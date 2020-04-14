Pittsburg man accused of Los Panchos attack

A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing assault Saturday at the Los Panchos restaurant in Pacheco.

Jimmy Lee, director of Public Affairs for the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, said Monday the man, identified as Alonso Villa-Garcia, is facing charges of kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and parole violation.

He is in the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $315,000 bail, Lee said in his announcement.

Deputies were called about 8:29 p.m. Saturday to the restaurant, 5872 Pacheco Blvd., where they found two stabbing victims apparently attacked by someone using a pair of scissors, Lee said. By the time the deputies arrived, the assailant was gone.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and an ambulance also were called to the scene, Lee said.

A witness described the incident on a social media page, saying the assailant had forced his way into the restaurant “and was going ballistic.” The man was described as hitting and kicking people and used a choke hold on a woman whom he stabbed.

The witness wrote that the man ran into a nearby pizza restaurant and stabbed someone in the neck, then damaged cars in the parking lot, breaking windshields and piercing tires before leaving.

“One of the victims was treated on scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital as a precaution,” Lee said in his announcement.

Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Jensen told reporters neither victim was seriously injured.

Deputies searched for the assailant, using a drone and an enforcement dog, Jensen told reporters.

Lee said the suspect was found about 9:55 p.m. Saturday, hiding near where the assault had taken place. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, Lee said.

But the sheriff’s investigation is ongoing, especially regarding the motive and the relationship between the suspect and the victims, he said.

“Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at 925-313-2600,” Lee said. “For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.”