Sean Trambley for Mayor: A new vision for Martinez

Press Release

This Fall, Martinez residents will elect a new Mayor. Our city, a close-knit community, has always had great potential — but we’re just scratching the surface. To secure the vibrant future we all want, we must seize this chance and adopt new ideas, while also keeping our town’s quaint charm intact.

That’s why I’m running to be your next Mayor — to ensure the city we all love lives up to its full potential.

Martinez is growing. New families are calling our city home and falling in love with its small town vibe, spirited downtown, and friendly locals. New businesses are emerging, drawing visitors from around the Bay Area to experience all Martinez has to offer. Growing up in the Virginia Hills neighborhood of Martinez and attending St. Catherine of Siena School downtown, I’ve always known what makes Martinez special.

This is a crucial time for the city and we can’t count on the status quo to sustain us. Looming challenges are on the horizon and we need creative and energetic leadership with a new vision to shore up our foundation and build for the future.

As one of the oldest cities in the Bay Area, we are saddled with aging infrastructure, out-of-date policies, and stubborn challenges that are hindering our ability to adapt to the needs and necessities of modern life. As the chair of the Martinez Planning Commission, I’ve become all too familiar with this.

Now, it’s time to reach our full potential.

I’m running to be your Mayor because we need someone unafraid to bring fresh ideas to the table, who understands where there are opportunities for growth and improvement, and can get things done.

My vision for Martinez recognizes the intrinsic value of our history, culture, and needs for the future:

Supporting a vibrant downtown and citywide business community. We need common sense leadership that supports businesses who anchor our community as job creators that bring vitality to our city. We need to engage more with business owners and patrons, cut red tape, and support entrepreneurs.

As your Planning Commission Chair, I have tackled tough issues on behalf of Martinez with strong ethics and accountability. I always keep an open mind and work to ensure everyone has a voice in the process. Together, we can accomplish great things for Martinez with renewed energy and vigor.

For nearly two decades, I have worked in government and nonprofits to advocate for common sense solutions to some of our biggest challenges in housing, conservation, technology, and climate. I started my career working for Congress, devoting six years to housing, environment, and public safety issues. I later worked for the Democracy Initiative to get money out of politics and protect voting rights.

In 2015, I planted permanent roots in Martinez with my wife, Marissa. Now, I serve as Director of Communications for the Breakthrough Institute, a global research center focused on climate, energy, and agriculture challenges. I am running for Mayor to offer a new vision and take action for Martinez that reflects our values and builds for the future.

In the coming months, I look forward to listening to your ideas, sharing my vision, and earning your vote.