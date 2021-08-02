The Sturgeon top seed in playoffs

The Seaweed won 8-0, this was the last regular season game. The Sturgeon were in second place behind the Bakersfield Train Robbers. Now the Sturgeon are in first place because the 10 players on the Train Robbers tested positive for COVID-19 effective pulling them out of the playoff.
The Sturgeon will play their first playoff game on Aug. 5 at 6 PM, they played Monterey Amberjacks.
Martinez Sturgeon’s vs Santa Cruz Seaweed 7-30-2021 Photos by Mark Fierner
