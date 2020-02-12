Rickey Henderson To Be Inducted Into Bay Area Sports HOF

Photo by Tod Fierner (Martinez News-Gazette)

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­ Baseball Hall of Famer, Oakland A’s legend, and hometown hero Rickey Henderson will be enshrined in Bay Area sports history forever as a 2020 inductee to the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame (BASHOF), it was announced earlier today at a press conference. The 2020 inductee class, which also includes Bruce Bochy, Natalie Coughlin, Paul Cayard, and Bryant Young, will be honored at the 41st Annual Enshrinement Banquet of BASHOF on Monday, May 11.

During Henderson’s 25-year Hall-of-Fame playing career, he spent 14 seasons with the Oakland A’s. Henderson made 10 All-Star teams, won two World Series championships, one American League MVP (1990), one Gold Glove Award (1981), three Silver Slugger awards (1981, 1985, 1990), and one American League Championship Series MVP Award (1989). He holds the record for most career stolen bases (1,406), runs scored (2,295), and lead-off home runs (81), as well as the single-season stolen base record (130 in 1982). For his career, Henderson hit .279 with 3,055 hits, 297 home runs and 1,115 RBI. In 2009, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot with 94.8% of the vote. In 2018, Henderson was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame’s inaugural class.

Following his playing career, Henderson joined the New York Mets as a special instructor in 2006 before being promoted to first base coach in 2007. Henderson is now entering his third season as a Special Assistant to the President for the A’s. In this role, Henderson assists A’s President Dave Kaval in promoting the A’s brand, in addition to continuing his duties as a roving on-field instructor.

The “Man of Steal” joins Bruce Bochy, Paul Cayard, Natalie Coughlin, and Bryant Young in the BASHOF’s 2020 induction class. Each year, BASHOF prepares a ballot and solicits votes from all major media outlets in the Bay Area to select the induction class. Through 2019, there have been 180 persons inducted. For more information, visitwww.bashof.org.

