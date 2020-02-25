Oregon Women’s Basketball Defeats Cal Golden Bears 93-61

Photos by Gerome Wright (Martinez News-Gazette)

BERKELEY – Senior Jaelyn Brown became the 31st Cal women’s basketball player to score 1,000 career points but the Golden Bears fell to No. 3 Oregon 93-61 on Friday night at Haas Pavilion.

Brown led Cal with 26 points to go along with six rebounds while freshman Cailyn Crocker added 15 points in her second consecutive start.

“It’s still unreal to me,” Brown said. “It hasn’t’ even hit me yet. It’s just amazing to do it with my teammates. It’s the greatest experience I’ve ever had.”

The Ducks jumped out to a 15-2 lead but the Bears got a spirited crowd going with a 17-8 run to close the first quarter. Brown played a big role in the surge with 12 first-quarter points.

“It’s a really cool accomplishment,” Cal head coach Charmin Smith said. “To score 26 against the top team in the country was really impressive.”

Oregon led just 23-19 to start the second quarter, but began the period with an 18-0 run to take control. Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

It was the second straight impressive performance for Crocker, who scored 26 points in her first career start during a win at Utah on Sunday.

“I’m just really excited to be on the team,” Crocker said. “Jaelyn is a great mentor for me – just seeing her on an everyday basis and how she works every single day at practice. I can apply it to my life as well.”

Cal returns to the Haas Pavilion floor for the final time this season Sunday against No. 15 Oregon State. The opening tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will air on the Pac-12 Networks. The Bears will honor their graduating seniors – Brown, Sara Anastasieska , Mi’Cole Cayton , CJ West and Chen Yue with a postgame celebration.

Category: Sports