junior lifeguard, lifeguard or just need to be recertified, there is a class for you.

Measure D overseers review sales tax, road projects MARTINEZ, Calif. – At one time, Martinez had about $450,000 in gasoline tax and other revenues to spend on road repairs.

At Home With Jeff: Hair today By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist I had a haircut yesterday. The sounds and smells in a beauty shop took me back in time.

Chancellor Fred Wood to visit AAUW Dr. Fred Wood, Chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District will be the guest speaker at the AAUW meeting on Wednesday, March 20th. He will discuss the current situation of the junior colleges in our county, and present his exciting and innovative ideas for the future.

National Park Service seeking applicants for 2019 Youth Conservation Corps John Muir National Historic Site (NHS) is seeking applicants for the 2019 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) summer program to work and learn alongside National Park Service (NPS) rangers. YCC is a paid outdoor work program that provides a safe, educational, and meaningful experience for young adults of all backgrounds and interests.

Logano finally wins in Las Vegas “Finally! I got a win here!” a jubilant Joey Logano shouted over his radio Sunday after beating his Penske teammate, Brad Keselowski, to the finish line in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

Edward Brian Frazer Edward Brian Frazer

Jan. 6, 1930 – Feb.

Deputy, dog make close team MARTINEZ, Calif. – Kevin Giberti, a member of Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, knew he wanted the right dog as his partner in a recovery team.

Daffodil Society President addresses Kiwanis Club By JOHN STEVENS

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor Daffodils are bright and pretty, and February is the peak of the San Francisco Bay Area’s spring flowering season. Members of Martinez Kiwanis Club learned even more about the popular flower when Martinez resident Nancy Tackett, president of the American Daffodil Society, spoke to their February meeting.

Martinez Business Beat, March 6, 2019 Guardian Adult Day Health Center Grand Re-opening Thursday, March 7

The Guardian Adult Day Health Center Grand Reopening will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at 3905 San Pablo Dam Road, El Sobrante. Center for Elders’ Independence has redesigned and upgraded the health center to serve older Contra Costa County residents and adults with disabilities.

Boys-Girls Club evolving, Dunn says MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Contra Costa is evolving, changing and progressing, said Michael Dunn, its chief executive officer.

Alhambra Baseball vs Moreau Catholic Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Alhambra Bulldogs baseball beat Moreau Catholic 2-0

Cal upsets Washington Huskies California Golden Bears Men’s Basketball Upset University of Washington Huskies 76-73 . Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette)

Martinez Celebrating Arbor Day March 8 MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez is a recognized “Tree City USA,” and will be celebrating the value of trees Friday, March 8 as Arbor Day.

Martinez resident pleads guilty to child molestation MARTINEZ, Calif. – A 21-year-old Martinez man has pleaded guilty to one count of child molestation and has been sentenced to six years in state prison, the Contra Costa County State Attorney’s Office has announced.

Letter to the Editor: City council loses major lawsuit The City Council has lost the Pine Meadow Rewrite History lawsuit. The Contra Costa County Superior Court states in their February 8 ruling: “… no reasonable person could have reached the conclusion the City did in 2017 that ‘the Subject Property has a residential land use designation’….” The Court goes on to state: “…

Planning Commission sends recommendation for cannabis ordinance to City Council MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Planning Commission decided Tuesday it likes most of the provisions of a proposed commercial cannabis ordinance, but suggested allowing an additional delivery service among those the city would allow to operate within its limits.

Peter Stephen Delevati Peter Stephen Delevati

June 22, 1969 – Feb. 10, 2019

Resident of Redding, Calif.

Underground Echoes: Family: Love, loss & found By JOSEPH & JUDIE PALMER

Special to the Gazette When we last left Aaron and his family, they were living blissfully. They had become in a relative short period: property owners, industrious entrepreneurs, founders of Napa’s AME Church, ardent voters and proud US citizens.

Martinez Yacht Club presents donation to Special Olympics Thanks to our wildly successful car show we proudly donated $19,023.00 to the Special Olympics last night!

Coffee Talk: Rain clouds parting soon By JOHN FULLER

Martinez Gazette Columnist Good morning Martinez! How are we doing with all this rain?

Eric Figueroa recommended as Martinez city manager Eric Figueroa, San Ramon’s assistant city manager, has been recommended as Martinez’s new city manager, Special Advisor Jim Jakel has said. In a Feb.

Northgate edges Alhambra Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette)

City ends Clippers license agreement **Update 5 pm** Quotes from Mayor Rob Schroder The city of Martinez has ended its license agreement with the Martinez Clippers Baseball Corp. because of nonpayment of fees, the city announced Wednesday in a news release.

FBI agent suggests DC Solar operations ‘Ponzi Scheme’ Statement from FBI says company spent $19 million on private jet service and $4 million in vehicle purchases

A Federal Bureau of Investigation agent’s testimony in court papers has called the way DC Solar was run “is evidence of a Ponzi type investment fraud scheme.” Agent Christopher Phillips’s declaration was one of multiple documents recently filed in connection with the Chapter 11 bankruptcy and reorganization filing by agents for Martinez residents Jeff and Paulette Carpoff. The Carpoffs have sought to restructure their business interests after their Martinez home and their company’s Benicia headquarters were subjects of an FBI raid last December.

MUSD asks staff for budget cut recommendations MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education reluctantly asked district staff Monday to provide options for a round of budget cuts that likely would include reducing employees.

At Home With Jeff: What is the word? By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Vivian and I were hiking on Mt Diablo last Saturday with family visiting from out of town. The weather was perfect.

Martinez Business Beat, Feb. 27, 2019 Chamber Of Commerce Board Meets Today

The Martinez Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at noon today at the Martinez Unified School District Board Room, 921 Susana St. Citizen Of The Year Nominations Due

March 1 is the deadline to nominate residents for Citizen of the Year.

Alhambra High finishes second in Mock Trials competition By JONATHAN LANCE

Contra Costa County Office of Education PLEASANT HILL, Calif. — The 38th Annual Contra Costa County High School Mock Trials Awards Ceremony was held last night at the Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE), in Pleasant Hill.

Underground Echoes: Life on the family farm: Aaron Rice (1860-1871) By JOSEPH & JUDIE PALMER

Special to the Gazette Picking up Aaron’s story from where we left off, William Rice still had custody of Nathaniel while the rest of his family was free. They finally get to celebrate the holidays without following someone else’s rules.

John Nicholas Pagnini John Nicholas Pagnini

Nov. 13, 1932 – Feb.

Martinez Museum open house, March 3 The Amen! exhibit, featuring seven Martinez churches, at the Martinez Museum at 1005 Escobar, will be on display through Thursday, March 28.

Martinez Community Foundation accepting grant applications The Martinez Community Foundation (MCF) is currently accepting grant applications for its spring 2019 grant review. Nonprofit organizations with projects and programs that are located in, or which primarily serve Martinez and its residents are encouraged to submit grant applications.

Woman dies after collision on Highway 4 A woman whose car crashed on eastbound California Highway 4 Monday night died after she was struck after she ran across the highway, crossed the center metal guard rail and tried to cross the westbound lanes, according to an announcement by the California Highway Patrol. The incident began about 8:26 p.m., when Contra Costa California Highway Patrol (CHP) was told that a single vehicle had been involved in an accident on eastbound Highway 4 west of Pacheco Boulevard.

Student arrested after written threat at MJHS A Martinez Junior High School student scrawled the threat of a school shooting on a campus bathroom mirror and was arrested Tuesday, police said. On Tuesday, Martinez Police Department officers were dispatched to the Martinez Junior High School for threatening graffiti written on a bathroom mirror.

Recruitment for Measure H (Bond) Oversight Committee and Measure X Oversight Committee The City of Martinez is now accepting Citizen Interest applications for its Measure H (Bond) Oversight Committee, and its Measure X (General Tax) Oversight Committee: Measure H (Bond) Oversight Committee: The Committee shall consist of the City Treasurer and six (6) members, as follows: • Two (2) members active in a youth sports group within the City of Martinez, for example, Little League, Youth Football, AYSO Soccer, or any other youth sports group • One (1) member of the Park and Recreation Commission • Three (3) members at large from the Martinez Community Committee members will review expenditures of the $30 million parks bonds passed by voters in November 2008 to ensure bond proceeds are expended only for the purposes set forth in the ballot measure. Measure X Oversight Committee: The Committee shall consist of the City Treasurer and six (6) members, striving for at least one member from each of the four (4) voting districts of the City and striving to reflect the diverse nature of the community.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Nature at night A lot of activity in the animal world occurs at night, when the regional parks are usually closed to us humans. But for a glimpse into the mysterious world of wildlife after dark, join naturalist Constance Taylor for a walk from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.

Column 1: Money talk By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist MONEY TALK this week was, as always, a head scratcher for most of us who are not in the arena of big spenders. Case one: The San Diego Padres signed a deal with an outstanding player for 10 years and $300 million.

Vallejo native Heather Hadley captures Legends Championship, named top rookie Heather “The Heat” Hadley is the newest Legends Car champion, capturing the Silver State Winter Series Semi-Pro top honor in Las Vegas with four wins, four more podium finishes and the Rookie of the Year title. She raced in the Semi-Pro division, winning her debut on the last corner of the last lap and putting down a fastest lap time of all classes in a single day and qualified first out of every car in attendance.

Donna Choate Irwin Donna Choate Irwin

Resident of Martinez, Calif. Donna Choate Irwin passed away on February 13, 2019.

MSA gallery seeks plein air entries MARTINEZ, Calif. – Main Street Arts Gallery is seeking entries for its first springtime plein air exhibition, Samantha McNally has announced.

MUSD to hear Newsom budget impacts, call to trim $500k MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will hear Monday how Governor Gavin Newsom’s state budget would affect district kindergarten through 12th-grade finances.

Alhambra High to participate in annual Say Something Week Alhambra High School joins schools across the country to participate in Sandy Hook Promise’s fourth annual Say Something Call-to-Action week WHEN: Tuesday, February 26, 2019 | Time: 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM WHERE: Alhambra High School – 150 E Street, Martinez, CA 94553 WHO: – Nicole Hockley, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Sandy Hook Promise – Members of Alhambra High School’s SAVE Promise Club – 350 Alhambra High School students in grades 9 – 12 VISUALS: – Nicole Hockley addressing the Alhambra High School students – Members of the SAVE Promise Club addressing their peers WHAT: During the week of February 25th – March 1st, Sandy Hook Promise will host its Fourth Annual Say Something Call-to-Action Week. Nicole Hockley, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Sandy Hook Promise, and mother of Dylan who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, will visit the students of Alhambra High School to discuss the power that each student has to prevent violence and save lives when they Say Something to a trusted adult. Across the country, students in grades 6-12 nationwide will learn how to recognize the warning signs of violence and self-harm, including bullying, depression, eating disorders, and substance, physical, or sexual abuse and how to properly share any observed signs with a trusted adult. Through Say Something, every student is empowered to help others and their community, becoming upstanders rather than bystanders.

Council establishes Measure X oversight committee MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council agreed Wednesday to establish an oversight committee to review Measure X spending and set its bylaws.

MUSD Teacher of the Year nominees By CJ CAMMACK

Martinez Unified School District Superintendent Congratulations to our Teacher of the Year nominees! We are so lucky to have an abundance of incredible teachers and support staff in MUSD.

Martinez Police blotter for Jan. 16-31, 2019 1:55 pm, Detective Miller took a report of an unknown person offering candy to two junior high students last week. The incident was reported to school staff at that time.

At Home With Vivian: The right tool After my father passed away, my mother kept his hammer, a pair of pliers and two screwdrivers – a flat and a Philips- in the kitchen junk drawer. We could fix anything with those tools.

Thompson announces Contra Costa public safety Heroes Martinez police Cpl. Ryan Baille was among those named Sunday as U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson’s public safety heroes of the year. The Democrat congressman from Napa each year honors one local law enforcement officer and one local first responder from each county in his district who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Council takes next step in Measure X monitoring MARTINEZ, Calif. – wMartinez City Council expects to take the next step today in monitoring how Measure X half-cent sales tax revenues will be spent once they start accumulating in amounts that can be used.

Court rules in favor of Pine Meadow opponents The Contra Costa County Superior Court ruled in favor of Friends of Pine Meadow, a political action committee, that filed a complaint against the City of Martinez and DeNova Homes. The complaint held that the city’s resolution 011-17 incorrectly changed the zoning of the former Pine Meadow golf course from ‘open space/recreation’ and cleared the way for development of the 26 acre parcel.

‘Fuddy Meers’ is a don’t miss By CHARLIE JARRETT

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor “Fuddy Meers” is a remarkably well written, very dark comedy, which the B8 Theater company opened in Concord this past week. The story centers around Claire (Jan Lee Marshall) a psychogenic amnesiac, who wakes up every morning with no prior memory of her past.

DC Solar seeks ‘fresh restart’ through bankruptcy In their most recent bankruptcy filings, DC Solar states it wants to use the Chapter 11 process for a “fresh restart”. In a declaration filed in Nevada Bankruptcy court, Seth Freeman, the debtors’ proposed chief restructuring officer, said after a December FBI raid DC Solar owners Jeff and Paulette Carpoff, “through its advisors, immediately engaged in dialogue with the government in an attempt to continue the DC Solar’s business operations.”

Saint Mary’s sweeps Washington State Cougars MORAGA, Calif. –– The Gaels completed their long weekend of baseball on Sunday with a 9-1 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

Stanford takes down USC 79-76 Bryce Wills scored four of his 11 points in the final 14 seconds and Stanford rallied to beat USC 79-76 on Wednesday night at Maples Pavilion. Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette)

Hamlin wins crash-filled Daytona 500 Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the second time Sunday. This time, he had teammates Kyle Busch and Erik Jones in tow, giving owner Joe Gibbs Racing a 1-2-3 finish in NASCAR’s iconic race in its premiere series.

‘Noises Off’ on stage at beautiful California Theater By CHARLIE JARRETT

Martinez Gazette Contributor I have a treat for you as this week’s review allows me to introduce a production that I have always enjoyed. Although I have seen it a number of times, and I have always seen it done well, this production of Noises Off is no exception.

MAA shows student artwork The Martinez Arts Association is proud to announce the Art Exhibit of student work in the Martinez Library for March and April. Each year, MAA offers grants to teachers in the Martinez Unified School District for art projects.

The move to California: Aaron Rice (1819-1860) By JOSEPH & JUDIE PALMER

Martinez Gazette Contributors We apologize for not writing since last May, but circumstances arose that put our column on hold. In celebration of Black History Month, we wanted to complete Aaron Rice’s story.

Coffee Talk: Youth movement? By JOHN FULLER

Martinez Gazette Columnist Morning coffee thoughts at Barrellista this morning. It has been a while since I have been here, and I am glad to be back.

Ribbon-cutting in downtown Martinez Maureen Frengs Bullotta cuts the ribbon of her Main Street eatery – Slow Hand BBQ. (KEVIN MURRAY/COURTESY)

Martinez St. Baldrick’s Fundraiser for children’s cancer research We ask all to join the Martinez community in a special event happening on Sunday, March 17th, 2019. Citrus Salon is hosting the 8th Annual St.

MPD makes drug and gun arrest On Thursday, Martinez Police Department detectives conducted a probation search in the 3900 block of Alhambra Avenue. As a result of the search, Andrew Lopez of Concord was arrested for felony warrants, as well as possession of controlled substances for sales and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

BART gears up for pivotal project to strengthen the Transbay Tube Never was BART’s role in the region as a lifeline made clearer than the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. BART was up and running on a 24-hour emergency schedule to serve the public less than 12 hours after the quake hit.

Column 1: Water, water, everywhere By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist WATER, WATER, EVERYWHERE, and plenty to drink. But it will cost you more per swallow in the Martinez Water System.

Contra Costa Animal Services offering reduced cost adoptions during Big Love Valentine’s Day special Promotion offered at CCAS’ Martinez & Pinole adoption centers to ensure everyone has a chance to find love this Valentine’s Day

Martinez, CA – Contra Costa Animal Services (CCAS) is offering reduced cost adoptions of all animals between February 14th and February 28th in an effort to help Bay Area residents and families find love this Valentine’s Day. During CCAS’ Big Love adoption promotion, the adoption fee for all dogs over 25lbs, and all cats over 5lbs, will be reduced to $25.

Sam Bass, 57, dies Saturday, NASCAR’s first officially licensed artist After a long battle with kidney disease, motorsport artist Sam Bass died Saturday at 57. His wife, Denise, made the announcement on his social media account.

Daytona 500 Drivers: ‘We’re ready to race!’ “I want to race NOW!” past Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Champion Kyle Busch summed the activities leading up to Sunday’s race. The 40 competitors in the season-opening Daytona 500 today at Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach have been making sponsor appearances, participating in an all-day series of interviews with news reporters and taking side trips with their families to Central Florida theme parks.

Racers gearing for new NASCAR season, new car package at Daytona 500 NASCAR’s top drivers are in Daytona Beach, Fla., taking in sights and making public appearances in advance of Sunday’s season opening Daytona 500. Playtime will be over as the racers get to work, experiencing new car packages in one of the prime races of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Health Fair at Senior Center Emma Noble, CVS Pharmacy Hearing Specialist (left), visits with representatives of Senior Care Plus, Veronica Cruz, Nicolette Cruz and Arnold Apolinar. Emma Noble consults with June Vega of Martinez.

Economic Development Action Plan (EDAP) work session tonight A City Council Special Meeting will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. At the Work Session on February 13, 2019, staff will ask Council for input on which Core Services and which Economic Centers to prioritize during the next two-year budget cycle.

U.S. Representatives address gun violence in town hall at AHS MARTINEZ, Calif. – The U.S. House of Representatives likely would approve House Bill 8, which would strengthen background checks for gun sales, said its sponsor, Mike Thompson, who represents part of Martinez in the House.

Thought-provoking production at Campbell Theater By CHARLIE JARRETT

Martinez Gazette Contributor MARTINEZ, Calif. – Over this past year I’ve deliberately been spending more time at the Campbell theater in Martinez for a very good reason; the quality of theatrical productions and the stories that are told there are valuable stories of humanity that resonate with me, bringing me enjoyment and echoing my concerns and also providing me with an opportunity to think beyond my common daily concerns.

Martinez Police make two gun-related arrests On Monday around 8:13 p.m. hours, Martinez Police Department officers was dispatched to the 400 block of Gilger Avenue for a welfare check. A neighbor in the area heard a gunshot come from a residence earlier in the day, and no activity had been noticed in the house since hearing the gunshot.

At Home With Vivian: Lots of love Happy Valentine’s Day! “I love you a bushel and a peck, a kiss on the cheek and a hug around the neck” was written by Frank Loesser and sung by Doris Day.

Park It: Great backyard bird count Birding enthusiasts worldwide will join in this year’s Great Backyard Bird Count, scheduled for Friday through Monday, Feb. 15 through 18.

Martinez Business Beat, Feb. 13, 2019 Cars, Kids & Coffee’ Sunday At The Cobra Experience

The monthly “Cars, Kids and Coffee” at the Cobra Experience, 777 Arnold Drive, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Cars of any type are welcome at this get-together.

Betty Ruth Cole Betty Ruth Cole

March 2, 1946 – Feb. 5, 2019

Resident of Oakley, Calif.

Oregon beats Cal Bears 105-85 Senior Kristine Anigwe, right, poses with Colleen Galloway after breaking her career scoring record at Cal. Kristine Anigwe becomes the leading scorer for both men’s and women’s program in the school history, Anigwe is now in position to make more history Sunday against No.

Mt. Diablo School District slates facility town halls MARTINEZ, Calif. – A series of town halls will let families, residents and business leaders weigh in on Mount Diablo Unified School District’s proposed Family Master Plan for all its schools and charter campuses.

MUSD students trained in Sandy Hook Promise reporting system MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District’s students in sixth through 12th grades have received training this week in how to use the Sandy Hook Promise’s anonymous reporting system, District Superintendent C.J. Cammack said.

Martinez City Council announces intent to change water rates MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council agreed Wednesday to start the process of revising it water rates to make its fee system “defensible.” Many residential customers would see increases as a result, although a few customers with large meters will see their rates decline, according to a report presented by City Engineer Tim Tucker and Municipal Financial Services owner Tom Pavletic.

Column 1: Awesome By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist AWESOME is one term to express the efforts of the Martinez Education Foundation for the past three decades, since 1985, when it provided $1,000 for computer software/printer, the first grant by the MEF. This year’s grant program of $165,193 brings the total of aid to teachers and classrooms in Martinez schools to $3,120,235.

MUSD board to hear reports on grant, Alhambra Valley lot, advanced science class, to vote on Black History month MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will hear multiple reports Monday on topics ranging from grants to help underachieving students to the possible sale of a lot it received in 1959 and a potential advanced class in environmental sciences.

‘White Guy On the Bus’ an often uncomfortable take on race By SCOTT BABA

Art and Entertainment Editor “White Guy On the Bus,” the new play being produced by Women of Words Productions at the Campbell Theater, is probably best described as “complex.” Unabashedly racially and politically charged, the play is in turns thought-provoking, insightful, and infuriating, depending on your point of view and political leaning. But regardless of how you feel about it, it is certainly an engaging piece of theater.

Thompson co-sponsors Green New Deal Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that he is an original cosponsor of the Green New Deal, legislation that outlines broad recommendations on how to aggressively address the threat of climate change over the next decade. A statement from Thompson on his support is below.

Courts accepting applications for Civil Grand Jury Contra Costa County Superior Court is seeking those willing to serve on the 2019-2020 civil grand jury for one year beginning in July, it has announced. Nineteen members will be chosen from applicants.

Martinez Kiwanis luncheon speakers By JOHN STEVENS

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor The Martinez Kiwanis Club, as a service club, features various speakers at its weekly lunches. These bring knowledge out of diverse fields, from professional to historical to personal.

Hot shooting Gaels beat Pacific Tigers 78-66 Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Saint Mary’s College Photographer. A strong defensive second half helped the Gaels get past a pesky Pacific team Thursday night as Saint Mary’s moved in sole possession of third place in the West Coast Conference.

DC Solar files Chapter 11 bankruptcy, court papers show multi-million dollar debt (DC Solar’s name has backed some of Chip Ganassi’s racing team drivers, including Elk Grove native Kyle Larson, one the stars of the younger crop of racers in both the second-tier Xfinity Series and the premiere Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.) DC Solar and its affiliated companies have filed for reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. It’s the latest development after the companies’ Benicia campuses as well as the home of their owners, Martinez residents Jeff and Paulette Carpoff, were raided December 18 by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents.

Enrollment open for Mt. Diablo district MARTINEZ, Calif. – Enrollment has opened for kindergarten and transitional kindergarten for the Mount Diablo Unified School District 2019-20 year, which begins Aug.

Martinez Business Beat, Feb. 6, 2019 Martinez Recreation Department Job Fair Saturday

The Martinez Recreation Department annual recreation summer job fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rankin Aquatic Center, 100 Buckley St. Interviews will be conducted on the spot.

Council may vote today on proposed water rate hikes MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council could adopt a resolution today that would increase water rates annually through 2024.

Thompson announces Gun Violence Prevention Task Force leaders The Gun Violence Prevention Task Force for the 116th Congress will have two new vice chairpersons and four new whips, Task Force Chairperson and U.S. Representative Mike Thompson has announced. Thompson, the Napa Democrat who represents a portion of Martinez, has led the task force since its establishment shortly after the tragic active shooter massacre of school children and adults Dec.

Martinez Senior Center Resource Fair Friday Martinez Senior Center will be the site of its second annual Resource Fair Friday, when visitors can learn about a variety of organizations that can offer assistance, according to an announcement by Program Coordinator Laura Bryan. From 9 a.m. to noon Friday, those interested can drop by to speak with a hearing specialist from CVS Pharmacy, as well as representatives from Contra Costa Health Services, County Connection, Nurse Next Door, Clear Captions, North American Senior Benefits, TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Carlton Senior Living, a Jazzercise fitness class, Loaves and Fishes, First NorCal Credit Union, CC Cafe, HICAP, Mobility Matters, Golden Years Concierge, Contra Costa County Information and Assistance, Choice in Aging, Senior care and the Martinez Senior Center itself.

Ramon Leon “Ray” Robbins Ramon Leon “Ray” Robbins, age 82 passed peacefully at home with his family on January 26, 2019. Ray was born in Caney, Kansas, and came to Martinez, California in 1941 with his family, where he stayed for the rest of his life, making friends, exploring the town and surroundings, learning and living the history of the growing community, and raising his family.

Thompson invites doctor to State Of Union address A doctor who barely survived being shot as a teenager will be the guest of U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (D-California 05) at the State of the Union Address. Thompson, whose district includes a portion of Martinez, is the chairperson of the House’s Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

DC Solar companies file Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Carpoffs leave leadership roles DC Solar Solutions and DC Solar Distribution both have filed for reorganization in Nevada Bankruptcy Court. The Benicia-based companies owned by Martinez residents Jeff and Paulette Carpoff were raided along with the Carpoffs’ home Dec.

Saint Mary’s edge USF Don’s 86-80 Photos by Tod Fierner MORAGA, Calif. — Saint Mary’s Gaels and USF Don’s clashed in an offensive slugfest Saturday at McKeon Pavilion but the Gaels emerged victorious for a pivotal conference win.

Warriors beat LeBron-less Lakers 115-101 Photos by Gerome Wright

LeBron James was ruled out for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, two days after he returned from a 17-game absence. The Warriors won the game, 115-101, behind 28 points from Klay Thompson.

UPRR reducing times trains block downtown crossings MARTINEZ, Calif. – While it’s inevitable that freight trains will block the two Martinez downtown crossings, the Union Pacific Railroad has taken measures to reduce the time motorists and pedestrians must wait for those trains to pass, officials said during a town hall meeting at Martinez City Hall.

War orphan Sylvia Ruth Gutmann to speak at Martinez library A woman who became a war orphan after her parents were killed at Auschwitz is telling her story at Contra Costa County libraries that includes a talk Tuesday at Martinez Library. Sylvia Ruth Gutmann has written her memoir, “A Life Rebuilt: The Remarkable Transformation of a War Orphan,” about her experiences, according to an announcement by Serenity Dean, adult and teen services librarian.

Coffee Talk: No replay in life By JOHN FULLER

News-Gazette Columnist Every now and then while I drink my coffee, I think what could have been. During my lifetime there has been several events that have directed my life one direction or another and I really had no choice in the matter.

Bulldogs big home win keeps them atop DVAL standings By MATT SIEGER

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Alhambra High boys basketball team (15-8, 6-1 league) is tied for first place in the Diablo-Valley League.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Coyotes It’s nearing the time of year when coyotes den up and give birth to pups, in the regional parks and other open space. And since there have been a lot of coyote sightings lately, this seems a good time to offer some information about them.

Philadelphia 76ers beat Golden State Warriors 117-104 Warriors coach Steve Kerr figured it would be a tough challenge for DeMarcus Cousins to keep up with Joel Embiid at this stage, given Cousins has just returned from almost a year-long absence recovering from a serious Achilles tendon injury. Embiid had 26 points and 20 rebounds to spoil Cousins’ home debut with the Warriors, and the 76ers.

Ribbon-cutting opens newly named John Sparacino Park MARTINEZ, Calif. – Surrounded by members of John Sparacino’s family and friends, Martinez City Council used a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon to mark the renaming of a city park in the former mayor’s memory.

‘Images In Black’ exhibit opens Sunday at Historical Museum MARTINEZ, Calif. – A new exhibit opens Sunday at the Martinez Historical Museum, ethnic dolls and other memorabilia from the collection of Martinez resident Rosalyne Miller-Boyd.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Tilden Fungal Fair The rainy season is mushroom time in the woods and fields. Varieties ranging from edible to poisonous spring up under the oaks and elsewhere in the East Bay Regional Parks.

At Home With Vivian: Have scarf, will ski I was a Recreation major in college. I took the necessary recreation business and management classes but always looked forward to the courses highlighting different recreation possibilities.

MEF announces grants MARTINEZ – Martinez Education Foundation (MEF) is honored to announce that it recently awarded grants in the amount of $136,681 to teachers and staff throughout the Martinez Unified School District schools. Schools receiving grants include Alhambra High School ($33,052), Martinez Junior High School ($27,250), Morello Park Elementary ($17,206), Las Juntas Elementary ($14,558), John Swett Elementary ($27,178), John Muir Elementary ($7,917), Vicente Martinez High School/Briones School ($2,785) and Martinez Early Intervention Pre-School ($6,735).

Martinez Business Beat, Jan. 30, 2019 J.B. Balingit Opens Vic’s At Former Foster Freeze Site

Vic’s, a new restaurant named for the grandfather of owner J.B. Balingit, has opened at 1500 Pacheco Blvd., a building that has been home to restaurants after its years as a Foster Freeze ice cream stop. The new eatery’s name logo has been painted by hand on the building’s front.

MUSD Board authorizes next bond sale MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education agreed to issue its $30 million second series of Measure R Bonds.

Board of Education considers issuing $30M Measure R bond MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will decide Monday whether to issue $30 million in its second series of Measure R bonds.

Subcommittee previews next Measure D street projects MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council’s Franchise/Public Infrastructure Subcommittee got a preview of the next round of prospective road maintenance and repair projects that will use Measure D half-cent sales tax money.

Bulldogs run away from Red Devils 85-51 By MATT SIEGER

Martinez Gazette Contributor MARTINEZ, Calif. – Ultimately, it was a blowout, as Alhambra defeated Mt.

Park It: Peregrines at Castle Rock It’s time again for closure of the Castle Rock Formations that overlook Diablo Foothills Regional Park in Walnut Creek, to protect the resident peregrine falcons during their mating season. The rocks will be off limits to human visitors from Feb.

Ground breaks on 680/Hwy. 4 interchange widening Ground has been broken for a four-mile widening of California State Highway 4 that is expected to lead to improvements of its interchange with Interstate-1680, Contra Costa Transportation Authority has announced. After a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday, work will start that will widen Highway 4 from Morello Avenue to California Highway 242, adding a third lane in both eastbound and westbound directions.

Planning Commission approves permits, variances for two homes MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Planning Commission has given its approval for construction of two neighboring homes, one at 120 Westpark St.

Column 1: Had a pay check?? HAD A PAY CHECK?? If, no, you may be one of the 800,000 federal employees or contractors who are right now missing their second check!!

Kilger attends final Council meeting, Sappal named Interim City Manager Taking another step in closing his career of more than 40 years in municipal government, Brad Kilger has attended his last City Council meeting as a working professional. The Martinez city manager is retiring from public service at the end of the month, and Police Chief Manjit Sappal will be the interim city manager until a permanent replacement is hired.

Grandma’s Peach Pudding The Martinez Historical Society is embarking on a delicious and fun project! Kathy O’Connell and Mary Goodman are compiling a Martinez family cookbook.

Hammer converts free throw to push Bulldogs past Minutemen by Matt Sieger It came down to this: Alhambra High senior Wyatt Hammer drove hard to the basket against Concord and was fouled while shooting with 2.7 seconds left and the score knotted at 59 apiece. He missed the first free throw.

Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) The Patriots are heading back to the Super Bowl for the ninth time in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. The incredible run for coach and quarterback started all the way back in the 2001 season, when Brady took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe during the second game of the regular season, led the Pats to an 11-3 record in 14 starts then led the team to three consecutive playoff victories (with a little help from Bledsoe in the AFC title game) to capture the Patriots’ first Super Bowl title.

Saint Mary’s beat WCC rival San Diego 76-59 Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) (Saint Mary’s College Photographer) MORAGA, Calif. — Saint Mary’s wouldn’t let up on Saturday night in their first contest of the season against San Diego.

Sharks 5-2 over Penguins (photo gallery) Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) The Sharks are still undefeated in 2019 after a strong 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Warriors outscore Pelicans 147-140 Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) There have been a lot of high scores this NBA season, and on Wednesday night the Warriors and Pelicans did their best to keep up with the trend. The Warriors came back from a 17-point down to beat the Pelicans, 147-140.

Alhambra girls fall to Clayton Valley (photo gallery) Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Alhambra Girls Basketball lost to Clayton Valley Eagles 54-33.

George R. Wadlow George R. Wadlow

July 9, 1926 – Jan. 7, 2019

Resident of Magalia, Calif.

William J. Kintana William J. Kintana

April 24, 1948 – Dec. 3, 2018

Resident of Martinez, Calif.

World Book By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Last summer, we sailed on a Mediterranean cruise to celebrate our 40th anniversary. It was a glorious three week vacation spent visiting exotic ports from Barcelona in the west to Athens in the east.

City panels touring Vallejo cannabis businesses Wednesday Martinez City Council and the Planning Commission will tour two Vallejo cannabis businesses today. Afterwards, the Council will consider its final vote on personal cultivation, then turn its attention to the end of year audit report.

Alhambra beats Campo 56-51 (photo gallery) Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Alhambra girls Basketball beat Campolindo Cougars 56-51.

Alhambra vs. College Park ends in draw Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Alhambra girls soccers vs College Park Falcons ends in 0-0 tie

Eglite, Bulldogs soar over Eagles 72-45 by Matt Sieger Martinez, Calif. – Now that’s the way to play a league home opener!

At Home With Vivian: Hello Kitty “Meow!” my chocolate-striped grandcat Tina complained when I opened the door to the guest room this evening. It was five minutes after her usual dinner time and she was not happy that I was late.

Curry’s love letter to ‘The Town’ Stephen Curry hosts event in Oakland

By FELICIA D. PURCELL

Martinez News-Gazette Reporter The Warriors have officially begun their final countdown at Oracle Area before moving into the new Chase Center in San Francisco next fall. To show his appreciation for the town he’s played for all 10 years of his NBA career, Stephen Curry teamed up with his shoe sponsor Under Armour to host SC & Friends at the Fox Theater in downtown Oakland.

Tigers manhandle Tide as Clemson claims national title Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) SANTA CLARA, Calif. — You simply don’t get blowouts against Nick Saban’s Alabama like that very often — or ever, in fact.

Saint Mary’s smothers BYU 88-66 Photos by Tod Fierner (Saint Mary’s College Photographer) Martinez News-Gazette MORAGA, Calif. — Saint Mary’s bounced back from a tough road loss against the Dons with a dominating performance in front of their home fans as they routed BYU 88-66 Saturday night.

Alhambra Girls downs Sonoma Valley Dragons (photo gallery) Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Alhambra Bulldogs Girls Basketball took care of Sonoma Valley 51-32.

New Main Street Arts show illustrates ‘Heroes Around Me’ MARTINEZ, Calif. – A new art exhibit opening this month at Main Street Arts lets students illustrate “Heroes Around me.” The show is a partnership with the Martinez Council of PTAs, whose PTA Reflections chairperson is Colleen Gianatiempo.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Monarch butterfly programs Although monarch butterflies have not arrived in great numbers this year to spend the winter at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont, park naturalists are still offering programs highlighting the amazing insects, with emphasis on how their numbers can be preserved and increased. Monarch spotting programs are scheduled from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays through Feb.

Sal’s Family Kitchen moving to Main Street MARTINEZ, Calif. – Sal’s Family Kitchen, one of downtown Martinez’s landmark breakfast and lunch spots, is moving to Main Street.

Special drop-off recycling collections return after the holidays Ever notice you have accumulated way too much cardboard, Styrofoam, and plastic film packaging during the holidays? Good news, you’re not alone, and if you are a Martinez resident, Republic Services and the City of Martinez are again partnering on a free drop-off recycling collection program after the holidays to give you multiple opportunities to recycle these materials!

Pinole burglary suspects crash car in Martinez, three in custody A car containing four people suspected of burglary crashed Thursday afternoon on California Highway 4 and Alhambra Avenue Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Three of the four in the vehicle have been apprehended, but police are still seeking the fourth person, they said.

Alhambra beats Concord 53-30 Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Alhambra Bulldogs Girls basketball beat Concord High School Minutemen. 53-30.

Harden puts dagger into heart of the Warriors Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) James Harden Put dagger in the heart of Golden State Warriors. The Houston Rockets guard put up 44 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds on Thursday night, capping it off with a ridiculously contested game-winning 3-pointer with one second left in overtime to beat the Warriors 135-134.

Martinez artist creating since childhood Maggie Servantes knew her son, Richie, had talent when, at 4, he used a pad of paper to create scene-by-scene animation in a flip book. That’s how the classic animators who worked at Walt Disney, Warner Brothers and other studios painstakingly created cartoons before the days of computer-generated cartoons: One sketch at a time, with characters and scenery that changed position slightly with each page used.

Martinez Business Beat, Jan. 2, 2019 States Coffee Expands Responding to its growing popularity, States Coffee and Mercantile its seating from from its original 609 Ward St. address into the space next door that once was a local post office.

William J. ‘Billy’ Kintana William J. ‘Billy’ Kintana

April 24, 1948 – Dec. 3, 2018

Resident of Martinez, Calif.

Martinez artist creating since childhood MARTINEZ, Calif. – Maggie Servantes knew her son, Richie, had talent when, at 4, he used a pad of paper to create scene-by-scene animation in a flip book.

At Home With Vivian: Googly eyes and styrofoam Today my sister in Spokane posted a picture of her car blanketed in snow. My husband Jeff responded with a photo of himself picking mandarin oranges from a tree in our sunny front yard!

Ducks sneak past Spartans 7-6 in Redbox Bowl Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Oregon finished the season with a three game win streak following the Ducks 7-6 victory over Michigan State at the Redbox Bowl. The victory marked the first time since 1992 that the Ducks have won a game by scoring seven or fewer points.

Man dies in Howe Road collision MARTINEZ, Calif. – A 37-year-old man died Thursday night after a passenger car collided with a parked commercial vehicle on Howe Road, according to a statement from Martinez Police Department.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Trails Challenge 2019 If you’re in the mood for some family-friendly festivities to start the New Year, Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley stands ready to help. The park will host a “Family Game Night and Campfire” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan.

Pedestrian bridge installed Portions of the prefabricated steel pedestrian walkover that will be erected over the Union Pacific Railroad have arrived near the Amtrak Station. This is part of the final phase of the Intermodal Facility Project that is being underwritten by Contra Costa Transportation Authority Measure J sales tax revenues.

Agency receives grant to address domestic violence Contra Costa Alliance to End Abuse has received a $400,000 grant from Blue Shield of California Foundation to address domestic violence in the county, according to an announcement released by Alan Wang, spokesperson. The alliance is one of six collaborations the foundation is funding to expand services for those who have experienced domestic violence, the announcement said.

Bridge tolls, helmet use, health insurance, graduation ceremonies affected by 2019 Laws Tolls on the seven, state-owned, Bay Area bridges will go up on Jan. 1, officials with the Bay Area Toll Authority said.

Bulldogs bounce back after tough week by Matt Sieger Martinez, Calif. – After three consecutive losses last week, the Alhambra High basketball team had to make a choice.

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks (photo gallery) Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette)

The San Jose Sharks have come out of the Christmas break on a positive note by snapping their three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Raiders give Oakland a Christmas miracle 27-14 victory Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) Raiders playing in front of the most loyal fanbase in quite possibly the last outing at the Oakland Coliseum, the Oakland Raiders used the extra motivation and inspiration to give a Christmas Eve victory to the fans of Raider Nation on Monday Night football. To make the victory that much sweeter, the win came at the expense of their divisional foe Denver Broncos.

Sharks lose in shootout (photo gallery) Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) Alex Galchenyuk broke out of his drought with two goals in regulation plus the only one in a shootout, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Sunday. Conor Garland also scored to help the Coyotes win their second consecutive game after losing three straight and seven of eight.

Space for nursing mothers, drivers’ mealtimes among laws changing in 2019 Many have heard that starting next year, California will require a publicly-held corporation’s board to have at least one female director. And while it’s not because of a new law, minimum wage for those working at companies with more than 25 employees goes up to $12 an hour effective Jan.

New Year traditions vary around the world The start of a new year, whether it’s celebrated Jan. 1 or on some other date, often is accompanied by some form of ceremony or tradition, no matter where in the world a person happens to be, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, a publication that dates to 1792.

Planning Commission weighs in on commercial cannabis ordinance MARTINEZ, Calif. – In a workshop devoted to making suggestions for Martinez’s commercial cannabis ordinance, the Planning Commission focused Thursday on getting one phrase defined – “youth center.” Frustrated by the vague way California defined the term in its own cannabis law, the Planning Commission equally has been upset that the definition has delayed a decision whether Firefly can open its medicinal marijuana dispensary in a multi-tenant building at 4808 Sunrise Drive.

Party like it’s 1999 By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist “But when I woke up this mornin’, could’ve sworn it was judgment day. The sky was all purple, there were people runnin’ everywhere.

New Martinez economic data released The City is excited to publish its newest semi-annual Business Confidence Survey and Economic Snapshot reports, and our quarterly Sales Tax Summary. These three reports help the public understand the latest economic trends in the Martinez economy and enable the City to make informed decisions that serve the public and help our local businesses thrive.

$1.2 million grant funding county’s human trafficking task force A $1.2 million federal grant is underwriting Costra Costa County’s Human Trafficking Task Force, said representatives of the county’s Employment and Human Services Department and the District Attorney’s Office. The grant was awarded through the Federal Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) to establish the new task force, said Alan Wang, of the Employment and Human Services Department, and Scott Alonso of the Contra Costas County District Attorney’s Office, in their joint announcement.

Martinez Business Beat, Dec. 26, 2018 Allstate Foundation Awards Grant To Las Juntas, Other Schools

Local Allstate agency owners recently joined over 200 Allstate volunteers across seven states to secure $193,000 in “Allstate Foundation Helping Hands” grants to benefit 21 schools and youth groups, including $27,000 in grants for Martinez Unified School District’s Las Juntas Elementary School; Roy Cloud Elementary School in the Redwood City School District and Tyrrell Elementary School in the Hayward Unified School District. Through their volunteer efforts, local Allstate agency owners secured a $6,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant to benefit Las Juntas Elementary School, a $7,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant to benefit Roy Cloud Elementary and a $14,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant to benefit Tyrrell Elementary School.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears photo gallery Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) The Bears still have a chance to secure a first-round bye, but in beating the San Francisco 49ers 14-9 on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium also ensured they will be no worse than the NFC No. 3 seed for their first playoff appearance in eight years next month.

Warriors win over Memphis at Oracle for fourth straight time 110-93 Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have historical nights By FELICIA D. PURCELL The Warriors returned home winning their second in a row over the Memphis Grizzlies 110-93 but the news of the night was Steph Curry’s 15,000th point in team history joining Wilt Chamberlin, Rich Barry, Paul Arizin and Chris Mullin. “Just a pretty humbling experience in terms of how long I’ve been here, and all the success that we’ve had, obviously in recent years, and just the individual accolades and milestones comes out of that,” said Curry about reaching his milestone.

Council introduces personal cannabis ordinance MARTINEZ, Calif. – A revised version of a personal cannabis cultivation ordinance received Martinez City Council approval for its introduction Wednesday night.

Christmas, holiday imagery and customs from many sources The annual festival called Christmas has grown to be one of the world’s largest celebration. It’s observed by billions of people, not only by Christians who use it to remember the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, but by those who observe it on a secular, rather than religious, level.

Need a last-minute gift in Bay Area? Park Foundation memberships available Stumped for a gift for a Bay Area outdoors enthusiast? East Bay Regional Park District has a suggestion – a Regional Parks Foundation membership.

Column 1: Today is it!!! By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist TODAY IS IT!!! If the shopping is not done for all those family, relatives or friends, and Fido, the crunch is really on.

Martinez seeking public input in city manager search The Martinez City Council wants to hear from the public as it searches for its next city manager. Brad Kilger, who became the Martinez City Manager in 2016, has announced his retirement next month, and the Council is conducting a recruitment for his successor.

John Muir’s passing remembered at historic site The 104th anniversary of the death of famed environmentalist John Muir will be marked Monday, Dec. 24, at the John Muir National Historic Site.

Luminaries to brighten Brittany Hills neighborhood tonight MARTINEZ, Calif. – Just as they have done for the past 20 years, neighbors who live in the Brittany Hills subdivision will be lighting luminaries that will line the sidewalks and curbs, said Debbie Hall, one of those who will be creating and lighting the decorations.

Bulldogs rebound from ‘toughest week’ By MATT SIEGER

News-Gazette Contributor MARTINEZ, Calif. – After three consecutive losses last week, the Alhambra High basketball team had to make a choice.

Martinez Police blotter for Dec. 1-15, 2018 On December 1st at 12:13 am, Officer Angoco conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sweetwater Drive and Muir Road. He contacted the driver, a 28-year-old man from Concord, who had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

Martinez Business Beat, Dec. 23, 2018 Schroder Moves Family-Owned Insurance Company To Martinez Mayor Rob Schroder has fulfilled a dream. His family business, Schroder Insurance Services, has opened on Martinez’s Main Street.

UConn Huskies beat Cal Golden Bears 76-66 Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) No. 1 UConn held off a late rally from 14th-ranked and previously unbeaten California Golder Bears Women’s Basketball in a 76-66 win Saturday.His is how the majority of the world lives,” UConn’s coach Geno Auriemma said of playing tough games out of town.

Federal agents raid home, business of Martinez resident Federal Bureau of Investigation agents raided the Martinez home of Jeff and Paulette Carpoff, owners of DC Solar and the Martinez Clippers baseball club. Armando Gomez, the Carpoffs lawyer, emailed a statement to the Gazette Thursday evening.

AAUW Soup Supper The American Association of University Women (AAUW), Pleasant Hill-Martinez Branch, will hold its annual international “Soup Supper” on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at 6 PM at St.Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 1601 St. Mary Drive, in Pleasant Hill.

Accident starts era of Santa-tracking A mistaken printing of a telephone number in a department store’s advertisement could have been a calamity. Instead, it launched an annual event through which children can track Santa Claus as he makes his worldwide Christmas Eve journey to deliver presents.

Passion to the Streets stocking stuffing By KEVIN MURRAY

Special to the Gazette We had a great Passion to the Streets Stocking Stuffing event on Sunday, where a group of about 25 young women and parents from a Universal Fastpitch 16U team volunteered to stuff 100 stockings at Universal Sports Academy in Martinez. These stockings were all delivered to Christmas for Everyone, to be handed out by Santa on Christmas Day.

Plan for success if adopting new pet for Christmas MARTINEZ, Calif. – A new pet can be a great addition to a family or home during the holidays, and planning in advance can make the introduction successful, said Steve Burdo, community and media relations manager for Contra Costa County Animal Services Department.

FEMA opens Martinez office to help Camp Fire evacuees MARTINEZ, Calif. – Many evacuees from the November Camp Fire in Butte County and other California wildfires have found temporary homes in Contra Costa County while they decide whether to rebuild or move elsewhere, officials of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), have said.

Planning Commission to review Martinez’s proposed cannabis management MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Planning Commission will review proposals Thursday for the city’s proposed Cannabis Management Program.

At Home With Vivian: A Walk in Winter It’s been many years since I’ve spent time with a toddler. I used to remark that watching children at play was a thousand times more entertaining than any television show.

Matt Hall’s Eagle Scout project to help Monument Crisis Center MARTINEZ, Calif. – A Martinez resident is trying to achieve his Eagle Scout ranking through a project that helps those at Monument Crisis Center.

San Francisco 49ers beat Seahawks in overtime (photo gallery) The San Francisco 49ers stopped the Seattle Seahawks from clinching a NFL playoff berth with their 26-23 overtime victory. 49ers already eliminated from the playoffs – used a late field goal from kicker Robbie Gould to pull ahead in overtime to secure the win over the Seahawks Sunday.

PRMCC to open conversation on public art policy MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Park, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission will begin Tuesday to look at its role in developing a public art policy as well as in such projects as artistically painting utility boxes, which the panel has been has been encouraging since 2015.

Message from the Chief of Police, Dec. 2018 I wanted to share my thoughts on a recent tragedy that many of you may have heard about. We recently had a young man, a student at Alhambra High School who by all accounts is an all-around great young man, get injured in a car accident.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Christmas at the carousel The holiday season is here, and one of its more colorful traditions is the kid-friendly Christmas celebration at the historic carousel in Tilden Regional Park near Berkeley. The carousel is decorated with trees and lights.

Volunteers, gifts, money still needed for ‘Christmas for Everyone’ MARTINEZ, Calif. – An annual heartwarming event has a new place and some special requests for help this year.

Oakley man extradited from Texas to face multiple felony charges A 19-year-old Oakley man accused of making felony-level threats Oakley’s Freedom High School, has been extradited from Texas where he has been attending college to face those charges as well as those related to child pornography, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. In a statement released last week, the office said Tristan Curl also has been accused of felony distribution of child pornography and advertising of and distribution of child pornography.

Man injured by father’s truck in neighborhood minibike fracas MARTINEZ, Calif. – A 29-year-old man has been hospitalized after being run over by an unoccupied truck left running by his father during a neighborhood fight Thursday afternoon.

Column 1: Oh boy!! By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist OH BOY!! Noticed the weather is getting cooler?

PRMCC committee eyes park construction projects MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez has been working hard on its parks in the past several years, the Park, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission Parks and Waterfront Subcommittee heard Wednesday.

Council to revisit personal cannabis cultivation MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council will resume its introduction and first reading Wednesday of an ordinance that would regulate the cultivation of cannabis for personal use.

MHS to host John Mercurio book and talk What: Martinez Historical Society’s special presentation for the community with John Mercurio speaking about his book Highway 21: The Farm Road that Became an Interstate in the San Ramon and Amador Valleys When: Sunday, January 27, 2019; 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Where: Veterans Hall. 930 Ward Street.

Winter Jam drifting festival returns to Sonoma Winter Jam, Northern California’s largest drifting festival, is returning to Sonoma Raceway for two days of action this weekend. The event and its host, Sonoma Drift, will take over six different locations around the raceway, including two courses in the main paddock and courses at Turns 2 through 4, Turn 7, through the Esses of Turn 8 and around the hairpin at Turn 11 of the 12-turn road course.

MPD Officer of the Year … Congratulations to Officer Tatiana Montano for being selected as the Martinez Police Department Officer of the Year. “You do a great job serving our community and this honor is well deserved,” police chief Manjit Sappal.

PRMCC subcommittee meets today to address multiple park projects Martinez Park, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission’s Parks and Waterfront Subcommittee will meet today to consider three parks projects. The first is the 2018-19 Park Improvement Project update.

Martinez police, Republic offer holiday tips MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez residents are joining the rest of the country in participating in the biggest shopping season of the year.

Residents learn emergency preparedness in free special CERT class MARTINEZ, Calif. – In the wake of back-to-back deadly fire seasons, Martinez’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be giving residents two opportunities to learn how to prepare for emergencies, said Brian Lindblom, Martinez CERT director.

At Home With Vivian: Marathon man Before dawn on a Sunday morning, two weeks ago, the Roubal family drove through the cool darkness to the old town of Folsom. As early as it was, no one slept; too much excitement and adrenaline filled the air.

Board of Education selects design-build team for John Muir Elementary’s campus rebuild MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education chose the design-build team Monday that will rebuild the John Muir Elementary School campus.

Fatal mushrooms sprouting in area parks Two of the most toxic mushrooms are among those appearing in East Bay Regional Park District’s parks, and the agency has issued a warning about collecting wild mushrooms that can be fatal if consumed. Dave Mason, Public Information supervisor, issued the warning Wednesday.

Flooding on ballfields should cause no harm MARTINEZ, Calif. – Recent rains and a partially blocked storm drain may have made the Waterfront Park’s ballfields look like they were drowning in water.

Martinez Business Beat, Dec. 12, 2018 Martinez Chamber Mixer In Pleasant Hill

The December Business Mixer of the Martinez Chamber of Commerce will be at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Carlton Senior Living, 2770 Pleasant Hill Road, Pleasant Hill. Admission is free, and the event gives business representatives a chance to meet new Chamber members and build new connections.

Martinez Arts Association awards educational grants to local teachers The Martinez Arts Association has awarded over $2,000 in grants to 14 local teachers to use for funding art projects in their classrooms. Examples of how the funds will be used are: purchase of three-part harmony books for chamber choir, frames for exhibiting student photos, materials to make tiles, mosaics, fabric painting, plus watercolor tubes, palettes, canvas boards, and mini easels for students painting at the Martinez Marina. The funding for the grants is provided by MAA membership dues, Art in the Park proceeds and other events, and generous donors in our community like Shell Oil and other local businesses.

Alhambra Boy’s Soccer vs Berean Christian Photos by Mark Fierner ( Martinez News-Gazette ) Berean Christian beat Alhambra 2-1

Education board to see John Muir Elementary design-build agreement, elect officers MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will consider Monday authorizing Lathrop Construction Associates and HKIT Architects as the design-build team for the overhaul of John Muir Elementary School’s campus.

Council sends proposed personal marijuana law back for rewrite MARTINEZ, Calif. – Worried that a proposed personal-use marijuana law might be too strict, Martinez City Council asked its staff Wednesday to modify it to allow residents to use backyard greenhouses up to six allowed plants.

Farewell to City Manager Anne Cardwell Assistant City Manager Anne Cardwell (middle), who is leaving Martinez for the same position in Vallejo, is honored Wednesday with a proclamation from Martinez City Council. A veteran of 22 years of public and private sector work, she has spent 13 years with the city of Benicia before working since September 2016 as Martinez’s assistant city manager.

Martinez elections results certified, officials take oaths MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez election results have been certified by County Clerk Joseph E Canciamilla,and the three returning incumbents have taken their oaths of office.

Martinez Police blotter for Nov. 16-30, 2018 On November 16th at 1:01 am, Officer Angoco arrested a man who was in the middle of the roadway at Pacheco Boulevard and Howe Road for being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer. Case# 18-2748.

Bulldogs put away Gauchos 58-44 By MATT SIEGER

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor MARTINEZ, Calif. – For Alhambra basketball coach Chris Petiti, it’s all about his team achieving its potential.

Column 1: “Papa Bush” By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist “PAPA BUSH”, was a world class statesman who made us all proud that he was OUR President, the admired ‘leader of the free world’ who was respected by all who knew him. A personality not seen enough in this world of tension and chaos and strife.

Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in unincorporated Martinez A 41-year-old Discovery Bay man was fatally shot on Adelaide Drive near Pacheco Boulevard Wednesday morning after a gunfight with a Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputy who was attempted to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant, said Jimmy Lee, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer. He was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District who had been called to help.

Council considers cannabis ordinance, jobs, new garbage rates tonight MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council will introduce an ordinance tonight that would regulate personal-use cannabis cultivation, then turn its attention to a proposed increase in garbage rates.

At Home With Jeff: Good bugs & bad bugs By JEFF ROUBAL I have always loved bugs. As a child, I would watch them and play with them for hours.

Martinez Business Beat, Dec. 5, 2018 Holiday Boutique Continues Through Dec. 16

The Martinez Arts Association seventh annual Holiday Boutique will be selling arts items, jewelry and other handcrafted gifts through Dec.

Martinez residents accused of burglaries to home, cars A 43-year-old Martinez man is in custody after his arrest Sunday after police received reports someone appeared to be stealing property from a home as well as from several vehicles in the neighborhood of Sherree Drive and Sherree Court, according to a department statement released Monday by Lieutenant Steve Gaul. The first call came about 7:45 a.m. Sunday from a homeowner in the 600 block of Sherree Drive.

Federal government heeds Delta solons’ opposition, won’t lend money for water tunnels Some California authorities may want to build twin tunnels to move Sacramento River water to Southern California. But they won’t be getting a federal start-up loan for the project, State Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa), has announced.

‘Dogs rebound for Winter Tournament win The Alhambra Bulldogs basketball team took third place in the annual Alhambra Winter Tourna-ment on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Capuchino Mustangs (Millbrae) 58-52. The first quarter was a seesaw offensive battle.

Raiders lose to KC Chiefs 40-33 (photo gallery) Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette)

Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes Sunday to join Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as the only QBs to reach the 40 TD mark through 12 games. The Kansas City Chiefs won their first game since releasing star running back Kareem Hunt, 40-33 over the Oakland Raiders.

Alhambra falls short in Winter Tournament opener By MATT SIEGER

Martinez Gazette Contributor Martinez, CA – The Alhambra Bulldogs ran into a buzzsaw Thursday night in the form of the Rodriguez (Fairfield) Mustangs’ fast break. In the opener of the four-team Alhambra Winter Tournament, the Mustangs (2-0) ran their way to a 67-61 victory to advance to the tournament final on Saturday, when they will face the winner of Friday’s contest between Arroyo and Capuchino.

Letter to the Editor: The facts about Clippers baseball Clippers Baseball, You’re Entitled To Your Opinion But Not Your Own Facts

So, we had a little excitement this month, even made the bigs with stories being picked up by major online pubs (mostly because of the NASCAR connection) and some people have decided they need to try and capitalize on this unfortunate set of circumstance and spin tales. But here’s the thing the City of Martinez, myself included, has been interested in pursuing a baseball club down at the Waterfront Park dating back to February 2014.

Bulldogs take care of business versus Pinole Valley By MATT SIEGER

Martinez Gazette Contributor Martinez, Calif. – Alhambra High coach Chris Petiti, whose wife, Brittney, gave birth to the couple’s first child the previous day, didn’t hand out any cigars in the locker room after the game.

Alhambra Girls Basketball vs Kennedy High School Photos by Mark Fierner ( Martinez News-Gazette ) Alhambra girls basketball lost to Kennedy High School 59-46

Park It by Ned MacKay: Butterfly programs at Ardenwood As I’ve described in a previous column, large numbers of monarch butterflies usually spend the winter months in the eucalyptus groves at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont, as part of their multi-generational migratory life cycle. So far this season only a few butterflies have been spotted, but it’s possible that more are on their way.

Rec department packs more events into Holiday Frolic MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Martinez Recreation Department’s annual Holiday Frolic will have more events this year as it expands to a two-day celebration, and multiple downtown stops are participating.

At Home With Vivian: A new season It feels wonderful to finally have a chill in the air. Winter is on the way.

Jury sides with California in charity fraud case A jury has awarded the State of California $8.8 million in a case against a family accused of fraudulently soliciting charitable donations they said would assist wounded veterans as well as abused and neglected horses, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Monday. Instead of using the money to help the veterans and their families and any horses, the accused used donations to enrich themselves, Becerra said in a lawsuit he filed, claiming that California donors had been defrauded.

Mary Julia Silvera Mary Julia Silvera

Nov. 9, 1919 – Nov.

Martinez Business Beat, Nov. 28, 2018 Chamber Board Of Directors Meeting Today

The Martinez Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at noon today at Shell Western States Federal Credit Union, 1700 Pacheco Blvd. Santa Beer Crawl Dec.

MPD makes carjacking stop, arrests three teens MARTINEZ, Calif. – Three teenagers were arrested Sunday after Martinez Police stopped a car suspected of being taken last week in Oakland in a reported carjacking, according to the agency’s news announcement.

MUSD authorizes AHS sign language class MARTINEZ, Calif. – Alhambra High School students should get the opportunity to learn American Sign Language (ASL), the Martinez Unified School District Board of Education decided Monday.

AAUW holiday fashion show fundraiser The Pleasant Hill-Martinez Branch of the AAUW (American Association of University Women) in partnership with Macy’s is sponsoring “Remarkable You”, a Fashion Show Fundraiser on Saturday, December 1, 2018. The event starts at 1:00 PM at Macy’s in Walnut Creek located at 1301 Broadway Plaza.

Santa arriving at Buchanan Field airport Saturday Santa Claus and his helpers are flying Saturday morning into Contra Costa County Public Works’ Buchanan Field Airport Concord, where they will be collecting donations for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano and giving candy canes to children. Santa and his helpers will greet children behind the Crowne Plaza Hotel, and will move the event inside the hotel in case of rain.

Marathon grants to help wildfire victims Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), which operates the local Andeavor Refinery, has contributed $275,000 in grants to help in relief and recovery efforts associated with California wildfires, Patricia Deutsche, director of Government and Public Affairs, has announced. The grants, from Marathon Petroleum’s charitable foundation, have been awarded to multiple organizations that are aiding victims, her announcement said.

Police, outreach teams working to reduce parks’ public safety problems MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Police Chief Manjit Sappal and Officer Rodney Brinser praised the improvements at Martinez Waterfront Park Tuesday, telling the Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission (PRMCC) that some new elements will make their jobs easier.

Upcoming events at Main Street Arts For December at Main Street Arts, our “Small Wall” will be back, presenting affordable art for the holidays! We will be participating in two activities for the Holidays.

Board of Education to review development fees report, vote on AHS sign language class MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will review a report Monday on developer fees and their use during Fiscal Year 2017-18.

Bulldogs ride defense to opening win By MATT SIEGER

Martinez Gazette Contributor MARTINEZ, Calif. – There’s a fascinating video from the Planet Earth television series in which a polar bear is looking to feast on a walrus.

Column 1: Thanks for what? By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist THANKS FOR WHAT?!?! With the Thanksgiving holiday now behind us, we can imagine how many people near us in California, and those in the Southwest, Midwest and East Coast probably have had to ask the question, “Thanks for what?!?!

Rate review recommends increase for Republic Services MARTINEZ, Calif. – A review is recommending a rate increase of 3.84 percent for Republic Services garbage, recycling and green waste pickups, effective Jan.

DC Solar equipment restoring cell service to fire-devastated areas When people think of DC Solar products, they often think of entertainment – concerts, games or other big-venue events – where bright but temporary illumination is needed. And the company with connections to both Martinez and Benicia certainly does that.

Adopt a Pet, Nov. 25, 2018 These pets are available from Contra Costa County Animal Services and can be found on Petharbor.com. Miata (Perharbor ID No.

PG&E readies for Thanksgiving week storms More than 2,000 Personnel Continue to Support Camp Fire Response Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is readying for the most rainfall since early April across Northern and Central California starting Wednesday and continuing through the Thanksgiving weekend. PG&E electric crews and vegetation contract crews are on alert for potential outages and will be ready to respond to outages, and local emergency operations centers will activate as needed.

Planning Commission to hear design review request for development of former golf course MARTINEZ, Calif. – DeNova Homes will present its designs Tuesday to the Martinez Planning Commission for a 92-home development for the former Pine Meadow Golf Course property.

White Pony Express sends meals, cash to Paradise fire victims White Pony Express, the nonprofit organization that collects fresh produce from supermarkets and delivers it to distributors of food to the hungry, has been helping victims of the Camp Fire that destroyed the city of Paradise in Butte County. Starting last week, White Pony Express, the Pleasant Hill organization that was named the 2018 California Nonprofit of the Year in California Senate District 7, has been sending a refrigerated truck loaded with perishable, ready-to-eat food and envelopes of cash each day, said Steve Spraitzar, spokesperson, in his announcement.

Assistant city manager leaving for Vallejo MARTINEZ, Calif. – Assistant City Manager Anne Cardwell is leaving Martinez, having accepted the position of assistant city manager of Vallejo.

At Home With Jeff: Black Friday By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Like most other American families, the Roubals spend Thanksgiving Day cooking, cleaning, and preparing for the holiday – which we celebrate on the Friday after Thanksgiving. As it turns out, Friday is the best day for our family to gather.

Tip-off: Bulldogs ready for season opener Front row : Connor Gray, Jalen Shepard, Anthony Wong, Ekbir Purewal

Middle row: Lorenzo Fonseca, Thomas Major, Bobby Turnquist, Brody Eglite

Back Row: Jackson Hilton, Joshua Palmer, Wyatt Hammer, Iverson Suisala

(photo by Amy Hammer)

by Matt Sieger (Special to the Gazette) Alhambra High School’s third-year varsity basketball coach, Chris Petiti, likes the look of his team this season. The Bulldogs open the 2018-19 season Wednesday, November 21, at 5 p.m. at their home gym in a non-league contest against Armijo of Fairfield.

Letter to the Editor: I did not retire, I was ‘forced out’ I would like to correct the record as stated by Bill Sharkey III in the Sunday, Nov. 4 Martinez News-Gazette with regard to my leaving the Bay Area Crisis Nursery.

Martinez building economic foundation with action plan, council hears MARTINEZ, Calif. – When Community and Economic Development Director Christina Ratcliffe spoke to Martinez City Council last June about the city’s efforts to improve its economic development efforts, she described the work at the time as riding a bicycle while simultaneously riding it.

PRMCC to hear public safety update, review work plan items Tuesday MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission will hear a Martinez Police report Tuesday on public safety concerns in local parks.

Commission endorses personal cannabis cultivation ordinance MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Planning Commission has endorsed a proposed ordinance that regulates personal cultivation of cannabis, and has recommended it for City Council approval.

Deputies shutter illegal casino on Pacheco Boulevard, arrest one MARTINEZ, Calif. – Detectives from Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Special Investigation Unit shut down an apparent illegal casino Wednesday night in the 5000 block of Pacheco Boulevard between Arnold Drive and Blum Road, Jimmy Lee, public information officer, said Thursday.

Martinez author’s book recalls ‘The Railroad That Never Was’ MARTINEZ, Calif. – In an era when railroads throughout the United States were merging, two companies were so confident their merger request would be approved, they began painting locomotives and rolling stock in the bright, new logo pattern.

AHS softball athlete Sarah Shepherd selected to participate in Junior All-American games Game Day USA announced that Sarah Shepherd from Martinez was selected to participate in the Junior All-American Games at Miss Sarasota Softball Complex in Sarasota, Florida – November 23-25, 2018. Sarah plays for the Alhambra High School varsity team, playing shortstop, 2nd base and catcher.

Adopt a Pet, Nov. 18, 2018 These animals are available for adoption from Contra Costa County Animal Services, which has a special in November. It is offering any dog weighing 25 pounds or more for an adoption fee of $25.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Monarchs at Ardenwood For many years, hundreds of monarch butterflies have spent the winter months in the eucalyptus groves at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont as part of their migratory, multi-generational life cycle. The naturalists at Ardenwood have scheduled a whole series of programs from November through January, highlighting these fascinating insects and the beautiful spectacle they present as they flutter about in the trees.

Column 1: Veterans Day By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist VETERANS DAY (Armistice Day) was nicely observed in our community this past week. As was pointed out at services and in the press, this was Armistice Day, initially observing the end of World War One, “the war to end all wars”, on that November 11, 1918 day.

Shenkman clients Sanchez, Noonan sue city, say districts lines violate election code Two Martinez residents, represented by the same Malibu attorney firm that threatened to sue the city if it didn’t abandon at-large elections, have filed a suit claiming the Council-adopted districts violate the election code. Plaintiffs Felix Sanchez and Nancy Noonan also accuse 100 unnamed defendants in the suit, which says those individuals have violated the election code, failed to prevent Martinez from violating the code or are otherwise are responsible for the situation.

A Pointed Explanation I made an origami market bag last week just for fun. My friends Cathy and Jann came over to my house and we had a lovely time sewing together.

Council to hear economic plan update Martinez City Council will hear an update tonight on the first phase of the Economic Development Action Plan (EDAP) as well as information about the next two phases of the program. Zach Seal, Economic Development coordinator, wrote in his report that both the General Plan and the Downtown Specific Plan emphasize the importance of economic development to Martinez’s growth and its quality of life.

Cal defense dominates Trojans (photo gallery) Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette) Los Angeles: Cal defense dominates USC Saturday night. Cal beat USC 15-14.

Lawsuit against City of Martinez (copy of document) Malibu-based attorney Kevin Shenkman has filed a lawsuit against the city of Martinez. A copy of the suit is below.

Raiders drop to 1-8 after loss to Chargers Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) The 7-2 San Diego Chargers beat the 1-8 Oakland Raiders. 20-6.

MUSD to vote on CSEA contract, Sandy Hook Promise agreement MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education may vote Monday to ratify its contract with its chapter of the California School Employees Association (CSEA).

Measure D sales tax paving projects underway MARTINEZ, Calif. – Motorists in Martinez may be noticing more signs announcing a Measure D road repair project is underway, according to an announcement released by Rica Guidry, Martinez’s executive assistant to the city manager.

Couple says they received incorrect ballots at AHS pollsite MARTINEZ, Calif. – A couple related to the incumbent District 4 Council member, Debbie McKillop, said they were given the wrong provisional ballots during Tuesday’s election.

Early results favor Schroder, city sales tax, Siguenza, MUSD parcel tax MARTINEZ, Calif. – As votes continue to arrive at the Contra Costa County Elections Division, Martinez voters are preferring Mayor Rob Schroder to challenger Yazmin Llamas-Morales in Tuesday’s election.

Adopt a Pet, Nov. 11, 2018 These pets are available for adoption from Contra Costa County Animal Services. They are available at http://petharbor.com.

Thompson condemns shooting in Thousand Oaks, calls for immediate action in 116th congress Washington – Today Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after the tragic mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California. “Yet again, a nation stands horrified at a mass shooting.

Bowl for fun and profit AAUW (American Association of University Women) will hold a Bowling Blast event on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at the Paddock Bowl at 5915 Pacheco Boulevard in Pacheco. Each team will have four players (with one alternate if needed).

Column 1: While the nation scanned the results By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist WHILE THE NATION scanned the results from Senate and House races, along with statewide races, our community was waking up to local results, the most surprising for many being the apparent upset of Councilmember Debbie McKillop by John Stevens, a political newcomer. The difference in the tally of votes being only 25, the first results in print we saw Wednesday morning.

No Downtown Holiday Ice rink this year, Main Street Director says The rink, which had been set up in past years in Parking Lot 4, at the corner of Ferry Street and Marina Vista Avenue, has been giving individuals and families the chance to skate daily on ice, rather than an artificial surface. (photo by Robert Perry/Martinez News-Gazette)

MARTINEZ, Calif.

City honoring military service people in two Veterans Day ceremonies MARTINEZ, Calif. – Two ceremonies Monday, with the Martinez Veterans Commission as host, will honor those who have served in the military.

Residents sound off on ice rink cancellation Here are some selected readers comments regarding the news of the ice rink cancellation taken from Facebook. Mary Ewart: We wouldn’t be in shopping and eating around the Holidays in downtown Martinez if it weren’t for the rink!

Holiday Frolic needs volunteers The Martinez Recreation Department is expanding its Holiday Frolic to two days, and is seeking volunteers to make the event a success, Recreation Supervisor Patty Lorick said. The Light Parade, hair painting, face and fingernail painting will be Friday, Nov.

Bocce birthday Sante Cerri celebrated his 99th birthday with a day of bocce. Surrounded by freinds at the Bocce Courts, Cerri spent the day doing what he loves.

Festival of Altars celebration honors Dia de Los Muertos MARTINEZ, Calif. – Sugar skulls, cigar-box nichos, large displays and a plaza filled with dancers turned Main Street into a Central American festival Saturday during the Dia de Los Muertos Festival of Altars.

Martinez Police blotter for Oct. 1-15, 2018 On October 1st at 5:22 pm, Detective Wah responded to an argument between a man and woman in the 100 block of Berrellesa Street. The man was arrested for a parole warrant.

Park it by Ned MacKay: Closing a Bay Trail gap Construction is planned to close one of the largest remaining gaps in a trail that when completed will encircle all of San Francisco Bay. The project will extend the existing trail for one mile between Buchanan and Gilman Streets west of Golden Gate Fields in Albany and Berkeley.

Key ingredients for flood preparation: Sandbags, plastic, and hundreds of boots on the ground After a summer of non-stop fires, the threat of heavy winter rain poses a risk to California communities. State agencies warn charred landscapes could leave neighborhoods vulnerable to heavy rains and mudslides.

Martinez Business Beat, Nov. 7, 2018 Contra Costa County Employers Advisory Council Today The Contra Costa County Employers Advisory Council’s “The Hidden Untapped Talent” forum, also sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Contra Costa County, will start at 8 a.m. today at Willow Pass Community Center, 2748 East Olivera Road, Concord. The forum is open to employers, hiring managers and recruiters, and will have speakers, panel discussions and information about local resources.

Hospice Tree Of Lights to shine again Saturday MARTINEZ, Calif. – A large tree with branches that provide a canopy over both sides of Morello Avenue will sparkle at dusk Saturday with hundreds of white lights during the annual Hospice East Bay Tree of Lights ceremony.

At Home With Vivian: Veterans Day One hundred years. History was one of my favorite classes when I was a school girl.

City to honor veterans Nov. 12 The city of Martinez through its Martinez Veterans Commission will honor area veterans and their service in two ceremonies Monday, Nov. 12.

Thornton Wilder’s classic comedy delights at the Campbell By SCOTT BABA

Arts and Entertainment Editor Thornton Wilder’s “The Matchmaker,” now playing at the Campball Theater in Martinez, defies simple definition. It would be completely fair to label the play as a farce – it is, after all, extraordinarily farcical, with slapstick, confused identities, ridiculously unlikely coincidences and a brief moment of low-grade accidental crossdressing.

Column 1: Despite everything By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist “DESPITE EVERYTHING, I believe that people are really good at heart.” These words from someone in history. A young woman known to the world as Anne Frank.

Park it by Ned MacKay: Monarch butterfly research The time is fast approaching when monarch butterflies will make their appearance in the Bay Area, where the insects overwinter as part of their multi-generational migratory life cycle. One of their favorite winter homes is a eucalyptus grove at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont.

Elections Office updates procedure to avoid ‘multiple voting’ Concerned that some voters might be confused whether to vote by mail or in person and try to do both, Contra Costa County Elections Division has updated its procedures for Tuesday’s mid-term election. In a statement issued Wednesday, the Division said California law lets voters who are issued a vote-by-mail ballot to turn it in and vote at polls during Election Day.

Letter to the Editor: Pine Meadow going before court Dear Editor, The Friends of Pine Meadow lawsuit to overturn the City council’s “rewrite history” decision that changed Pine Meadow from open space to residential is finally going to be heard by Contra Costa Superior Court. On January 19, 2017 the City Council voted that the 43 year old open space designation for Pine Meadow was all just a mistake and Pine Meadow was supposed to be residential all along.

Drawing will determine which precincts’ vote will be counted manually MARTINEZ, Calif. – A drawing Wednesday will determine which of the Contra Costa County voting precincts’ ballots cast in Tuesday’s elections will be counted manually, according to an announcement from the Contra Costa County Elections Division.

Contra Costa County turnout likely good Tuesday MARTINEZ, Calif. – If history repeats itself, Contra Costa County should exceed the national percentages for voter turnout in Tuesday’s election.

Park District General Manager Robert Doyle awarded prestigious Pugsley Medal On September 26, 2018, Robert E. Doyle, East Bay Regional Park District’s General Manager, received the 2018 Honorable Cornelius Amory Pugsley Award medal. Selected by the American Academy of Park and Recreation Administration, the award honors champions of parks and conservation.

Contra Costa hosts drive-thru drop offs for mail ballots Contra Costa voters will have one more quick and easy way to return their Vote-By-Mail ballots on Election Day. The Contra Costa Elections Division is hosting a drive-thru ballot drop off site outside of its office, located at 555 Escobar Street in Martinez.

49ers beat up Raiders 34-3 (photo gallery) Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) Will Thursday night be remembered as Nick Mullens’ coming-out party? Let’s not go that far yet, but Mullens defied expectations and put on a show in his first NFL game, leading the 49ers to a 34-3 dismantling of the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football.” Mullens got off to a hot start, throwing touchdown passes on each of his first two drives.

Martinez to celebrate deceased loved ones Saturday at Dia de Los Muertos Altar Festival Martinez residents will gather along Main Street Saturday to remember deceased loved ones during the fifth annual Dia de Los Muertos Altar Festival. A collaboration of multiple organizations, the local Dia de Los Muertos activities began with the opening of an art exhibit at Martinez Library that continues through Nov.

Happy Birthday Mickey! Can you believe it? Mickey Mouse is going to be 90 years old on November 18th.

Colts beat up on Raiders (photo gallery) Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) A week off helped cure the Raiders offensive woes even without Amari and Marshawn around. The defense still is plagued by the problems that have been evident all season and a major reason why the Raiders are such a big disappointment in Jon Gruden’s first year back as head coach.

Alhambra girls volleyball vs. Terra Linda (photo gallery) Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Alhambra girls volleyball beat Terra Linda 3 sets to 1.

Bulldogs drop final game of season 44-36 (photo gallery) Photos by Mark Fierner ( Martinez News-Gazette ) It was Senior night Alhambra and Acalanes put on A offensive show Friday night at Knowles Field Alhambra. The Bulldogs fell short with a 44-36 lost.

Letter to the Editor: Support Martinez police officers by voting Yes on Measure X This November, the citizens of Martinez will be given the opportunity to partner and aid in sustaining the future of the Martinez Police Department by weighing in on Measure X. Measure X means securing retention of our current quality Martinez Police Officers as well as proactively recruiting future quality police personnel. We know what is paramount to our community, and the quality of life issues our citizens face on a daily basis; the increasing homeless rate, property crimes, traffic concerns, and school safety among the most prevalent.

Letter to the Editor: New energy in Martinez I’m a long-time Martinez resident and recent retiree. In 1972, I purposefully chose to move to Martinez because it reminded me of the small Midwest towns where I was born and grew up.

Martinez man charged with lewd acts with minor, producing child porn MARTINEZ, Calif. – A 21-year-old Martinez man has been arrested on multiple felony charges of committing lewd acts with a child younger than 13, producing child pornography and selling and distributing child sexual abuse material online, according to a statement released Friday by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Martinez woman starting support group for alienated grandparents MARTINEZ, Calif. – A Martinez woman who has been unable to visit with her nearby grandchildren has discovered she’s not alone So she’s starting an East Bay chapter of Alienated Grandparents Anonymous, a national group that began in Florida.

Claudia Murphy Whitnah: January 14, 1925 – October 7, 2018 By Harriett Burt A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 2, 2018 for Claudia Whitnah, who died on October 7, 2018 after a long and productive life. The beloved Whitnah was a well-known, longtime Martinez teacher and active citizen.

Waterfront Park ribbon cutting First row, l-r: PRMCC member Adrianne Ursino, Vice-Mayor Lara DeLaney, Mayor Rob Schroder, Councilmember Debbie McKillop, PRMCC member Satinder Malhi. Back row: City Manager Brad Kilger, PRMCC Chair Dylan Radke, Recreation Supervisor Patty Lorrick, City Engineer Tim Tucker and representatives of Dillingham and Suarez and Munoz.

Contra Costa County Office of Education hosts first-ever Safe Schools Summit PLEASANT HILL, Calif., October 25, 2018 – The first-ever Contra Costa County Safe Schools Summit, featuring the official launch of the partnership between the Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE) and Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) was held on Wednesday, October 24, at the Pleasant Hill Community Center. The Summit was an opportunity to officially launch the CCCOE’s new partnership with the national non-profit organization, SHP, and included an engaging and collaborative conversation about efforts to prevent, prepare, and respond to incidents of violence on school campuses.

City seeks ways to discourage illegal sideshows MARTINEZ, Calif. – In July, three people were arrested and 43 others were ticketed in July during a breakup of an illegal reckless-driving “sideshow” in Antioch that attracted about 200 people, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Adopt a pet, Oct. 28, 2018 These pets are available for adoption from the Contra Costa County Animal Services Department. They are available at http://petharbor.com.

Column 1: Voters beware!!! VOTERS BEWARE!!! Be certain you receive and read your voters’ guide sent to you recently by the County Clerk’s Elections Depart- ment.

Historical Society members collecting family recipes MARTINEZ, Calif. – Charlene Perry is known for having founded the Martinez Historical Society and Museum and for having written about the city’s past.

Letter to the Editor: Keep incumbents in Martinez As a former Martinez city council member I know first-hand the difficult task faced by the city and level of perseverance it takes to improve and revitalize your community and how many factors enter into success. Nothing happens overnight.

Alhambra Girls Volleyball Beat Albany Cougars. Photo Gallery Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Alhambra beat the Cougars three games to zero.

More Halloween events bring chills, thrills to Martinez Want to find some chilling and thrilling events to make Halloween frightful fun? Tonight’s Hunter’s Moon Cemetery Tour may be exactly the ticket.

Elliott wins in Kansas, championship candidates cut to eight With a little bit of luck on pit road, and a car just fast enough to withstand two hard-chargers behind him, Chase Elliott won Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Elliott didn’t need the win to progress to the next round of championship playoffs; two weekends ago he guaranteed his advance by winning at Dover, Del., his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup victory.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Keen for Halloween Goblins and ghosts will gather to celebrate Halloween with non-scary activities at several East Bay Regional Parks in coming days. Here’s a roundup.

National Park Ranger Betty Reid Soskin to speak at AAUW Community Event Famed National Park Service Ranger Betty Reid Soskin turned 97 on September 22 but she doesn’t let that slow her down. Her blog shows 29 events, including two separate flights to Southern California, planned from October 1 through Wednesday, November 7, the day she speaks about her life and experiences at St.

Martinez Business Beat, Oct. 24, 2018 Retro Now Joins Main Street Businesses Joining the other businesses in the 500 block, Retro Now has opened at 531 Main St. “This is truly the ‘fabulous 500 block, as there is rarely a vacant store front,” said owner Carolyn Hill in her announcement of the store’s opening.

MUSD using Sandy Hook Promise to increase school safety MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education endorsed a memorandum of understanding Monday that will allow the use of two portions of the Sandy Hook Promise program to increase school safety.

Adopt a Pet, Oct. 24, 2018 These pets are available for adoption from the Contra Costa County Animal Services Department, and can be found on petharbor.com. Risa (petharbor ID#A0922025) is a beautiful, young pup looking for a human with a lap to lie in.

At Home With Jeff: “Pockets” By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist One of my favorite games to play when our kids were little was “What is in your pockets?” We played this while waiting somewhere or killing time. We would sit on a curb and everyone would empty his or her pockets.

Community starts fundraisers for AHS athlete injured in car crash at Marina MARTINEZ, Calif. – A 16-year-old Alhambra High School athlete remains hospitalized after being seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month near the Martinez Marina.

Ceremony Thursday to mark official reopening of Waterfront Park A ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday will mark the official reopening of Martinez Waterfront Park, according to Rica Guidry, executive assistant to the city manager. The ceremony will take place at the ballfields entrance off Joe DiMaggio Drive, she said in the city’s announcement.

Council district 4 candidates Q and A part II Prior to every election, the Martinez News-Gazette asks local candidates a series of questions to inform voters about how those candidates stand on select issues. Below are the responses to three of seven questions submitted to Councilmember Debbie McKillop and challenger John Stevens.

Vice-Mayor Lara DeLaney candidate Q & A part II Here is part I of the candidate Q and A Measure X, if it passes, would give the city some financial breathing room to address services and other needs. How do you feel about Measure X, what it would mean if it passes and what it would mean if it were to fail?

Rams beat 49ers, stay undefeated (photo gallery) Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Things came much easier than the past two weeks for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday as they dominated the 49ers en route to a 39-10 victory in San Francisco. The Rams forced four turnovers and blocked a punt, scoring 24 points off of those takeaways.

Martinez Police Blotter for Sept. 16-30, 2018 On September 16th at 3:30 pm, a 25-year-old man from Walnut Creek called dispatch to report he “knocked a guy out” in the bathroom at Hidden Lakes Park. The suspect was arrested for battery.

Halloween candy hunt Thursday at Holiday Highlands Park Barbara and Marty’s Halloween, the Martinez Recreation Department’s old fashioned Halloween candy hunt, will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Holiday Highlands Park, at Fig Tree Lane off Arnold Drive.

Martinez marina expenses stable, revenues higher since dredging MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Martinez Marina has experienced an upswing in its revenues and has stabilized its expenses since the city dredged the area in 2017, Jim Haynes, chief executive officer of Almar Marinas, said Tuesday.

BOE to vote on Sandy Hook Promise agreement MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will vote Monday whether to participate in the Sandy Hook Promise “Know the Signs” program that are designed to improve school safety.

Martinez Rotary celebrates World Polio Day Martinez Rotary members join millions reaching out on World Polio Day October 24th to raise awareness, funds and support to end polio – a vaccine preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today. Since Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative 30 years ago, the incidence of polio has plummeted by more than 99.9 percent, from about 350,000 cases a year to just 22 cases in 2017.

Letter to the Editor: Measure X a ‘necessary, step forward’ for city Dear Editor, As voting season enters the final stretch and we begin to receive our ballots in the mail, I’d like to share why I’m supporting Measure X this November. A half-cent sales tax equal to about a dime a day, Measure X provides critical funds to improve our water and flood control infrastructure, boost public safety, maintain city parks and ensure adequate funding for essential city services.

Parent Coffee: An conversation with Nicole Hockley, founding member of Sandy Hook Promise Attention Contra Costa County parents of current K-12 students, the Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE) and the 32nd District PTA invite you to a Parent Coffee, featuring Nicole Hockley, founding member of Sandy Hook Promise, on Wednesday, October 24, from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at the Pleasant Hill Community Center. Hockley will give a brief presentation on Sandy Hook Promise, followed by answering audience questions.

MUSD school board candidates Q and A Prior to every election, the Martinez News-Gazette asks local candidates a series of questions to inform voters about how those candidates stand on select issues. Below are the responses to five questions submitted to Martinez Unified School District trustee Deidre Siquenza and challenger Craig Lazzeretti.

Council extends commercial cannabis moratorium MARTINEZ, Calif. – Reluctant to extend a moratorium on commercial cannabis operations for an entire year, Martinez City Council decided Wednesday the city’s regulation of those businesses must be in place by July 31, 2019.

PRMCC moves forward on 2019-20 work plan MARTINEZ, Calif. – Seeing the Municipal Code as the foundation for the Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission’s function, the panel’s members indicated Tuesday that updating and consolidating the code regarding the Commission’s roles and responsibilities could be a top priority on its 2019-20 work plan.

Warriors beat Oklahoma City 108-100 (photo gallery) Photos by Gerome Wright ( Martinez News-Gazette ) Opening night in the NBA is always special. For the GS Warriors, this one had even more to it.

Vice-Mayor Lara DeLaney candidate Q & A part 1 Vice-Mayor Lara DeLaney, who is unopposed in the District 1 contest, answered candidate questions from the Martinez News-Gazette Please introduce yourself. Why are you uniquely suited to be a Councilmember?

MN-G city council district 4 candidates Q and A Prior to every election, the Martinez News-Gazette asks local candidates a series of questions to inform voters about how those candidates stand on select issues. Below are the responses to four of seven questions submitted to Councilmember Debbie McKillop and challenger John Stevens.

At Home With Vivian: Pumpkins! Dear Great Pumpkin, I am looking forward to your arrival on Halloween night. I hope you will bring me lots of presents.

Mary Susan Baier Mary Susan Baier was born January 5, 1957 in Walnut Creek, CA. With family by her side, she passed away in Colorado on September 5, 2018 after a struggle with cancer (mesothelioma). Raised in Martinez, Mary was a 1975 graduate of Alhambra High School, then earned her B.A. in Industrial Arts at Humboldt State University. A civilian with the United States Air Force, Mary started her career at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA and retired 30 years later from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, CO. We will remember Mary for her creativity and kindness, unique sense of humor, and love of cooking, crafting, sewing, kite-flying, and the children in her life.

MN-G mayoral candidates Q & A Prior to every election, the Martinez News-Gazette asks local candidates a series of questions to inform voters about how those candidates stand on select issues. Below are the responses to seven questions submitted to Mayor Rob Schroder and challenger Yazmín Llama-Morales.

Cal blown out by UCLA 37-7 (photo gallery) Photos by Guri Dhaliwal (Martinez News-Gazette)

Cal was shutout in the first half, scored right away in the second quarter and then didn’t sniff the end zone after that drive. UCLA dominated on both sides of the football, the defense was gashed on the ground by Kelley and the Cal offense was as abysmal as I have ever seen it.

Lakers outlast Warriors 119-105 (photo gallery) Photos by Kym Fortino (Martinez News-Gazette) The Lakers and Warriors played once again on Friday, and this time, the Lakers left several players out. The Warriors, on the other hand, let their stars play.

Kader Walk to help Juvenile Hall Auxiliary, youth A 5M walk-run Saturday at the Lafayette Reservoir will benefit the youth of Contra Costa County’s Juvenile Hall. The Chief Philip Kader Annual Walk is the marquis event that both raises money for the Juvenile Hall Auxiliary and celebrates youth who are striving to make positive changes in their lives so they can become productive members of the community, according to information provided by the Auxiliary, a registered nonprofit organization.

Mayor’s Message: Answering some questions Measure X It is now October and autumn is here. The days are shorter, it is dark when we get up for work, and it is getting darker every night when we come home.

Wilbert Hall Wilbert Hall

Oct. 22, 1931 – Sept.

At Home With Vivian: Home Tour Plus Mark your calendars for the 12th annual Martinez Home Tour coming this Saturday, October 13th from 10am to 4pm. Go early and check out the fun raffle prizes!

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals. Photo Gallery Photos by Gerome Wright ( Martinez News-Gazette ) 49ers lose to the Cardinals 28-18

Martinez Historical Society to hold 2018 Home Tour, Oct. 13 The houses on this year’s tour are in two clusters. The first is near Martinez Junior High School, a Spanish Revival structure built in 1931.

Column 1: Say what?? SAY WHAT?? The acknowledged ‘groper-in-chief’ who uses the Oval Office as a potty break between his jaunts across the country for political rallies, has now, to his hyped-up so-called supporters in the ‘heart of the nation’, sort of stubbed his toe by mocking a nationally-recognized accuser who told her story in front of the Senate Judicial Committee last week.

Art passages gallery show illustrates importance of early child care MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– A free exhibit of art by children and photographs of community-based child care centers is designed to show the availability of early child care programs in Contra Costa County.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Meander through Morgan Morgan Territory Regional Preserve east of Mt. Diablo is one of the more remote and beautiful regional parklands, with grasslands, oak groves, and panoramic views of the mountain and Central Valley.

Letter to the Editor: No cannabis shops in Martinez Despite the current ban on the establishment of Pot Shops in Martinez, a recent city council meeting centered only on where, not if, a shop would be permitted. All the city council members appeared to assume that the opening of 1 or 2 marijuana dispensaries would be a boon to our city.

Residents stop by for coffee with cops Residents and Martinez Police officers chatted Wednesday on Main Street during the annual Coffee With a Cop MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– For a few hours Wednesday, Martinez residents and others walking along Main Street could have a free cup of coffee and spend some time chatting with a police officer.

Missing woman, Sidney Avant, found Sidney Avant, the 24-year-old woman being sought by her father, Robert, after she left the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center, Martinez, Sept. 17, has been found, according to reports made public through social media postings.

Board Of Education to air unions’ salary settlements, costs MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Martinez Unified School District’s Board of Education will conduct public hearings Monday before voting on agreements with its employees’ labor representatives.

Over 10k expected in ‘Tough Mudder NorCal’ SONOMA, Calif. ­­– More than 10,000 competitors from around the world have been competing at Sonoma Raceway since Saturday and are on course today to see if they are “Tough Mudders.” Although the track is best known for motorsports, Tough Mudder NorCal is strictly people-powered.

Experienced hands will take wheel of SCCA Pace Car at Sonoma during runoffs SONOMA, Calif. ­­– When the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) brings its 55th annual National Championship Runoffs to Sonoma Raceway Oct.

Pink police patches MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Martinez Police Department is selling pink versions of their department patches to raise money for the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade.

Survey: Martinez one of California’s safest cities Martinez is 38th in a survey of California’s 50 safest cities that used Federal Bureau of Investigation statistics in its analysis. The list was made by SafeWise, an online safety resource that provides reviews and other information about communities and annually releases its “safest cities” reports.

Dorothy Ann Troia Dorothy Ann Troia

Feb. 9, 1921 – Sept.

Groundbreaking ceremony marks the official start to South I-680 express lane MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– With the turn of five golden shovels, area officials on Wednesday marked the beginning of a $127 million construction project that will complete an express lane on southbound Interstate-680 from Marina Vista Avenue in Martinez to the Contra Costa-Alameda counties’ shared line.

MCST wins league championship for seventh year in a row By COURTNEY MASELLA-O’BRIEN

Contributor The Martinez Community Swim Team (MCST) Otters finished up the 2018 swim season with excellent results at the Twin County League Championships on July 28, 2018 and the Contra Costa County Championships on August 11 and 12, 2018. Once again MCST came out on top at the League Championship with a whopping 3,050 points combined team score.

Martinez woman who wanted to adopt ‘Petey’ sought – he’s available MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– A Martinez woman was disappointed when she missed the chance to adopt a dachshund named “Petey” from the Dublin SPCA is being sought by the woman who did adopt the dog.

Mickie McCown Reynolds Mickie McCown Reynolds

Feb. 7, 1940 – June 30, 2018

Resident of Martinez, Calif.

Alhambra Loses Big On Homecoming. Photo Gallery Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Final score Dogs 9 – Mats 41

Alhambra Girls Volleyball vs Miramonte. Photo Gallery Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Alhambra Lady Bulldogs beat Miramonte Matadors 3 sets to 2 sets

Father still searching for missing daughter who was last seen in Martinez MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Robert Avant and his 24-year-old daughter, Sidney, have had a long-standing agreement that no matter what she’s doing, she would keep in touch with her father.

Shell/MEF Run For Education raises $90,000 for local schools MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Joseph Huang was first in the men’s 10k category, and Sigrid Fallentine was first in the women’s category in the same event in Sunday’s Shell/MEF Run for Education.

Open house turns parking lot into model railroaders’ delight MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– From massive outdoor garden-scale layouts to tiny but detailed N-scale railroads, model train exhibits will be filling the parking lot in front of Just Trains for its annual open house.

MTA, CCTA breaking ground today in Martinez for I-680 express lane MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– A ground-breaking ceremony this morning will mark the beginning of an 11-mile southbound express lane on Interstate-680 from Marina Vista Avenue in Martinez to Rudgear Road in Walnut Creek.

Martinez Business Beat, Oct. 3, 2018 Downtown Martinez Zombie Brew Crawl Tickets Available, Trunk-Or-Treat Oct. 28

Tickets to the Main Street Martinez Zombie Brew Crawl, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct.

At Home With Vivian: Past tents Why can’t you run through a campground? You have to “ran” because it’s past tents.

Raiders win in a battle against Browns By FELICIA D. PURCELL

Martinez News-Gazette Reporter The last time the Oakland Raiders went 0-3 was 2014 and Dennis Allen was the head coach. Remember him?

Martinez police celebrating ‘Coffee With Cops’ today MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Mar­tinez Police will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day today in Main Street Plaza.

Raiders Take Down Browns. Photo Gallery Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette)

As much as the Oakland Raiders felt like they might have let a couple of winnable games slip away to start this season, they might have stolen one away from the Cleveland Browns to spoil Baker Mayfield’s first career start. Derek Carr led a game-tying drive in the final seconds of regulation after a replay review took away a Cleveland first down and the Raiders got their first win since Jon Gruden’s return to the sideline by beating the Browns 45-42 on Matt McCrane’s 29-yard field goal in overtime Sunday.

Measure X is essential for Martinez Dear Editor: I have been reading with interest the varied letters on the Measure X issue. The question is: should we or shouldn’t we pass this ½ cent sales tax.

Alhambra Girls Volleyball vs Las Lomas. Photo Gallery Photos by Mark Fierner Alhambra beat Las Lomas three Matches to one.

At Home With Jeff: Artichokes By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist My father was born and raised near Omaha. When he moved to California, Dad became somewhat of a celebrity in his hometown.

District 4 council candidates discuss Martinez issues on CCTV Martinez voters will be deciding only one Council seat this year since the city was accused by a Malibu attorney, Kevin Shenkman, representing a San Antonio client, of violating the California Voting Rights Act through its at-large elections. To avoid risking millions of dollars in a court battle with Shenkman, the City Council adopted four Council districts, but kept the mayor an at-large race.

Mayoral candidates spar in CCTV interview Martinez Mayoral race challenger Yazmin Llamas-Morales said her city is fractured, its municipal budget is facing fiscal calamity and its residents are looking to fresh faces like hers for solutions, even if that means she would spend time on a learning curve. Incumbent Mayor Rob Schroder said residents he meets are more optimistic, saying they like where they live.

Alhambra girls volleyball vs Acalanes (photo gallery) Photos by Mark Fierner ( Martinez News-Gazette ) Alhambra Girls volleyball beat the Dons 3 sets to 2.

Alhambra girls water polo vs. College Park (photo gallery) Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Alhambra Lady Bulldogs Waterpolo lost to the College Park Falcons 17-3

Alhambra water polo vs College Park (photo gallery) Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Alhambra boys waterpolo lost to College Park 15-5

Hotrod Hoodlums, Chrysler of Fairfield event Saturday to help Las Juntas Elementary A team-up event Saturday between a Fairfield Chrysler dealership and a Bay Area car club will help raise money for a Martinez elementary school during its annual PTA car show and barbecue. Chrysler of Fairfield is bringing its parent company’s “Cars 4 Classrooms” fundraising program to Las Juntas Elementary School Saturday.

Council to hear appeal of cannabis dispensary permit Martinez City Council will hear an appeal tonight of the Planning Commission’s approval of a conditional use permit for a medicinal marijuana dispensary in a suite at 4808 Sunrise Drive. After several Planning Commission meetings to determine whether a gym that’s a tenant in the building has enough young clientele to be called as a “youth center,” that panel approved the conditional use permit July 3 and urged the Council to adopt an ordinance approving a development agreement with the applicant.

Letter to the editor: Why I am not supporting Measure X In the Sunday, September 16th edition of this paper a letter from Gay Gerlack was published in support of Measure X. I wanted to write a letter, which I will hope you will publish, to help your readers consider some of the problems with Measure X. This letter is a bit longer, but given that no argument against Measure X will appear in November’s voter information ballot, I hope that you will indulge it. On its face, Measure X sounds like a tremendous opportunity to solve some of our city’s toughest challenges: homelessness, school safety, recruitment and retention of police officers and other essential city workers, 911 response time improvement, crime prevention and investigation and prevention, youth and senior programs, maintenance and infrastructure issues, and other essential city services.

Dixon wins IndyCar Championship, Hunter-Reay takes Sonoma’s final Grand Prix Sonoma Raceway saw its last IndyCar race weekend conclude Sunday night the crowning of five-time series champion Scott Dixon. It also awarded the Grand Prix of Sonoma trophy to Ryan Hunter-Reay, a driver who led the race virtually from green to checkered flags, and it introduced fans to Patricio O’Ward, a 19-year-old rookie who achieve two important career goals on his first try.

Inmate’s death under investigation MARTINEZ, Calif. – The death of a 61-year-old inmate in the Martinez Detention Facility is under investigation by both the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office, said Jimmy Lee, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

At Home With Jeff: Dogs I have known By JEFF ROUBEL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist “Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.”

Letter to the Editor: Riverhouse bed bug infestation Hello, I live next to your office at the Riverhouse. It has been known that there is a long time problem of bed bugs at the low income subsidized housing unit.

ITLAPD: British ‘Pirate’ well represented in Bay Area Belay yer deck-swabbing, ye scurvy dogs! Today be International Talk Like a Pirate Day.

Martinez Business Beat, Sept. 19, 2018 ‘Little Girl Lost’ Author Signing Books Saturday, Sept. 22., at White Rabbit Angel Vetrano, author of “Little Girl Lost – A Real Story of PTSD” will be signing copies of her book at White Rabbit Boutique,529 Main St., from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept.

Letter to the Editor: The people have spoken for legal recreational cannabis A recent letter to the editor in regards to legal cannabis in Martinez stated “Martinez is getting seduced into the marijuana business. It’s most apparent motive is that we need the money.

Martinez police blotter for Aug. 16-31, 2018 On August 16th at 9:50 a.m. Officer Voyvodich’s license plate reader (LPR) alerted to a stolen vehicle parked in the 2400 block of Monterey Avenue. He contacted a female subject in possession of the vehicle key.

Library fundraiser The Friends of the Martinez Library is having a wine tasting fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at the Conrad Viano Winery, 150 Morello Ave.

49ers 30-27 Hold on to win home opener vs Lions. (photo gallery) Photos by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) The 49ers improved to 24-10-1 all-time against the Lions at home. Including the postseason, San Francisco has now recorded 13-consecutive home victories against Detroit, which is the longest active home winning streak against any opponent.

Mayor, school board president should focus on school safety, not election law minutiae Now that Mayor Rob Schroder and school board President Jonathan Wright have teamed up on an op-ed discussing the nuances of election law (“Contra Costa Elections Department wrongly blames School Board, City for voting confusion”) , perhaps they can carve out some time to work together on matters that actually impact the well-being of our residents and children. I was interested and pleased to learn recently that the city had included in the ballot language for its November sales tax measure “school safety” as one of the intended uses for the funds.

County receives grant to help end sexual, domestic violence, abuse MARTINEZ, Calif. – Contra Costa County has been awarded a federal grant of nearly $1 million to help respond to incidents of sexual assault, domestic and dating violence and stalking.

PRMCC to hear about Prop 68 funds MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Martinez might be able to use Proposition 68 money for park improvements, a former Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission (PRMCC) member will tell the panel Tuesday.

Veterans Commission plans November ceremonies MARTINEZ, Calif. – Taking the lead of the federal government, which will be observing Veterans Day Nov.

Grand Prix of Sonoma to decide IndyCar champion for last time When the checkered flag flashes later today at Sonoma Raceway, the winning driver of the Grand Prix of Sonoma will have earned fans’ cheers. In addition, the 2018 Verizon/IndyCar series champion will be crowned at the conclusion of the race.

Column 1: Where were you By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist WHERE WERE YOU when the twin towers in New York City came crashing down? What were you doing?

Message from the Chief of Police, Sept. 2018 By MANJIT SAPPAL

Martinez Chief of Police MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– This month our community celebrated another successful National Night Out and every year the event gets better and better!

DeSaulnier announces app coding contest for area high school students MARTINEZ, Calif. – High school students who live in U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier’s district, California 11, may compete in the fourth annual Congressional App Challenge, a coding competition.

Letter to the Editor: No weeds in the garden Martinez is getting seduced into the marijuana business. It’s most apparent motive is that we need the “money”.

Letter to the Editor: Why I’m supporting Measure X I was part of the Citizens for Measure H, a $30,000,000 bond that the citizens of Martinez approved to rebuild our pool, upgrade our library, and renovate our parks. One of the concerns was that once this work was accomplished, would the city be able to provide proper maintenance.

DTSC considering Shell’s RCRA permit renewal MARTINEZ, Calif. – The California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) is considering the Shell Martinez Refinery’s Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) permit renewal application that would delay closure of a hazardous waste management unit so Pond 7 could be used for non-hazardous wastewater treatment.

Gipner: Measure X critical to Martinez’s future Today I would like to talk about the half-cent sales tax measure that the City Council placed on the November 6 ballot. It is called Measure X – the City of Martinez Quality of Life/Essential Services Measure.

Letter to the Editor: Keep dispensaries out of downtown Martinez For ten years Martinez has been struggling with marijuana dispensaries. Wasting valuable time in futile efforts to locate the perfect area in Martinez for such a thing.

School board, teachers union disagree over district’s financials MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– How Martinez Unified School District receives and spends its money took center stage Monday night, not just during the regular meeting, when the past year’s actuals were presented, but also during a lengthy public comment portion prior to a closed session that let the Board meet with labor negotiators.

At Home With Vivian: In the News Change is inevitable and it’s usually for the best. Can you imagine driving a car without seatbelts or air conditioning?

Rams Dominate Raiders 33-13 Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) As the Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Rams progressed, the difference between the coaches on each sideline started to show until the Rams put the game out of reach in a 33-13 win. After trailing 10-7 in what was Jon Gruden’s return to coaching the Raiders, the Rams took the game over in the second half, outscoring the home team 23-0 in that span.

Cardinal take down Trojans 17-3 (photo gallery) Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette) It wasn’t what anybody would call a pretty win, but they all look beautiful in the win column. No.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Coastal Cleanup Every year at this time, there’s a call for volunteers to help remove trash and recyclables from shoreline parks, lakes and along creeks throughout California. Coastal Cleanup 2018 is from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept.

Hometown Herbalist: Back to school By ANNA MARIE BEAUCHEMIN Pencils, backpacks, papers, and likely a whole lot of energy – the return to school is a notoriously wacky time of year. Young kids are bubbling with excitement about the year ahead, while simultaneously mourning the loss of abundant free time and late morning wakeups.

Martinez could have commercial marijuana law by November MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Martinez could have its commercial marijuana ordinance in place as soon as November, city staff members told the City Council Wednesday night.

Message from the Mayor: Upcoming elections By ROB SCHRODER

Mayor of Martinez Many of you, like my wife and I, recently received a letter from the Contra Costa County Elections Department advising you that your precinct no longer has a polling place and you will be voting by mail, whether you signed up for it or not. I have received many emails from Martinez voters complaining that they do not trust voting by mail and want to cast their ballot in person at their neighborhood-polling place.

Board of Education eyes finances, school safety MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Martinez Unified School District managed to curb expenses in Fiscal Year 2017-18, but still spent more than it received, according to a report the District’s Board of Education will hear Monday.

MEA launches petition for teachers’ contract settlement, strike possible MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– The Martinez Education Association, the labor organization representing Martinez Unified School District teachers, is asking people to sign an online petition urging a contract settlement, saying members “are preparing to strike if necessary.” The petition is on the website Change.org, and MEA representatives said they may surpass their goal of 1,000 signatures.

Mutt Strutt Thursday at Susana Park MARTINEZ, Calif. – This is no simple dog walk – the Martinez Recreation Division’s annual Mutt Strutt will be Thursday at Susana Park.

Adopt a pet: Sept. 9, 2018 Nala, No. A897889, has been in the Martinez shelter for nearly 10 months, and employees there say they can’t figure out why it has taken her so long to find a permanent home.

Officers, others remember Sgt. Starzyk’s sacrifice MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Between the solemn sound of a bagpipe to the somber notes of “Taps,” Martinez Police Sgt.

Artist’s beaver mural attracts attention MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– When artist Tim Hon made his first stroll of Martinez’s downtown area a few years ago, he was impressed.

Federal grand jury indicts Martinez woman on multiple fraud charges MARTINEZ, Calif. – A federal grand jury has indicted a Martinez woman with charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, identity theft and credit card charges, the Northern California district of the United States Department of Justice announced in a prepared statement released jointly by United States Attorney Alex G. Tse and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge John F. Bennett.

At Home With Vivian: Just a Routine Labor Day has come and gone. The kids are back in school.

City staff seeks more input for developing marijuana ordinance MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Martinez employees will ask the Martinez City Council today for additional guidance as they craft a proposed marijuana ordinance to regulate commercial and other operations.

Martinez Business Beat, Sept. 5, 2018 GALA Ribbon Cutting Thursday

The GALA Ribbon Cutting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at The GALA, 723 Alhambra Ave., to celebrate the company’s grand opening. Refreshments will be served.

Keselowski wins at Darlington by a nose In NASCAR, sometimes the race is won on the track and sometimes it’s won on pit road. Brad Keselowski got his victory Sunday in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, but the real race wasn’t to the finish line – it was getting off pit road.

Clippers end season strong (photo gallery) The Clippers finish the 2018 regular season 29-51, including a 21-19 record in the second half. To be notified first when 2019 tickets and season tickets go on sale, head to tinyurl.com/clippers2019.

Column 1: John McCain By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist JOHN MCCAIN, military hero, national statesman with accolades pouring in from all across the nation and around the globe, with so many accounts of his storied life, and tragic years in enemy hands. A life none of us would care to have lived, but a life lived fully to the betterment of the nation, thanks to a super patriot who knew in his on mind the difference between right and wrong, good and bad on all issues he faced, and responded accordingly.

Fans find fun at Clippers games MARTINEZ, Calif. – Fans turned out for the inaugural year of the Martinez Clippers professional baseball team, sticking by the players during the early losses and enjoying the turnaround that started stacking more games in the win column.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Labor Day weekend in the regional parks If you’re not leaving town on Labor Day weekend, there are all kinds of enjoyable activities planned close to home in the East Bay Regional Parks. Check out Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont, which will stage its annual Rail Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Sept.

Our Town: A city without a city hall By CHARLENE PERRY

Reprinted from January 1985

Editor’s Note: Due to the pressures of time, energy and upcoming knee surgery, this writer will return from time to time to reaching into the treasure chest of Charlene Perry’s well-researched columns from the 1980s and 90s. This piece, from 1985, will be the introduction to a forthcoming article about how the Don Ignacio Martinez Plaza in front of City Hall came to be.

Farmer’s Market: The Perfect Pear Fall is coming and one of the first fruits to arrive this time of year is the pear. Alhambra Valley Pears & Beef, a family-run ranch nestled in the open space area of the Alhambra Valley / Briones Valley Agricultural Preserve in the hills of Martinez brings some of the best Bartlett pears around.

Martinez gains new Main Street Director, Peterson joins Clippers MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Main Street Martinez has a change of leadership, although longtime executive director Leanne Peterson hasn’t gone far.

Letter to the Editor: Don’t like vote by mail Dear Editor, I am one of those persons directly affected by the change to districted elections in our city. I received the letter from Joe Cancimilla stating that my family is being switched to mail- in balloting because our precinct is too small for a polling place.

Clippers ride big inning to capture game one of season finale MARTINEZ, Calif. – The final home series for the Clippers started out with a bang – an eight-run, fourteen-batter second inning paved the way to a 12-5 Martinez win over the Pittsburg Diamonds.

Crash, chemical spill temporarily closes I-680 Thursday MARTINEZ, Calif. – A multi-vehicle collision involving a company truck loaded with pool chemicals forced the closure of south Interstate-680 Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol reports.

Bulldogs Defense Dominates. Photo Gallery 8/31/18 Photos by Tod Fierner ( Martinez News-Gazette ) Alhambra Bulldogs Dominate both side of the ball over rival College Park. Dogs BEAT Falcons 35-13

MTZ Clippers Get 12-5 Win Over Diamonds .Photo Gallery 8/30/18 Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) Story by Sam Weismann ( MTZ Clippers ) MARTINEZ, Calif. — The final home series for the Clippers started out with a bang – an eight-run, fourteen-batter second inning paved the way to a 12-5 Martinez win over the Pittsburg Diamonds.

Dyer earns Eagle Scout José Alexander Dyer, 17, of Martinez has earned his Eagle Scout award. Dyer, a senior at Alhambra High School, planned and supervised the construction of a series of benches in the shape of a bulldog paw representing his school’s mascot.

Vote Yes on X Despite past missteps, both imagined and real, City Staff and Council should be recognized for being responsive in an attempt to hire and retain quality staff for police and other public services. Rising pension costs are killing cities all over the state.

Contra Costa County Elections Department wrongly blames Martinez School Board, City for voting confusion by Jonathan T Wright and Rob Schroder

In a recent letter to voters, the Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters, advised an unknown number of voters residing in both the City of Martinez and the Martinez Unified School District that their voting precinct had been eliminated and they would be permitted only to vote by mail from now on. In the letter, the blame for these monumental changes is laid squarely at the feet of the Martinez City Council and Board of Education.

Vote Yes on X Despite past missteps, both imagined and real, City Staff and Council should be recognized for being responsive in an attempt to hire and retain quality staff for police and other public services. Rising pension costs are killing cities all over the state.

At Home With Vivian: Twins! “I’m going to Connecticut?” I asked in disbelief when my mother gave me the news on an afternoon late in June 1968. I had just walked in the door after riding my bike home from the Antioch High swimming pool where I taught Red Cross swimming lessons in the mornings.

Clippers fighting to finish season strong MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– As the final week of regular season play winds down, Martinez Clippers manager Dan Parker is pleased with his new team’s progress since he was brought on board July 10.

Bags for Kids does it again 22 years of providing backpacks to second graders On August 22, the Brothers of Martinez Masonic Lodge #41 delivered over 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to all of the second graders in Martinez school district. The Masons also donated supplies to the teachers of those classes.

MUSD ‘frustrated’ with elections office letter on voting precincts MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Martinez Unified School District (MUSD) Board of Education may seek a meeting with Registrar of Voters Joseph E. Canciamilla, who recently mailed a notice to many district voters telling them their precinct no longer has a polling place and they would receive mail-in ballots instead.

Suspect arrested after incident near Vicente High School Martinez Police Departmen press release: On Friday, August 24th, 2018, at about 1:54pm, the Martinez Police Department (MPD) Dispatch Center received a call from a staff member at Vicente High School reporting that a juvenile student had just been threatened by an adult male who was holding a razor at the time of the confrontation. The adult suspect left the area after a verbal exchange with the student, and the student was not injured.

Martinez Business Beat, Aug. 29, 2018 Del Cielo Adding Food, Wine, Has Popular Spot At Clippers Games Luis Castro’s Del Cielo Brewing Company, 701 Escobar St., has become a popular spot in downtown Martinez since it opened in May, and is one of the breweries that is making Martinez known as a craft beer destination. It’s expanding its offerings, opening a kitchen so it can add both food and wine to the menu, Castro said.

CoCo Community College District announces free tuition The Contra Costa Community College District will offer free tuition for first-time, full-time students at Contra Cota College, Diablo Valley College and Los Medanos College starting Monday, the first day of the 2018 fall semester, said Erin Brooks, marketing and communications coordinator, in a statement. According to the announcement, the district will provide free tuition for a full year to students eligible under the “California College Promise,” a statewide initiative that underwrites community college tuition.

Joltin Joe’ on display for A’s-Yankees game MARTINEZ, Calif. – Fresh from taking a second-place prize at the recent Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance boat show, Martinez’s “Joltin Joe” boat that once belonged to baseball legend and native son Joe DiMaggio is going to the big leagues.

Clippers players happy to be part of Martinez baseball history MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez earned its place in baseball history with men’s and women’s teams long before the first pitch of the May 31 season opener for the Clippers independent league ball club.

Residents, businesspeople unload mail complaints at Town Hall MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Martinez residents and business owners used Wednesday’s town hall meeting with their U.S. Reps.

No vote on renaming park for Sparacino MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– The Martinez Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission, noting the city has no procedure for naming landmarks, did not vote Tuesday night whether to rename Alhambra Park after the late mayor John Sparacino.

County using Escobar Street for parking, temporary storage Contra Costa County Public Works will start using a section of the south side of Escobar Street northeast of Pine Street next week for temporary materials storage and parking, a statement from the department has said. “The use will only impact the parking spaces in that section of Escobar Street,” the statement said.

Column 1: Italy By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist ITALY had ‘Il Duce’. Germany had ‘Der Fuehrer’.

City employee hurt in water treatment plant explosion MARTINEZ, Calif. – A Martinez Water Treatment Plant employee received cuts and abrasions Thursday morning after a 100-gallon sodium hypochlorite container exploded at the plant at 3003 Pacheco Blvd., Assistant City Manager Anne Cardwell said.

Board of Education to hear reports on summer school, bond projects, voting rights act Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will hear a series of reports Monday, beginning with a description of its summer school and extended school year (ESY) program. Students attend summer learning programs for a variety of reasons.

Letter to the Editor: So you want to run for public office I can safely say I have been politically aware since at least age 9. I recall trick o’treating in the city of Paramount in ’72, while older boys were reminding folks to vote for Nixon.

Hughes heads to Frontier League; second Clippers promotion this season Photos by Mark Fierner ( Martinez News-Gazette ) by Sam Weismann ( MTZ Clippers ) MARTINEZ, Calif. — In his rookie season in professional baseball, Shaine Hughes becomes the second Clipper to make his way to the Frontier League as he joins the Washington Wild Things of Pennsylvania in a tight pennant race for the league’s Eastern Division.

Clippers rally late but fall to San Ramon (photo gallery) Photos by Mark Fierner ( Martinez News-Gazette ) Writer Sam Weismann ( Martinez Clippers ) MARTINEZ, Calif. — The Pacifics survived a late Clippers rally to win their third in a row in Martinez, scoring early and often on the way to a 9-7 victory.

Local recycling contractor dealing with changing markets A change in China’s practices in purchasing recyclable commodities is having impacts on area recyclers, including the company that contracts with Martinez for garbage and recycling, Republic Services, also known as Allied Waste. Marie Knutson, Republic’s recycling coordinator, said the company is large enough to seek out other markets besides China.

Council poised to award paving contract, hear posts office concerns MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Martinez City Council may decide tonight to spend $1.351,300 in Measure D tax revenues on local road paving.

At Home With Jeff: Soup’s on By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist While Vivian and I were camping in Kings Canyon a couple weeks ago, we made beef stew for dinner. It was the most delicious stew that I’ve had in a long time.

Martinez Business Beat, Aug. 22, 2018 Chamber of Commerce Board Meets Today The Martinez Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at noon today in the board room of the Martinez Unified School District, 921 Susana St. Ribbon Cutting for Sweet Beginnings Family Resource Center Monday, August 27 at 12 PM – 1 PM at 1252 Pine St, Martinez, CA 94553.

Martinez post office town hall tonight MARTINEZ, Calif. – U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson and Rep. Mark DeSaulnier have organized a town hall meeting Aug.

Elections department to require vote by mail in some precincts MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Many Martinez residents have received a letter from Registrar of Voters Joseph E. Canciamilla that their voting precincts now are designated solely for vote-by-mail.

Back in black … Martinez Education Association Teachers began the first day of school mourning the lack of a contract settlement. “Teachers would much rather focus on the educational needs of students,” said Marilyn Brouette.

Sea Scouts gift… Martinez Sea Scouts donated a new sign to the The Martinez Bait and Tackle store for their building. Front row, from left to right: Harbor Master Olivia Ortega, Isaac Mollwitz, Jermaine Monge, Keoni Solis, Devin Knight, Ethan Burton, and XO Deanna Kelsey.

Fire burns 30 acres near Martinez #AlhambraIC pic.twitter.com/wkSAWHuijx

— Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 18, 2018 A three-alarm grass fire burned about 30 acres and forced the closure of California Highway 4 near Alhambra Way shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, said Steve Aubert, Contra Costa County Fire Protection captain. According to California Highway Patrol reports, four different fires were seen along the highway.

Alhambra Park may be renamed for John Sparacino MARTINEZ, Calif. – Acting on a Martinez City Council directive to city staff, the Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission (PRMCC) may decide Tuesday that Alhambra Park should be renamed to honor the late Mayor John Sparacino.

Colin Coffey officially files for East Bay Park District Director (Press Release) East Bay Regional Park District Director Colin Coffey, who was appointed to the Board in February 2017, announced his candidacy for election this November. “I love our East Bay Parks,” said Coffey.

Registration opens for free CERT classes MARTINEZ, Calif. – Registration has started for free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) classes that will qualify participants to become volunteer disaster service workers and enable them to help their neighbors and their families during calamities.

Supervisors censure county assessor, objects to ‘inappropriate behavior’ MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to censure Assessor Gus Kramer, saying an associate appraiser claimed he made “unwelcome comments to her of a sexual nature,” according to the resolution the panel approved.

Martinez schools, students start new school year Monday MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Martinez Unified School District students will be back in the classrooms Monday, and some will be meeting new teachers, District Superintendent C.J. Cammack said.

Martinez Community Foundation accepting grant applications The Martinez Community Foundation (MCF) is currently accepting grant applications for its fall 2018 grant review. Nonprofit organizations with projects and programs that are located in, or which primarily serve Martinez and its residents are encouraged to submit grant applications.

Martinez Girl finalist in Miss Junior Teen Pageant MARTINEZ, Calif. – An Alhambra High School sophomore is representing her city in the 2018 Miss Junior Teen Pageant Oakland Competition Aug.

Congressman DeSaulnier calls for radiological testing of the Keller Canyon Landfill in Pittsburg On Thursday, following recent reports that dirt from the falsified cleanup of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard was moved to the Keller Canyon Landfill in Pittsburg, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11) called for the testing of soil from Keller Canyon for radiological materials. In a letter to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment, DeSaulnier asks the Navy to commit to conducting soil tests if none have been performed since the Hunters Point cleanup was manipulated.

Our Town: Celebrating Martinez’s movie fame By HARRIETT BURT

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor CARTER WILSON

Martinez Historical Society Photographer Last week this writer thought she’d written the last story about Tucker: The Man and His Dream but then Carter Wilson, photographer of homes on the annual Martinez Historical Society Home Tour, brought over a handful of images of the Saturday’s film party and its guests, both human and automotive. The event featured the second of three preview showings of the restored 1988 film about a maverick car designer who introduced many new safety and convenience features in his Tucker automobile prototypes that impressed the postwar American car buying public and struck fear among the Big Three automakers, General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Soil erosion threatening Martinez’s Second Baptist Church MARTINEZ, Calif. – A Martinez church that routinely assists those in need now finds itself asking for help.

Awards presented to Citizens of the Year by Thousand Friends of Martinez Thousand Friends of Martinez press release

by SHERIDA BUSH Three Martinez citizens were presented Citizen of the Year awards on August 8 by Thousand Friends of Martinez (TFM) for their work in protecting parks and open space in Martinez. The awardees are Mark Thomson, Kerry Kilmer and Tim Platt.

Puppet masters and manipulators Back when I worked at the Gazette regular letter writers would routinely accuse some in our community of being “Puppet Masters”. The accusations were generally leveled at members of council and their supporters who favored creating a redevelopment agency.

Candidates set for mayor, council, education board races Candidate slates have been set in the Martinez mayoral and Council November elections as well as the Martinez Unified School District Board of Education, according to the Contra Costa County Elections Office. In the mayoral race, incumbent Rob Schroder is being challenged by Yazmin Llamas-Morales.

Supervisors censure County Assessor, objects to ‘inappropriate behavior’ The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to censure Assessor Gus Kramer, saying an associate appraiser claimed he made “unwelcome comments to her of a sexual nature,” according to the resolution the panel approved. Another county employee also has complained of his behavior.

Union calls coffee shop grade-in a ‘teachable moment’ Stephanie Battles, a John Swett Elementary third grade teacher, participates in the “Grade-In” at States Coffee. Calling the event “a teachable moment” about ongoing contract negotiations and uncompensated work, Martinez Unified School District teachers represented by the Martinez Education Association (MEA) opened laptops, file folders and boxes Monday afternoon at States Coffee and Mercantile to stage a “Grade-In.” MEA President Brenda Navarro said teachers sacrifice financially, but didn’t receive a raise last year.

Education Board authorizes safety radios purchase Martinez Unified School District Board of Education decided Monday its campuses should have a new safety radio system. District staff had been looking to replace the current set-up because it has coverage gaps, radio batteries are dying and the manufacturer has discontinued that system, Max Eissler, chief technology officer, said.

At Home With Vivian: Take a hike By VIVIAN ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist A hike is a long walk with snacks – Ranger Marion Roubal I was raised in a family that appreciated nature. In fact, I can’t remember a time when we didn’t spend most sunlit days outdoors.

Police blotter for July 16- 31 On July 16th at 12:16 am Officer Breinig was dispatched to the railroad tracks near Ferry Street for a Red Honda that was stuck on the tracks. The car was unoccupied.

CHP Lip Synch video gets 350,000 views MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– A law enforcement social media phenomenon that began in June in Texas has spread across the country.

Column 1: Allegations By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist ALLEGATIONS of ‘inappropriate conduct’ which have swept the nation in recent months from the White House down through high levels of government and corporations, have hit here…Martinez, CA! (According to a report in the East Bay Times, there have been allegations against Contra Costa County Assesor Gus Kramer) How about that?

AAUW welcome brunch AAUW Pleasant Hill-Martinez branch invites prospective members with an AA, BA/BS or higher degree to join them at the “Welcome Brunch” from 10 am. to noon, Saturday, September 15, at a member’s home in Martinez.

Brown, Green Streets’ paving wraps up this month MARTINEZ, Calif. – The extensive paving project on both Brown and Green streets that started in May should be finished by the end of the month, according to an announcement from Don Salts, Martinez deputy public works director.

School board eyes safety radios, state budget impacts MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District’s Board of Education will consider buying safety radios Monday that could be used in emergencies to talk throughout not only a school campus but throughout the district.

Shell’s July incident released tons of gases MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Last month’s incident at Shell Martinez Refinery caused the release of thousands of pounds of uncombusted gases, information provided by Contra Costa County Health Services said.

Adopt a pet, Aug. 12, 2018 These animals are available from Contra Costa County Animal Services. Are you looking for a cuddle buddy who will also have fun with you outside?

Timothy “Tim” Joseph Fuller Timothy “Tim” Joseph Fuller

Dec. 14, 1987 – July27, 2018

Resident of Martinez, Calif.

Martinez Arts Association’s Art in the Park Aug. 19 MARTINEZ, Calif. – More than 50 artists are expected to exhibit their paintings, sculptures and other works in Susana Park Aug.

Martinez Business Beat, Aug. 8, 2018 Kids Getting Free Lunch Boxes Thursday At Clippers Game The Martinez Clippers baseball club will be giving away lunch boxes at Thursday’s game against the Pittsburg Diamonds. The lunch boxes will be Clippers-themed, and “is in celebration of back to school,” said Brent Martin, who handles fan engagement for the club, and will be given to each kindergarten through 12th grade student who attends Thursday’s game.

Letter to the Editor: Water vandals I am writing to seek help from the community. Our home is on some acreage that abuts the hiking trail on the ridge above the John Muir House.

Martinez releases ‘Business Confidence Survey’ results MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Business owners remain optimistic about the city’s commerce climate, as shown by the second Business Confidence Survey, Economic Development Coordinator Zach Seal said.

Message from the Chief of Police, Aug. 2018 Over the last few weeks we have seen an uptick in thefts from vehicles and one of the common themes has been that items of potential value have been left in vehicles. When items are left in view, it can serve as an opportunity for a thief to break into your car.

Compost giveaway, styrofoam collection Aug. 18 MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez residents can obtain something that is good for the environment and get rid of something that can harm the environment Aug.

Letter to the Editor: Underpaid and Understaffed Martinez Police Department Why did it take 2 ½ years, after the post below, for the City Council to give our Martinez Police Officers a “special” 8% pay increase (March 2018)? Their pay, after this pay increase, is still far below that of comparative cities.

Road relief… Crews continue road work at the intersection of Brown Street and Green Street. (ROBERT PERRY/MARTINEZ NEWS-GAZETTE)

At Home With Jeff: Things You Never Expect By JEFF ROUBAL Things sometimes turn out as you never expected — usually to the better! In 1983, Vivian and I were living in Hayward.

Message from the Mayor: Election time coming The older I get, the faster time goes by. I cannot believe we are already more than halfway through summer and our kids will be heading back to school in a couple of weeks.

Main Street sidewalk, parking lot to close for county construction this month A section of the sidewalk and parking lot on Main Street between Pine Street and Grandview Avenue will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 14, through Wednesday, Aug.

Brian France steps down from NASCAR Offices after arrest Brian Z. France has stepped down as chairperson and chief executive officer of NASCAR after his arrest Sunday night by Sag Harbor Village N.Y., police who suspected him of driving while intoxicated and said he also was in possession of a controlled substance. Police said France was driving a 2017 Lexus north at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on that city’s Main Street near Wharf Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

Our Town: Tucker movie true to creator’s past By HARRIETT BURT

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor The special screening of the restored Francis Ford Coppola film, “Tucker: The Man and His Dream” will be held Saturday, August 11 at the Shell Club House. Doors open at 6 for hearty hors d’ oeuvres and a silent auction and the screening will begin at 8 p.m. James Mockoski, film archivist at American Zoetrope who restored the film, will be on hand.

Column 1: Come on, Kamala By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist COME ON, KAMALA, do the important job you wanted and were elected to in 2016. Give up this preparing for a run for the top job in 2020.

Council uses ‘lease’ financing to pay JFA dissolution settlement MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Following the advice of its bond counsel, the Martinez City Council voted twice Wednesday on a lease agreement that would finance the resulting liability from the dissolution of the Martinez-Pleasant hill Joint Facilities Agency (JFA).

Joltin’ Joe traveling to Tahoe boat show MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– Fresh from its stroll down Main Street during Martinez’s Fourth of July parade, Joe DiMaggio’s former boat, the Joltin’ Joe, is traveling to Tahoe Aug.

Our Town: Semple of Benicia, Smith of Martinez, Alike in many ways By HARRIETT BURT

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor

Editor’s Note: This is the second part of an article about Robert Semple of Kentucky, the founder of Benicia, who made it possible for another ambitious American from Georgia to found Martinez. Written some years ago for the MHS Newsletter by the late John Bonnell who, in retirement, used his lifelong love of Martinez and his writing and research skills to expand our knowledge about a variety of aspects of our town’s history.

Fun at FanFest … Leo Clauson, 5, of Martinez, wins a ball signed by the entire Martinez Clippers team at the ball club’s first day of Fanfest, Thursday at Waterfront Park. (DONNA BETH WEILENMAN/MARTINEZ NEWS-GAZETTE)

Martinez to celebrate ‘National Night Out’ MARTINEZ, Calif. ­­– In the 1970s, a community watch volunteer working in a Philadelphia, Pa., suburb realized that neighborhood watch groups needed to communicate better with each other.

Hometown Herbalist: Summer lavender lemonade By ANNA MARIE BEAUCHEMIN

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist Part of the fun of herbal medicine is how easy it is to incorporate medicinal plants into food. While teas, tinctures, and salves are definitely the mainstays of herbalism, many of the plants we use for medicine are also tasty and fun to cook with.

City Hall under consideration as historic resource MARTINEZ, Calif. – Depending on the results of last week’s meeting in Sacramento, Martinez City Hall could be under consideration as a historic resource.

Outside Lands with a twist Steve Langsam ( Martinez News-Gazette ) San Francisco, Calif. – In one week from now Golden Gate Park will be filled with the music of over 50 artists as Outside Lands comes back for another addition of their wonderful summer festival in San Francisco.

Clippers sweep Napa in two-game set, benches cleared in game one By Sam Weismann ( Martinez Clippers ) Photos by Mark Fierner ( Martinez News-Gazette ) MARTINEZ, Calif. — The Clippers pulled off a two-game sweep of the Napa Silverados, scoring a total of 17 runs and defeating Napa by finals of 8-4 and 9-4.

Oakland A’s Sweep Toronto Blue Jay’s For those who thought the A’s being swept in Colorado over the weekend was a sign that they were slowing down, the last three days at the Coliseum indicated otherwise, and so do the current standings: They are tied for a playoff spot and here to stay as unexpected contenders in a pennant race. With an 8-3 victory on Wednesday to complete a sweep of the Blue Jays — and earn manager Bob Melvin his 601st win with the team, passing Art Howe for third most in franchise history — the A’s are right back to their winning ways.

Martinez Clippers’ inaugural Fanfest celebrates new team, fans An event included in the admission price of the team’s games against the Sonoma Stompers, the two-day Fanfest will have what Brent Martin called “autograph moments” some meet and greets around the ball park, a crew of face painters decorating willing fans, several giveaways, contests and drawings for prizes. Martin, who handles fan engagement for the Clippers, said Fanfest also will have photograph opportunities, too.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Don’t forget the water As the dog days of summer approach, it’s worth repeating some advice: bring lots of water when you visit the regional parks and other open spaces. In the regional parks, there generally are not sources of drinking water once you have left the trailheads and picnic areas.

Council poised to award contracts tonight for Measure D street sealing MARTINEZ, Calif. – A Modesto paving firm may get a $2.466,223.41 contract tonight if Martinez City Council accepts its bid for the 2018-19 Measure D street sealing project.

At Home With Vivian: Up a Creek It’s been hotter than blue blazes this week! We need another scorching week like a hole in the head.

Construction starts on Pacheco Boulevard near Las Juntas Elementary School MARTINEZ, Calif. – Contra Costa County Public Works has started construction to close a sidewalk gap on Pacheco Boulevard on either side of Las Juntas elementary School and west of Arthur Road, according to an announcement released by Public Information Officer Steve Padilla.

Marijuana dispensary clears first hurdle Planning Commission approves permit, sends agreement to council for vote MARTINEZ, Calif. – With an acknowledgment it is punting a final decision, the Planning Commission approved a permit for the city’s first medicinal marijuana dispensary and has sent the project’s development agreement to the Council for its vote.

Letter to the Editor: Are Martinez midterm elections silly? In the most recent Mayor’s Message by Rob Schroder he stated “Very soon, what many call the silly season will begin – the start of the midterm election campaign”. He also stated “We will all be relieved when the silly season is over”.

Martinez Business Beat, Aug. 1, 2018 Garageland Rodeo, ‘Hook’ Entertain Thursday At Main Street Plaza

Garageland Rodeo is the band playing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the latest event in the Shell Martinez Refinery Downtown Martinez Summer Concert and Movie summer series. The band is a seven-piece free-wheeling powerhouse that plays rock and blues with a heavy soul influence.

Pocono victor Kyle Busch ties Harvick in 2018 wins Kyle Busch outdueled rookie William Byron 112 laps into the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway Sunday afternoon to take the lead at last and for good. He had missed leading two earlier times when it counted.

Planning commission may rule Monday on cannabis dispensary Martinez Planning Commission may decide Monday whether a medicinal marijuana dispensary is appropriate to open in a suite at 4808 Sunrise Drive, in the same building of an athletic gym that says more than two-thirds of its clients are minors. Brian Millar, contract planner, wrote in his report that while the applicant, Firefly Health Corporation and Farid Harrison, have satisfied the question whether enough parking is available for dispensary clients, the question remains whether the gym, Power Endurance, could be considered a “youth center.” Originally, the application was heard May 8, and at the time, city staff recommended approval of a use permit as well as a recommendation to the Martinez City Council to approve the associated development agreement.

John Furtado John Furtado

Feb. 12, 1925 – July 16, 2018

Resident of Martinez, Calif.

Martinez woman charged in bicycle fatality MARTINEZ, Calif. – A Martinez woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a Tuesday evening collision that killed a 42-year old Hercules bicyclist, California Highway Patrol Officer Brandon Correia said Thursday.

Letter to the Editor: Grass fires Out along Alhambra Valley Road, on the west side just past John Swett school, there is a considerable build-up of wild dry grass. In years gone past this fire danger got remedied by cows grazing on the various ranches.

MCST wraps up a busy and successful June with three meets in the last week MCST in Antioch Tanner Lopez, Nelly Nevares, Jenna Hekl, Briar Cue, Alathea Fuller, Addie Purweal, Dani Morill, and Sierra Thompson. By COURTNEY MASELLA-O’BRIEN The Martinez Community Swim Team (MCST) Otters started off a busy week on June 25, 2018 with the Middle Ages Invitational at Gehringer Park in Concord.

Adopt a pet, July 29, 2018 These animals are available for adoption from Contra Costa County Animal Services. Patty Cakes, No.

Our Town Special Event: “Tucker: The Man and the Automobile” returns to town 30 years later to benefit MHS By HARRIETT BURT

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor Editor’s note: A showing of the recently restored Francis Ford Coppola film “Tucker: The Man and His Dream” is scheduled for Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the Shell Club House. The benefit for the Martinez Historical Society will take place starting at 6 p.m. A small portion of the 1988 story of maverick car designer Preston Tucker and his ill-fated challenge to the auto industry was filmed at the Contra Costa County Court house, now the Wakefield Taylor Court House.

Supervisors’ forum sheds lights on sheriff’s ICE notifications MARTINEZ, Calif. – United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made 284 requests in 2017 to be notified if Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office planned to release an undocumented immigrant from its custody, and of those, 63 notifications were made, Sheriff David O. Livingston said.

New play opening at the Campbell finds comedy in death By SCOTT BABA

Art and Entertainment Editor Women of Words premiered its sixth show at the Campbell Theater this weekend, opening “Dearly Departed” on Friday, a goofy southern comedy about life, death, and family. Written by David Dean Bottrell and Jessie Jones, “Dearly Departed” premiered in New Haven Connecticut in 1991, and that same year gained critical acclaim for an off broadway production in New York.

Artist paints Waterfront Park field during game MARTINEZ, Calif. – During the nine innings of Tuesday’s Clippers-Stompers baseball game, Andy Brown was in the bleachers along the first base side of the field.

Column 1: Say that again By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist “SAY THAT AGAIN”, was the quote of the week seen and heard around the world. Who said it?

Joey Mellows travels from England to see Clippers play Joey Mellows, right, with artist and traveling companion Andy Brown at a recent Martinez Clippers game. Here is a story on Brown, who paints the ballparks he visits with Mellows.

Rising Sun offers service-oriented youth summer employment MARTINEZ, Calif. – Rising Sun, a small area nonprofit organization, is giving young people a chance for a summer employment that helps residents lower their utility bills and help the environment, Lindsey Roark, spokesperson, said.

Clippers showing progress at midseason MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Martinez Clippers struggled their inaugural opening night May 31 against the Sonoma Stompers, falling 13-2.

Chris Powell promoted to Frontier League as Clippers say goodbye to starter Just six starts into his tenure in the Pacific Association, RHP Chris Powell is headed to the Schaumburg Boomers of the independent Frontier League after posting a 2-1 win-loss record and a 5.35 ERA with the Martinez Clippers. Chris Powell is the first Clippers player to be promoted in franchise history, as he joins his new team immediately with his first start scheduled for Thursday in Crestwood, Ill.

Giant Osprey wins Obtainium Cup award Despite assaults by flying monkeys, robots, zombies, pirates and sharks, a giant Osprey handled by Tree Bartlett, Nick Busch, Dan Baron and Valerie and Michael Nelson won the Obtainium Cup trophy Sunday afternoon on Mare Island in Vallejo. In its seventh year, the Obtainium Cup Contraptors Rally is an offshoot of other contraptors kenetic rallies, but competitors don’t face rough terrain or have to complete courses that may take days to traverse.

Friends help raise $43,000 for Osiel Mendoza MARTINEZ, Calif. – When Mark Hughes realized that Osiel Mendoza was in a wheelchair, he decided he wanted to help the former Martinez resident and Alhambra High School graduate.

Martinez Business Beat, July 25, 2018 Chamber Board Meets Today

The Martinez Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at noon at the Martinez Unified School District building, 921 Susana St. Bike Challenge At Ian’s Yogurt

The Summer Bike Challenge location this week will be at Ian’s Yogurt, 530 Center Ave., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today.

At Home With Vivian: Winning streak Mmmm…. Lemon sorbet in a waffle cone from the famous Marianne’s Ice Cream in Santa Cruz.

Martinez beavers history retold in online nature journal MARTINEZ, Calif. – The story of how a family of beavers made an impression on residents and how one woman became a champion of the animals is being told in an online nature journal by the woman who now heads “Worth a Dam,” the advocacy group that also organizes the annual Beaver Festival.

Martinez takes care of Hawaii in opening game of LLSB Western Regional Early lead for No. California champions seals fate for Hawaii The Martinez Girls Softball 10- to 12-year-old All-Stars earned a 7-2 win over Hawaii in their opening game of the Little League Softball Western Regional tournament in San Bernardino, California, Sunday.

MCST Otters stay undefeated after week 3 Millie Thomas, Shasta Thompson, Gianna Smith, Daphne Smyth, Maddie McKeown, and Nikki Elrod By Courtney Masella-O’Brien At the end of the third week of the swim season, the Martinez Community Swim Team (MCST) Otters were undefeated, winning their fifth and sixth meets at Pleasant Hill and Benicia. The combined team scores at the June 20, 2018 meet at Pleasant Hill was MCST 417, Pleasant Hill Dolfins 344.

Martinez Historical Society’s fabulous coming event Martinez Historical Society: A special August 11 evening showing at the Shell Club house of Francis Ford Coppola’s film “Tucker”, the complicated and ultimately sad story of a dynamic automotive visionary determined in the 1950s to create the car of the future. As his car became better, safer and more beautiful, the stronger the opposition from Detroit’s Big Three auto manufacturers became.

Letter to the Editor: Thank you Measure I supporters The Martinez city council certified Measure I at the July 18 meeting and a cheer went up from the gallery. The citizens of our city owe a deep debt of gratitude to Tim Platt and the other tenacious people who saw the need and fought for two long years against a mayor and city council determined to develop as much open space as possible.

Council approves loan to satisfy JFA settlement MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council has agreed to obtain a $4 million line of credit from US Bank to pay Social Security obligations it has incurred as a result of the dissolution of the Pleasant Hill-Martinez Joint Facilities Agency.

Residents, friends turning out to help Martinez native fighting ALS Martinez residents have turned out to help an Alhambra High School graduate who has turned his own misfortune as a way to do lasting good. Since Oct.

Chamber awarded use of Ignacio Plaza for Martinis on the Plaza MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Martinez Chamber of Commerce will be able to use Ignacio Plaza Sept.

Council meets Monday to put sales tax measure on November ballot MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council will meet Monday to consider putting a half-cent sales tax measure on the Nov.

Our Town: Benicia’s Robert Semple set the stage for William Smith’s Martinez By HARRIETT BURT

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor

Editor’s Note: Martinez residents and businesses tend to identify with Contra Costa County in many ways and have especially for the past 6o years since ferry service is no longer needed for us to reach Northern California and beyond. But Benicia is actually Martinez’s “big sister city” as our existence is a direct result of the existence of a ferry to Benicia’s opposite coast (i.e. Contra Costa) two years before gold was discovered in the Sierras.

Police blotter for July 1 – 15 On July 1st at 2:39 am, officers responded to the closed Chevron gas station at 6606 Alhambra Avenue for a front glass break alarm. Upon arrival, a front window was smashed and cigarette cartons were in the parking lot.

Fire burns container boxes on Howe Road MARTINEZ, Calif. – A single-alarm fire burned several portable storage container boxes at a commercial industrial yard at 855 Howe Road early Wednesday, according to information provided by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Arrest made in rock-throwing incident Martinez police have made an arrest of Martinez man after receiving calls Friday morning about a man who was trying to hit vehicles with rocks from Muir Station Road. According to information released by Captain Aaron Roth, the department received a report of a man jumping in and out of traffic while he was holding a boulder and taking aim on vehicles on Muir Station Road.

Marina Vista St. closure Contra Costa County Public Works to Close a Section of Marina Vista Street in Martinez Due to Construction of the New Administrative Building

July 17, 2018, Martinez, CA – Contra Costa County Public Works will close a section of Marina Vista Street from July 18th to July 27th for the installation of a new sanitary sewer for the new County Administration Building. Traffic control measures and traffic rerouting will be implemented starting on July 18th.

‘Obtainium Cup’ contraptor race Sunday on Mare Island A road race will pit the drivers of some oddball vehicles against flying monkeys, robots and zombies Sunday on Vallejo’s Mare Island. The contest is called “The Obtainium Cup Contraptor’s Road Rally,” and this is the seventh year for the organized mayhem.

What is Contra Costa County doing about pest control? This is the first in a series of articles about the County’s Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Program and how the public can use similar tactics at home. Contra Costa County has reduced its pesticide use by 75% since the County’s IPM Program began.

Thompson shares insight on those seeking asylum, entrance to U.S. The latest group of people who are trying to enter the United States through amnesty or asylum are coming from conditions that have made them desperate, said United States Representative Mike Thompson. “These folks are unsafe in their home spot,” he said.

Postmaster Column: Eyes and ears of the neighborhood By JANETTE DAVIS

Postmaster Dear Neighbor and Postal Customer, Mail security and the sanctity of the mail are of the upmost importance to the United States Postal Service and to me as your Postmaster. A report of mail theft from residential mailboxes, postal collection boxes or postal vehicles is of great concern to me.

Council considers JFA settlement, animal control amendments, general plan reports MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council will decide tonight whether to borrow $4 million to pay for retroactive costs stemming from the dissolution of the Pleasant Hill-Martinez Joint Facilities Agency, ending a long-standing dispute whether its employees worked for the city, and whether the agency existed at all.

At Home With Vivian: Road Trip I met a father and his two daughters from Houston, Texas last weekend at the Golden Gate Recreation Area in Marin County. We were waiting together at Rodeo Beach, near the finish line of the trail runs.

Police blotter for June 16-30, 2018 On June 16th at 8:00 a.m., Sergeant Gaul located a reported stolen vehicle parked behind the post office on Alhambra Avenue. The victim said the suspect was her neighbor and the vehicle had been returned, but it had not been removed from SVS.

JMLT focuses on Almond Ranch property John Muir Land Trust wants Almond Ranch, calling it the “missing” 281 acres that would connect several other open-space pieces of land the organization has preserved. (COURTESY OF ADAM WEIDENBACH) MARTINEZ, Calif – John Muir Land Trust wants Almond Ranch, calling it the “missing” 281 acres that would connect several other open-space pieces of land the organization has preserved.

Two arrested after disturbance in Waterfront Park MARTINEZ, Calif. – Two Martinez residents were arrested late Tuesday afternoon after Martinez Police were told of a disturbance in a Martinez Waterfront park parking lot, according to Chief Manjit Sappal.

Water main break interrupts service Martinez residents lost water service about 10 p.m. Wednesday when a water main broke on Alhambra Avenue and John Muir Road. Repairs were completed about 4 p.m. Thursday, Public Works Director David Scola said.

Stevens announces bid for City Council John Stevens, a resident of Virginia Hills and former CEO of the Martinez Chamber of Commerce, has announced his candidacy for Martinez City Council. He lives in the newly formed District 4 area which includes a western portion of downtown and runs southward beyond highway 4 where most of the district lies.

Units respond to possible chemical release at switching yard MARTINEZ, Calif. – A dozen units from various agencies responded to a possible chemical release Thursday at a Union Pacific Railroad switching yard northwest of Martinez.

Column 1: Children By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist CHILDREN captured the headlines across the globe as two groups struggled to survive the past two weeks. One group in a seemingly impossible recovery in Thailand deep in a cave.

City Manager Kilger will retire in January Martinez City Manager Brad Kilger has announced he will retire in January 2019. In a statement released Friday, Kilger said Jan.

Jason Harper and Clippers shut out Vallejo by Sam Weismann (Martinez Clippers) (photo by Mark Fierner- Martinez News-Gazette) MARTINEZ, Calif. — A phenomenal complete-game effort from Jason Harper gave the Clippers their first victory of the Dan Parker era, as the Clippers blanked Vallejo for their first win against the Admirals this season.

Martinez City Manager Brad Kilger announces he will be retiring in January (City of Martinez press release)

Kilger was hired by the Martinez City Council in June of 2016 and was selected from a candidate pool of over 40 applicants that emerged from a nationwide search. At the time of his appointment, Mayor Rob Schroder stated that Mr. Kilger would bring to Martinez the perfect blend of professional experience and creative leadership.

Sea Scout Open House Saturday The public can visit the 85-foot Sea Scout Ship Albatross and take tours of the museum inside the Sea Scouts’ base from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 225 N. Court St., when the Sea Scouts will have an open house, free food and demonstrations of such nautical skills as a rope climb, uses of the bosun’s chair, a ring buoy toss and a heaving line toss. Scouts also will participate in a water barrel fill race.

Posey lifts Giants with walk-off single in 13th inning Photos by Tod Fierner ( Martinez News-Gazette ) After playing through pain that’s zapped his power for several weeks, Posey still found enough strength to catch 13 innings and provide the closing salvo as the Giants secured their 30th win of the season at AT&T Park. “Catchers are a whole different breed,” reliever Dereck Rodríguez said.

Sec of State candidate starts 5,000 mile campaign bike ride in Martinez MARTINEZ, Calif. – Mark Meuser, who is challenging incumbent Alex Padilla for California secretary of state this November, launched a 5,000 mile campaign bicycle ride Monday from Martinez’s Waterfront Park.

Martinez Business Beat, July 11, 2018 Martinez Firm Contra Costa County Small Business Of The Year Xtreme Scaffolding is Contra Costa County’s Small Business of the Year, California Senater Bill Dodd (D-Napa) has announced. A statement by the Senator released by Payl Payne said, “Mike and Lissa Slaney have done well since cashing in their retirement savings nine years ago to open their company, Xtreme Scaffolding.

AHS senior earns national SkillsUSA title in early childhood education MARTINEZ, Calif. – When Julia Coyne was in Alhambra High School teacher Brian Wheeler’s auto shop class, he saw her potential and suggested she enter the SkillsUSA competition that highlights how education trains students to become workforce employees.

At Home With Vivian: Chores Galore “It’s 4:30!” I yelled at my kid sister as she lay on the couch lazily watching afternoon cartoons. Johnette looked at me with wide eyes then bolted upright, rolled off the couch, and hit the floor running.

Local band to play during Martinez’s Relay For Life MARTINEZ, Calif. – While volunteers and team members take laps at the Martinez Junior High School during the Relay for Life of Martinez, they’ll be serenaded by a local rock and roll band whose music will keep them energized.

Pleasant Hill-Martinez AAUW Scholarship and Tech Trek recipients At our Pleasant Hill-Martinez AAUW (American Association of University Women) June Brunch, scholarship awards were presented to local High School Seniors and middle school girls. College scholarships were awarded to five students from local high schools, and five girls from local Middle Schools and Junior High will attend our AAUW Tech Trek camp.

Martinez Relay for Life to raise money to fight cancer MARTINEZ, Calif – Later this month, teams of Martinez residents will participate in an annual 24-hour event that not only raises money to fight cancer but also honors those who are battling the disease. The event is the Relay for Life of Martinez, and its 24-hour time period is a reminder that those dealing with cancer do so 24 hours a day.

Dan Parker announced new field manager of Martinez Clippers Effective July 10, 2018, Dan Parker has been named the new Field Manager of the Martinez Clippers. (Courtesy of Martinez Clippers) – Parker is currently Head Coach for the Napa Valley College Storm, who play in the Bay Valley division of the CCCBCA.

Clippers drop series final to Stompers 8-7 By Sam Weismann (Martinez Clippers) Photo by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette) SONOMA, Calif. — The Stompers were able to muster up three crucial home runs, including a grand slam by Kevin Farley, to come all the way back from a four-run deficit and swamp the Clippers, 11-7.

Our Town: Reminiscences: One by John Sparacino in 1994, One of John Sparacino in 2018 By HARRIETT BURT

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor

Editor’s Note: Recently digging through Martinez Historical Society archives of newsletter articles, I found a 1994 column by then Society president John Sparacino, former Mayor of Martinez and one of the handful of local folks most responsible for the founding and success of the Society and its Museum. In fact, Mayor Sparacino was a key figure in the agreement with the Contra Costa Community College District not to tear down the 1890 Borland Home for an employee parking lot but to allow the Society to restore the building and create a museum of the city’s history with city support.

Marjorie Anne Ross Marjorie Anne Ross

Resident of Martinez, Calif. In March of 1938, Marjorie Anne Ross, resident of Martinez, was born into the world in St.Paul, Minnesota, being the youngest child and second daughter of Louis and Mable Herschler.

‘Unit Upset’ reported at Shell refinery MARTINEZ, Calif. – An incident described a “unit upset” emitted odors from the Shell Martinez Refinery about 2:30 a.m. Friday, causing the company to issue a Community Warning System Level 2 advisory to neighbors.

Column 1: As our nation celebrated By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist AS OUR NATION celebrated its 242nd anniversary as a land of the free and home of the brave with traditional events like parades, fireworks, picnics and BBQs, memorial services and, of course, the annual Coney Island hot dog eating contest (returning champ ate 74!!) (ugh!!), hyped new car sales and great mattress deals, all is not good or well with the nation. In fact, there is much to be concerned about, to worry about and to work on to improve the awkward state we find ourselves in at home and abroad.

Message from the Chief of Police, July 2018 By MANJIT SAPPAL

Martinez Chief of Police On May 29th we had a swearing in and introduction ceremony for several new hires. Cesar Ramos, Devyn Parsons, and Sean Angoco were hired as full-time police officers.

Police blotter for June 1-15, 2018 On June 1st at 11:00 am, officers were dispatched to Home Depot for a possible theft. Sergeant Gaul located the suspect vehicle on Morello Avenue at SR-4.

Martinez salutes America with parade, fireworks MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez celebrated the nation’s birthday Wednesday with a larger Home Town Parade and a nighttime fireworks display.

Clippers, down to last out, come back to score six unanswered By Sam Weismann (Martinez Clippers ) PITTSBURG, Calif. — The Clippers scored two in the ninth and three in the eleventh to get their first series victory of the season, in dramatic comeback fashion.

Clippers fall victim to curfew in eighth inning Article by Sam Weismann (Martinez Clippers ) Photos by Mark Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette ) MARTINEZ, Calif. — The Clippers lost a thrilling matchup with Pittsburg on Thursday by the final score of 15-12 in a darkness-shortened game.

Escobar Street closure Contra Costa County Public Works to Close Escobar Street in Martinez Due to Construction of the New Administrative Building

July 3, 2018, Martinez, CA – Contra Costa County Public Works will close a one block section of Escobar Street between Court Street and Pine Street from Thursday, July 5 through Monday, July 16. The closure is due to utility installations associated with the new County Administration building.

Celebrating Independence Day: Lynda Kilday to be Grand Marshal in Fourth of July Parade MARTINEZ, Calif. – When Martinez’s Home Town Parade travels down Main Street today, Lynda Kilday will be waving to curbside crowds as its grand marshal.

PG&E urges customers to celebrate safely this Fourth of July holiday SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— With summer in full swing and the Fourth of July holiday just days away, many families are preparing to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, barbecues and outdoor activities. Whether you’re having a pool party, firing up the grill, staying indoors or visiting a park, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) urges its customers to celebrate safely and responsibly.

New site works for Beaver Festival MARTINEZ, Calif. – Susana Park has shade and is a short walk from a new beaver dam.

Wildfire smoke affecting Bay Area Bay Area Air Quality Management District has been issuing smoke advisories as well as wildfire safety tips because of wildfires in Lake, Napa and Yolo counties. Those fires have caused Martinez residents to worry about clouds of smoke as well as ash they see on their cars and property.

Rupert R. Lorenzo Rupert R. Lorenzo

March 30, 1927 – June 28, 2018

Resident of Martinez, Calif. Rupert R. Lorenzo, a lifelong resident of Martinez passed away on June 28, 2018.

Martinez Business Beat, July 4, 2018 Free “Music Man” Showing At Campbell Theater A showing of the movie “The Music Man” will start at 1 p.m. today in the Martinez Campbell Theater, 636 Ward St. Admission is free and open to the public.

At Home With Vivian: 1776 “What do you remember about the 4th of July when you were growing up?” I asked my son when he called recently from Nebraska looking for a Hawaiian barbeque recipe that didn’t contain red meat or pork. With some hesitation he replied “I don’t remember much – just fireworks and maybe a barbeque in the backyard?” And then he said “Oh yeah.

MCST swims past Gehringer Park and Vista Diablo By Courtney Masella-O’Brien

Special to the Gazette On June 13, 2018 the Martinez Community Swim Team (MCST) Otters had their first away meet of the season at Gehringer Park in Concord. It was a close meet with excellent swims by both teams. The final combined team scores were MCST 328, Gehringer Park (GPST) swim team 292.

Column 1: Two obituaries By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist TWO OBITUARIES this past week told us of the passing of two men in our town who were well-known and admired as they had spent lifetimes serving the community in different endeavors. One, Allan DeFraga, an attorney and civic leader in a prominent law firm; the other, “Tuti” Aiello, a craftsman, fisherman, merchant mariner.

Councilmember seeks relief from trains blocking roads MARTINEZ, Calif. – A Union Pacific train blocked Ferry Street for an hour and 45 minutes one morning earlier this month, and another train blocked the street another 45 minutes in the afternoon, prompting Councilmenber Noralea Gipner to suggest the Martinez City Council form an ad hoc committee to look into the situation.

Council asks staff to compose half-cent sales tax ballot measure MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council has asked its staff to compose documents that could put a half-cent sales tax ballot measure before voters in November.

Crash snaps pole, forces closure of Pacheco Boulevard MARTINEZ, Calif. – A truck ended on its side after its driver crashed and snapped a power pole on Pacheco Boulevard near California Highway Patrol shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

MUSD education board approves budget while teachers, others, seek raises MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education approved a budget Monday that predicts $44,726,311 in revenues, but $46,143,568 in expenses.

Clippers come from behind to win first game at home in franchise history By SAM WEISMANN

Martinez Clippers MARTINEZ, Calif. — For the first time in fourteen tries, the Clippers celebrated on their home turf after posting six unanswered runs in the seventh inning and beyond to defeat the Pittsburg Diamonds, 9-7.

Martinez to celebrate nation’s birthday with parade, fireworks show MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez will join in the national celebration of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence July 4, 1776, with a community breakfast, a flag raising, a downtown parade and at dark, a fireworks show.

Park It by Ned MacKay: Independence Day at East Bay Parks By NED MACKAY

East Bay Regional Parks Two of the East Bay Regional Parks plan special events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont will stage its annual Independence Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4.

Letter to the Editor: Work not done Dear Editor, Measure I—The Citizen Initiative won. Congratulations to all of us for this truly community-wide effort to protect all Martinez open space and parks, now and in the future.

New law expands John Muir National Historic Site MARTINEZ, Calif. – A new law will expand the John Muir National Historic Site by 44 acres, U.S. Representative Mark DeSaulnier announced.

Dance teacher accused of sexual assault on child MARTINEZ, Calif. – A 31-year-old Martinez dance instructor has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of sexual assault on a child, Martinez Police and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Hometown Herbalist: The summer solstice By ANNA MARIE BEAUCHEMIN

Martinez News-Gazette With the summer solstice just behind us, we take a moment to honor the beginning of summer and the end of spring. The seeds of the season to come have been set, and all that’s left to do is sit back and watch them grow.

Martinez Clippers vs Pittsburg Diamonds (photo gallery) Photos by Mark Fierner ( Martinez News-Gazette ) Pittsburg Diamonds come away with the first of four, 9-7 over the Martinez Clippers. Martinez will be back at Waterfront Park Joe DiMaggio Fields tonight 6:30 pm .

MUSD Education Board approves budget while teachers seek raises Martinez Unified School District Board of Education approved a budget Monday that predicts $44,726,311 in revenues, but $46,143,568 in expenses. But prior to the Board’s actions, a series of teachers and members of the Martinez Education Association said the District has lost 20 percent of its special education teachers and 12 percent of all teachers during the past year and a third of its certificated employees in the past three years, including several who had been named teachers of the year.

Beaver Festival at Susana Park Saturday The Martinez beavers are back, and so is the annual Martinez Beaver Festival that celebrates wildlife and their contributions to a healthy environment. Founded 11 years ago at a time a new beaver dam in Alhambra Creek might have exacerbated flooding in the city’s downtown business district, the first festival gave residents and ecology supporters a chance to advocate for the aquatic mammals and encourage the city to find a path toward coexistence.

Some facts about the SRO and baseball By NORALEA GIPNER

Martinez City Council Today I would like to talk about two hot items being discussed on social media: 1) the lack of a School Resource Officer (SRO) at our high school, and 2) why and how the baseball team was funded. I will start with the SRO, which was discussed under Item #18 on the City Council’s 6/20/18 agenda last week.

Truex wins Toyota/Save Mart 350, cruises to victory circle after late pit stop MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martin Truex Jr. returned to Sonoma Raceway’s victory lane Sunday afternoon after a surprising delayed pit call gave the defending Cup series champion the fresh tires he needed to cruise to the finish line well ahead of Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer.

Contra Costa to apply slurry seal July 3 near Martinez MARTINEZ, Calif. – Contra Costa County Public Works Department will be paving roads in the Alhambra Valley Road areas of Contra Costa County near Martinez, Public Information Officer Steve Padilla said.

Where is amphitheater dream? I read through the city’s report on how they plan to spend the funds available for many of the projects we need to do. It’s always great to divvy up the cash we’ve voted to make available.

Officials react to possible immigration detention camp at Concord Naval Weapons Station Officials in Concord as well as U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier have reacted to a report that the federal government may be eying the Concord Naval Weapons Station as a site to house up to 45,000 undocumented immigrants. U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, whose District 11 includes Concord and part of Martinez, has joined other San Francisco Bay Area members of Congress in asking U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer to release the Navy’s proposal for housing the people on land owned by the Department of Defense.

Council to hear options for November sales tax measure MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council will consider options for a November sales tax measure at Wednesday night’s special meeting.

Nathan Turner comes home for book signing MARTINEZ, Calif. – Nathan Turner, who has starred on a Bravo television show and has made a name for himself in interior design, returned to his roots Thursday for a book signing at the former Southern Pacific Railroad Depot.

Martinez Business Beat, June 27, 2018 Fourth of July Hometown Parade Returning To Main Street

The Martinez Fourth of July Hometown Parade and related Independence Day activities will mark the nation’s birthday. Roxx on Main, 627 Main St., is sponsoring the pancake breakfast that starts at 8 a.m. The flag raising ceremony at Veterans Memorial Building, 930 Ward St., will be at 8:30 a.m. and the Hometown Parade will start at 10 a.m. More than 40 entries are expected to participate in the parade, which starts at Court and Main streets and ends at Alhambra Avenue.

Clippers Swept by Pacifics 7-1 (photo gallery) Pittsburg Diamonds come to town for the first time this year. Photos by Mark Fierner ( Martinez News-Gazette )

Allan DeFraga Longtime Martinez resident Allan DeFraga passed away in late May, in Walnut Creek. He was preceded in death by Ann, his wife of 47 years.

Martinez Business Beat, June 20, 2018 Sonoma Raceway Offers Enhancement for Toyota/Save Mart 350 Events The Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR weekend Friday through Sunday will introduce fans to several enhancements to Sonoma Raceway, track officials said. Sonoma Raceway will honor first responders and local heroes as part of its Sonoma Rising program that acknowledges those affected by the devastating wildfires that swept through the North Bay last October.

Cooler temps, new contest boost crowds at annual BBQ Festival Event disrupted by protestors on Saturday MARTINEZ, Calif. – With favorable weather and a picturesque venue the annual King of the County BBQ Festival hosted by the Martinez Chamber of Commerce drew large crowds eager to sample a variety of food.

NASCAR returning to Sonoma Raceway this weekend From Thursday’s Hauler Parade from the Capitol in Sacramento to Sonoma Raceway on to Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, NASCAR is coming to town for its 30th year at the intricate road course. Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick is the defending champion, getting his first Cup win at the track and his first win in a Ford.

Letter to the Editor: Tobacco industry still targeting children We have a problem in this town, and let’s put it frank, it’s not just exclusive to our town. In fact this problem happens to be in every town around the nation, and even the city of San Francisco has gotten to the point that they had to have a ballot measure to deal with this growing problem.

At Home With Jeff: Best of plans By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist I have finished enough home improvement projects to understand that the final product is never one hundred percent what was initially envisioned. Colors look different after you get them home from the store.

Salvador Joseph “Tuti” Aiello Salvador Joseph “Tuti” Aiello

May 21, 1930 – Nov. 5, 2017

Resident of Port Townsend, Wash.

MCST kicks off season with a splash By COURTNEY MASELLA-O’BRIEN

Contributor The Martinez Community Swim Team (MCST) had a busy and successful start to its season, winning both of its meets at home over the weekend. The team’s first dual meet of the season was Saturday June 9, 2018 at Rankin Aquatic Center against the American Canyon Ahi.

Letter to the Editor: Safety at schools Martinez does not have School Resource Officer even though the City Council set a goal (June 13, 2017) to put one in place. According to their own goal document: – The School Resource Officer position is funded – The School Resource Officer position was identified, by the City Council, as a TOP PRIORITY – The School Resource Officer position was identified as a Health and Public SAFETY goal To bring a baseball team to Martinez – according to the recent “Mayor’s Message” the city spent 11 months, held over 11 sub committee meetings and numerous other meetings with the league and team owners.

The microbrewery cluster By ZACH SEAL

City of Martinez Economic Development Coordinator MARTINEZ, Calif. – An emerging microbrewery cluster is blossoming in downtown Martinez and pollinating Main Street businesses with new customers.

Council to hear midcycle budget, staffing recommendations tonight MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez staff members will offer their recommendations for midcycle 2017-19 budget amendments, funding for local nonprofit organizations and staffing changes at tonight’s City Council meeting.

A day at the Ballpark: Henry keeps score By Jamie Jobb

Special to the News-Gazette With no programs available and the scoreboard ignoring balls and strikes, Martinez Clippers fans had their work cut out for them as the home squad lost all four games of its inaugural homestand last weekend at Joe DiMaggio Field 3. For the most part fans understood their need for patience, knowing Martinez fielded this professional team from scratch in only eight weeks – after months of negotiations among team owners, City Hall and the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, an independent hardball league unattached to MLB.

Passion To The Streets Organizes Inaugural Car Show Eve Cameron, whose Passion to the Streets helps Martinez homeless students and their families as they move toward permanent housing, got a tip from her father, who with his buddies loves to look at cars: Put on a car show to raise money to help those children. Cameron listened.

Colleges recognizing Martinez students Several Martinez students have been recognized for their accomplishments at college, according to statements released by those schools. Gezel Eberhart earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree from Quinnipiac University, a coeducational, nonsectarian school 90 minutes north of New York.

Update: Measure I lead growing MARTINEZ, Calif. – Measure I, the citizen-initiated ballot measure that would prevent development on open space park and recreation land without voter approval, now leads by 100 votes a similar city measure that would apply only to publicly-owned land, according to information provided by the Contra Costa County Elections Department.

State’s $139 Billion budget increases spending, expands funding for education, homeless California’s latest $139 billion General Fund budget that will be put in place with Governor Jerry Brown’s signature, increases state spending by 9 percent, and increases appropriates to education and earmarks $500 million for homeless programs. The budget was approved by both the Senate and Assembly Thursday. Some in Sacramento have praised the compromise Brown made with Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) that increased his May Revise budget by about $1 million and increased the state’s savings.

PRMCC meets on Measure H park improvement The Park, Recreation, Marina and Culture Commission Park Subcommittee will meet Tuesday to discuss the 2018-19 Measure H Park Improvement Project, a continuation of conversations started Saturday during its May 17 workshop. The meeting will start at noon Tuesday in the First Floor Conference Room of Martinez City Hall, 525 Henrietta St.

Congratulation, graduates! The Martinez News-Gazette would like to congratulate all our local graduates for the culmination of their many years of labor. Congratulation, graduates!

Beaver Festival gets new home at Susana Park MARTINEZ, Calif. – After 10 years of annual appearances at a downtown area that became known as Beaver Park, the Martinez Beaver Festival is moving to Susana Park, organizer Heidi Perryman said.

Subcommittee reviews mid-cycle budget adjustments MARTINEZ, Calif. – In advance of the June 20 Martinez City Council meeting, the Council’s Budget and Finance Subcommittee heard Wednesday that some taxes are producing more revenues than expected.

Nathan Turner’s book reception Thursday at old train depot A reception for Nathan Turner, whose book “I Love California” has a section on Martinez, will take place Thursday in the old Southern Pacific Depot, where visitors can purchase the book and sample area beverages and foods. Turner is a Martinez native who has pursued a career as a decorator, but also emphasizes entertaining in the homes and other places he designs.

Scottish teens coming to Martinez MARTINEZ, Calif. – In a few days, 20 teenagers from John Muir’s birthplace, Dunbar, Scotland, will be arriving for a short trip to Martinez, where they’ll see the home in which the noted environmentalist wrote and lived when he wasn’t wandering the countryside.

Police Blotter for May 16-31, 2018 On May 16th at 1:14 am Officer Parsons and Officer Breinig had a man flee from them on a bicycle in the downtown area. They re-contacted the man in the 600 block of Berrellesa Avenue, where a brief struggle ensued and the man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

BottleRock 2018 Article by Steve Langsam ( Martinez News-Gazette ) Photos by Steve Langsam The Napa Valley Expo continues to provide a fantastic venue for BottleRock year over year. The constant improvements with larger grass areas, bigger viewing areas for the Jam Cellar Stage and Midway Samsung Stage allow more crowds to stay engaged.

A Golden Parade of Fun! Warriors celebrate third championship in four years with fans By FELICIA D. PURCELL

Martinez News-Gazette It was quiet a year for the Warriors, injuries to Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala and for the first time in four years they went into the postseason without home court advantage. After sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals the Warriors returned home Saturday to a large crowd at the Oakland Airport and an even larger crowd on Tuesday at their parade.

The Hometown Herbalist: Medicinal Tea By ANNA MARIE BEAUCHEMIN

Special to the Gazette Of all the wonders that the herbal world bestows, my favorite medicine almost always comes in the form of tea. Putting the kettle on, choosing the herbs, waiting for the brew to complete, and finally – the settle in and sip.

Board of Education to vote on labor pact, see 2018-19 budget MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will decide Monday whether to approve a project labor agreement (PLA) with the Contra Costa County Building and Construction Trades Council that would prevent work stoppages during construction of many Measure R-funded projects in exchange for other concessions.

City’s open space protection measure has narrow lead MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez voters showed Tuesday they want a say if open spaces are to be developed, but by a 75-vote margin so far, indicate that such referendums should not apply to privately-owned properties.

Don Ignacio Martinez: Rancho Culture By HARRIETT BURT

Martinez Gazette Contributor In the little more than 25 years that Mexico ruled over the southern and central coast and neighboring inland area of California, the mission system was replaced by the land grant rancho system where over 600 grants of vast land holdings were made from San Diego to Petaluma and east from the ocean to the coastal range and neighboring valley, according to the late California historian, Kevin Starr. Don Ignacio served for 12 years at the Presidio.

Martinez youth arrested after Pleasant Hill school threatened A 13-year-old Martinez youth has been arrested after he was accused of threatening to kill multiple people at the Pleasant Hill school he attended, school and law enforcement officials said. The boy used Snapchat to send a message to another student in which he promised to kill “at least 30 people” during the final class day at Valley View Middle School.

Adopt a Pet: Nacho and Bonnie These pets are available for adoption from the Contra Costa County Animal Services shelters. Nacho, No.

Council approves DeNova residential development documents for former golf course MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council, with Vice Mayor Lara DeLaney abstaining, have approved development documents Wednesday associated with DeNova Homes’ proposal to put 92 homes on the former Pine Meadow Golf Course.

People’s Choice award added to Chamber of Commerce King of the County Barbecue MARTINEZ, Calif. – People who have attended the annual Martinez Chamber of Commerce’s King of the County Barbecue Festival have often said they wanted to do more than watch the Backyard Barbecue Competition.

Our Town: Don Ignacio Martinez There’s a lot more to know about him than we realize

By HARRIETT BURT

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor

Editor’s Note: There are so many interesting topics for a column like this. But just when this writer thinks she has a manageable list, a new idea pops up that can’t wait for a few months.

Oakland A’s vs KC Royals Photo Gallery Chris Bassitt had everything but luck on his side. Making his first appearance on a big league mound in nearly two full years, Bassitt did almost everything right in a 2-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals Saturday at the Coliseum.

Friday update pushes Measure I on top; 60k ballots yet to be counted A razor thin margin of four votes shows Measure I ahead of Measure F in the duel of opposing open space measures following a Friday afternoon update provided by the Contra Costa County election department. Election night results showed Measure F on top by 75 votes.

Martinez Clippers vs Napa Silverados (photo gallery) Clippers play well in a 12-3 loss to Silverados. Photos by Mark Fierner

Council continues hearing Vine Hill-Pine Meadow appeal tonight MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council will pick up tonight where it left off last week when it meets to rule on an appeal of an application for residential development on the former Pine Meadow golf course.

Historical Society moves ‘Vic Stewart’s’ railcar to Martinez MARTINEZ, Calif. – A vintage rail car that once was part of the award-winning Walnut Creek steakhouse, Vic Stewart’s, is out of Walnut Creek to Martinez, said Martinez Historical Society President John Curtis.

At Home With Vivian: School’s Out No more pencils

No more books

No more teacher’s

Dirty looks! It’s count down time!

Martinez Clippers host the Vallejo Admirals (photo gallery) Martinez Clippers offense came alive vs, Vallejo Admirals, but it was not enough for the win. Clippers fall 13-8.

Column 1: Yahoo!! By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist YAHOO!! The 2018 June 5 election finally ‘heated up’ with the controversial issue over how will we decide what to do with open space in the years to come.

Council delays vote on Vine Hill MARTINEZ, Calif. – Following the guidance of Senior Assistant City Attorney Veronica Nebb, Martinez City Council agreed Wednesday to delay its decision on the Vine Hill Way development for a week, so the full panel could vote on the matter.

Underground Echoes: Found, hidden treasure update By JOSEPH & JUDIE PALMER

Special to the Gazette Since we last wrote about the potential finding of the lost African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church of Napa from 1867 – 1892, a lot of new information has come to light creating a number of unresolved questions regarding the building, its exact location, and wither it survived. As Aaron Rice and his family were instrumental in establishing the church, we felt it necessary to attempt to answer them.

Education board eyes project labor agreement despite Fuller’s objections MARTINEZ, Calif. – Although Boardmember John Fuller wanted the item pulled from Tuesday’s agenda, the Martinez Unified School District Board of Education took its first look at a proposed Project Labor Agreement (PLA) that would govern contractors working on many of the district’s Measure R-funded construction projects.

If you build it, they will come Clippers Opening Day a home run

The final score was not in favor of the home team, but by any other measurement the Martinez Clippers opening day was a grand slam. An overflow crowd, estimated at 500, came to newly-renovated Waterfront Park to witness the inaugural game of the Martinez Pacific Association franchise.

Warriors get lucky breaks in game one Take series to 1-0 in OT thriller By Felicia D. Purcell

Contributor to Martinez News Gazette For the fourth straight year the Warriors and the Cavaliers have faced each other in the NBA Finals, becoming the fist in NBA history to do so. The battle was heated throughout the game and LeBron James would score 51 points (a playoff career high) but the Warriors would capitalize on their mistakes and take the game into overtime winning the first game of the series 124-114.

Play Ball! Martinez Clippers Opening Day photo gallery The Martinez Clippers opened their inaugural season Thursday night at Waterfront Park. An estimated crowd of 500 fans welcomed the team on the Open Day of the 2018 season.

Memorial Day: Honoring our U.S. Military As proud servicemen, it is our duty to make this world as good and as safe a place we can. We are blessed in this country, and I believe that the rest of the world would be blessed if they lived with the same sort of freedom we have in America where some individuals choose to give up a share of their individual liberty in order that the rest might be protected.

Planning Commission recommends Council approval of General Plan, Housing Element reports MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Planning Commission is sending the annual reports on implementation of the city’s General Plan and its Housing Element to the Martinez City Council for acceptance.

Policing homeless in Martinez parks complicated task, officials tell PRMCC Echoing what he has said at other Martinez meetings, Martinez Police Chief Manjit Sappal told the Park, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission said Wednesday that homelessness is not illegal. But certain activities, including public drunkenness, aggressive panhandling, urinating and defecating in public and misusing drugs, are, he said.

2018 Shell/MEF Run For Education Logo Chosen Congratulations to Alhambra High School junior Taylor Goolsby for designing the logo for the 16th Annual Shell/MEF Run for Education. This year the Run is scheduled for Sunday September 30, 2018 in Downtown Martinez.

Martinez Rotary fundraiser for John Muir Elementary Martinez Rotary presented a check to John Muir Elementary. The Rotary club recently volunteered at a John Muir fundraiser and donated all the profits to the John Muir P.T.A. Pictured above are (l-r), Tom Abercrombie (Rotary), Eibleis Melendez (John Muir), Janet Siebenrock (John Muir and Janet Kennedy (Rotary).

Martinez Arts Association awards scholarships to seniors The Martinez Arts Association is awarding four local seniors scholarships at the May 29 Awards Assembly at Alhambra High School. They are: Dylan Gregory, Harmony Soffer, Tyler Caspar, and Tiauna McClenahan.

At Home With Jeff: Interesting Times By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor “May you live in interesting times.”

– A traditional Chinese curse One of my current projects is to build a fence between our neighbor’s house and ours. Our neighbor does not live in his house.

Council to hear appeal of Vine Hill Way development MARTINEZ, Calif. – Two Martinez residents who historically are on opposite sides of whether the former Pine Meadow Golf Course should be developed with housing have sent a Planning Commission decision on the matter to the City Council.

Why Joe left town By JAMIE JOBB

Special to the Martinez Gazette Before he turned three years old, Joe DiMaggio and his family had left Martinez for good. Joe often returned to the town of his birth after he retired from baseball, but San Francisco gets to call itself Joe’s hometown.

Culinary Arts class graduates 8 MARTINEZ, Calif. – A magician, a son following his parents’ enthusiasm for cooking and a student who already has landed a job as a chef are among the eight graduates of the 10-week Loaves and Fishes Culinary Arts program that primarily offers training to Vicente High School.

Play Ball! The Martinez Clippers will take the field for the first time Thursday at newly renovated Joe DiMaggio Fields at Waterfront Park. First pitch is schedule for 6:30 p.m. A brief ceremony will be held on the field before the game to recognize those responsible for bring professional baseball to Martinez.

What if I want a granny unit? The East Bay Times editorial (on Measure I and Measure F) is an excellent summary of the history of the debate and the shameful actions by the City in this battle over land use decisions in Martinez. The editorial is timely, focused, and leaves no doubt about the Council’s efforts to thwart the will of the citizens.

Eminent Domain by citizens I am voting YES on Measure F and No on Measure I because it is no more than Eminent Domain by Citizens. My reasoning is simple.

Measure I hurts the small guy Although Measure I will affect large developments, it also hurts the “small guy.” I own a house and a vacant lot that will be in this new “open space” zone.

Yes on F – No on I: Why the East Bay Times Editorial completely misses the mark The May 29th editorial in the East Bay Times completely misses the mark on Measures F and I on the June ballot. In addition to being blatantly one-sided, the information presented by Dan Borenstein in the editorial was missing the facts.

Ten bucks for one field of dreams A brief history of pro ball in Contra Costa county By JAMIE JOBB

Special to the Martinez Gazette “Bush League” – Also see “Bush-leaguers”. Adj.

John Muir Mountain Day Camp John Muir Mountain Day Camp is based at the John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez. California, where John Muir—naturalist, preservationist, writer, farmer and father—lived and raised his family for 24 years.

Memorial Day speakers recall personal losses Memorial Day is about remembering fallen military heroes, speakers at Martinez’s ceremony said Monday. The tone was set by Shane Bower, chairperson of the Martinez Veterans Commission, who said he often hears people wish others “Happy Memorial Day.” “But it’s not happy,” he said.

When’s a Clipper not a Clipper? By JAMIE JOBB

Special to the Martinez Gazette “Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio? A nation turns its lonely eyes to you.”

– Paul Simon Baseball recalls Giuseppe Paolo DiMaggio as “Joltin’ Joe” but he was also famously known as “The Yankee Clipper”.

A’s Mengden Throws Two Hit Shut Out Oakland Athletics Daniel Mengden throws complete game. Mengden allowed just two hits no runs no base on ball and 5 K’s in 9 innings.

Warriors blast Rockets 115-86 Force a Game 7 Monday in Houston By Felicia D. Purcell

Contributor to Martinez News Gazette After an excruciating loss Thursday in Houston Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was seen smiling. When asked about his smile he stated he was smiling because he knows what his team can bring.

Our Town: Susana Martinez – Smart and strong through good times and bad By HARRIETT BURT

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor Editor’s Note: One of the sources for this column and an upcoming one on Don Ignacio Martinez on whose land grant Martinez was founded, was a great granddaughter of the Don himself. In 1963, Kathryn Burns Plumer prepared a 12-page summary of Don Ignacio based on a longer piece on the family written by a great-great granddaughter in the 1940s.

Upcoming at the Campbell Theater By THE CAMPBELL THEATER We have a lot of exciting events coming up in June at the Martinez Campbell Theater. Starting the month off, on Friday, June 1, we have a Singer-Songwriter Showcase featuring Fooling Marie, Anchors Up, Eli Moody, Uncle Jimi, Roezi Rebel & John Todd.

William H. ‘Bill’ Wainwright (June 16, 1942 – May 19, 2018) Well-known Martinez resident William H. ‘Bill’ Wainwright passed away on May 19 at his home after a 15-month battle with brain cancer. He was 75 years-old.

Police Blotter for May 1 – 15, 2018 • On May 1st at 7:00 am, Police Assistant Tolliver located an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the 600 block of J Street. Case# 18-1003.

A’s ‘Pen Gets Job Done Backed by a four-run first inning against King Felix the A’s pieced together a tidy bullpen day to edge the Mariners, 4-3, and avoid a three-game sweep at the Coliseum on Thursday afternoon. The A’s trotted out five relievers opposite Hernandez, beginning with righty Josh Lucas who allowed two runs on three hits and three walks across two innings in his first career start.

Warriors fall to Rockets 95-92, series tied 2-2 By Felicia D. Purcell

Martinez News-Gazette Coming into Tuesdays game Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni said he hadn’t had too many pressure games this year. He also called his team ‘soft’ after a 41-point blow-up last Sunday.

Check facts before voting on Measures As a counterpoint to Debbie McKillop’s letter to the editor, I’d like to offer the following. Like Debbie, I encourage you to research the issues surrounding Measure I and Measure F and make a reasoned decision.

Park Commission to hear report on public safety issues MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission will hear reports tonight on public safety and maintenance.

Culinary Graduation … Vicente-Briones High School students who have been participating in the Culinary School at Loaves and Fishes will be serving more than 100 meals at 4 p.m. today to clients of the service that provides meals to the hungry. The students’ graduation will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday at Loaves and Fishes, 835 Ferry St.

At Home With Jeff: What’s my line? By JEFF ROUBAL

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor A friend at the American Legion asked me last week to update his telephone number on the membership list. He and his wife had just disconnected their home phone permanently.

Unusual trash, correct tarping to be shown Thursday MARTINEZ, Calif. – Caltrans District 4 will have peculiar and unusual trash item on display Thursday during its “Protect Every Drop” education campaign, and officials will demonstrate how to tarp hauled materials so they don’t escape.

Martinez scholars among county’s 2018 Student Leaders of the Year U.S. Rep Mike Thompson, Kate Wohlford, Juliet Stephenson, Harmony Soffe, and Phoebe Tang. Several Alhambra High School students are among those chosen the 2018 Student leaders of the Year for Contra Costa County, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson has announced.

Letter was hypocritical I find the letter I received from the organization ‘Martinez Citizens for yes on Measure F and no on Measure’ – signed by Martinez City Council members Rob Schroder, Noralea Gipner and Debbie McKillop – extremely hypocritical Else, how do you explain starting a letter with, “We are writing as citizens of Martinez and not is our capacities with the City of Martinez…” but then end with the position each of the three individuals hold on the City Council. Mayor, Councilwoman under their name and signatures.

Martinez designer-entertainer returning home for book signing MARTINEZ, Calif. – A Martinez native whose career has made him a widely recognized decorator is coming home next month to celebrate the publication of his second book.

CORE teams striving to help homeless in Martinez MARTINEZ, Calif. – In 2017, California had an estimated 134,278 homeless people living on its streets.

Road closure … Vine Hill Way was blocked in both directions Sunday afternoon after a large tree fell in the 700 block of that street. Crews arrived at around 4:00 p.m. and spent the next three hours clearing the roadway.

Council trying to trick voters Dear Editor, The City Council has created a lot of confusion around Measure I and private property rights…and that was their goal. We believe Martinez voters will not be tricked.

Martinez’s double ceremony honors fallen military MARTINEZ, Calif. – In keeping with the city’s longtime custom, Martinez will have a two-part Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 28, to acknowledge the sacrifice of those who have died in military service.

Martinez Business Beat, May 23, 2018 Thursday Is Red Nose Charity Day At Walgreens

Don’t laugh at anyone wearing a red clown nose Thursday. Walgreens is selling the bright accessory to raise money for children who are living in difficult situations.

County tells homeowner maple is not ‘heritage tree’ MARTINEZ, Calif. – A homeowner who lives in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Martinez has been told her large silver maple is not a “heritage tree,” although she’s convinced it qualifies under the county’s own definition.

Column 1: Civility By BILL SHARKEY III

Martinez News-Gazette Columnist CIVILITY, a key to the image and reputation of our great nation since the earliest of times, has sunk to the lowest level ever under the ‘guidance’ of the least civil leadership and administration ever. The leading historians of our time tell us with no restraints that we’ve hit the new low.

Letter to the Editor: To ‘F’ or to ‘I’…that is the question Before you cast your vote on the two Private Property and open space measures on the June 5th, 2018 ballot, be sure you have all the facts. Information is out there for you to explore and it can be found in your Voter Information Guide pages CC 021-040 to CC 021-56.

Planning commission approves Pine Meadow development documents MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Planning Commission has approved unanimously both the mitigated negative declaration and the vesting tentative map for a proposed development to be built on the former Pine Meadow Golf Course.

Letter to the Editor: Green-lining as the new red-lining? This week I was invited to watch some of this year’s Congress For The New Urbanism’s (CNU.org) talks from Savannah GA. During Wednesday’s talk the speaker posed an interesting thought on the way cities are defining open space that suggested green-lining has replaced red-lining.

Council approves Measure D-funded road repairs MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez has accumulated so much money through the half-cent Measure D sales tax that it can accomplish 10 times the road repair projects in one fiscal year than it could previously, City Manager Brad Kilger said.

Martinez’s short-lived railroad club kept SP 1258 in town MARTINEZ, Calif. – A majestic black steam locomotive, Southern Pacific 1258, sits prominently in Martinez Waterfront Park, and is a landmark for those arriving at the local Amtrak station.

Martinez Clippers opening day May 31, GM says Martinez’s new professional ball club, the Clippers, will be ready to play opening day May 31, when they face the Sonoma Stompers, who came in second behind the 2017 season champions Vallejo Admirals, said General Manager Brianne Gidcumb. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. that day in the newly renovated Field 3 in Martinez Waterfront Park, and first pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. “We’ve been hard at work building ticketing systems,” she said Wednesday at a Martinez City Council meeting.

Rockets blow out Warriors to even series Houston blows Golden State out of the Toyota Center 127-105

By FELICIA D. PURCELL

Martinez News-Gazette What a difference a game makes. Golden State made the necessary adjustments in the second half on Monday and Wednesday the World Champions looked like Houston on Monday in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals getting punched in the mouth by the Houston Rockets 127-105.

Residents hear plans for Golden Hills Park renovation MARTINEZ, Calif. – A new clubhouse will be erected, a covered picnic area in a remote corner will be removed, lighting will be improved and adjustments will be made to make Golden Hills Park more accessible to those with disabilities, City Engineer Tim Tucker told more than two dozen residents Thursday afternoon.

St. Catherine’s teacher wins Energy Conference Scholarship from Shell Caroline Knapp, a 5th-grade science teacher at St. Catherine’s Elementary School, has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship from Shell to attend the National Energy Conference for Educators in Galveston, Texas, in July.

Letter to the Editor: Who is going to pay for it? Looks like the political hyperbole is heating up in anticipation of the June primary election. We received the slick four-page Yes on Measure I brochure in the mail this morning.

Combined forces battle Franklin Canyon fire The combined forces of a half a dozen fire departments fought a blaze in the 2400 block of Franklin Canyon Road south of California Highway 4 Wednesday night, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. The fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a storage lot that contained vehicles and boats, spokesperson Steve Hill told reporters.

Underground Echoes: A froggy morning at Potter’s Field By JOSEPH & JUDIE PALMER

Special to the Gazette Ordinarily this column would begin where we left off with Aaron Rice’s story; however Saturday May 12, marked the restart of our Potter’s Field Restoration Project (PFRP) during the Alhambra Cemetery Spring Cleanup for 2018. We last wrote about it this past October.

Residents can see plans for Golden Hills Park during workshop Thursday The Park Subcommittee of the Martinez Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission will share the city’s proposals for Golden Hills Park Thursday during a public workshop. Among the preliminary improvements are new restrooms and a community building that would meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements; a new rentable picnic area; new benches and trash receptacles; and new lighting and pathways.

Downtown Cleanup Volunteers from the Martinez Church of Christ at the Downtown Cleanup Day. “BIG thank you to all who came out and helped clean up the city on cleanup day.

Deep budget cuts in MUSD’s future, board hears MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District must commit to making as much as $3.5 million in cuts to the 2019-20 budget if it is to remain certified, Assistant District Superintendent Helen Rossi told the Board of Education Monday night.

Warriors silence Houston 119-106 in game one By FELICIA D. PURCELL

Special to the News-Gazette For the first time in four years the Golden State Warriors weren’t the top seed with the homecourt advantage in the Western Conference Finals, and some cast them as underdogs. However, predictions are made to be broken and Golden State made everyone forget that Houston was the top seed, winning the Western Conference Finals Game 1 119-106.

At Home With Vivian: How I Met Your Father My mother believed in fate. She’d often say, “It will happen when it’s supposed to happen but it wouldn’t hurt to help it along.” When something happened, good or bad, she’d say, “It was meant to be.” On one fateful day in 1973….

Council eyes Measure D road repairs tonight MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez City Council will decide tonight whether to accept the list of streets recommended for road repair under Measure D funding.

Public opinions on Mount Wanda sought The National Park Service is welcoming public comment Saturday about what its future plans for Mount Wanda should be. This is the second opportunity residents and visitors will have to weigh in on plans for the Mount Wanda unit of John Muir National Historic Site.

Martinez Business Beat, May 16, 2018 Chamber Lunch And Learn, Mixer Today

Martinez Chamber of Commerce Offers Employment Law Class, Mixer today Members of Martinez Chamber of Commerce and others may learn about employment law from attorney Hames Wu at noon today during the Lunch and Learn presentation in Shell Western States Credit Union, 1700 Pacheco Blvd. Those attending should bring a lunch and business cards.

Martinez police blotter for April 16 – 30, 2018 On April 16th at 11:05 pm, Corporal Schnabel recovered a stolen vehicle from Hidden Lakes Park. It was a 2012 gray Hyundai that was stolen from Antioch.

Alhambra Softball vs Rancho Cotate Photo Gallery Alhambra Softball vs Rancho Cotate on May 12, 2018. Alhambra won 5 – 2.

Our Town: The Italian fisher community comes alive again By HARRIETT BURT

Martinez News-Gazette Contributor Editor’s Note: Once again a planned column topic had to be postponed for what could be called breaking history news, the Italian American Studies Association (IASA) tour of Martinez Italian fisher family communities in the late 19th and 20th centuries at Granger’s Wharf and on “Island Hill” overlooking it. Held on Sunday, May 6, 2018, IASA organizers expected ten members from around the Bay Area and Monterey to walk around the area with two or three locals who remembered growing up there and helping their fathers and grandfathers from an early age.

Public hearing on Pine Meadow documents Tuesday MARTINEZ, Calif. – A public hearing for a mitigated negative declaration and vesting tentative map for the former Pine Meadow Golf Course will take place Tuesday during a meeting of the Planning Commission.

Message from the Mayor: Measure F protects citizen’s rights In the primary election to be held on June 5, 2018, Martinez voters will be asked to vote for or against two local ballot measures know as Measure F and Measure I. Both measures deal with the protection of open space and parkland. The Martinez City Council placed Measure F on the ballot and Measure I has been on the ballot through a signature gathering effort.

Letter to the Editor: Council owed an apology Editor, A month ago, I went on Martinez Rants and Raves asking 1000 Friends of Martinez, Platt, Thomson, Kilmer, and Courtney Massella-O’Brien (an attorney, who from posts aligns with 1000 Friends) to tell me “What laws did the Council break?”. At city council meetings, on fliers and all over social media, they say the Council “broke the law” in the handling the Initiative.

Small dog park closed Monday for maintenance Martinez Dog Park’s small dog enclosure will be closed Monday until 2 p.m. while city crews apply a new material to its surface. “We are installing small natural fines from Ecomulch,” said Bob Cellini, Public Works superintendent.

School district looks to cut spending by $3.5 Million in 2019-20 MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Unified School District Board of Education will vote Monday on a resolution that says the District’s 2019-20 budget must cut spending by as much as $3.5 million.

Planning commission delays decision on commercial cannabis application MARTINEZ, Calif. – Martinez Planning Commission agreed Tuesday with a city staff recommendation to delay deciding whether to recommend the City Council approve an application for a medicinal marijuana dispensary.

Collection of romantic comedy one-act plays at Campbell By SCOTT BABA

Art and Entertainment Editor Onstage Theater closes out its 40th season this month with “A Funny Little Thing Called Love” at the Campbell Theater, a series of one-act plays written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, the writing trio that is sometimes collectively know as Jones Hope Wooten. Jones Hope Wooten are some of the most prolific writers in modern theater, and their work is no stranger to Martinez.