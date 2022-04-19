Warriors Take Game One From The Nuggets 126-106

Jorden Poole the third-year guard blistered Denver for 30 in Game 1 and came back Monday with a 29-piece in Game 2. Poole’s explosion has come with Steph Curry coming off the bench as he works his way back from a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot. Curry looked like his old self in Game 2, dropping 34 points in 22 minutes.

Curry will return to the starting lineup perhaps as early as Thursday’s Game 3. While Poole has thrived in all three roles he has played this season, including Sixth Man, his meteoric rise has put a good problem on the Warriors’ radar.